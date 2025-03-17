Kayleigh McEnany of Fox News is pregnant with baby No. 3 and promises a gender reveal

Kayleigh McEnany of Fox News, who in the first Trump administration worked as White House press secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic, is pregnant with her third child.

Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary who now appears on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” is pregnant and expecting a third baby with husband Sean Gilmartin, she announced Monday.

“Last but not least ... Sean and I are expecting our third child, which we’re so excited about,” she said at the end of the show, noting that the new baby would be joining daughter Blake, 5, and son Nash, 2, come summer.

“It’s very sweet. It’s been a special time. I’ve been pregnant during Christmas and during Thanksgiving,” she said a minute later, “and my daughter Blake now knows, so she runs up and holds my stomach and is like, ‘Let me kiss the baby.’ ”

Fellow panelist Emily Compagno leaned toward McEnany from across the couch and gushed, “We love you so much, congratulations to all now five of you. We’re so excited and thrilled.”

The 36-year-old mom-to-be swore that her pink blazer was not a clue about the baby’s gender, pointing out her blue-and-pink pumps and the blue pacifier emblazoned on a pink video banner that offered more congratulations. She showed off a sonogram of the little one too. Cue the oohs and ahhs. (It turns out the family has all the kids’ sonograms framed and displayed on a mantle at home.)

“We’re going to be doing a gender reveal,” McEnany said. “The baby is due in June, so I hope you will join me on this journey. I will be live talking about this on social media [and] on the show. We’ll do a gender reveal here.”

McEnany, a devout Christian, also quoted scripture in her announcement, including this line from Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.”

Gesturing toward the audience at home, she added, “It’s not just a message about my baby, it’s a message about all of you. That’s how much he loves us.”

Then McEnany laughed and asked her co-hosts for permission to unbutton what had become her too-tight blazer.

She and Gilmartin, a pitcher who retired from professional baseball in 2022, started dating in 2015 and got married in 2017. After working in broadcast media initially, she served as White House press secretary to President Trump from April 2020 through the end of his first term in January 2021. She’s one of a host of former press secretaries who have landed jobs on cable and broadcast news.

McEnany is also a regular fill-in host for “The Five,” “Fox & Friends” and the prime-time shows hosted weeknights by Jesse Watters, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity.