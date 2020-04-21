What’s on TV Wednesday: Earth Day specials; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Ghost Nation (Season premiere) 8 p.m. Travel

Schooled CB (Brett Dier) is attracted to an environmental consultant (guest star Chloe Bridges) brought in to oversee the school’s Earth Day activities. AJ Michalka, Haneefah Wood, Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS

American Housewife Over Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) objections, Katie (Katy Mixon) pushes Taylor (Meg Donnelly) to participate in her school’s senior prank. Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters and Evan O’Toole also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us The premiere of this science series documents how water arrived on Earth and became the most essential ingredient of all life. 9 p.m. KOCE

Single Parents (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Nikki Glaser, Jane Fonda and Anthony Anderson. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

What We Do in the Shadows The vampires attend their first human Super Bowl party in this new episode of the spooky comedy. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén star. 10 p.m. FX

Brockmire Beth (Reina Hardesty) is supposed to give a speech to memorialize Jim (Hank Azaria) but she finds out that he lied to her about her deceased mother in this new episode of the comedy. Amanda Peet also stars. 10 p.m. IFC

It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart (Season finale) 10 p.m. TruTV



SPECIALS

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal life is examined in this new special. 8 p.m. CW

Climate Change: The Facts David Attenborough hosts this new Earth Day documentary, which brings together some of the world’s leading climate scientists to discuss what might happen if the current level of global warming increased by 1.5 degrees, and examines the consequences of rising temperatures on ice sheets, developing communities, fragile ecosystems and extreme weather events. 8 p.m. KOCE

Born Wild: The Next Generation Robin Roberts hosts this upbeat new special that presents a look at our planet’s next generation of baby animals and their native ecosystems. Filmed in Australia, California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Sri Lanka and Kenya. 8 p.m. Disney and National Geographic

She Walks With Apes This new Earth Day documentary, narrated by actress Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), tells the stories of Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Birute Galdikas, who devoted much of their lives to living with the Great Apes. 9 p.m. BBC America

Jane Goodall: The Hope This new feature-length documentary airing on Earth Day explores how Goodall’s work with chimpanzees has changed the world for the better. 9 p.m. National Geographic

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m., 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

COVID-19: Black America’s Fight (N) 7 p.m. BET

Saving Ourselves: BET’s COVID-19 Relief Effort Kelly Rowland, Regina Hall and Terrence J host a benefit for communities of color impacted by COVID-19. With DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Fantasia and others. 8 p.m. BET



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rosemarie DeWitt. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Natalie Dormer (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show LuAnn de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City”); Gizelle Bryant. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg; Niecy Nash. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Well-being during the pandemic; loneliness, isolation and loss; the death toll; mourning. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Mike Epps. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show A Facebook group connects neighbors in need; Octavia Spencer; David Dobrik. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The search for COVID-19 treatments and a cure. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Earth Day; Kate Hudson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Shaquille O’Neal. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon LL Cool J; Dr. Jane Goodall; Kate Tempest performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nathan Lane; chef José Andrés. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Hemsworth. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Mike D and Ad-Rock; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jorma Taccone; Akiva Schaffer; Greta Gerwig; Allison Miller performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actor Rob Corddry; comic Pete Holmes. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Coach Carter (2005) 8 a.m. Sundance

The Mustang (2019) 8:55 a.m. Cinemax

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 9:05 a.m. HBO

Role Models (2008) 9:22 a.m. Starz

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 10 a.m. IFC

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:10 a.m. Epix

Everest (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax

X-Men (2000) 10:45 a.m. HBO

Ice Age (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

A League of Their Own (1992) 11 a.m. Sundance

Pulp Fiction (1994) 11:03 a.m. Starz

Paranormal Activity (2007) 11:44 a.m. Encore

The American President (1995) 11:50 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime

Jane (2017) Noon National Geographic

Instant Family (2018) 12:20 p.m. Epix

The Hate U Give (2018) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax

War of the Worlds (2005) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Taken (2008) 1 p.m. IFC

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Before the Flood (2016) 2 p.m. National Geographic

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 2 p.m. TMC

Shazam! (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO

The Rundown (2003) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax

Born in China (2016) 3 and 8 p.m. Disney XD

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 3:22 and 10:42 p.m. Starz

Avatar (2009) 3:30 p.m. FX

Monkey Kingdom (2015) 3:50 and 6:35 p.m. Disney

Crawl (2019) 3:55 p.m. Epix

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Billy Elliot (2000) 4 p.m. TMC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:05 p.m. Showtime

The Rider (2017) 4:08 p.m. Encore

Signs (2002) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Die Hard (1988) 4:45 p.m. HBO

An Inconvenient Truth (2006) 5 p.m. TCM

Penguins (2019) 5:15 and 9 p.m. Disney

Eye in the Sky (2015) 5:34 p.m. Starz

Neighbors (2014) 6 p.m. FXX

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

The Jungle Book (2016) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Koyaanisqatsi (1983) 7 p.m. TCM

Training Day (2001) 7:15 and 10:34 p.m. IFC

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Starz

The Remains of the Day (1993) 8 p.m. KVCR

Déjà Vu (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

A Quiet Place (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

The Dark Knight (2008) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 9 p.m. AMC

Sneakers (1992) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

The Hurricane (1999) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) 10:15 p.m. KVCR

The Sea Around Us (1953) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 11:30 p.m. Paramount