Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers want justice in first trailer for Netflix docuseries

Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein is the subject of a forthcoming Netflix docuseries.
(New York State Sex Offender Registry)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
May 13, 2020
12:29 PM
Share

Netflix released the first trailer Wednesday for “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” its forthcoming docuseries about the registered sex offender, who died in prison last summer after he was arrested on sex-trafficking charges in New York.

The trailer presents several moments in the disgraced financier’s dark history, including his predation of underage girls, his private Caribbean island (nicknamed “Pedophile Island”), the controversial nonprosecution agreement that halted a federal investigation against him and his mysterious death — ruled a suicide by officials but disputed by many conspiracy theorists.

The four-part series, directed by Lisa Bryant, also features interviews with Epstein’s accusers in pursuit of justice.

“The monsters are still out there,” says vocal accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in the preview. “You took our freedom. Now we’re gonna take yours.”

Advertisement

×

Throughout the trailer, Epstein — who has been linked to former President Clinton, President Trump and England’s Prince Andrew — is described as a “Gatsby-like figure of mystery,” “stunningly rich” and “powerful” as images of teenage girls and his excessively luxurious lifestyle appear on the screen.

“There are enough survivors that refuse to give up,” says one woman.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” joins a growing slate of true-crime content distributed by the streaming giant. Other high-profile Netflix docuseries include “Amanda Knox,” “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” and “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” featuring reports from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Executive produced by Joe Berlinger and James Patterson, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” launches on Netflix May 27.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement