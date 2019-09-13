Beto’s bold, Biden’s old, Yang is ‘Asian Oprah': After debate, Democrats get the late-night treatment

Say what you want about outlandish campaign strategies, but Andrew Yang’s proposal to give away $1,000 per month to 10 families at Thursday’s democratic debate certainly caught people’s attention — especially from hosts on the late-night circuit.

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah all went live to break down the event’s buzziest moments, from Yang’s thousand-dollar sweepstakes to Julián Castro’s controversial, jaw-dropping swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden. As usual, any comment, question or tick made during the three-hour ABC broadcast was fair game.

First up was Yang, whom “The Daily Show’s” Noah dubbed “Asian Oprah.” Colbert and Kimmel also weighed in on the entrepreneur’s generosity, with the latter likening it to a radio station contest.

“It’s Thousand-Dollar Thursday!” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host joked. “That might be the most ridiculous proposal I’ve ever seen on this network, and I’ve watched every episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’”

Meanwhile on “The Late Show,” Colbert took a shot at the candidate’s apparent wealth.

“Woo, daddy’s got deep pockets!” he quipped with a sarcastic shimmy. “Vote for me, and I’ll make it rain!”

The comedians also addressed the night’s most “ooh"-inducing zinger, from Castro, who appeared to mock Biden’s age by repeatedly asking him if he forgot what he said “two minutes ago.”

“The crowd did not like Julián playing the old man card,” Colbert said. “He should really think twice about his new slogan, ‘Castro 2020: Shove the elderly onto an ice floe.’”

Kimmel noted that Biden also seemed to get support from another one of the 2020 race’s more senior candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“It was almost elder abuse,” the comic said. “Bernie appeared to lean over and help Joe out. It was kind of endearing. It made me hopeful for a reboot of ‘Grumpy Old Men.’”

Finally, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke garnered some cautious late-night praise for his stance on gun control. During one widely circulated moment, the politician drew cheers for his plans to confiscate weapons that use high-velocity rifle rounds.

“Damn, Beto went there,” Colbert said. “That takes courage — and not just political courage. People in Texas have a lot of guns!”

Noah also expressed awe at O’Rourke’s bold delivery of the show-stopping line, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

“He said it with such confidence as well, which is not the way I would talk about taking away assault rifles from people who like to shoot,” Noah joked.

The hosts will no doubt return with fresh material following the next Democratic debate, which is scheduled for Oct. 15.