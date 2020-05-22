Movies on TV this week: Sunday, May 24, 2020

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 24 - 30, 2020

Almost Famous (2000) SHOW Fri. 6:55 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) CMAX Thur. 2:55 a.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) HBO Thur. 3:30 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Big Parade (1925) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ENCORE Thur. 10:37 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:06 a.m.

Coming Home (1978) TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Duck Soup (1933) TCM Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) TCM Tues. 10 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Sun. 4:25 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:02 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Sun. 12:22 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) EPIX Sun. 4:20 a.m.

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Interrupted Melody (1955) TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Jaws (1975) HBO Tues. 11:40 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Million Dollar Baby (2004) KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ENCORE Sun. 1:04 p.m.

Psycho (1960) SUND Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ENCORE Thur. 4:41 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Sun. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) OVA Sat. Noon

Rear Window (1954) SUND Fri. 8 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Shane (1953) ENCORE Thur. 12:46 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:59 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) OVA Sun. 2 p.m. OVA Thur. 11:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:40 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Titanic (1997) KCBS Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) FREE Sun. 4:40 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) FREE Sat. Noon

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 24 - 30, 2020

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m. IFC Thur. Noon

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 24 - 30, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 5:30 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ CMAX Thur. 2:55 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Mon. Noon HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 10:33 a.m. STARZ Tues. 12:31 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:43 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 7:01 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ FREE Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Mon. 6:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. SHOW Mon. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 8:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 1 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ OVA Sun. 10:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Mon. 6:45 p.m. FREE Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Mon. 8:50 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:45 p.m. KNBC Sat. 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m. SUND Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:05 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ CMAX Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ TNT Sun. 1:05 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 6:35 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 10 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 12:22 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:25 p.m. FREE Mon. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 1:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 7:31 p.m. SYFY Mon. 2:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11:27 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 10 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ SUND Sun. 11 p.m. SUND Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ FREE Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ FREE Tues. 11:30 a.m. FREE Tues. Noon

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ SHOW Fri. 10 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 9 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ HBO Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ SYFY Sat. 7 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ OVA Wed. 8 p.m. OVA Thur. 6 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ FREE Fri. Noon

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m. NICK Mon. Noon

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ CMT Fri. 1 a.m. CMT Fri. 11 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Sat. 3:58 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ SHOW Fri. Noon

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 5:40 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:10 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:16 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Sun. 7:20 a.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6:28 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:32 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:04 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ SUND Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 4:41 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ OVA Sat. Noon

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ SUND Fri. 8 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ SHOW Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMAX Tues. 4 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 11:16 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TBS Mon. 10 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TBS Mon. Noon TBS Mon. Noon TRU Fri. 10 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 12:46 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:59 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Tues. 8:55 p.m. FREE Wed. 7 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 2 p.m. SHOW Thur. 12:10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ OVA Sun. 2 p.m. OVA Thur. 11:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. Noon

Stepmom (1998) ★★ POP Sun. 4:30 p.m. POP Sun. 10 p.m. POP Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sat. 6 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ COM Sun. 1:30 p.m. COM Sun. 11 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:15 p.m. FREE Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ FREE Mon. 2:35 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ KCBS Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ FREE Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ FREE Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 6 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10:01 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ TNT Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Fri. 4 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 4:58 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ SHOW Wed. 2:15 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ FREE Sat. Noon

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 10 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ STARZ Thur. 2:13 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ STARZ Sun. 1:16 p.m. STARZ Thur. 11:42 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of May 24 - 30, 2020

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 11 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:45 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 6:20 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:35 a.m.

After Class (2019) Justin Long, Fran Drescher. A professor spends a week reconnecting with his family while defending his reputation over controversial behavior at his college. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:09 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:40 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SHOW Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Los Alegres Aguilares (1967) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Aguirre. Un hombre rico se encuentra con otro muy parecido a sí mismo y le paga para que se haga pasar por él ante su prometida. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

All Creatures Here Below (2018) David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan. Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, Mo., a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

All Girl Revue (1940) June Allyson. The mayor goes to a train station to meet an opera singer. (NR) TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:20 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 a.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 10 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:55 p.m.

Amalfi Way (1955) Narrated by John P. Costello. A tour of Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast begins in Naples and concludes in the towns of Cetara, Vietri sul Mare and the Island of Ischia. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Tues. 2:40 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:55 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. STARZ Thur. 3 a.m.

American History X (1998) ★★★ Edward Norton, Edward Furlong. A brutal skinhead emerges from prison reformed and tries to show his neo-Nazi brother the error of his ways. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 2:10 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 a.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Annie Oakley (1935) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Preston Foster. Awkward Annie loves her sharpshooting rival in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel called Kurtz. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 3:30 a.m.

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Mon. Noon HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 10:25 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Asher (2018) Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen. A Mossad agent turned gun-for-hire meets a woman who makes him want to change his life, but he needs to make one last hit to get out. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:32 a.m.

