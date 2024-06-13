Young Thug’s lawyer avoids 10 weekends in jail as Georgia high court puts order on hold

Young Thug’s attorney will not spend 10 weekends, including Father’s Day, in jail after Georgia’s high court stays a Fulton County judge’s finding of contempt.

Young Thug’s attorney will not spend the next 10 weekends in jail, including Father’s Day, despite the judge in the rapper’s RICO case finding the lawyer in criminal contempt of court this week.

Brian Steel, who represents the “Go Crazy” rapper in his high-profile RICO case, on Wednesday saw his 20-day punishment put on hold by the Georgia Supreme Court, according to multiple local media outlets.

The state’s high court considered the motion after it was transferred from the Georgia Court of Appeals — where Steel originally filed the request to stay Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville‘s order — because the state Supreme Court has jurisdiction when the case underlying an appeal includes allegations of murder.

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant, a legal representative for Steel, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that her team is “thrilled that Brian will be home with his family for Father’s Day this weekend.”

The statement continued: “We appreciate how quickly and thoughtfully our appellate courts handled this unfortunate situation.”

Merchant’s firm did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Thursday.

On Monday, Glanville ordered Steel to spend 10 weekends in jail after the attorney refused to disclose how he knew about an ex parte meeting among the judge, prosecutors and a prosecution witness that included no representative for the defense. Steel was to have reported to Fulton County Jail at 7 p.m. Fridays and be released at 7 p.m. Sundays. The sentence was set to end Aug. 18.

Steel’s jail-time order and his efforts to avoid time behind bars are the latest twists in the racketeering trial of Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, which began in late November. The months-long trial stems from a sweeping indictment filed in summer 2022. In the indictment, Georgia officials accuse the rapper of being a founding member of criminal gang Young Slime Life, or YSL. The criminal gang shares that acronym with the rapper’s Young Stoner Life label.

Williams is one of 28 people — including rappers Gunna and Unfoonk — allegedly associated with YSL and targeted in the indictment.

Since November, the trial has faced several delays and obstacles. Less than a week into courtroom proceedings, a juror was dismissed after informing Glanville that he feared retaliation because a photo of him from jury selection had allegedly leaked online. In December, the trial was put on hold until 2024, after co-defendant Shannon Jackson — also known as Shannon Stillwell — was stabbed multiple times during a fight with another inmate in the Fulton County Jail.

Prior to the trial, Steel said in August 2022 that he was confident that “Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.