CNN anchor Kasie Hunt and husband Matt Rivera delivered baby ‘on the bathroom floor’

A woman with short brown hair wearing a black blazer, white shirt and jeans sitting on a panel
Kasie Hunt, pictured in 2017, welcomed her second child over the weekend.
(Colin Young-Wolff / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Kasie Hunt says her baby girl welcomed “herself to the world” earlier than expected.

The CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst announced on Saturday the birth of her second child with NBC “Meet the Press” editorial director Matt Rivera. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Hunt shared her story.

“My husband @mattmrivera & I are thrilled to introduce our daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera — though really, she introduced herself,” she wrote. “Grey was delivered by dad on the bathroom floor after 13 minutes of labor, before we even had time to dial 911, and 24 hours before she was scheduled to arrive via C section.”

Hunt told People, which broke the news Saturday, that she welcomed her daughter “at home, early Wednesday morning.”

The journalist, who previously worked for NBC News and MSNBC, wrote on Instagram that D.C. first responders walked her and Rivera through the birth before newborn daughter Grey “took her first breaths.” Hunt and her child were safely transported to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington.

In her collection of photos, Hunt, 37, can be seen sitting on the bathroom floor cradling her newborn with a D.C. Fire & EMS official standing nearby. In other photos, Hunt and Rivera pose with baby Grey in the hospital, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Mars, checks in on his new sibling.

“We couldn’t be more excited for life as a family of four,” she wrote.

In the comments, fellow journalists, including NewsNations’s Allison Harris and CNN senior producer Ashley Killough, shared their support for the proud parents.

“She really wanted to give you a good story So happy for you!!!,” wrote Killough.

“Grey is clearly a fighter and a star just like her Mama,” commented Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui.

Hunt and Rivera married in 2017 and welcomed son Mars in 2019.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