At Home in Mitford (2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle’s small town in hopes of alleviating writer’s block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Tues. 1 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:11 a.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:25 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:43 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 3:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Barney’s Hungry Cousin (1953) Animated. A fellow bear tries to steal Barney’s lunch at a park. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Mon. Noon

Battle Cry (1955) ★★★ Van Heflin, Aldo Ray. During World War II, Marine trainees mix duty with romance in Leon Uris’ adaptation of his own novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Battle for Terra (2007) ★★ Voices of Evan Rachel Wood, Brian Cox. Animated. An alien creature joins forces with a human pilot to find her kidnapped father and save her world from colonization by invading Earthlings. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 6:04 a.m.

Battle of the Bulge (1965) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Robert Shaw. Allied officers and a German tank commander have a tactical showdown in the Ardennes forest, December 1944. (NR) 2 hrs. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Beach Blanket Bingo (1965) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello. Lovers quarrel around surfers, Don Rickles, Buster Keaton, Von Zipper’s biker gang. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The Beach House (2018) Andie MacDowell, Minka Kelly. Caretta thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. OVA Sun. Noon

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:40 a.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Thur. 4 p.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:06 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Before I Go to Sleep (2014) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth. Terrifying new truths cause a woman with a memory disorder to question everything -- and everyone -- in her life. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 7:35 a.m.

Bermudas: Cueva de Tiburones (1978) Lucha Villa, Janet Agren. Gángsters se sumergen en las profundidades del mar al intentar rescatar un cargamento protegido por tiburones. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Best Laid Plans (1999) ★★ Alessandro Nivola, Reese Witherspoon. A young man gets caught up with a teacher who has a girl threatening to file rape charges chained in his basement. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:15 a.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:45 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ Fredric March, Myrna Loy. A disabled serviceman and two other veterans have difficulty adjusting to civilian life after World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Betty & Coretta (2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. 10 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

The Big Parade (1925) ★★★★ John Gilbert, Renée Adorée. Silent. An American soldier has a fling with a Frenchwoman but saves his real enthusiasm for combat. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Big Red One (1980) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Mark Hamill. A tough U.S. Army sergeant leads four young, inexperienced recruits into the violence-filled fray of World War II. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Mon. 1 p.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. SUND Tues. 10 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:29 a.m. STARZ Wed. 11:18 a.m. STARZ Wed. 12:05 p.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8:15 a.m. STARZ Sat. 12:26 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:33 a.m. STARZ Tues. 12:31 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:43 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 8:30 p.m. COM Sat. 8 p.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Mon. 3 a.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Blue Valentine (2010) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams. A couple find that they are powerless to stop the downward spiral of their marriage. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 11:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

The Body Snatcher (1945) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi. A carriage cabby sells cadavers to a medical-school doctor in 19th-century Edinburgh. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Book of Life (2014) ★★★ Voices of Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana. Animada. La familia de Manolo quiere que sea torero, pero él desea ser músico. El joven vivirá una aventura mágica por tres mundos de fantasía y, durante su odisea, tendrá que decidir si sigue los impulsos de su corazón o el deseo de su familia. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:01 p.m.

Born Reckless (1959) ★★ Mamie Van Doren, Jeff Richards. A blonde and a rodeo star form a team both personally and professionally. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:25 a.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:09 a.m.

The Bride Came C.O.D. (1941) ★★★ James Cagney, Bette Davis. A Texas oil tycoon pays a pilot by the pound to fly his daughter out of a marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:35 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. LOGO Wed. 8 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:56 a.m. STARZ Mon. 9:15 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:05 p.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Caín y Abel (1955) Antonio Badú, Fernando Fernández. Dos hermanos, Caín y Abel, son separados como si fueran parte de los bienes del matrimonio al divorciarse sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Calamity Jane (1953) ★★★ Doris Day, Howard Keel. Wild West sharpshooter Jane falls for Wild Bill Hickok and tries to act more ladylike. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Calling on Michigan (1949) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A visit to various locations across Michigan. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Campfire Kiss (2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sun. 3 a.m.

Cantinflas (2014) Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico’s beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Capitán América, Viuda Negra y un nuevo aliado, Falcon, se enfrentan a un enemigo inesperado mientras intentan exponer una conspiración que pone en riesgo al mundo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

The Captive Nanny (2020) Austin Highsmith, Karynn Moore. Hired under mysterious circumstances, a live-in nanny soon uncovers a sinister secret about her security-obsessed employer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Cars 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo. Animated. Blindsided by a new generation of fast cars, Lightning McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport he loves. With help from an eager young technician, No. 95 tires to get back in the game to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 6:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. STARZ Fri. 7:04 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (1981) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. Two hippie ice-cream vendors meet Timothy Leary and branch out into marijuana. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. SHOW Mon. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 8:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:37 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:06 a.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Chopping Mall (1986) ★★ Kelli Maroney, Tony O’Dell. Eight teens are trapped in a shopping mall with three security robots out of control. (R) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:15 a.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:27 p.m.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson. An upstart card shark has a marathon game with the king of stud poker in 1930s New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 4 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland Abduction (2015) Taryn Manning, Raymond Cruz. A single mother becomes Ariel Castro’s first kidnapping victim, and finds herself trapped in his home with two other women for 11 years. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Mon. 4 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 6:20 a.m.

