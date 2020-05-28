What’s on TV Friday: ‘Haircut Night in America’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Magicians featured in this new episode include Trigg Watson, Jeki Yoo, Lefty, Krystyn Lambert, Eric Jones and Hans Klok. 8 p.m. CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race Three finalists compete in a revolutionary lip sync battle for the crown in the 90-minute season finale of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. VH1

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, chat via video with four chefs who share their most extraordinary dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network

Friday Night In With the Morgans The Morgans check in with actors Sophia Bush, Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

Betty In a new episode, Kirt (Nina Moran) resorts to alternative medicine to heal her ailing friendships while the rest of the crew sorts out relationship issues of their own. Meanwhile, Indigo (Ajani Russell) realizes how desperate for cash she really is. Dede Lovelace, Moonbear and Rachelle Vinberg also star. 11 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

Haircut Night in America Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell host this new special in which professional stylists help quarantined celebrities with do-it-yourself hairstyling. Kelly Osbourne, Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are featured. 8 p.m. CBS

Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son The Long Beach native is featured in in a one-hour comedy special. 9 p.m. Showtime

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kygo performs with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Ice Cube. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Matthew Morrison; Jerry O’Connell (“Haircut Night in America”); Pat Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lauren Graham; Roy Choi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Moms who posted videos to friends discover they have reached over 100 million views combined. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gregg Garfield, COVID-19 survivor after 64 days in a hospital. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A medium says deceased family members could be trying to communicate with people. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Serial killers; teen pill parties; childhood obesity; the STD talk; dogs donating blood; hugs. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Deaths from COVID-19 top 100,000 in the U.S.; 40 million Americans have lost their jobs; President Trump feuds with his political opponents; former Vice President Joe Biden offers condolences for those who have died during the pandemic; protests follow the killing of an unarmed African American man by police in Minneapolis. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus; Barack Obama; Steve Carell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; Willie, Lukas and Micah Nelson perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Penn. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Jonas Brothers; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin, Calif.); Adam Marcello performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; Thomas Middleditch; Pardison Fontaine. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Christina Hendricks. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Three Coins in the Fountain Dorothy McGuire, Jean Peters and Maggie McNamara star as three American women working in Rome in director Jean Negulesco’s 1954 romantic comedy. Clifton Webb, Louis Jourdan and Rossano Brazzi also star. 6:30 p.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore in writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama. Margot Robbie also stars. 8 p.m. Starz

Spy (2015) 8 a.m. FXX

Rear Window (1954) 8 a.m. Sundance

Argo (2012) 8:15 a.m. IFC

Starship Troopers (1997) 8:45 a.m. Epix

Chinatown (1974) 9:06 a.m. Encore

The Meddler (2015) 9:28 a.m. Starz

Deception (1946) 9:45 a.m. TCM

A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. AMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 10 a.m. MTV

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Psycho (1960) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Black Mass (2015) 11 a.m. IFC

It’s Love I’m After (1937) 11:45 a.m. TCM

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) noon Showtime

Titanic (1997) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Erin Brockovich (2000) 1 p.m. AMC

Thoroughbreds (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX

June Bride (1948) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 2 p.m. BBC America

Stand by Me (1986) 2 p.m. Ovation

Cast Away (2000) 2:55 p.m. HBO

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 3 p.m. FX

The Bride Came C.O.D. (1941) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 4 p.m. AMC

The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 5 p.m. BBC America

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5 p.m. FX

Pickup on South Street (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 5:30 p.m. Lifetime

Hellboy (2004) 5:56 p.m. Starz

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 6:20 p.m. TMC

The Negotiator (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Three Coins in the Fountain (1954) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Almost Famous (2000) 6:55 p.m. Showtime

Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. AMC

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Mean Girls (2004) 7:30 p.m. MTV

Funny Girl (1968) 8 p.m. KCET

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11:40 p.m. BBC America

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 8 p.m. Encore

Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX; 11 p.m. FX

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 8 p.m. Starz

Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. TNT; 11 p.m. TNT

Wanted (2008) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Niagara (1953) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 9:45 p.m. Paramount

Easy A (2010) 10 p.m. Bravo; 11:32 p.m. Bravo

Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. TMC