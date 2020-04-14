Brad Pitt choked back tears in his HGTV debut on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Sensitive Brad Pitt alert!

The Hollywood star got teary-eyed as he surprised a longtime friend with a renovated garage on Monday’s premiere of “Celebrity IOU.”

For the new HGTV series, the “Property Brothers” duo of twins Drew and Jonathan Scott enlist celebrities to renovate the homes of people who have made a difference in their lives.

The “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” actor chose Jean Black, a makeup artist and friend whose detached garage at her Santa Monica home needed a makeover. So they turned it into a fabulous guesthouse.

Preview clips showed Pitt pounding a garage wall with a sledge hammer, helping with the demo before the Scott brothers took over the project.

Look who’s coming to Celebrity IOU! Don’t miss Brad Pitt on tomorrow night’s episode of #CelebIOU at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/8jQyFtULMo — HGTV (@hgtv) April 12, 2020

Pitt choked back tears when he saw the renovated garage, specifically as he talked about an old photo of Black’s mother and father, who died when “she was very young,” Pitt explained.

“This will mean so much to her,” Pitt said in awe. “I couldn’t have done this well, and certainly not in this amount of time.”

Behind the scenes, Pitt was “down to earth” and introduced himself to everyone on set, the Scott brothers told People.

“He wanted everybody to feel like he was spending some time getting to know them,” Jonathan said. “And at the very end he remembered every single person’s name on the production crew and on the construction crew. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.”

Other A-star guests who will be featured on the show include Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé.