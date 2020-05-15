Movies on TV this week: Sunday, May 17, 2020

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 17 - 23, 2020

Almost Famous (2000) SHOW Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

American Beauty (1999) CMAX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Glory (1989) TCM Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Psycho (1960) BBCA Mon. 11 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ENCORE Sat. 3:45 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Rain Man (1988) OVA Sun. 10:30 a.m. OVA Tues. 11:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Rocky (1976) SHOW Tues. 7:45 a.m. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Sayonara (1957) TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Sat. 8:45 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) CMAX Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) FREE Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) FREE Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Unforgiven (1992) SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) FREE Sun. 10:05 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 17 - 23, 2020

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Departed (2006) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ BBCA Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Wed. 11 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ BBCA Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 17 - 23, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:10 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ CMAX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Anger Management (2003) ★★ STARZ Mon. 1:19 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Wed. 1:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 6 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 7:50 a.m. STARZ Thur. 8:53 p.m.

Advertisement

Boomerang (1992) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 12:07 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:58 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ HBO Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ FREE Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 6 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ OVA Fri. 11 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ CMAX Fri. 7 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 2 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ SUND Tues. 10 a.m. SUND Wed. 2 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m. CMT Fri. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sun. 11 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m. MTV Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ HBO Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 1:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 10 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 7:10 a.m. SHOW Sun. 3 p.m. SHOW Sat. 7:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 8 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 6:22 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 12:16 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ FREE Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 10 p.m. OVA Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:01 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ VH1 Fri. 9:31 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ OVA Thur. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TBS Sat. 9 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ CMAX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ KCBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ FREE Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ TCM Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Wed. 10:05 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ SYFY Wed. 10:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mummy (1999) ★★ SYFY Wed. 8 p.m. SYFY Thur. 3 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 7:23 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:10 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ SUND Sun. 7 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:21 p.m.

Advertisement

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ BBCA Mon. 11 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 3:45 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ OVA Sun. 10:30 a.m. OVA Tues. 11:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 7:15 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:51 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. 7:45 a.m. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. Noon

Sayonara (1957) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 2:56 a.m.

Advertisement

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 11:20 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 8 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 9:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ AMC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10:55 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:50 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Stepmom (1998) ★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sun. 6 p.m. E Sun. 8:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:50 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ FREE Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ FREE Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Sun. Noon

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 4:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ FREE Sun. 10:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:49 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:39 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ STARZ Sat. 8:21 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of May 17 - 23, 2020

Advertisement

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show Star Search to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story (2012) Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer. Ann Pettway kidnaps an infant from a New York hospital and raises the child as her own daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 4 p.m. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:10 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Act of Valor (2012) ★★ Roselyn Sánchez, Jason Cottle. During a mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent, Navy SEALs uncover a worldwide terrorist plot against the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Advertisement

The Actress (1953) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Jean Simmons. Supported by her mother, a New Englander finally tells her salty father she wants to be an actress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Adopt a Highway (2019) Ethan Hawke, Chris Sullivan. When an ex-convict finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster, he gains a new lease on life, deciding to dedicate himself to making sure the child has a good life. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:51 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:31 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:17 p.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (2016) Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson. Two teenage baby sitters and a group of children spend a wild night in the big city. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sun. 8 p.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 a.m.

After Hours (1985) ★★★ Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette. A Manhattan yuppie enters dark SoHo, led by strange women into the urban unknown. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:38 p.m.

Advertisement

El ahorcado (1983) Julio Alemán, Hilda Aguirre. Un hombre es sentenciado injustamente a morir ahorcado por haber asesinado a su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m. EPIX Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Tues. 2:34 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

All the Right Moves (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Craig T. Nelson. A Pennsylvania steel-town high-school coach tries to spoil a football hero’s scholarship dream. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Tues. 2 a.m.

Allied (2016) ★★ Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard. World War II operative Max Vatan falls for French Resistance fighter Marianne Beauséjour during a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, a devastating secret tests their love and loyalty to each other. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Mon. 11:36 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:39 p.m.

American History X (1998) ★★★ Edward Norton, Edward Furlong. A brutal skinhead emerges from prison reformed and tries to show his neo-Nazi brother the error of his ways. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Advertisement

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:19 a.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AUD Sun. 5 p.m. AUD Sun. 9 p.m. AUD Mon. 1 a.m. AUD Tues. 5 p.m. AUD Tues. 9 p.m. AUD Wed. 1 a.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Mon. 6:05 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Assignment in Brittany (1943) ★★ Pierre Aumont, Susan Peters. A French captain poses as a Nazi leader to pinpoint a U-boat base off the coast. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Astro Boy (2009) ★★ Voices of Freddie Highmore, Kristen Bell. Animated. Learning that his friends and family are in danger, a robotic child marshals his incredible powers and returns home to Metro City. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 5:46 a.m.

The Astronaut Farmer (2007) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Virginia Madsen. Pursuing a lifelong dream, a rancher, who once trained to be an astronaut, builds his own rocket and plans to launch it into space. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Advertisement

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Au Pair Nightmare (2020) Anne Heise, Tristan Thomas. Looking to leave her past behind her, a young woman becomes an au pair for a very wealthy and private couple. Suspecting that they’re hiding something, she must soon uncover their dark secret if she hopes to make it out of their home alive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9:43 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Away From Her (2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:50 a.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Babe (1995) ★★★ James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski. A piglet unexpectedly becomes a champion sheepherder with training from his adoptive canine mother. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. Noon

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 2:50 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Bandits (2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. OVA Mon. 10:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 2:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

*batteries not Included (1987) ★★ Hume Cronyn, Jessica Tandy. Tiny flying saucers join an elderly couple and fellow tenants against a land developer’s henchmen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Battle of the Bulge (1965) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Robert Shaw. Allied officers and a German tank commander have a tactical showdown in the Ardennes forest, December 1944. (NR) 2 hrs. 47 mins. SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. SHOW Mon. 11 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animada. Después de hablar con una florista humana, una abeja educada en la universidad decide demandar a la raza humana por robar la miel de su especie durante siglos. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey: Special Edition (2018) Katie Douglas, David James Elliott. A 17-year-old girl uses reverse psychology to get her kidnapper to set her free. When she returns home, the only person who believes her story is a veteran detective who realizes she was taken by a notorious serial killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Mon. 10:04 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SHOW Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Betty & Coretta (2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. Noon

The Beyond (1981) ★★ Katherine MacColl, David Warbeck. Gruesome deaths occur when a woman inherits a hotel that is one of seven gateways to hell. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Wed. 1:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 6 a.m.

The Big Year (2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:29 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:35 a.m. STARZ Thur. 10:16 a.m. STARZ Fri. 12:05 p.m. STARZ Sun. 3:09 a.m.

Black Dynamite (2009) ★★ Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley. After The Man kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter wages a war that takes him all the way to Nixon’s White House. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:50 a.m. STARZ Thur. 8:53 p.m.

Black Narcissus (1947) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Sabu. Anglican nuns face a variety of pressures as they attempt to maintain a convent school and hospital in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in Swan Lake. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AUD Thur. 7 p.m. AUD Thur. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Blackmail (1939) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Ruth Hussey. A fugitive from a chain gang becomes an oil-well firefighter and meets the man who framed him. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 4 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Thur. 7 p.m. FREE Fri. 5 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Blue Valentine (2010) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams. A couple find that they are powerless to stop the downward spiral of their marriage. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 7 a.m. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:07 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die (1962) ★ Jason Evers, Virginia Leith. A mad scientist keeps his dead fiancee’s severed head alive while searching for a suitable body. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Bran Nue Dae (2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 6 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Wed. 6 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 1:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:44 p.m.

Advertisement

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Fri. 2:38 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:05 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SYFY Tues. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Captain Caution (1940) ★★ Victor Mature, Louise Platt. The capture of a U.S. bark in the War of 1812 unites a young man and woman of the sea. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Cars 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo. Animated. Blindsided by a new generation of fast cars, Lightning McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport he loves. With help from an eager young technician, No. 95 tires to get back in the game to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Casi casados (1961) Fernando Casanova, Rosita Arenas. Un millonario le pide a un hombre idéntico a él que tome su lugar por unas semanas ya que tiene que ir al extranjero. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (1973) ★★★ Voices of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde. Animated. A literate spider and a rat save a pig from slaughter in an animated adaptation of E.B. White’s classic. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 1:05 a.m.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer (2020) Sean Kleier, Ashley Williams. A man fails a lie detector test and confesses to brutally murdering his pregnant wife Shan’ann and their two young daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:20 p.m. CMAX Sun. 2:50 a.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:09 a.m.

Advertisement

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Thur. 6 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m. MTV Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. OVA Fri. 11 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Confessions of a Nazi Spy (1939) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Francis Lederer. An FBI agent nabs a Nazi spy, the weak link in a chain across the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Fri. 7 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Sun. 3:57 p.m.

Conviction (2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AUD Sun. 7 p.m. AUD Sun. 11 p.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Mon. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Cornered (1945) ★★★ Dick Powell, Walter Slezak. An ex-Canadian airman goes to Buenos Aires to find the Nazi war criminal who killed his French wife. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 11 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Craigslist Killer (2011) Jake McDorman, William Baldwin. Police suspect medical student Philip Markoff of murdering a young woman at a Boston hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 6:55 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words (2020) Clarence Thomas. Justice Clarence Thomas recounts his extraordinary life story -- from living in poverty as a child to serving on the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. KOCE Mon. 9 p.m. KPBS Mon. 9 p.m. KOCE Tues. 2 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Crimson Kimono (1959) ★ Victoria Shaw, Glenn Corbett. A Los Angeles detective and his Japanese partner woo an artist while solving a stripper’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. OVA Mon. 6 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Crooked Hearts (1991) ★★ Vincent D’Onofrio, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A college dropout comes home to his wild older brother and the rest of their fun but flawed family. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 5 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Cruz de Olvido (1980) Juan Zaizar, David Zaizar. Un cantante regresa a su pueblo y se encuentra con su antigua novia con quien estuvo a punto de casarse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Cuban Fury (2014) ★★ Rashida Jones, Nick Frost. A former salsa prodigy must whip himself back into shape 22 years after a bullying incident ruined his chance at dance stardom. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:22 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:37 a.m.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) ★★ Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Advertisement

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

D-Day, the Sixth of June (1956) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Richard Todd. A married U.S. officer invades Normandy with his London girlfriend’s gallant British fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Dancer Upstairs (2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Kristoffer Polaha, Meghan Markle. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m. HALL Sat. 7 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:04 p.m.

Advertisement

Day of the Dead (1985) ★★★ Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander. Flesh-eating zombies close in on soldiers and scientists holed up in an underground bunker. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:45 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a friend to the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:12 p.m.

The Daydreamer (1966) ★★ Paul O’Keefe, Jack Gilford. Live action/animated. A young Hans Christian Andersen sees The Little Mermaid, Thumbelina and other tales. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) CMAX Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Deadly Mile High Club (2020) Allison McAtee, Marc Herrmann. Obsessed with a handsome student, a deranged flight instructor tries to destroy the people in his life and make him fall in love with her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:08 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:46 p.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BRVO Sun. 1:32 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:10 a.m. CMAX Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:59 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:44 p.m.

The Devil Bat (1941) ★ Bela Lugosi, Suzanne Kaaren. A crazed chemist uses mutated bats to gain vengeance against the businessmen who prospered from his work. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Diary of a Hitman (1992) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Sherilyn Fenn. A weary high-paid killer balks at his last job when he meets his targets: his client’s wife and baby. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Doctor X (1932) ★★ Lionel Atwill, Fay Wray. A reporter saves a mad doctor’s daughter from a full-moon killer with synthetic flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Fri. 9:30 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:57 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:37 a.m.

Advertisement

Don Juan (Or If Don Juan Were a Woman) (1973) ★ Brigitte Bardot, Maurice Ronet. A French heiress confesses to murder and a shameless history of adultery and revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:40 p.m. CMAX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Don’t Think Twice (2016) ★★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs. Turmoil strikes a New York improv troupe when one member leaves to star in a television show. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:10 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:45 p.m. SHOW Wed. 3:20 a.m. SHOW Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:25 a.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) ★★★★ Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck. An insurance man helps a platinum blonde kill her husband, but all does not go as planned. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Double Mommy (2016) Morgan Obenreder, Mark Grossman. Ryan discovers his friend Bryce is the father of one of his girlfriend’s twin babies and that he date raped her at a party over the summer. With college looming over Bryce’s head, he will stop at nothing to make sure that he clears his name. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Tues. 10:33 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:34 a.m.

Advertisement

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) ★★★ Fredric March, Miriam Hopkins. March won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist whose experiments bring out a hideous side of his personality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Dr. T & the Women (2000) ★★ Richard Gere, Helen Hunt. A renowned gynecologist falls in love with a golf pro, as his wife regresses into childishness and his daughter prepares for her wedding. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:40 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Henry Fonda. Newlyweds face Indians and the British in upstate New York during the Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:43 a.m.

The Duel (2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that’s run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Easy Rider (1969) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper. Two free spirits on chopped motorcycles clash with the Establishment and meet a boozy lawyer as they cross America. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 a.m.

Edge of Darkness (1943) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Ann Sheridan. A Norwegian fisherman and his bride lead the underground against the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Mon. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. Noon

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Emma (1996) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Northam. Things keep getting worse after a young matchmaker finds a mate for a simple young woman in rural 1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Wed. 5:45 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:26 a.m. STARZ Mon. 5:27 p.m. STARZ Fri. 6:30 a.m. STARZ Fri. 5:57 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Eraserhead (1977) ★★★ John Nance, Charlotte Stewart. Henry Spencer’s hair sticks straight up, and his girlfriend’s offspring looks like larva. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. A Sun. 1:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Evelyn X Evelyn (2019) Natalie Paul. A couple mourn the loss of their child. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Ever Since Eve (1937) ★★ Marion Davies, Robert Montgomery. A pretty stenographer makes herself homely and lands a job as a writer’s secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:57 a.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) ★★★ Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn. A seminary dropout and his cocaine-hooked buddy sell U.S. secrets to the Soviets in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sat. Noon

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:45 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:57 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Family (2018) Kate McKinnon, Taylor Schilling. An emotionally stunted aunt struggles to bond with her teenage niece, who wants nothing more than to run away from home and become a juggalo. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:22 a.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Fri. 11 a.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 3:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 11:12 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Fathers’ Day (1997) ★ Robin Williams, Billy Crystal. Two Californians seek a former girlfriend’s missing son, each believing he is the father of the boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AUD Mon. 6:30 p.m. AUD Mon. 10 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 2 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 2:06 a.m. TNT Thur. 6 p.m. TNT Fri. 2:06 a.m.

Advertisement

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:05 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Tues. 10 a.m. SUND Wed. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:56 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:20 p.m.

The Fisherman (2018) Voice of Grace Acquaye, Trust Agottor. Animated. An aging fisherman returns from the sea with a talking fish. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Fist of Fury (1972) ★★★ Bruce Lee, Miao Ker Hsiu. In turn-of-the-century China, a martial-arts student declares war against the rival fighters who murdered his mentor. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Flower Drum Song (1961) ★★★ Nancy Kwan, James Shigeta. Residents of San Francisco’s Chinatown mix East with West in custom and culture, ending with a double wedding. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Flying Scotsman (2006) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Laura Fraser. In the early 1990s Graeme Obree battles mental illness while chasing his dream of achieving cycling stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:55 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:36 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:35 a.m.

The Fourth Kind (2009) ★ Milla Jovovich, Will Patton. During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:03 a.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Foxfire (1996) ★★ Hedy Burress, Angelina Jolie. A mysterious outsider encourages four schoolgirls to retaliate against the biology teacher who sexually abuses them. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:55 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

Fugitive Lovers (1934) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Madge Evans. An escaped convict flees by bus and falls in love with a chorus girl on board. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Funny Farm (1988) ★★ Chevy Chase, Madolyn Smith. A sportswriter and his wife move to a cottage in the country, where he tries to write a novel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sat. 5 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:06 p.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:06 p.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. Noon

Gator (1976) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Jack Weston. A federal agent forces a paroled moonshiner called Gator to go undercover in a corrupt county. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Alberto Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Georgia Rule (2007) ★ Jane Fonda, Lindsay Lohan. Exasperated with her rebellious daughter, a woman sends the teen to Idaho to live with her own stern mother. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Tues. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 4 p.m. TNT Tues. 10 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ Don Knotts, Joan Staley. A meek Kansas typesetter who wants to be a reporter spends the night in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SUND Fri. 11 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m. CMT Fri. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Girl Crazy (1943) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland. A publisher’s playboy son falls for the dean’s granddaughter at an all-male mining school. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Girl in Progress (2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Girl in White (1952) ★★ June Allyson, Arthur Kennedy. Emily Dunning Barringer graduates from medical school to New York’s Bellevue Hospital circa 1900. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:07 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:19 p.m.

Give Me Your Heart (1936) ★★ Kay Francis, George Brent. An American lawyer’s wife is reunited with her child and his father, an English nobleman. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:48 p.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FX Fri. Noon FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Advertisement

The Good Girl (2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of The Catcher in the Rye. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AUD Tues. 7 p.m. AUD Tues. 11 p.m.

The Good Mistress (2014) Annie Heise, Kendra Anderson. A woman’s one-night stand turns out to be her friend’s husband, and a local political candidate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Good News (1947) ★★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. A college coed tempts a football hero, but a student librarian wins him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Tues. 10:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:05 p.m.

