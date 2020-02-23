Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Auschwitz Memorial condemns ‘dangerous foolishness’ in Amazon’s ‘Hunters’

Al Pacino, left, and Logan Lerman in Amazon Prime’s “Hunters.”
Al Pacino, left, and Logan Lerman in a scene from Amazon Prime’s “Hunters.”
(Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios, Prime Video)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Feb. 23, 2020
10:49 AM
Share

The Auschwitz‑Birkenau Memorial criticized Amazon early Sunday for creating fictionalized scenes of violence in its new Prime series “Hunters.”

The series, executive produced by Jordan Peele and released on Friday, stars Al Pacino as the head of a band of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in the U.S.

The series depicts fictional atrocities taking place in Nazi death camps, including a game of human chess in which people are killed when a piece is taken off the board.

Advertisement

The organization, which represents the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, tweeted Sunday: “Inventing a fake game of human chess … is not only dangerous foolishness and caricature, it also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement