Jared Padalecki led onto ‘Supernatural’ set in handcuffs? Jensen Ackles tells all

Jared Padalecki was contrite Sunday about missing the Supernatural DC 2019 Convention this past weekend, but “Supernatural” costar Jensen Ackles was more than willing the day before to yank his buddy’s chain about his recent assault arrest in Texas.

“When he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs,” Ackles said of Padalecki when he took the stage Saturday. “So we’re having fun with it. The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn’t get them in time. It wasn’t like we thought it was a bad idea — we were certainly going to roll with it.”

Whether the prank actually happened is unclear, as Ackles certainly had a stand-up comic’s delivery going when he addressed the crowd. But he was sincere about Padalecki’s legal woes.

“I’m kidding. We all miss my big dumb friend,” the 41-year-old said. “And I’ll just say it now: He had a bad weekend last weekend, he’s dealing with what he’s got to deal with. So just send him some support and love.”

The audience cheered.

A rep for the CW, which is airing the final season of “Supernatural,” didn’t respond immediately to a request for confirmation of the prank.

Meanwhile, Padalecki, 37, directly addressed his fans in a tweet Sunday.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #ddcon but I hope to see y’all soon,” he wrote.

Padalecki was arrested in the early hours on Oct. 27 outside the Stereotype bar in Austin, Texas, on suspicion of assaulting two bar employees after a verbal altercation spilled out to the sidewalk.

The actor appeared to be intoxicated, according to police affidavits. He allegedly touched an officer, “put his hands on” a doorman, slapped an assistant manager and hit the bar’s general manager with his fist, leaving a cut above one eye, police said.

Padalecki, who, like Ackles, has roots in Texas, was charged with public intoxication and two counts of assault with injury.