The College Admissions Scandal (2019) Penelope Ann Miller, Mia Kirshner. Two wealthy mothers share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best colleges. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:09 a.m. STARZ Wed. 7:08 p.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Comancheros (1961) ★★★ John Wayne, Stuart Whitman. A Texas Ranger and a fugitive gambler stop white renegades running guns and liquor. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Coming Home (1978) ★★★★ Jane Fonda, Jon Voight. A Marine captain’s wife loves a Vietnam veteran in a wheelchair. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 1 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:20 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:30 a.m. EPIX Tues. 2 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Cornered (1945) ★★★ Dick Powell, Walter Slezak. An ex-Canadian airman goes to Buenos Aires to find the Nazi war criminal who killed his French wife. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Fri. 6 p.m. E Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 11:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 3 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. OVA Sat. 10 p.m.

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002) ★★ Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin. Steve and Terri Irwin encounter bumbling CIA agents who are trying to find a fallen U.S. spy satellite. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:55 a.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Crow: Salvation (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eric Mabius. To avenge their deaths, a mystical crow resurrects an innocent young man who was executed for the murder of his lover. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Cry Freedom (1987) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Denzel Washington. Set in apartheid-torn South Africa, Donald Woods is the editor of the East London Daily Express and Steve Biko is a young black leader struggling to improve life in the townships. The two form an unlikely friendship. (PG) 2 hrs. 36 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:48 a.m.

Cuando los hijos no vienen (1986) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un esposo está molesto porque desea tener un hijo y todas sus amigas hacen hasta lo imposible por hacerlo feliz. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Los Cuatro Juanes (1966) ★ Javier Solis, Antonio Aguilar. Juan Sin Miedo, Juan Colorado, Juan Pistolas y Juan Charrasqueado unen sus destinos durante la Revolución Mexicana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:05 a.m. CMAX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

D

Dad (1989) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Ted Danson. A guilty Wall Street yuppie moves in with his parents to take care of them in their old age. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Thur. 2 p.m. SYFY Fri. Noon

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody. A man tries to re-establish family ties by taking his two younger brothers on a train trip across India. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Dark Shadows (1944) Henry O’Neill, Morris Ankrum. A police psychiatrist is enlisted to catch a homicidal killer. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:35 a.m. CMAX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) CMAX Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Dead Night (2017) Brea Grant, Barbara Crampton. A caring mother loses her grip on sanity during one terrifying night in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Deadly Mile High Club (2020) Allison McAtee, Marc Herrmann. Obsessed with a handsome student, a deranged flight instructor tries to destroy the people in his life and make him fall in love with her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2010) ★★ Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Death of a Cheerleader (1994) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Tori Spelling. Tragedy results when a teenager’s desire to become more popular in her high school fuels jealousy toward a classmate. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Deception (1946) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. The Manhattan mistress of a famous composer would kill to be with the cellist she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Deep Cover (1992) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum. An undercover officer hooks up with a lawyer who deals drugs for a West Coast cartel run by a foreign diplomat. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:18 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:01 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Sun. 10:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Defiant Ones (1986) ★★ Robert Urich, Carl Weathers. Two men of different races, who loathe each other, escape from a chain gang shackled together. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:04 p.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:05 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Mon. 6:45 p.m. FREE Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Mon. 8:50 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:45 p.m. KNBC Sat. 8 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 a.m.

Destiny Turns On the Radio (1995) ★ James LeGros, Dylan McDermott. An escaped convict catches a ride with a gambler to Las Vegas, where he seeks his girlfriend and his share of bank-robbery loot. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m. SUND Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 12:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Tues. 8 a.m. SHOW Tues. 4:05 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:30 a.m. STARZ Wed. 3:17 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:25 a.m. CMAX Sat. 11:25 a.m. CMAX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Don’t Think Twice (2016) ★★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs. Turmoil strikes a New York improv troupe when one member leaves to star in a television show. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:59 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:45 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ John Wayne, Robert Mitchum. An old gunfighter, a drifter and a deputy sober up a sheriff to track down killers. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:50 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:52 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 10:10 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Ruth Gordon. The story of the renowned bacteriologist whose years of research yielded such medical triumphs as a cure for syphilis. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:21 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:19 p.m.

Dragonheart (1996) ★★ Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis. A medieval dragon-slayer teams up with his intelligent prey to rid the land of a tyrant who betrayed them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Mon. 1:30 p.m. OVA Sat. Noon

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000) ★★ Voice of Robby Benson, Christopher Masterson. A young stable boy with dreams of being a knight discovers a baby dragon and tries to help him learn how to fly and fight. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. OVA Sun. 6 p.m. OVA Mon. 3:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

Drew Peterson: Untouchable (2012) ★ Rob Lowe, Kaley Cuoco. Suspicion falls on police officer Drew Peterson when his fourth wife disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 6 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Spies intervene when Freedonia’s prime minister declares war on nearby Sylvania. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 5:45 a.m.

The Duel (2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that’s run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:30 a.m.

E

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:20 p.m. CMAX Wed. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. E Mon. 10 p.m. E Tues. Noon BRVO Fri. 10 p.m. BRVO Fri. 11:32 p.m. E Sat. 4 p.m. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Wed. 2 p.m. SYFY Thur. Noon

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Sat. 11 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:09 p.m. STARZ Thur. 8:56 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:05 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter: Special Edition (2019) Andrea Roth, Peter Facinelli. A mother will stop at nothing to save her daughter from a dangerous sex cult. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:48 p.m.

F

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Sun. Noon POP Mon. 1 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Fri. 10 p.m.

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018) Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan. When a deranged gunman storms an elementary school, Antoinette Tuff uses her empathy and faith to convince him to surrender. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 a.m.

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) ★★★ Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn. A seminary dropout and his cocaine-hooked buddy sell U.S. secrets to the Soviets in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Wed. 8:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:45 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:40 p.m.

The Far Country (1955) ★★★ James Stewart, Ruth Roman. Two Wyoming cattlemen drive a herd to gold-rush Alaska and find trouble. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Fri. Noon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:17 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:04 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:45 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Jackie and Nina (2017) Jackie and Nina, best friends from San Antonio, mix their quinceañera with their love of escaramuza, a traditional Mexican horse-dancing display. (NR) 29 mins. HBO Sat. 9:56 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. USA Fri. 9 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. USA Fri. 4 p.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1 a.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:05 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:35 p.m.

Fist of Fury (1972) ★★★ Bruce Lee, Miao Ker Hsiu. In turn-of-the-century China, a martial-arts student declares war against the rival fighters who murdered his mentor. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:09 p.m.

Five Star Final (1931) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, H.B. Warner. A sensationalistic newspaper causes tragedy for several innocent people with ruthless reporting and distorted facts. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Flowers in the Attic (2014) Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn. After the sudden death of their father, four children face cruel treatment from their ruthless grandmother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:35 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Freedomland (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Julianne Moore. A detective investigates a carjacking that resulted in the abduction of the young son of a troubled woman. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:17 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. La pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo se casa con el artista Diego Rivera, quien comparte con ella sus radicales puntos de vista políticos. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 3 p.m.

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:14 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:55 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

From Straight A’s to XXX (2017) Haley Pullos, Judd Nelson. A college student endures cyberbullying and even death threats when it is revealed that she has chosen to become a porn star under a pseudonym to pay off her sizable tuition expenses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif. Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice falls for gambler Nicky Arnstein. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 10 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Funny Lady (1975) ★★ Barbra Streisand, James Caan. Divorced from gambler Nicky Arnstein, Ziegfeld star Fanny Brice falls for Broadway showman Billy Rose. (PG) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. STARZ Wed. 8:49 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

G

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:02 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:29 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 2:50 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Genius at Work (1946) ★ Wally Brown, Alan Carney. Two radio detectives prove a criminologist is The Cobra. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Alberto Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:44 p.m.

Georgia Rule (2007) ★ Jane Fonda, Lindsay Lohan. Exasperated with her rebellious daughter, a woman sends the teen to Idaho to live with her own stern mother. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Mon. Noon POP Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:02 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:10 a.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 8:10 a.m. CMAX Fri. 4:55 p.m.

Ghoulies II (1988) ★ Damon Martin, Royal Dano. Little demons boost business at Uncle Ned and Larry’s carnival show, Satan’s Den. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:25 p.m.

A Girl in Every Port (1952) ★★ Groucho Marx, Marie Wilson. Two misfit sailors try to swap a bum racehorse for its speedy twin, owned by a carhop. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Girl in the Box (2016) Zane Holtz, Addison Timlin. In May of 1977, Colleen, a 22-year-old hitchhiker, is kidnapped by a young couple and spends the next seven years being their slave and baby sitter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Girl in the Bunker: Special Edition (2017) Julia Lalonde, Henry Thomas. A young woman is kidnapped and held in a bunker by a sexual predator. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:32 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:38 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:28 p.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Sun. 4:25 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:02 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 8:20 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Sun. 12:22 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, James Denton. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Sun. 11:25 p.m. FREE Mon. Noon

The Great Escape (1963) ★★★★ Steve McQueen, James Garner. A group of Allied soldiers dig a tunnel out of a Nazi prison camp, pocketfuls of dirt at a time. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

The Green Berets (1968) ★★★ John Wayne, David Janssen. A cynical newsman follows a Green Beret colonel on missions to hold a hill and kidnap a Viet Cong general. (G) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SUND Sun. 5 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Sun. 11 a.m. SHOW Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:13 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:16 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

A Guy Named Joe (1943) ★★ Spencer Tracy, Irene Dunne. A bomber pilot goes to heaven and becomes guardian angel to another pilot courting his old girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:54 a.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Hard Boiled Mahoney (1947) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. A mysterious woman hires Slip, Sach and the rest of the Bowery Boys to find a missing girl. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SYFY Mon. 6:05 p.m. SYFY Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:25 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. SYFY Sun. 7:31 p.m. SYFY Mon. 2:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11:27 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SYFY Sun. 10 a.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:36 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:21 a.m.

He Said, She Said (1991) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Perkins. After they split up, a newspaperman and a woman journalist each tell about their romance and becoming a Baltimore TV team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Sun. 11 p.m. SUND Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Hell to Eternity (1960) ★★★ Jeffrey Hunter, David Janssen. A Marine raised by Japanese foster parents gets rowdy with his buddies and becomes a hero on Saipan. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:56 p.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Sun. 10 p.m.

Los hermanos Diablo (1959) Rafael Baledón, Abel Salazar. Tres hermanos dejan su pueblo y se dirigen a EE.UU. a reclamar un rancho que les dejó de herencia uno de sus tíos. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:21 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:56 a.m.

Homecoming (1948) ★★ Clark Gable, Lana Turner. A doctor married to a New York socialite falls in love with a World War II battlefield nurse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) ★ Voices of Hayden Panettiere, Glenn Close. Animated. Red cuts short her training with covert group Sisters of the Hood to help save Hansel and Gretel from a wicked witch. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FREE Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Horse Soldiers (1959) ★★★ John Wayne, William Holden. A pacifist doctor joins a Union colonel’s cavalry raid in Confederate territory. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:14 a.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Fri. 8 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m.

How Sweet It Is! (1968) ★★ James Garner, Debbie Reynolds. A photographer and his wife flirt with others while in Europe with their hippie son. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Hulk Vs. (2009) Voices of Steven Blum, Bryce Johnson. Animated. Chaos and destruction ensue when the Hulk battles adversaries Wolverine and Thor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 18 mins. SYFY Fri. 2:27 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:10 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. FREE Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FREE Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FREE Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Hunt for the I-5 Killer (2011) John Corbett, Sara Canning. A detective searches for a murderer who cruises the highways of California, Washington and Oregon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. REELZ Mon. 9 a.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m.

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017) Alana Boden, Skeet Ulrich. In 2002, Brian David Mitchell abducts 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home. Held captive by Mitchell and his accomplice, Smart must endure months of brutality while trying to figure out a way to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 10:09 p.m. LIFE Tues. 2:10 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 9:40 p.m. SHOW Wed. Noon TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) ★★★★ Wendy Hiller, Roger Livesey. A young Englishwoman aims to marry a tycoon but finds love with a naval officer instead. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:55 a.m.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt (2020) Dani Montalvo, Luke Humphrey. Battered wife Lorena Bobbitt becomes an unlikely media sensation after she turns the tables on her abusive husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:01 p.m.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt: Enhanced Edition (2020) Dani Montalvo, Luke Humphrey. Battered wife Lorena Bobbitt becomes an unlikely media sensation after she turns the tables on her abusive husband. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:20 p.m.

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Richard Conte. 1930s singer/actress Lillian Roth hits bottom after bad marriages, then joins Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. FREE Tues. 11:30 a.m. FREE Tues. Noon

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 2:05 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:15 a.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Thur. Noon

Incendiary Blonde (1945) ★★★ Betty Hutton, Arturo de Córdova. Prohibition nightclub star Texas Guinan shakes up show business during her heyday in the 1920s. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Fri. 10 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 9 p.m.

Indiscretion of an American Wife (1953) ★★ Jennifer Jones, Montgomery Clift. A Philadelphian says goodbye to her Italian lover at the train station in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SUND Thur. 3 a.m. SUND Thur. 10 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Inside Moves (1980) ★★★ John Savage, David Morse. A man paralyzed by a suicide attempt meets an injured basketball player and other regulars at a bar. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Interrupted Melody (1955) ★★★★ Eleanor Parker, Glenn Ford. Australian soprano Marjorie Lawrence makes a comeback after being disabled by polio. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:35 a.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) ★★ Don DeFore, Ann Harding. A hobo shares a New York mansion with a veteran and others who need a wintertime place to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

It: Chapter Two (2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 7 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. E Fri. 3:30 p.m. E Fri. 10:30 p.m.

It’s Love I’m After (1937) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. An infatuated debutante renews a Shakespearean actor’s running feud with his leading lady. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 12:35 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Tues. 10 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 7:45 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 1:25 a.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:30 p.m.

June Bride (1948) ★★★ Bette Davis, Robert Montgomery. The editor of a women’s magazine falls in love with her right-hand man while doing a wedding feature. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Kelly’s Heroes (1970) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas. An Army officer and his buddies go behind enemy lines with a tank escort to steal gold bars from the Nazis. (GP) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SUND Tues. 1 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story (2015) Scott Patterson, Jessica Amlee. James DiMaggio abducts 16-year-old Hannah Anderson after killing her mother and brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. SHOW Wed. 3:50 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3:30 p.m. SHOW Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. SHOW Wed. 5:40 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Killing Gunther (2017) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bobby Moynihan. Professional assassins join forces to try and kill the world’s best hit man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Killing Streets (1991) ★ Michael Paré, Lorenzo Lamas. The twin brother of a supposedly dead Marine captain goes to Beirut to see for himself. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:45 a.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 5:05 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1956) ★★★ Robert Wagner, Virginia Leith. A college student kills his rich girlfriend, then charms her sister who does not know who he is. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Kiss of the Dragon (2001) ★★ Jet Li, Bridget Fonda. A Chinese intelligence officer on assignment in Paris becomes involved in an international conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:35 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 3:25 p.m.

The Kite Runner (2007) ★★ Khalid Abdalla, Homayoun Ershadi. After many years living in the U.S., an Afghan novelist returns to his Taliban-controlled homeland to learn the fate of the son of his murdered friend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. LIFE Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBCA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Lady Sings the Blues (1972) ★★★ Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams. Billie Holiday goes from Harlem brothel maid to heroin-addicted singing star, losing the man she loves. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Sat. 7 p.m.

Las tapatías nunca pierden (1965) Elvira Quintana, José Ángel Espinosa. Un anciano se opone a que su nieta debute como cantante y compra todos los boletos de la función de teatro. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sun. 8 p.m. OVA Mon. 5:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

The Last Brickmaker in America (2001) Sidney Poitier, Wendy Crewson. A hardworking laborer loses passion for his work until he becomes a mentor to a 13-year-old boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Wed. 11 p.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel. A controversial account of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on internal doubt and conflict he may have felt. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 9 p.m.

Laws of Attraction (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore. Two successful attorneys fall in love despite battling each other in high-profile divorce cases. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:58 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OVA Wed. 8 p.m. OVA Thur. 6 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:53 a.m. STARZ Sun. 3:22 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m. TNT Tues. Noon

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. Noon

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. HBO Wed. 5:25 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Mon. 7 a.m. OVA Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Limbus (2013) Britt Rentschler, Stanley B. Herman. After a mass suicide, four cult members become stuck in purgatory and have to search for secrets beyond their existence. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Wed. 11 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:12 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. The parents of toddler Mikey deal with a new baby and a slacker live-in uncle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

Looking Glass (2018) Nicolas Cage, Robin Tunney. Ray must race to save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a desert hotel and the strange people who visit there. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:02 a.m.

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Lost in Translation (2003) ★★★ Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson. In Tokyo to shoot a commercial, a middle-aged actor becomes attracted to a young woman whose husband is a celebrity photographer. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 4 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 a.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:55 a.m. CMAX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 a.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

MacArthur (1977) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Ed Flanders. Gen. Douglas MacArthur returns to the Philippines, manages postwar Japan and defies President Truman. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m. SUND Mon. 2 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m. NICK Mon. Noon

Made (2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

El mago (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Leonora Amar. Un oficinista sustituye a un adivinador, es confundido con un rey egipcio y decide mantener la farsa. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Sun. 2 p.m. POP Sun. 7:30 p.m. POP Mon. 5 p.m. POP Mon. 10 p.m.

Major Payne (1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:32 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:49 p.m.

The Male Animal (1942) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Olivia de Havilland. A Midwestern professor fights for his wife and academic freedom on the eve of a big football game. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Tues. 12:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:41 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:09 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Mientras lucha con las repercusiones de su origen y sus habilidades extraordinarias, el joven Clark Kent debe convertirse en un héroe y salvar a las personas que ama de una grave amenaza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Man Who Loved Redheads (1955) ★★★ Moira Shearer, John Justin. A titled British diplomat spends his life having affairs with a series of redheads. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Manson’s Lost Girls (2016) ★★ MacKenzie Mauzy, Eden Brolin. In the summer of 1969, Linda Kasabian travels to a California ranch where cult leader Charles Manson orders his followers to commit heinous crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. REELZ Mon. 7 a.m.

Marvin’s Room (1996) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio. A Florida leukemia patient needs her sister’s bone marrow, but first they must end a 20-year feud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:50 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:35 p.m. CMAX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:56 p.m.

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cattle baron tries to tame his wife amid a feud with settlers and trouble with Indians. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:34 p.m. STARZ Fri. 9:28 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:30 a.m. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

El mejor regalo (1974) Jorge Rivero, Teresa Gimpera. En el pleno día de la boda el novio recibe un regalo insólito: un bebé, supuestamente producto de un viejo amorío. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:28 p.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Men of the Sky (1942) Tod Andrews, Eleanor Parker. New Air Force pilots receive their wings. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Men With Brooms (2002) ★★ Paul Gross, Molly Parker. Four friends put past grievances behind them in order to participate in the sport of curling. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) ★★★ Michael Jackson, Orianthi. Behind-the-scenes footage captures pop superstar Michael Jackson as he creates and rehearses for a series of sold-out shows that were scheduled to begin during the summer of 2009. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Sun. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Midway (1976) ★★ Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda. Cracking a Japanese code leads Adm. Nimitz and Navy officers to Yamamoto’s fleet in the Battle of Midway, June 1942. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SUND Sun. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Mighty Niagara (1943) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A travelogue of Niagara Falls. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 11 a.m. FX Tues. Noon

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Million Dollar Baby (2004) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank. A deep bond develops between a cantankerous trainer and the female boxer he reluctantly takes under his wing. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBCA Thur. 11 p.m. BBCA Fri. 5 p.m.

Monkey Shines (1988) ★★★ Jason Beghe, John Pankow. A paralyzed young man receives a smart monkey from a mad-scientist friend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 3:45 a.m. SYFY Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Mon. 2:30 p.m. POP Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:35 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 5 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m. CMT Fri. 11 p.m.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) ★★ Voices of Ty Burrell, Max Charles. Animated. After Sherman and Penny take his time machine for a joyride, Mr. Peabody must come to the rescue before the past, present and future are changed forever. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 11 a.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 3:58 a.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon (2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins. TMC Mon. 7:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 6:35 a.m.

La muerte en bikini (1966) Rodolfo de Anda, Eric del Castillo. Varias mujeres bellas son asesinadas en la playa y su vida fue el precio que tuvieron que pagar por las arriesgadas decisiones que tomaron. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:55 p.m. CMAX Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Mulholland Falls (1996) ★★ Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith. An ex-lover’s murder creates problems for the married head of an elite police unit in early ‘50s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Wed. 11:40 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Música, Espuelas y Amor (1954) Antonio Aguilar, Evangelina Elizondo. Una familia se desmorona cuando la hija, una joven pianista, va a la ciudad y forma una orquesta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Fri. Noon

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:18 a.m.

Narc (2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. A policeman and a tough veteran try to solve the murder of the latter’s undercover partner. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (2020) Interviews, home movies, photographs and diaries offer insight into the remarkable life and career of actress Natalie Wood. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 1:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 11:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:20 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Navajo Math Circles (2016) Live action/animated. Navajo students engage in a lively collaboration with mathematicians. Using concepts from Native culture and a unique student-centered approach, the project aims to spark interest in math and science and create greater educational opportunities. (NR) 59 mins. KLCS Tues. 11 a.m.

Nazi Undead (2018) Georgia Chara, Andy McPhee. College sweethearts Brad and Ashley’s romantic holiday through Germany’s heartland turns sinister after encountering a German SS Officer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Tues. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Never Back Down (2008) ★ Djimon Hounsou, Sean Faris. A rebellious teenager learns to fight from a veteran of mixed martial arts after joining an underground fight club. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 8:10 a.m.

New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017) Penelope Ann Miller, Myk Watford. Prison employee Joyce Mitchell helps convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York in 2015. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Mon. Noon

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Niagara (1953) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Joseph Cotten. A blonde and her lover plot to kill her edgy husband at Niagara Falls. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Night of the Creeps: Director’s Cut (1986) ★★★ Jason Lively, Steve Marshall. Fraternity pledges pull a prank with a frozen body and let sluglike creatures loose on campus. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Night to Remember (1958) ★★★ Kenneth More, David McCallum. A ship’s officer sees disaster as the Titanic hits an iceberg and slowly sinks on its 1912 maiden voyage. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Tues. 1 p.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Nine Lives (2004) ★ Wesley Snipes, Jacqueline Obradors. Inyectado con una droga que controla la mente, un ex soldado se lanza en busca del antídoto. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:10 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:16 p.m.

No One Would Tell (1996) Candace Cameron, Fred Savage. Dating the campus hunk is a dream-come-true for a high-school girl, until his abusive side surfaces. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

No One Would Tell (2018) Shannen Doherty, Matreya Scarrwener. Laura Collins, a single mom to daughter Sarah, is thrilled when Sarah begins dating the popular and charismatic Rob Tennison. It soon becomes clear that Rob has a darker, possessive side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 2 p.m.

No se aceptan devoluciones (2013) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Jessica Lindsey. Un mujeriego irresponsable debe madurar rápidamente cuando su examante le entrega a su hija para que la críe y luego se marcha sin dejar rastro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 7:20 a.m.

The Novack Murders (2015) ★★ Rob Lowe, Paz Vega. Following the murder of hotel heir Ben Novack Jr., police focus their investigation on his wife, Narcy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 10 a.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BRVO Wed. 2 a.m. BRVO Wed. Noon

Officer Down (2013) Stephen Dorff, James Woods. El pasado sombrío de un policía regresa para atormentarlo mientras investiga una serie de ataques en contra de las mujeres de un club de desnudistas. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10:06 a.m.

