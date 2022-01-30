What’s on TV This Week: ‘Pam & Tommy,’ Betty White, the Winter Olympics and more

SUNDAY

City folks abandon creature comforts to try roughing it with their more self-sufficient significant others in the new unscripted series “Love Off the Grid.” Anytime, Discovery+

The Cincinnati Bengals battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the “AFC Championship” and your Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers to decide the “NFC Championship.” Noon, CBS; 3:30 p.m. Fox

“United Shades of America” host W. Kamau Bell charts the rise and fall of comedian and sitcom star Bill Cosby in the new four-part docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby.” 10 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

MONDAY

A healthcare worker (“Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer) bonds with a nursing-home resident (“Line of Duty’s” Stephen Graham) suffering from early-onset dementia just as COVID-19 begins rearing its ugly head in the 2021 drama “Help.” Anytime, Acorn TV

Thank you for being a friend: The new special “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” pays tribute to the beloved sitcom star, activist and all-around nice lady who died Dec. 31. 10 p.m. NBC

The disappearances of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in rural south Texas are probed in the 2020 documentary “Missing in Brooks County” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

You’re never too old to adopt — or to be adopted, apparently — in the new reality series “Adults Adopting Adults.” 10 p.m. A&E

TUESDAY

The fact-based 2021 drama “My Best Friend Anne Frank” revisits the story of the young Jewish girl who, along with her family, hid from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic during WWII only to be murdered in a concentration camp in 1945. Anytime, Netflix

A pint-sized superhero’s best friend is his mother in a second season of the sci-fi drama “Raising Dion.” With Alisha Wainwright. Anytime, Netflix

Chef Roy Choi chats with chef, restaurateur, author and farm-to-table proponent Alice Waters on a new episode of “Broken Bread.” 8 p.m. KCET

“Saved by the Bell’s” Mario Lopez and “SNL’s” Melissa Villaseñor explore their Mexican American heritage in a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Fuggedaboutit! The reality-TV franchise entry “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is back for a 12th season. 8 p.m. Bravo

The 2020 documentary “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power” profiles the distinguished congresswoman currently repping California’s 13th District. 8 p.m. Starz

The new special “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” catches the NFL Hall of Famer taking the stage in Branson, Mo., to talk candidly about his life and career. 9 p.m. HBO

Transgender teen Jazz Jennings is Harvard-bound on the Season 7 finale of the reality series “I Am Jazz.” 9 p.m. TLC

Paranormal investigators, perhaps too cheap to buy tickets to Transylvania, search for “Vampires in America” instead in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

WEDNESDAY

After “Baywatch” babe Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee meet cute, sparks fly and a wedding and a notorious sex tape ensue in the fact-based four-part series “Pam & Tommy.” With “Downton Abbey’s” Lily James and “The Avengers’” Sebastian Stan. Anytime, Hulu

A cruel con artist leaves a trail of broken hearts and busted bank accounts in his wake in the 2020 true-crime documentary “The Tinder Swindler.” Anytime, Netflix

More famous faces cohabitate and Julie Chen Moonves resumes hosting duties in a new season of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.” 8 p.m. CBS; also 9 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday

“Nova” treks to Siberia to investigate a potential environmental disaster in the making in the season-premiere episode “Arctic Sinkholes.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton and blues great Taj Mahal salute legendary Southern rocker Gregg Allman on a new edition of the concert series “Skyville Live.” 10 p.m. CMT

Our favorite foul-mouthed fifth graders are back in a 25th season of the irreverent animated sitcom “South Park.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

And just like that, the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That ...” ends its first season. With Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Anytime, HBO Max

“Kid Cosmic” suits up for a third season of this kid-friendly animated comedy from the creator of “Powerpuff Girls.” Anytime, Netflix

“Arrested Development’s” Will Arnett is on the case, ably assisted by celebrity guest stars including Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong and Sharon Stone, in the new partly improvised mystery-comedy series “Murderville.” Anytime, Netflix

Return with us now to Kepler-22b for a second season of filmmaker Ridley Scott’s fable-like sci-fi drama “Raised by Wolves.” With Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim. Anytime, HBO Max

A boy’s best friend is the monster he meets in the deep, dark woods in Jeremiah Kipp’s 2021 terror tale “Slapface.” With August Maduro and Dan Hedaya. Anytime, Shudder

Tessa Thompson, Halle Berry and Regina Hall are among the Black actresses profiled in “Screen Queens Rising” on a new “Soul of a Nation.” 8 p.m. ABC

The true-crime series “After the First 48” returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. A&E

A troubled teen seems destined to follow in the footsteps of his pool-hustler father in Tom Wright’s 2020 drama “Walkaway Joe.” With David Strathairn and “The Walking Dead’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan. 9 p.m. Starz

FRIDAY

A stuffy British author meets the Spanish translator who turned his rather dreary novel into an erotic bestseller in Analeine Cal y Mayor’s 2022 rom-com “Book of Love.” With Sam Claflin and Verónica Echegui. Anytime, Amazon Prime

That’s my time! The new docuseries “Phat Tuesdays” celebrates a weekly showcase for Black comics at the venerable West Hollywood venue the Comedy Store. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Smallville’s” Alan Ritchson, not Tom Cruise, plays crime novelist Lee Child’s itinerant former military police investigator Jack Reacher in the new mystery drama “Reacher.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Whodunit? Four disparate Brits become persons of interest in the abduction of an American media mogul’s teenage son in the new eight-episode thriller “Suspicion.” With Uma Thurman. Anytime, Apple TV+

Bless their hearts: Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and JoAnna Garcia Swisher return in a second season of the South Carolina-set romantic drama “Sweet Magnolias.” Anytime, Netflix

Have torch, will travel: The “2022 Winter Olympics” officially get underway with the opening ceremonies at National Stadium in Beijing. Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico co-host the festivities. 5 p.m. NBC

A super-fun summer turns into a major bummer for two teen BFFs embroiled in a murder mystery in Rebecca Eskreis’ 2020 coming-of-age drama “What Breaks the Ice.” With “Outer Banks’” Madelyn Cline and “Ozarks’” Sofia Hublitz. 8 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

A daytime TV talk show host’s new assistant insinuates herself into her boss’ life ever more insistently in the new TV movie “Single Black Female.” With Raven Goodwin and “Glee’s” Amber Riley. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Some of those howls you hear are laughter while some are something more lycanthropic in Josh Ruben’s snappy 2021 horror comedy “Werewolves Within.” With “Veep’s” Sam Richardson and “Other Space’s” Milana Vayntrub. 9 p.m. Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files