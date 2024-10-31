Young Thug pleads guilty to gang, drug and gun charges in long and winding RICO trial

Young Thug pleaded guilty to several charges Thursday, two years after he was indicted for his alleged role in an Atlanta criminal gang.

Rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty Thursday to gang, drug and gun charges in Atlanta.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, entered his pleas without reaching a deal with prosecutors after negotiations between the two sides broke down, lead prosecutor Adriane Love said. That leaves the sentence completely up to the judge.

Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges. He also entered a no contest plea on another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges and accepts punishment for them.

The judge was hearing from Love and defense attorney Brian Steel before making a sentencing decision.

Advertisement

Love outlined for the judge the evidence she would have presented to prove Young Thug’s guilt, including some of his rap lyrics. She asked the judge to sentence him to 45 years, with 25 years in prison and the remaining 20 years on probation.

Steel said the evidence against his client is weak and accused prosecutors of misrepresenting and hiding evidence, saying Young Thug was “falsely accused.” Steel said he told his client that he thought they were winning the trial and should go through to a jury verdict.

“But he told me, ‘I can’t wait another three months if there is any possibility I could go home, because I have children that are hurting. I have things to do,’” Steel said.

Advertisement

A tremendously successful rapper, Young Thug started his own record label, Young Stoner Life or YSL. Prosecutors have said he also co-founded a violent criminal street gang and that YSL stands for Young Slime Life, the gang’s name.

He was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering or RICO law. He also was charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

The rapper entered his plea nearly a year after prosecutors began presenting evidence. Since then, the high-profile trial has faced several interruptions and delays, including the online leak of a juror’s identity, a defendant’s stabbing in the Fulton County Jail and multiple changes in the judge overseeing the trial. The trial of six defendants began with opening statements last November, and prosecutors since then have called dozens of witnesses.

Advertisement

With his pleas, Williams joins three co-defendants who pleaded guilty this week after reaching deals with prosecutors. The fates of two other co-defendants remain undecided.

Nine people charged in the indictment accepted plea deals before the trial began. Twelve others are being tried separately. Prosecutors dropped charges against one defendant after he was convicted of murder in an unrelated case.

An Atlanta native, Young Thug began his hip-hop career in 2010. Known for the hits “Best Friend” and “Floyd Mayweather,” Young Thug helped elevate the Atlanta rap scene as he collected Grammy nominations and MTV Video Music Awards and performed at high-profile events including the BET Awards and Coachella music festival.

Despite being jailed in Georgia since his arrest in 2022, Young Thug has continued to release music, including the 2023 album “Business Is Business” and recent songs with rap artists Ye (formerly Kanye West), Ty Dolla Sign and 21 Savage.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report. Brumback writes for the Associated Press.