The Grandmother (1970) Richard White, Robert Chadwick. A boy plants a seed to grow a grandmother. (NR) 33 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. 11 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m. MTV Fri. Noon

Advertisement

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

The Green Berets (1968) ★★★ John Wayne, David Janssen. A cynical newsman follows a Green Beret colonel on missions to hold a hill and kidnap a Viet Cong general. (G) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SUND Mon. 8:45 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:45 p.m. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Grey Gardens (1975) ★★★ Former socialites Edith Bouvier Beale and daughter Edie, 56, become recluses in a decrepit New York mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sat. 6:30 p.m. COM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (2014) Voice of Aubrey Plaza, Megan Charpentier. Las aventuras en las fiestas del gatito cascarrabias, que ayuda a una niña a encontrar el espíritu y el encanto de la Navidad. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Guilt Trip (2012) ★★ Barbra Streisand, Seth Rogen. Pressured into taking his overbearing mother along for the ride, a man embarks on the road trip of a lifetime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. AUD Mon. 5 p.m. AUD Mon. 8:30 p.m. AUD Tues. Noon

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:38 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:52 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Hamlet (1948) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons. A young Danish prince wrestles with his conscience when he is confronted with questions of treachery and madness. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Hands of a Stranger (1962) ★★ Paul Lukather, Joan Harvey. A surgeon transplants a murdered man’s hands to a concert pianist and the hands begin to drive him mad. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Happy Feet Two (2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Reluctant to dance, the son of Mumble the tap-dancing penguin runs away from home and meets a penguin that can fly. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 7:20 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

The Hard Way (1991) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Woods. A Hollywood star of action movies tags along with a New York police detective to see the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Harder They Come (1972) ★★ Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley. An ambitious young Jamaican is forced into a life of crime after arriving in Kingston to launch a music career. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. SYFY Fri. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 1:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SYFY Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 10 a.m.

Havana (1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:19 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:18 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:10 a.m. SHOW Sun. 3 p.m. SHOW Sat. 7:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 8 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Sun. 2:06 a.m.

Advertisement

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

Hide-Out (1934) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Maureen O’Sullivan. A New York mobster flees to Connecticut and falls for a farmer’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Highlander: Endgame (2000) ★ Adrian Paul, Christopher Lambert. Connor and Duncan battle an evil immortal in a bid to become the last of their kind. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. Al mejor guardaespaldas del mundo le encomiendan proteger a un sicario. La pareja dispone de solo 24 horas para llegar a La Haya, en Holanda, y acabar con un sanguinario dictador de Europa del Este, al que escolta su peligrosa guardia personal. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:18 a.m. STARZ Mon. 3:54 p.m.

El hombre y el monstruo (1959) Enrique Rambal, Martha Roth. Un joven pianista toca una melodía y se transforma en un monstruo porque vendió su alma al diablo para ser el mejor. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Home Sweet Hell (2015) ★ Katherine Heigl, Patrick Wilson. A suburban housewife with a cheating husband is not above killing the competition to preserve her domestic bliss. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Fri. Noon

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) ★ Voices of Hayden Panettiere, Glenn Close. Animated. Red cuts short her training with covert group Sisters of the Hood to help save Hansel and Gretel from a wicked witch. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 7:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9:34 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:22 a.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

House of D (2004) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robin Williams. His son’s 13th birthday prompts an artist to revisit his own adolescence in New York’s Greenwich Village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:10 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m. TMC Thur. 5 a.m.

The House on Sorority Row (1983) ★★ Kathryn McNeil, Eileen Davidson. Seven sorority sisters drown their housemother, then meet the son she hid for 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

How to Train Your Husband (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase. Jillian is a successful marriage therapist and best-selling author. Her career is going just as planned, but her own marriage isn’t going great, and she suddenly realizes that she may not know how to fix it. (NR) HALL Sun. 3 p.m. HALL Tues. 6 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:45 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:30 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TRU Sat. 9 p.m.

I Was an American Spy (1951) ★★ Ann Dvorak, Gene Evans. A woman in the Philippines supplies a secret agent with intelligence against occupying Japanese forces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Sun. 8 a.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Illegal (1955) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Nina Foch. A former district attorney becomes a racketeer’s lawyer and uses his client’s mistress to expose him. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 a.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

In Country (1989) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Emily Lloyd. Painful memories resurface for a Vietnam veteran when his niece probes the events surrounding her father’s death. (R) 2 hrs. SUND Tues. 2:45 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:45 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night: Grow Old Along With Me (1995) Carroll O’Connor, Carl Weathers. Gillespie and Forbes link a suspect to a witness of a hit-and-run fatality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. OVA Mon. 1 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Sat. 12:16 p.m.

Advertisement

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965) ★★ Natalie Wood, Robert Redford. An overnight starlet marries a homosexual actor and goes downhill in 1930s Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Wed. 5:10 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Cuatro buzos se topan con un tesoro maravilloso en lo profundo del océano, pero también descubren un siniestro misterio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TNT Tues. 2:18 a.m.

Advertisement

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) Elizabeth Holmes, Errol Morris. With a new invention that promised to revolutionize blood testing, Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, heralded as the next Steve Jobs. Then, just two years later, her multibillion-dollar company was dissolved. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 4:30 a.m.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) ★★★ Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis. A depressed teenager checks himself into a psychiatric facility and winds up in the adult ward, where a fellow patient takes him under his wing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:08 a.m. STARZ Tues. 9:59 p.m.

Advertisement

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2018) Jane Fonda, Tom Hayden. A look at the life, work, activism and controversies of actress and fitness tycoon Jane Fonda. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 9 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Jefe Policíaco (1995) Valentín Trujillo, Rosenda Bernal. Dos policías rivales luchan en contra del narcotráfico, donde se ve involucrado el hijo de uno de ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015) David Spade, Brittany Daniel. Joe Dirt returns with a mop in his hand and a mullet on his noggin. The white-trash hero embarks on a journey through the American heartland and time itself as he finds himself caught in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 5 p.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 7:30 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. A working-class single mother builds a business dynasty while dealing with her dysfunctional parents and ex-husband. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Juan Colorado (1966) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Cardenas. El alma de un hombre está dividida entre el amor y la venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:22 p.m. STARZ Thur. 4:26 a.m.

Advertisement

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 p.m. FREE Mon. 6 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:05 p.m. CMAX Sat. 10:20 a.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:47 a.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Just the Way You Are (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Ty Olsson. Hoping to recharge her marriage, a professional matchmaker asks her husband out on a blind date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

El Justiciero 3: La Venganza del Senador (2018) Paulo Quevedo, Ahrid Hannaley. Con la muerte de Don Ramiro, otro mafioso ha tomado el control del bajo mundo en Miami y buscará vengarse de quienes lo enviaron a la cárcel, pero no será tarea fácil pues El justiciero está decido a destruirlo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

K

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Kepler’s Dream (2016) Kelly Lynch, Sean Patrick Flanery. Ella searches for a rare book that is missing from her grandmother’s collection and tries to understand why her family is fractured. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Kickboxer III: The Art of War (1992) ★ Sasha Mitchell, Dennis Chan. Un campeón de kickboxing entra en el hampa de Río de Janeiro para salvar a una mujer de tratantes de blancas. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Kid Galahad (1937) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Bette Davis. A fight manager and his girlfriend put a bellhop in the ring with a crooked rival’s heavyweight. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:40 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBCA Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Kite Runner (2007) ★★ Khalid Abdalla, Homayoun Ershadi. After many years living in the U.S., an Afghan novelist returns to his Taliban-controlled homeland to learn the fate of the son of his murdered friend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 7:40 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SUND Wed. Noon SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Kung Fu Yoga (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Disha Patani. Un profesor de arqueología llamado Jack se une a una profesora india y a su ayudante para intentar localizar un tesoro perdido. Durante su aventura serán perseguidos por un peligroso descendiente de un líder del ejército rebelde. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Lady in the Lake (1946) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Audrey Totter. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe searches for a publisher’s missing wife. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:14 a.m. STARZ Sat. 6:36 a.m.

Advertisement

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m. TBS Mon. 4:03 a.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. Un narcotraficante escapa de la custodia del FBI y huye a México, pero en su camino hacia la libertad se interpondrá el policía de un pequeño pueblo fronterizo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel. A controversial account of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on internal doubt and conflict he may have felt. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Last Waltz (1978) ★★★ Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr. The Band’s 1976 farewell concert includes Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AXS Fri. 4:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Law and the Lab (1956) Narrated by Bob Hite. Technicians and their special mobilized laboratories are key players in solving homicides. (NR) TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 10 p.m. OVA Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 9:31 p.m.

The Legend of Lylah Clare (1968) ★★ Kim Novak, Peter Finch. A filmmaker manipulates a starlet into the image of his late wife, a celebrated actress who met a tragic death. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. HBO Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Thur. 11:36 p.m.

Life Is Beautiful (1997) ★★★ Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi. With a game, an Italian Jew shields his son from Nazi horrors in a concentration camp during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Life of Crime (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sun. 3 a.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:45 p.m. CMAX Fri. 10 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Thur. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. Mikey and Julie each get dogs, while James fends off an over-friendly boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. The parents of toddler Mikey deal with a new baby and a slacker live-in uncle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. OVA Thur. 10 p.m. OVA Fri. 6 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 6:40 a.m. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Love Begins (2011) ★★ Wes Brown, Julie Mond. Clark Davis, a traveler with dreams of seeing the world, has to work on Ellen and Cassie’s farm to pay off a debt. He slowly starts to win Ellen over, but when her former fiance returns, Ellen faces a difficult choice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Love Field (1992) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Haysbert. A Dallas hairdresser goes by bus to JFK’s funeral and meets a man on the run with his little girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Love Locks (2017) Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell. A woman returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HMM Mon. 9 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

La Última Fuga (1990) Sergio Goyri, Juan Peláez. Un hombre es condenado al encarcelamiento por el resto de su vida por un crimen que no cometió. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Advertisement

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mad Genius (1931) ★★ John Barrymore, Marian Marsh. A crippled Russian ballet master tries to keep his pupil away from a girl. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Mad Love (1935) ★★★ Peter Lorre, Frances Drake. A bald surgeon grafts a killer’s hands on to the pianist husband of an actress he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Mad Monster Party? (1967) ★★ Voices of Boris Karloff, Phyllis Diller. Animated. Dr. Frankenstein calls a convention of monsters. Stop-motion puppets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Madame Curie (1943) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. After a laboratory courtship, the Polish scientist and her French husband discover radium in 1898. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Made (2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:25 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Fri. 7 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:06 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 10:10 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Mientras lucha con las repercusiones de su origen y sus habilidades extraordinarias, el joven Clark Kent debe convertirse en un héroe y salvar a las personas que ama de una grave amenaza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Mankiller (2017) Wilma Mankiller, an advocate for women and Native Americans, defied all odds to become the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KVCR Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:05 a.m.

Los marcados (1971) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. El Pardo ha hecho del pueblo un lugar donde el respeto no significa nada. Mercedes vive en la amargura junto a él, pero la llegada del Marcado lo cambiará todo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Married to a Murderer (2017) Anna Hutchison, Aaron Arnold. Emma thinks she has found her soul mate, until her husband’s twin brother returns and quickly becomes a danger to everyone around him. (NR) LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:25 a.m. CMAX Wed. 10:10 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:55 a.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:38 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:48 p.m.

Advertisement

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Me Ha Besado un Hombre (1944) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Al final de la Guerra Civil Española, la joven Luisa se hace pasar por su hermano Luis para poder refugiarse en México. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 4 p.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Mon. 10:53 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 8:55 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:49 p.m.

Advertisement

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A fixer at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. Noon

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) ★★★ Esther Williams, Victor Mature. Australian swimmer Annette Kellerman becomes a promoter’s star in a shocking one-piece bathing suit. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Miracle (2004) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson. Coach Herb Brooks leads the U.S. Olympic hockey team to victory over the Soviet team in 1980. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ESPN Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

Moll Flanders (1996) ★★★ Robin Wright, Morgan Freeman. A benefactor’s servant tells a girl the story of her prostitute mother when he comes to claim her from a 1700s London orphanage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:11 a.m.

Advertisement

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBCA Sun. 5 p.m. BBCA Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Morning Glory (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A stage-struck New England girl meets men and gets a lucky break in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Mortdecai (2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Robert Montgomery. Bickering New Yorkers learn from a lawyer that, technically, they’re not married. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins. HBO Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Mrs. McCutcheon (2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins. TMC Tues. 7:05 a.m.

La mujer legítima (1947) Sara Guash, Isabel Corona. Un hombre casado conoce a una mujer y se convierten en amantes. Cuando su esposa muere, intenta llevarla a vivir con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SYFY Wed. 10:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 1 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Wed. 8 p.m. SYFY Thur. 3 p.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Wed. 8:34 a.m.

The Murder of Dr. Harrigan (1936) ★★ Kay Linaker, Ricardo Cortez. Someone kills a doctor planning to use an experimental anesthetic to operate on the founder of the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Murphy’s Law (1986) ★ Charles Bronson, Kathleen Wilhoite. A framed police detective flees with a rude girl and hunts a killer woman from his past. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Must Love Dogs (2005) ★★ Diane Lane, John Cusack. A divorced teacher meets a hopeless romantic after her sister thrusts her into the world of Internet dating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

My Favorite Bachelor (2018) Carlson Young, Aaron Jakubenko. A shy writer has to go out on a date with a different man every month to write an article for her company’s blog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 a.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

N

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked City (1948) ★★★ Barry Fitzgerald, Howard Duff. Two New York police detectives chase leads and grill suspects in their relentless search for a playgirl’s killer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:46 a.m.

Advertisement

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:27 a.m.

Narc (2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. A policeman and a tough veteran try to solve the murder of the latter’s undercover partner. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (2020) Interviews, home movies, photographs and diaries offer insight into the remarkable life and career of actress Natalie Wood. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 2 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Christopher Russell, Emilie Ullerup. City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Neighbor in the Window (2020) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenn Lyon. When Karen, her husband Scott and their young son relocate to Washington for Scott’s job, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. However, soon after she meets Lisa, her charming neighbor, her life starts to spiral out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Never Let Go (2015) Angela Dixon, Nigel Whitmey. Lisa es una madre soltera, exmiembro de los servicios secretos estadounidenses, cuyo hijo es secuestrado mientras está de vacaciones en Marruecos. Ella usará todos sus conocimientos y habilidades para recuperarlo y detener a los criminales. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Niagara (1953) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Joseph Cotten. A blonde and her lover plot to kill her edgy husband at Niagara Falls. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Night Must Fall (1937) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Rosalind Russell. A village girl comes to realize that the charming man she has met is actually a coldblooded killer. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:05 p.m. CMAX Wed. 10:25 a.m. CMAX Sat. 11:15 p.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Sat. 12:45 p.m. AXS Sat. 6:05 p.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:52 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 11:08 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:41 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:39 p.m.

Advertisement

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Northanger Abbey (2007) Felicity Jones, JJ Feild. A young woman meets the love of her life while on holiday in Bath, England. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCET Tues. 10 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E Sun. 3 p.m. E Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

A Notorious Affair (1930) ★ Billie Dove, Basil Rathbone. A nobleman’s wife loves another man, but he’s tempted by a countess. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Nun’s Story (1959) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter Finch. The daughter of a Belgian surgeon enters a convent in hopes of serving God as a nursing nun in the Congo. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Nursery Rhyme Mysteries (1943) Mary McLeod, Leonard Mudie. The origins of popular nursery rhymes. (NR) 30 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:23 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Obsession (2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Advertisement

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Omega Man (1971) ★★ Charlton Heston, Anthony Zerbe. Led by a former TV newscaster, light-sensitive mutants stalk the last normal man on Earth. (GP) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AUD Wed. 7 p.m. AUD Wed. 11 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Sun. 1:10 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HIST Sat. 8 p.m. HIST Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Advertisement

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. Un expiloto fracasado y un aprendiz dirigen un viejo y obsoleto robot en un último esfuerzo para repeler a una fuerza letal de invasores monstruosos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Package (1989) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Joanna Cassidy. An Army sergeant and his officer ex-wife are caught in a Cold War plot over a military prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. SUND Sun. 7 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Pathology (2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. COM Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:10 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:15 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Pecado original (1991) Rodolfo de Anda, Janet Mass. Dos agentes de policía buscan a dos agresores en una clínica para hombres que tienen problemas con mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 7:50 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Piccadilly Jim (1936) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Frank Morgan. P.G. Wodehouse’s London cartoonist spoils his actor father’s scheme to marry into money. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

La Pintada (1986) Rosenda Bernal, Sergio Goyri. Después de ser violada, una mujer jura vengarse y así empieza a devorar hombres y fortunas. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sun. 11 a.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper. In upstate New York, two men, and later, their sons must deal with the unforeseen consequences of their actions. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:44 p.m. STARZ Sun. 4:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Wed. 11 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story (2020) Nia Vardalos, Mike Dopud. Stacey Castor weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David. But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Possession (2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:30 a.m. CMAX Sat. 2:35 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:39 a.m.

Advertisement

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:21 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:49 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:25 p.m. STARZ Wed. 4:44 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10 p.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:45 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Puppy Love (2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Wed. 11:42 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:05 p.m. SYFY Fri. Noon

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quality Street (1937) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Franchot Tone. A British spinster poses as her niece to woo an ex-suitor back from the Napoleonic wars. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Mon. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown! (1977) ★★ Voices of Duncan Watson, Greg Felton. Animated. A thrilling raft race highlights the Peanuts gang’s summer camp fun. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:10 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Sun. 10:30 a.m. OVA Tues. 11:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. A Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:45 a.m. SHOW Mon. 5:50 p.m.

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 6:02 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★ Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook. A ballerina loves a ballet composer but dances for an obsessive impresario. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:55 p.m. CMAX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:25 p.m.

Remember Me (2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:45 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:06 p.m.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017) ★★ Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Sentenced to perform 200 hours of community service, a former child star learns valuable new lessons after landing the lead role of Jesus Christ in a stage production by his hometown church. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Reunion in France (1942) ★★ Joan Crawford, John Wayne. A French manufacturer’s playgirl fiancee hides a downed Allied pilot from the Gestapo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. BBCA Thur. 11 p.m. BBCA Fri. 4 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:15 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:51 a.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:18 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:58 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:34 p.m.

RoboCop 2 (1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:36 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:45 a.m. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:45 a.m. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Wed. 11 a.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. SHOW Thur. 4:05 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 8:10 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Sadie McKee (1934) ★★ Joan Crawford, Gene Raymond. A maid has romances with a two-timer, a boozing millionaire and the master of the house. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m.

