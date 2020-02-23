Auschwitz Memorial condemns ‘dangerous foolishness’ in Amazon’s ‘Hunters’

The Auschwitz‑Birkenau Memorial criticized Amazon early Sunday for creating fictionalized scenes of violence in its new Prime series “Hunters.”

The series, executive produced by Jordan Peele and released on Friday, stars Al Pacino as the head of a band of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in the U.S.

The series depicts fictional atrocities taking place in Nazi death camps, including a game of human chess in which people are killed when a piece is taken off the board.

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

The organization, which represents the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, tweeted Sunday: “Inventing a fake game of human chess … is not only dangerous foolishness and caricature, it also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”