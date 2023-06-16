Advertisement
Hans Zimmer proposes to girlfriend onstage during performance in London

Dina De Luca Chartouni, in a black strapless dress, walks the red carpet with Hans Zimmer, in a black tuxedo and scarf.
Composer Hans Zimmer and New York hotelier Dina De Luca Chartouni are engaged.
(Alexandra Wyman / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Composer Hans Zimmer and hotelier Dina De Luca Chartouni are engaged after the Oscar winner popped the question onstage during a performance in London.

As Zimmer wrapped his performance at the O2 Arena on Thursday evening, he called Chartouni to join him onstage, addressing her as “the woman I love” before the audience of around 20,000.

“Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important,” Zimmer said, according to the Associated Press. “Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?”

Then the “Dune” composer paused before arriving at his final question: “Will you marry me?”

Chartouni nodded before the pair embraced, prompting a standing ovation from the audience, according to a fan’s video of the moment.

“Things are working out well; the back door is locked,” Zimmer joked after the proposal, according to the Independent. “Everything is good.”

Zimmer, 65, has been married twice before and has five adult children. Chartouni, a film and television producer, was married to real estate magnate Fouad Chartouni and is the mother of three. She co-owns the five-star Lowell Hotel in New York City.

Following the proposal on Thursday, the newly engaged Zimmer launched into the final song of the show, “Time,” from Christopher Nolan’s 2010 sci-fi pic, “Inception.”

Zimmer, whose notable body of work includes the film scores for “Gladiator,” “The Dark Knight,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Interstellar” and James Bond film “No Time to Die,” was playing the second of two performances in London. During Thursday’s performance, Zimmer also paid tribute to the Odessa Opera Orchestra from Ukraine, whom he‘s been touring with throughout the last year.

At earlier points in their tour, the war between Russia and Ukraine limited the number of Odessa Orchestra musicians who could join performances.

Zimmer has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won two — for best score for the 1994 Disney animated film “The Lion King” and the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster “Dune.” Selections from both scores were featured in Thursday’s performance.

Zimmer’s rep did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Jonah Valdez