The Sand Pebbles (1966) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough. Multiple Oscar nominations went to this tale of a cynical sailor’s experiences on an American gunboat in 1926 China. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. Noon

Saving Sarah Cain (2007) ★★★ Lisa Pepper, Abigail Mason. A newspaper columnist becomes the legal guardian of her late sister’s five Amish children and takes them back to the city to live with her. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. AUD Wed. 5 p.m. AUD Wed. 9 p.m. AUD Thur. 1 a.m.

Sayonara (1957) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Red Buttons. An American jet ace has a poignant affair with the star performer of a famed Japanese acting company. (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (2019) Featuring rare archival footage and wild revelations, filmmaker Mark Landsman examines the salacious and shocking stories of the most infamous tabloid in U.S. history -- National Enquirer. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CNN Sun. 7 p.m. CNN Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Scanners (1981) ★★ Stephen Lack, Jennifer O’Neill. A scientist sends a scanner to hunt others like him with explosive psychic powers. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 1 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:56 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 3:25 p.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:07 a.m.

Advertisement

Scoop (2006) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen. An American journalism student falls for a British aristocrat, as she and a magician hunt a killer in London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:02 a.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 10:10 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KNBC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Sun. 3 a.m.

See No Evil (2006) ★ Kane, Christina Vidal. A reclusive maniac terrorizes a group of young petty criminals who have arrived to clean up a rotting hotel as part of their community service. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:20 p.m.

Senseless (1998) ★★ Marlon Wayans, David Spade. An experimental drug wreaks havoc upon a hardworking college student by altering his senses. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Seraphim Falls (2006) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan. In 1868 a determined hunter and four hired gunmen relentlessly pursue an injured man across Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Thur. 5 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. A Tennessean becomes one of World War I’s most decorated heroes by single-handedly capturing a German position. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Tues. 5 a.m. TMC Wed. 2:55 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Fri. 7:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

The Shakiest Gun in the West (1968) ★★ Don Knotts, Barbara Rhoades. A Philadelphia milquetoast goes west and meets a tall bandit who tricks him into marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Shall We Dance (1937) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Ballet dancer Petrov woos a musical star at sea and in New York, despite rumors of their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Shall We Dance? (2004) ★★ Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez. Un hombre casado le quiere dar sabor a su vida y tomar lecciones de baile con la bella maestra a la que vio por una ventana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:15 p.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:25 p.m.

She’s Working Her Way Through College (1952) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Ronald Reagan. A burlesque queen goes to college, charms a professor and livens up the class play. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shipping News (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore. Fortunes change for a struggling writer when he returns to his hometown in Newfoundland. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Shoes (1916) Mary MacLaren, Harry Griffith. Silent. A young woman grows tired of providing for her family. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:41 p.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:22 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:42 a.m.

Siete Evas para un Adán (1971) ★ Rodolfo de Anda, Zulma Faid. Un joven se lanza en paracaídas y cae en un apartado lugar donde lo encuentran siete excursionistas que lo hacen su criado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:25 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:22 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:06 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sister Kenny (1946) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Alexander Knox. Australian Elizabeth Kenny graduates from nursing school and becomes famous for her treatment of polio. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:35 p.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 10 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:20 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m.

Skinwalkers (2007) ★ Jason Behr, Elias Koteas. As a half-lycanthrope boy approaches his 13th birthday, two factions of werewolves prepare for battle; one group believes the boy will lead the race into the future, but the other wants to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Thur. 8 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:09 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:02 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:39 p.m.

Smart Money (1931) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, James Cagney. A small-town barber turns big-city gambler, undone by luck and a weakness for blondes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Solace (2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 3:52 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 a.m.

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) ★★★ John Wayne, Dean Martin. Four sons learn their father gambled away the family ranch, leading to his murder. The brothers decide to avenge their father’s death and win back the ranch, starting a feud with the local sheriff and the rival Hastings clan. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:42 a.m. STARZ Wed. 2:17 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Soylent Green (1973) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Edward G. Robinson. Future New Yorkers live on a trademarked food, which two detectives find has a secret ingredient. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Species II (1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Wed. 9 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:51 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:17 p.m.

St. Louis Superman (2019) Bruce Franks Jr. Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. (D-MO.) must overcome personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community. (NR) 28 mins. MTV Mon. 9 p.m. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:15 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:55 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:50 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Star (1952) ★★★ Bette Davis, Sterling Hayden. Broke and picked up for drunken driving, an Oscar winner starts over with a boatbuilder who loves her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Steel Helmet (1951) ★★★ Gene Evans, Robert Hutton. American soldiers struggle for survival in the face of war’s madness in this account of the Korean conflict. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:13 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:18 p.m.

Advertisement

Step Up 2 the Streets (2008) ★★ Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman. A street dancer enrolls at Maryland School of the Arts and teams up with a talented classmate to take a team to an underground dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

The Stranger (1946) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Orson Welles. A federal agent finds a Nazi war criminal married to a judge’s daughter and teaching in New England. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 5:50 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Steve Railsback. An all-knowing director toys with a fugitive’s mind after making him stuntman on a movie set. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Sully (2016) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart. After landing US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s Hudson River, Capt. Chesley Sully Sullenberger faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Wed. 11:06 p.m.

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. When Frankie and Nate agree to host an annual celebration, they must make a big splash to ensure the viability of their winery going forward. The paramours will find out if business can be mixed with pleasure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBCA Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:57 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:36 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

Surf’s Up (2007) ★★★ Voices of Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges. Animated. Followed by a documentary film crew, a teenage penguin heads to Pen Gu Island for his first professional surfing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:49 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 6 p.m. E Sun. 8:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Sweetest Thing (2002) ★ Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate. A confirmed flirt and her best friend search for the charming guy who slipped through her fingers at a dance club. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:19 p.m. STARZ Wed. 5:57 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Swung (2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

T

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Tues. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. A determined detective and Russian mobsters complicate the plan of a gang of skilled thieves to rob an armored car carrying millions of dollars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Tanner Hall (2009) ★★ Rooney Mara, Georgia King. A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager’s circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:30 a.m. CMAX Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Tea and Sympathy (1956) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, John Kerr. Marked as a sissy, a preppie turns to his housemaster’s understanding wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Sat. 11 a.m.

