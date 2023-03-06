CNN anchor Kasie Hunt and husband Matt Rivera delivered baby ‘on the bathroom floor’
Kasie Hunt says her baby girl welcomed “herself to the world” earlier than expected.
The CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst announced on Saturday the birth of her second child with NBC “Meet the Press” editorial director Matt Rivera. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Hunt shared her story.
“My husband @mattmrivera & I are thrilled to introduce our daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera — though really, she introduced herself,” she wrote. “Grey was delivered by dad on the bathroom floor after 13 minutes of labor, before we even had time to dial 911, and 24 hours before she was scheduled to arrive via C section.”
New-parents alert! Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson welcome baby boy
‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer revealed Monday that she gave birth to her first child, a baby boy with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson, over the weekend.
Hunt told People, which broke the news Saturday, that she welcomed her daughter “at home, early Wednesday morning.”
The journalist, who previously worked for NBC News and MSNBC, wrote on Instagram that D.C. first responders walked her and Rivera through the birth before newborn daughter Grey “took her first breaths.” Hunt and her child were safely transported to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington.
In her collection of photos, Hunt, 37, can be seen sitting on the bathroom floor cradling her newborn with a D.C. Fire & EMS official standing nearby. In other photos, Hunt and Rivera pose with baby Grey in the hospital, and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Mars, checks in on his new sibling.
The CNN anchor, who will return to the air Wednesday after making offensive comments about women, will enter a sensitivity training program.
“We couldn’t be more excited for life as a family of four,” she wrote.
In the comments, fellow journalists, including NewsNations’s Allison Harris and CNN senior producer Ashley Killough, shared their support for the proud parents.
“She really wanted to give you a good story So happy for you!!!,” wrote Killough.
The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable news network will have two three-hour daytime blocks where the anchors will be free to roam away from their desks.
“Grey is clearly a fighter and a star just like her Mama,” commented Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui.
Hunt and Rivera married in 2017 and welcomed son Mars in 2019.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.