A month after she announced her departure from “The View,” Meghan McCain officially took her final bow Friday on the daytime talk show.

A couple of McCain’s loved ones appeared on the latest installment of “The View” to help bid farewell to the provocative conservative panelist, who has helmed the series opposite Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro for nearly four years.

In July, McCain declared her resignation from the ABC program, citing a desire to stay with her family in Washington, D.C., where she spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The View” is taped in New York City.

“I have this really wonderful life here that I ultimately feel like I didn’t want to leave,” said McCain, who is married to conservative writer Ben Domenech, with whom she shares a baby girl, Liberty.

The 36-year-old daughter of late Republican Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain has been a cohost of “The View” since 2017, when she took up the mantle of the series’ sole conservative pundit.

Since then, she has frequently sparred with her costars — especially longtime panelists Goldberg and Behar — over a wide range of hot-button topics. She has also drawn sharp public criticism for her many controversial stances, such as her support of former President Donald Trump’s widely condemned use of the term “China Virus” when referring to COVID-19.

(McCain later walked back and apologized for that particular position, acknowledging the degree to which Trump’s “racist rhetoric fueled” a surge in attacks on the Asian American community.)

In the spirit of heartfelt goodbyes, McCain’s last episode of “The View” was considerably less contentious than the rest of her tenure. Here’s a sampling of what transpired.

A sweet mother-daughter moment

Special guest Cindy McCain made her “View” debut Friday to pay tribute to her daughter and gush over her new granddaughter, who was born last fall .

“I’m so proud of Meghan,” Cindy McCain said. “What I look forward to ... is to be able to see more of her — and certainly see more of my granddaughter, Liberty.

“She’s done a wonderful job. I love her independence. Her dad would be so proud of her. I wish her the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do, but I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now. It’s important.”

The cohosts also discussed longtime Republican Cindy McCain’s move to cross party lines and endorse President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Her husband, John McCain, was also a key Republican detractor of Trump’s before his death in 2018.

Biden recently nominated Cindy McCain as an ambassador to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

“I’m deeply honored the president ... thinks so highly of me to put me in this position,” she said when asked by Meghan McCain about the nomination.

Their conversation ended on a touching note, with Cindy McCain praising her daughter’s approach to motherhood as she transitions into her next chapter.

“When your dad passed away, Meghan, we all thought ... that was the end of the world,” she said. “And life goes on, and having grandchildren is part of life going on.

“I know your dad’s looking down on you and on Liberty and knows what a great mother you are. ... I think of him every day, and I’m just sorry he never got to meet Liberty, because he would just adore her.”

Paul Ryan makes a cameo

Former House Speaker Ryan chimed in remotely to salute his fellow Republican, who fan-girled and blushed upon seeing her “boyfriend” appear on screen.

“The show will not be as lively without you,” Ryan said. “You have stood up for your principles. You’ve spoken your mind, and you’ve passionately defended what you believe in.

“I have no doubt that your family is so proud of you. And I know, firsthand experience, that a lot of conservatives around the country are proud of you too. Congratulations on a great run.”

A sizzle reel of Meghan McCain’s hottest takes

Of course, the farewell episode wouldn’t have been complete without a backward-looking montage of some of Meghan McCain’s most controversial moments — including her explosive interviews with prominent critics of former President Donald Trump, as well as opinionated statements on abortion, gun control and other polarizing issues.

“I come here every day trying to show a different perspective,” Meghan McCain said in a series of throwback clips.

“Five women are hosting the most politically relevant show on TV. ... It shows that women are politically engaged in a way they have never been before.”

A flashback to John McCain’s ‘View’ visit

A more tender segment of the highlight reel revisited John McCain’s 2017 appearance on “The View,” made in honor of his daughter’s 33rd birthday.

During his visit, the former Arizona senator — who had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer — brought his daughter to tears with a framed photo of them on a hiking trail in Sedona.

Earlier in Friday’s show, Cindy McCain revealed that her husband was the one who urged their daughter to represent their family and the conservative perspective on “The View.”

“He was adamant because he thought it would be a good format for her,” Cindy McCain said. “We used to call her ‘John McCain in a dress’ when she was little, so we knew she could do it and we knew she had the ability to make waves or deal with controversy.

“He also wanted her to have an opportunity to really express herself and spread her wings.”

A final farewell

Before departing the Hot Topics table for good, Meghan McCain delivered a parting message to her cohosts and viewers:

“You women have been so incredible to work with,” she said. “This has been a really wild ride. ... It’s been honestly the best of times and the worst of times in all ways, on and off the show, and it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience.

“I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you, so thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And I hope that our executive producer ... can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years as much as I probably have.”