Teen Witch (1989) ★★ Robyn Lively, Dan Gauthier. A girl with a crush on the captain of the football team turns into a witch on her 16th birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Tempted by Danger (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Advertisement

The Terminal Man (1974) ★★ George Segal, Joan Hackett. A man becomes a guinea pig involving electrode implanting when he suffers from blackouts which make him violent. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 2:20 a.m.

They’re Always Caught (1938) Stanley Ridges, John Eldredge. A doctor investigates crimes in his lab. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10:12 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:45 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Seis miembros de un grupo élite de seguridad americana defienden el consulado de Estados Unidos en Bangazi, Libia, objeto de un ataque terrorista que causó la muerte del embajador en 2012. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Three Comrades (1938) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Margaret Sullavan. A World War I veteran and his two partners love a doomed woman in 1920s Germany. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

3-Headed Shark Attack (2015) Danny Trejo, Karrueche Tran. Passengers aboard a cruise ship fight for their lives when a mutated, three-headed shark goes on a rampage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:01 a.m.

Advertisement

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sat. 11:33 p.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Segunda Guerra Médica. El general ateniense Temístocles intenta unir a las ciudades-estado griegas para poder derrotar a las poderosas fuerzas invasoras persas, guiadas por el rey Jerjes y por Artemisia, la vengativa comandante de la armada persa. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. HIST Sat. 1 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. Alexander, un inventor deprimido por la muerte de su prometida, inventa una máquina para viajar al pasado y salvarle la vida. Sin embargo, aparece 800 000 años en el futuro, en un mundo en el que los humanos se dividen entre depredadores y presas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Time Machine (1960) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Alan Young. H.G. Wells’ time traveler journeys through time, experiencing several civilizations. Oscar-winning special effects. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

El tonto que hacía milagros (1984) Miguel Ángel Ferriz, René Casados. Un joven que no puede controlar sus poderes sobrenaturales, convierte en realidad todos los deseos que le piden. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Too Many Girls (1940) ★★ Lucille Ball, Richard Carlson. An heiress attends a Southwest college with four football-star bodyguards hired by her father. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. FREE Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sat. 9 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Traitor (2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBCA Fri. 9 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1:45 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Fri. 7 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019) Ian Lake, Addison Holley. When a teenager reveals that she is gay to her devout Mormon parents, they decide to send her to a conversion therapy home in Utah. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:55 a.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:36 a.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal Rooster Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Tulips in Spring (2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant. When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 a.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:47 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:45 a.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. Noon FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Twisted Twin (2020) Jennifer Taylor, Lorynn York. College freshman Tess gets the surprise of a lifetime when she meets Sammy -- the twin sister she never knew she had. But the happy reunion soon turns into a nightmare when Tess uncovers Sammy’s plans to steal her identity and get away with murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 6 p.m.

U

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:25 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Ulzana’s Raid (1972) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Bruce Davison. A trail-worn scout and an idealistic cavalryman have opposing views on how to handle a group of rampaging Apaches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Un día con el diablo (1945) Cantinflas, Susana Cora. Cantinflas es confundido por un soldado, enviado a a la guerra, y ahí le esperan miles de aventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Una viuda sin sostén (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. El director de una orquesta abandona a su novia porque no tiene dinero, pero un millonario se casa con ella. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Uncertain Glory (1944) ★★ Errol Flynn, Paul Lukas. Hounded by a police inspector, a condemned criminal turns noble in World War II France. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Thur. 9:45 a.m. SHOW Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:14 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 10 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:45 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:17 a.m.

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. SHOW Mon. 4 p.m.

V

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Varsity Show (1937) ★★ Dick Powell, Fred Waring. A Broadway producer offers to help college students put on a show at his alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:25 a.m. STARZ Tues. 11:42 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

La violetera (1958) Carmen Rodríguez, Félix Fernández. Una vendedora de violetas y un joven se conocen en un bar y a pesar de las diferencias sociales deciden casarse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

¡A volar joven! (1947) ★★ Cantinflas, Miroslava. Cantinflas es un peón en un rancho y es obligado a casarse con la hija más fea de su patrón. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:05 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Vuelve el ojo de vidrio (1969) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un héroe revolucionario vuelve a la acción cuando se entera que el Presidente ha sido asesinado. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Wacky World of Mother Goose (1967) ★★ Voice of Margaret Rutherford. Animated. Secret agents and surprises figure in this tale featuring an assortment of popular nursery rhyme characters. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Walking Tall (1973) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman. Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser carries a big stick after thugs beat him up and kill his wife. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sun. 10:05 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Waterloo Bridge (1940) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Robert Taylor. A ballet dancer and a British officer cross stars on the eve of World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:49 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:39 a.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:35 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:55 p.m.

Advertisement

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) ★★★ Bette Davis, Joan Crawford. A Hollywood child-star has-been torments her famous sister, now in a wheelchair. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 4:15 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AUD Thur. 5 p.m. AUD Thur. 9 p.m. AUD Fri. 1 a.m.

The Whistle Blower (1987) ★★★ Michael Caine, James Fox. An Englishman questions the accidental death of his son, a Russian linguist for British intelligence. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:50 a.m.

The White Angel (1936) ★★ Kay Francis, Ian Hunter. Victorian aristocrat Florence Nightingale becomes a nurse in London and the Crimean War. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:06 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:06 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 6:06 p.m.

The White Crow (2018) Oleg Ivenko, Adèle Exarchopoulos. Young Rudolf Nureyev becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia, but a life-changing visit to Paris soon makes him seek asylum in France. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:48 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Whiteout (2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:58 a.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:36 p.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Wings and the Woman (1942) ★★★ Anna Neagle, Robert Newton. Aviators Amy Johnson and James Mollison marry, set records and serve in World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. HIST Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Advertisement

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sat. 8:21 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Advertisement

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yellow Jack (1938) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Virginia Bruce. Army surgeon Maj. Walter Reed uses soldier volunteers to study yellow fever in 1900 Cuba. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:13 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:52 p.m.

Advertisement

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6 p.m.

Z

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:18 p.m. STARZ Mon. 3:06 a.m. STARZ Mon. 1:14 p.m. STARZ Mon. 9:17 p.m. STARZ Fri. 8:33 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:51 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:18 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sun. 6:55 p.m.