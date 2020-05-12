What’s on TV Wednesday: Schooled on ABC; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor The unscripted competition interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic wraps things up with a three-hour season finale. 8 p.m. CBS

The Goldbergs Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone. Sadie Stanley) decide to go to the prom together, but Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) jeopardizes the event in the season finale of the family comedy. Jeff Garlin, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia also star. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Comic Jay Pharoah joins the panelists for the semifinals. 8 p.m. Fox

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries The new episode “The Islands” visits the South Pacific, where koalas, crabs, Komodo dragons and other creatures are taped. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Expedition Unknown: Uncovered Josh Gates journeys to the Holy Land to find out where Jesus was born. (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Schooled In the season finale, Lainey (AJ Michalka) confronts a difficult choice between her romance with Barry Goldberg and her friendship with teaching colleague C.B. (Brett Dier). Also, Coach Mellor and Julie (Bryan Callen, Valerie Azlynn) are worried after her son Toby (guest star Mason McNulty), a freshman, is invited to the prom by a senior. Tim Meadows and Haneefah Wood also star, with guest star Chloe Bridges. 8:30 p.m. ABC

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) confronts a classmate’s mother when she suspects that Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is being bullied at school in the season finale. Also, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) tries to teach her dad, Greg (Diedrich Bader), to shoot a three-pointer. Daniel DiMaggio, Carly Hughes and Ali Wong also star. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA In the new episode “Decoding COVID-19,” doctors strategize to stop the spread of the disease. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Motherland: Fort Salem (N) 9 p.m. Freeform

Single Parents Season finale. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Shark Tank (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Ghost Stories Taye Diggs is a guest in the season finale. 10 p.m. A&E

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

What We Do in the Shadows After a vengeful enemy from the past appears without warning, Laszlo (Matt Berry) flees his home and goes into hiding to avoid certain death. Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 10 p.m. FX



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. The CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Marsden (“Dead to Me”); Farnoosh Torabi talks about quarantine money anxieties. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Pasta primavera; Katie Lee’s lemon butter pasta; David Burtka’s pesto; Aperol spritz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"); Loretta Devine (“Family Reunion”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Boris Kodjoe; Tom Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas (“What Makes a Marriage Last”); a virtual wedding. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Shania Twain; Billy Ray Cyrus. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Former overachiever on a downward spiral of smoking marijuana, lying, stealing, getting fired from jobs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson (“Mrs. America”); Tim McGraw performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Millions of young women get unnecessary OB/GYN exams; sleep apnea; a vegetable adds fiber to salad. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Spade; Kathryn Hahn; Horatio Sanz; the Killers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Laurie; Benjamin Gibbard performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Murray. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Glenn Close. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Edgar-Jones; Paul Mescal; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) 8 a.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) 9 a.m. Showtime

The School of Rock (2003) 10:10 a.m. HBO

Scent of a Woman (1992) 10:14 a.m. Encore

Only the Brave (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11 a.m. Showtime

Dinner at Eight (1933) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

Black Hawk Down (2001) 11:55 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) noon HBO

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 12:53 p.m. Encore

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1 p.m. Showtime

Saratoga Trunk (1945) 1:15 p.m. TCM

First Man (2018) 1:50 p.m. Cinemax

Thoroughbreds (2017) 2 p.m. FXX

The Brothers (2001) 2:15 p.m. TMC

Dazed and Confused (1993) 2:21 p.m. Starz

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:34 p.m. Encore

Total Recall (1990) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4 and 11:41 p.m. FX

A League of Their Own (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation; 5 p.m. MLB

Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 5:15 and 11:15 p.m. IFC

Almost Famous (2000) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

Fight Club (1999) 6:40 p.m. HBO

Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform

Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX

Dave (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

School Ties (1992) 7:10 p.m. Encore

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 8 p.m. KVCR

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Departed (2006) 8 p.m. IFC

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Superbad (2007) 8 p.m. TMC

Love Is a Many Splendored Thing (1955) 8:30 p.m. TCM