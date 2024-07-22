Esta TerBlanche, actor who played Gillian Andrassy on ‘All My Children,’ dies at 51

Esta TerBlanche, the South African actor best known for playing Gillian Andrassy on the daytime drama “All My Children,” has died at age 51.

TerBlanche died Friday in Los Angeles, publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to The Times. The cause of death is currently pending, awaiting updates from the medical examiner.

“I am heartbroken upon learning about Esta’s death. She was and always will be a beautiful soul who I will miss every day,” Rodrigo said via email. “I am proud to have known her and call her not only a client but a friend.”

Born Jan. 7, 1973, in Rustenburg, South Africa, TerBlanche won the title of Miss Teen South Africa in 1991. She transitioned into acting and gained prominence playing Bienkie Naudé Hartman in the popular South African TV drama “Egoli: Place of Gold” from 1992 to 1995.

In 1997, TerBlanche landed the role of Gillian Andrassy on “All My Children.” Set in Pine Valley, an affluent fictional suburb of Philadelphia, the show centers on the complex dynamics and hidden truths within multiple families. The show has tackled provocative and socially significant issues throughout its history, addressing subjects such as abortion during the 1970s, AIDS in the 1980s and same-sex marriage in the 2000s.

Andrassy, a character known for a tumultuous storyline, including a scandalous affair and many dramatic twists, left a lasting impression on viewers until her character was written off the show in 2001. TerBlanche returned briefly in 2011 for a poignant appearance as a ghost.

Reflecting on her return to “All My Children,” TerBlanche told Soap Opera Digest how touching it was for her and former co-star Cameron Mathison, who played husband Ryan Lavery, to be working together again

“When I came back, it was really emotional for me and Cameron,” she said. “When we saw each other, we both started bawling. Back then, we hadn’t seen each other for years, so it was such a touching moment for us.”

TerBlanche’s onscreen career also included an appearance on the ABC sitcom “Spin City” and hosting roles on South African shows such as “Carte Blanche,” “Supermodel” and “Wish You Were Here.”

She is survived by her father and her sister.