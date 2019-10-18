What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Patsy & Loretta’ on Lifetime

SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins The Irwins caravan into the Australian Outback transporting three baby kangaroos and an emu to release the animals on their giant wildlife conservation property, but their plans change when they discover more animals in need of rescue along the way. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

MOVIES

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose In this Halloween movie, Cassie (Catherine Bell) receives an unwelcome visit from a former college roommate (Lolita Davidovich), who wants to settle an old score between them. Meanwhile Martha (Catherine Disher) plans a seasonal bonfire. James Denton also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Glass Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan concludes his “Unbreakable” trilogy with this 2019 psychological thriller, which is both a crossover and a sequel to the 2000 original “Unbreakable” and “Split” from 2016. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard reteam in their roles from the first film, while James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise their “Split” characters. Sarah Paulson, Adam David Thompson and Luke Kirby join the cast. 8 p.m. HBO

Patsy & Loretta This new made-for-cable docudrama stars Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty as, respectively, country singers Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline, who bonded over their common roots and positions in a male-oriented business, a friendship that lasted until Cline’s death in a plane crash at age 30. Janine Turner also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Hummingbird Project Alexander Skarsgard might seem unlikely casting to play a nerd, but he pulls off the challenge with aplomb opposite Jesse Eisenberg in French-Canadian writer-director Kim Nguyen’s 2018 thriller about two cousins bent on getting revenge against their former Wall Street boss (Salma Hayek). The tech wizards hit on an audacious scheme to lay 1,000 miles of fiber-optic cable from their Midwest home to New York, giving them a fractional edge in their transactions with the New York Stock Exchange. 9 p.m. Showtime

Critters Attack! The fifth entry in a low-budget horror-comedy movie franchise, director Bobby Miller’s 2019 release stars Tashiana Washington as a sushi delivery girl who has been rejected twice by her dream college. Her only remaining hope is a job babysitting the kids of a board member at the school, but an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash-landed nearby. Dee Wallace co-stars. 9 p.m. Syfy

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and director Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”). The life of Janis Joplin. Artist Helen Frankenthaler. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment, 2020 elections: Former CIA Director David Petraeus. Impeachment, 2020 elections: Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar D-Minn.). 2020 elections:Presidential Candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Panel: Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wisc.); Jennifer Psaki; Amanda Carpenter.

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Deep-sea explorer Robert Ballard. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Jane Harman; Kimberley Strassel, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 7 KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Fareed Zakaria Trump, Syria, Turkey, and the war on ISIS: Author Ash Carter (“Inside the Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon”). National security professionals increasingly speaking out against Trump; Brexit; Syria; Ukraine: Stephen Hadley; author Meghan O’Sullivan (“Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America’s Power”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.). Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Gen. Raymond Thomas (Ret.). Former Deputy Sec. of State: William Burns. Former Deputy Director of the CIA: Michael Morell. Panel: Susan Davis, NPR; Paula Reid, CBS; Jamal Simmons, Hill.TV; Michael Steele. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Heidi Heitkamp. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The impeachment inquiry: Krystal Ball, Hill TV; Elaina Plott; Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine; Matt Lewis. The new book “Catch & Kill”: Author Ronan Farrow. President Trump’s lies: Daniel Dale; Katie Rogers, New York Times; Erik Wemple, the Washington Post. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN(N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Rafael “Ray” Suarez; Sharyl Attkisson; Buck Sexton; Mara Liasson; Katherine (Kat) Timpf; Dana Perino. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Survivors of the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh; Christine Lagarde. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Clemson visits Louisville, 9 a.m. ABC; West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits South Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Iowa, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. FS1; NC State visits Boston College, 9 a.m. FS Prime; TCU visits Kansas State, 11:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; LSU visits Mississippi State, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Oregon visits Washington, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Temple visits SMU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; North Carolina visits Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Southern Mississippi visits Louisiana Tech, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Baylor visits Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. Fox; Kentucky visits Georgia, 3 p.m. ESPN; Tulane visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Tennessee visits Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN; Boise State visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

MLS Soccer FC Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders FC, 12:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Kings host the Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.