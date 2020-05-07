ABC will air some of your favorite Disney movies this summer

ABC is bringing back “The Wonderful World of Disney” so you can watch some of your favorite Disney movies at home this summer.

The network announced Thursday it will air “Moana,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Up” and “Big Hero 6” over four consecutive Wednesdays starting May 20. These titles are currently available to stream on Disney+.

ABC is not the only network raiding its film library to pad its prime-time TV lineup during the COVID-19 crisis, which has brought Hollywood film and TV productions to a halt. CBS has also gone retro, reviving its “Sunday Night Movies” starting this month.

CBS reached into the Paramount Pictures library and will be airing “Forrest Gump,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Titanic” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” over the remaining Sundays in May.

Here are the summer movie lineups for ABC and CBS; all show times are Pacific.



ABC

“Moana” (May 20, 8 p.m.)

The 2016 film stars Auli’i Cravalho as the titular heroine, who is chosen by the ocean to go on a quest to save her people.

“Thor: The Dark World” (May 27, 8 p.m.)

The 2013 sequel to “Thor” features Chris Hemsworth as the titular Asgardian, who has to save the world again.

“Up” (June 3, 8 p.m.)

The 2009 Pixar film follows an old widower who ties thousands of balloons to his house to see the world and keep a promise to his late wife. He befriends the young scout Russell along the way.

“Big Hero 6” (June 10, 8 p.m.)

Robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada befriends his late brother’s healthcare robot Baymax and becomes a hero in this 2014 movie.



CBS

“Forrest Gump” (May 10, 8 p.m.)

Tom Hanks stars as Gump, who shares his life story with a stranger on a bench in this Academy Award-winning 1994 movie.

“Mission: Impossible” (May 17, 8 p.m.)

This 1996 action-packed spy movie launched the franchise starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

“Titanic” (May 24, 7 p.m.)

Revisit the 1997 film about Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), Rose (Kate Winslet) and never letting go. And the sinking of the passenger ship Titanic.

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (May 31, 8 p.m.)

The third “Indiana Jones” movie (1989) starred Harrison Ford as the titular archaeologist. This time he’s off to find the Holy Grail.