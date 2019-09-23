See the best photos of ‘Killing Eve’s’ Jodie Comer’s shock over her Emmys win

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer was just as shocked by her Emmy win as the audience and many viewers must have been during Sunday night’s ceremony.

The disbelief was written all over the English star’s face. Comer, as seen in the photos below, was aghast that she had beat out her “Killing Eve” costar Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Laura Linney (Ozark”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”) and Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) in the lead actress in a drama category.

She swiftly beelined to hug Oh, who was seated up front in the Microsoft Theater, and took a deep breath before ascending the stage stairs to deliver her acceptance speech.

Actress Jodie Comer. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“I cannot believe I’m in a category alongside these women,” said Comer, who plays the bewitching killer Villanelle on the BBC America drama. “One of them who is my costar, Sandra Oh. Safe to say, Sandra, this ‘Killing Eve’ journey has been an absolute whirlwind, and I feel so lucky to have shared the whole experience with you.”

Comer delivers her Emmys speech. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Comer delivered a handful of daffy expressions after her surprising Emmy Award win. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Backstage in the press room, Comer elaborated on her brief exchange with Oh.

“I told Sandra that I loved her. It’s so wonderful that we’re in this position that we’re in a show with two female leads, and people often put us against each other as a rivalry, and I think it’s a blessing,” she said.

As the night went on, Comer appeared to grow more comfortable with her new trophy, giving it the traditional smooch that winners are wont to do.

Comer backstage at the Emmy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Comer was all smiles with her Emmy. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)