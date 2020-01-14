Dolly Parton, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are coming to PaleyFest L.A.

What do Dolly Parton, Jean-Luc Picard and Claire Randall have in common? They are all headed to an L.A. television festival near you.

The Paley Center for Media announced its lineup for PaleyFest L.A. 2020 on Tuesday morning. This year’s programming includes long-running favorites such as “Modern Family” and “NCIS”; critical darlings “One Day at a Time” and “Schitt’s Creek”; and popular franchise entries “Star Trek: Picard” and “The Mandalorian.” Alas, there is no official word on whether Baby Yoda will be making an appearance.

“Every year television fans know that PaleyFest L.A. is the place to be for the inside scoop on the most acclaimed and popular shows on television, and this year’s lineup is no exception,” said Paley Center president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy in a statement. “From some of the top shows in drama, comedy, fantasy, science fiction and a special celebration of one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year’s PaleyFest.”

PaleyFest L.A. 2020 will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 13-22. Presale tickets are available beginning at noon for Paley Center supporting, fellow and patron members, as well as Citi card holders. Tickets for the general public will be available starting Jan. 17.

The festival benefits Paley Center’s ongoing preservation and archival digitization efforts, as well as its mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society.

The Paley Center is home to the nation’s foremost publicly accessible archive of television and radio content, with over 160,000 programs, including collections that feature achievements in television from the African-American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities and women.

The PaleyFest L.A. 2020 lineup is below.

‘Modern Family’

When: March 13 at 7:30 p.m.



Who: Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado) and creator/executive producer Steven Levitan. Additional guests to be announced.

Clockwise from bottom left, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Rita Moreno and Marcel Ruiz in “One Day at a Time.” (Adam Rose / Netflix)

‘One Day at a Time’

When: March 14 at 2 p.m.

Who: Guests to be announced.

A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’

When: March 14 at 7 p.m.

Who: Executive producers Dolly Parton and Sam Haskell. Additional guests to be announced.

‘NCIS’ 400th Episode Celebration

When: March 15 at 2 p.m.

Who: Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs; executive producer), Sean Murray (Special Agent Timothy McGee), Emily Wickersham (Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop), Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard) and executive producers/showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven Binder.

‘The Boys’

When: March 15 at 7 p.m.

Who: Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarty (Annie January/Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (The Female) and executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke.

Patrick Stewart in “Star Trek: Picard.” (Trae Patton)

‘Star Trek: Picard’

When: March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Who: Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) plus additional guests.

‘Outlander’

Who: March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Who: Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser), creator/executive produer Ronald D. Moore, executive producer Maril Davis and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

When: March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Who: Larry David (Larry David; executive producer), Jeff Schaffer (executive producer), Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (Susie Greene), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David) and Richard Lewis (Richard Lewis). Additional guests to be announced.

‘Dead to Me’

When: March 21 at 2 p.m.

Who: Christina Applegate (Jen Harding; executive producer), Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale; producer), James Marsden (Steve Wood), and creator/executive producer Liz Feldman.

‘Ozark’

When: March 21 at 7 p.m.

Who: Jason Bateman (Martin “Marty” Byrde; executive producer), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde) and executive producer Chris Mundy. Additional guests to be announced

Annie Murphy, left, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy in “Schitt’s Creek.” (Steve Wilkie / Pop TV)

‘Schitt’s Creek’

When: March 22 at 2 p.m.

Who: Dan Levy (David Rose; creator/executive producer), Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose; creator/executive producer), Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose; consulting producer) and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose). Additional guests to be announced.

‘The Mandalorian’

When: March 22 at 7 p.m.

Who: Jon Favreau (creator and executive producer), Dave Filoni (executive producer), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Ludwig Göransson (composer) and Rick Famuyiwa (writer-director). Additional guests to be announced.