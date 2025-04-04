Michelle Williams and husband Thomas Kail quietly welcomed newest baby via surrogate

“Dying for Sex” star Michelle Williams and her director husband, Thomas Kail, reportedly welcomed their third child via surrogacy weeks ago.

Michelle Williams is now a mother of four.

The five-time Oscar nominee and her husband, theater director Thomas Kail, reportedly welcomed their latest child together via surrogate more than a month ago. A source confirmed to People that the couple’s baby was born six weeks ago and the parents “couldn’t be happier to expand their family.”

The source also told the magazine that Williams’ eldest, daughter Matilda, whom she had with late “Brokeback Mountain” co-star Heath Ledger, “has been doting on her younger siblings.”

A representative for Williams did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

The hush-hush arrival of the couple’s newest family member shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering they have mostly kept details of their private life away from the public eye. Williams quietly married the “Fosse/Verdon” director in March 2020 after sparking a connection on the FX miniseries in 2018.

They tied the knot after Williams divorced Mount Eerie musician Phil Elverum in 2019 and Kail and actor Angela Christian went their separate ways. Months after their private marriage, Williams and Kail welcomed Hart, their first child together, in June 2020. They quietly welcomed their second child in November 2022.

Williams, who had Matilda in 2005, three years before Ledger’s death, told Variety in an interview published in May 2022 that “there’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid.”

She added: “It’s the ultimate creative act. The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Williams enters the newest chapter of her motherhood journey as she stars in FX’s “Dying for Sex.” The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna portrays a woman diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer who uses the time she has left to explore her sexual desires. The series is inspired by Molly Kochan, who detailed her sexual soul-searching in a popular podcast co-created by her friend Nikki Boyer.

“Dying for Sex” is available to stream on Hulu.