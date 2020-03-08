12 TV shows you’ll need to watch to get ready for this year’s Emmys

Brian Cox, left, and Jeremy Strong in “Succession.” (Zach Dilgard / HBO)

If you start watching now and apply yourself — I mean, really grind it out — then you might see about half the programs and performances that figure to be nominated for an Emmy this year.

That kind of abundance means you need to be disciplined and discerning (or possess a limitless amount of free time). And, these days, who has that? To help, I’ve put together an early guide, mixing series that have already aired with promising programs that will premiere in the next several weeks. One way or another, they’ll all be in the conversation leading up to July 14.

Advertisement

READ MORE >>