Internet obsessions of 2019: The year in memes, challenges and trends

When the world seems to be spinning off its access, count on the internet to throw a shiny piece of cheese in your face and snap you back to reality.

The cheese-toss was only one weird practice popularized via social media in 2019, when users managed to take a break from their indignations du jour. Memes, challenges and quizzes entranced us in wave after wave as the year passed.

We got older. We wallowed in wrong answers. We branded our summer — twice. And ultimately we fell for something really, really cute.

Here’s a good chunk of what we were obsessed with online in 2019.