Twitter is losing its mind over Gwyneth Paltrow’s, um, graphic Netflix poster

Netflix just unveiled the poster for Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Goop documentary, and it looks a lot like a certain female body part. Yes, that female body part.

And as if a giant pink vagina weren’t already enough to send Twitter over the edge, it also features a provocative tagline: “Reach new depths.” You know, just in case the reference wasn’t clear.

The streaming giant released the vag-tastic key art and trailer Monday for “The Goop Lab,” an unscripted project offering a glimpse into the inner workings of Paltrow’s divisive lifestyle empire.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with its in-your-face, sex-positive marketing campaign, with reactions ranging from respect for the actress’ undeniable dedication to her brand to disapproval of her “pseudoscientific” practices — a running criticism of the 12-year-old company.

Advertisement

While the “Politician” star herself has not commented on the social-media explosion, the preview certainly leans into Goop’s polarizing reputation, featuring interviews with Paltrow and her free-spirited team.

“What we try to do at Goop is to explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” says one Goop staffer in the preview clip.

The trailer sees Goop participants explore several alternative wellness practices, including energy healing, psychedelics, “cold therapy,” psychic mediums and, of course, orgasms.

“We’re here one time, one life. How can we really milk the [crap] out of this?” Paltrow says — though it’s unclear if she’s referring to Goop’s actual methods or the millions of dollars she stands to make from them.

Advertisement

Here’s a sampling of the shocked, horrified and hilarious social-media reactions to “The Goop Lab,” coming to Netflix Jan. 24.

The Goop Lab (Netflix, 2020) pic.twitter.com/WEDhMER0Zj — scotty 2 hotty (@scotscotscot) January 6, 2020

And I -GOOP! pic.twitter.com/82Vrn8SNWI — Elliot J Crutchley (@ElliotCrutchley) January 6, 2020

DESCRIPTION: "in gwyneth paltrow's new show, she is shrunk down like a blonde Miss Frizzle in the Magic School Bus, and every episode goes into a different vagina to leave jade eggs, crystals, and healing energies"



that's the impression i'm getting from this poster — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) January 6, 2020

you: hehe the new Goop thing looks like a verguba



me, an intellectual: "in a bold stylistic move, Ms. Paltrow draws on traditional iconography to position herself as a kind of secular—or at most vaguely spiritual—Mary, a font of wisdom and love, interceding on behalf of pic.twitter.com/EUQonI82JM — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) January 6, 2020

and this is what the poster looks like 😂 pic.twitter.com/YnFhbjjFd7 — ivee oh (@IveeOh) January 6, 2020