‘Veronica Mars’: At Comic-Con, Hulu announces revival is now streaming

True fans of “Veronica Mars” already knew that the high-school noir — which first aired from from 2004 to 2007 — was being revived by Hulu. But those in attendance at the show’s Ballroom 20 panel at Comic-Con were the first to find out that the series is no longer set to premiere July 26, as previously announced.

The new date? July 19. As in, today. As in, right now.

The production of a fourth season of “Veronica Mars” no longer seems like a stretch in the current phase of remakes, reboots and continuations, but the series is something of a fan-support pioneer: In 2014, a Kickstarter campaign attracted 91,585 backers pledging $5,702,153 in total toward a “Veronica Mars” movie. The film ended up making less at the box office than the money pledged, but at the time the campaign broke numerous Kickstarter records: fastest project to reach $1 million; fastest project to reach $2 million; all-time highest-funded project in film category; and third highest-funded project in Kickstarter history.

The panel included Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Francis Capra, Percy Daggs III, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright and creator/executive producer Rob Thomas.