What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Celebrity Escape Room’; coronavirus

SERIES

Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) prepare for the verdict in their new law firm’s first case in the season premiere of this legal drama. 8 p.m. CW

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Dr. Phil, Kaitlin Olson and Lauren Lapkus are celebrity contestants in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party Featured celebrities include Tyra Banks, the Osbournes, Reggie Bush, Justin Long, Joe Buck, Michelle Beisner-Buck, Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price, Steve Wozniak, Master P, Romeo, JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan When Teddy (Matthew McCann) gets bad grades, Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) handle it the way they normally do but are surprised by his reaction in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

In the Dark Murphy and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz) juggle their personal extracurricular activities with the demands of drug dealing in this new episode. Brooke Markham also stars. 9 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (Season premiere) 9 p.m. ABC

Labor of Love Kristy Katzmann didn’t succeed in finding a match on “The Bachelor,” but is hoping for better luck in this new relationship series, hosted by former “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis. The twist is that she is eager to have a child with the man she picks from the 15 hopefuls. 9 p.m. Fox

We’re Here Ruston, La. (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Broke When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) temper gets her banned from Sammy’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) soccer games and the coach quits, Javier (Jaime Camil) takes over as coach and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) encourages Jackie to apologize to the league commissioner in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth Celebrity panelists in the season premiere are Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs. 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef With six chefs remaining, the challenges get more difficult. Pastry chef Sherry Yard has a dessert challenge, then there’s a blindfolded taste test to choose ingredients. 10 p.m. Bravo

Opening Night Host Brian Duffy helps execute a tricky concept combining Italian, Irish and German cuisines. 10 p.m. Food Network

Siren Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale) launches a deadly attack on Bristol Cove while Ryn, Ben and Maddie (Eline Powell, Alex Roe and Fola Evans-Akingbola) race to find a cure for Xander’s (Ian Verdun) mysterious illness in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform



SPECIALS

Celebrity Escape Room Jack Black hosts this unscripted special featuring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller solving puzzles, finding clues while laughing their way through a maze of rooms. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Red Nose Day Special Celebrities, comedians and musical acts come together to offer hope, inspire unity, create awareness and raise funds for kids around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in this new special. 9 p.m. NBC

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Kevin Hart; Ben Stiller. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Stephen Curry and Rob Riggle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Snacks: hummus, fancied-up French fries, and fondue. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Clark Gregg; author Glennon Doyle. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall André Leon Talley; Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Janelle Monáe (“Homecoming”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ian Somerhalder; Pentatonix. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her husband stopped paying the mortgage on their home to torture her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show “The Masked Singer” winner; Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Medium Anna Raimondi investigates a house where a family say they’ve been plagued by spirits. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Aaron Carter pleads for help for his mother, Jane, and her addiction to alcohol. (Part 1 of 2) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Television host Stephen Colbert. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sofia Vergara; Steve Coogan; Rob Brydon; Courtney Barnett. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Carell; Milky Chance and Jack Johnson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Hart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Singer Janelle Monáe; actor Patton Oswalt. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Gronkowski; Venus Williams; Haim performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 8 a.m. FXX

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 a.m. Showtime

Piccadilly Jim (1936) 8 a.m. TCM

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 8 a.m. TMC

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 9:45 a.m. and 6:05 p.m. Showtime

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 a.m. AMC

Inside Man (2006) 10 a.m. Sundance

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11 a.m. Epix

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 11 a.m. Freeform

Searching (2018) 11:02 a.m. Encore

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Baby Driver (2017) Noon FX

A Simple Plan (1998) 12:06 p.m. Starz

21 Jump Street (2012) 12:47 and 9 p.m. Encore

Night Must Fall (1937) 1 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FXX

The Nutty Professor (1996) 2:10 p.m. Starz

No Way Out (1987) 2:39 p.m. Encore

8 Mile (2002) 3 p.m. VH1

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 3:48 p.m. Starz

The Wife (2017) 4:36 p.m. Encore

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Kid Galahad (1937) 5 p.m. TCM

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 5:44 p.m. Starz

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 6:19 p.m. Encore

New Jack City (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 6:55 p.m. HBO

The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. Freeform

Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC

Easy Rider (1969) 8 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

American History X (1998) 8 p.m. TMC

Double Indemnity (1944) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Black Hawk Down (2001) 8:53 p.m. Starz

Gator (1976) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

The Stranger (1946) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Stand by Me (1986) 11:45 p.m. Epix

