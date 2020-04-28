Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

TV reporter (and Christopher Reeve’s son) swears he wasn’t pantsless during live segment

Will Reeve on ‘Good Morning America’
Will Reeve says he was wearing shorts on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America.”
(Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ABC)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
April 28, 2020
2:20 PM
Share

Superman’s son is just like the rest of us: He doesn’t always wear pants while working from home.

Will Reeve, a reporter for ABC and the son of late “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve, was caught wearing only business attire from the waist up on Tuesday’s edition of “Good Morning America.”

During Reeve’s remote segment on CVS and UPS’ plan to deliver prescriptions using drones, eagle-eyed viewers noticed glimpses of Reeve’s thigh just above the graphic on the lower part of the screen.

“I have ARRIVED in the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” Reeve, 27, tweeted after his moment went viral. He also promised he was wearing shorts.

Advertisement

Those who have been able to work from home during the coronavirus crisis have had to make various adjustments, including more video calls. Plenty of people have also noted that working remotely means a much more lax dress code (despite some objections).

Lifestyle
Enough with the WFH sweatpants. Dress like the adult you’re getting paid to be
la-ig-wfh-dress-up-WEB-LEAD.jpg
Lifestyle
Enough with the WFH sweatpants. Dress like the adult you’re getting paid to be
Why it’s time to put away the cargo shorts and yoga pants and find your shoes.

Reeve later explained on Twitter that he “got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning.”

Advertisement

“Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome,” wrote Reeve.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement