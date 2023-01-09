How Michelle Williams has quietly become an awards stalwart

Michelle Williams, lead actress Oscar contender for “The Fabelmans,” has quietly become an awards perennial.

17

Years since Williams entered serious awards contention, at 25, for her beyond-her-years supporting performance in “Brokeback Mountain.”

4

Nominations for “Blue Valentine” and “My Week With Marilyn” (both lead) and “Manchester by the Sea” (supporting) followed, bringing Williams’ total to four.

60

Actors in history have received five or more nominations, a group Williams would join with a “Fabelmans” nomination.

5, 6

Years between Williams’ third and fourth nominations, and fourth nomination and now. During which time she …

3

... scored a Tony nomination (for “Blackbird,” 2016), and Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe wins (for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” 2019).

100%

Although she has yet to win an Oscar, Williams won the first — and so far only — time she was nominated for an acting Emmy.

2

Williams could share the lead acting category at the 2023 Oscars with a fellow portrayer of Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas (“Blonde”).