One Sunday Afternoon (1948) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Janis Paige. A New York dentist marries another girl instead of a strawberry blonde. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:50 a.m. CMAX Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Operativo de guerra (1998) Fernando Saenz, Fabián López. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Margaret O’Brien. A Norwegian farmer lovingly raises his daughter in Benson Junction, Wis. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ Voices of Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling. Animated. An opportunistic raccoon teaches fellow animals about the edible treasures that the new humans in the neighborhood conveniently leave outdoors. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:05 p.m. EPIX Tues. 1:25 p.m.

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Pallbearer (1996) ★★ David Schwimmer, Gwyneth Paltrow. A guy in his 20s has a fling with an older woman while wooing a girl he liked in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

The Panama Papers (2018) Voice of Elijah Wood, Luke Harding. Journalists risk their lives to break a story. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:20 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. OVA Mon. 10:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 7 p.m.

Pastoral Panoramas (1950) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of rural England. (NR) TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. AMC Sat. 6:28 a.m.

Patriots Day (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon. Después de los atentados en el maratón de Boston, el oficial Tommy Saunders, el agente del FBI Richard DesLauriers y el comisionado Ed Davis ayudan a los supervivientes, socorristas y otros investigadores para encontrar a los sospechosos del ataque. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Payment on Demand (1951) ★★★ Bette Davis, Barry Sullivan. Only a cash settlement will satisfy a socialite whose lawyer husband wants a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SYFY Fri. 1 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

Peregrina (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Sasha Montenegro. La historia del amorío entre una periodista americana y un oficial mexicano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BBCA Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:32 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 11 a.m. EPIX Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 9:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Pickup on South Street (1953) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Jean Peters. A spy and the FBI hunt a petty thief who has lifted microfilm from a woman’s purse. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Picnic (1955) ★★★ William Holden, Kim Novak. A handsome drifter provokes explosive emotions in citizens of a small Kansas town at a Labor Day festival. Based on William Inge’s play. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sat. 9 a.m.

Planet Hulk (2010) Voices of Rick D. Wasserman, Lisa Ann Bely. Animated. Exiled into outer space, betrayed Hulk becomes a gladiator on a far-distant planet. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. SYFY Fri. 4:16 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Sun. 1:04 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

La Portera Ardiente (1989) Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán, Maribel Fernández. Macaria es la portera de la vecindad y hace todo tipo de oficios para sobrevivir. Por su belleza es el objeto de deseo de todos los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Poseidon (2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Survivors aboard a capsized ocean liner band together in a fight for their lives, seeking safety through an upside-down maze. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Wed. Noon

Possession (2002) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Eckhart. Two scholars investigate an illicit romance between two poets of the Victorian era. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

A Prairie Home Companion (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan. The creator of a long-running radio show conducts business as usual while his guests, cast and crew prepare for the final broadcast. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 a.m.

Pride of the Marines (1945) ★★★ John Garfield, Eleanor Parker. Blinded on Guadalcanal, war hero Al Schmid comes home unsure about his wife and future. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Prince & Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:25 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 12:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. SUND Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:41 a.m.

A Qué le Tiras Cuando Sueñas Mexicano (1979) ★★ Luis de Alba. Un profesor se enamora de una mujer que tiene una deuda pendiente con unos criminales que quieren atraparla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Racing Stripes (2005) ★★ Bruce Greenwood, Hayden Panettiere. Durante una terrible tormenta, un circo pierde accidentalmente a una pequeña cebra. El criador de caballos Nolan Walsh rescata al potrillo y se lo lleva al hogar. La cebra afrontará un reto imposible: vencer a caballos pura sangre en las carreras. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Sat. Noon

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. El ex boina verde John Rambo lleva una solitaria y apacible vida en la selva. Todo cambia cuando un grupo de misioneros católicos le pide que les sirva de guía hasta la frontera con Birmania para suministrar medicinas y alimentos a los refugiados. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Rapid Fire (1992) ★★ Brandon Lee, Powers Boothe. A pacifist college student who knows kung fu becomes a Chicago policeman’s pawn in a heroin war. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:57 p.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 7:20 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Sun. 1:15 p.m. SHOW Mon. 5:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 8 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Fri. 8 a.m.

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 7 p.m.

The Red Badge of Courage (1951) ★★★ Audie Murphy, Bill Mauldin. Based on Stephen Crane’s novel of a young Union soldier panicked upon exposure to his first Civil War battle. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 9:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 5:15 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3:45 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★ Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook. A ballerina loves a ballet composer but dances for an obsessive impresario. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Remember Me (2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Repentance (2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Anthony Mackie. A disturbed client uses torture to coerce a self-help author into confessing his untold crimes. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:35 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Return From Nowhere (1944) A man uses dream therapy to recover lost memories. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. NGC Mon. 2:30 p.m. NGC Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 4 p.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:16 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3 p.m.

RoboCop 2 (1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:01 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:45 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Wed. 10:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FS1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:04 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:19 p.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:45 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. Han quiere vengar la muerte de su hermano, miembro de una pandilla asiática que le disputaba el control del puerto de Oakland a los gánsters afroamericanos. Pero todo se complica cuando conoce a Trish, dado que ambos pertenecen a bandos opuestos. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

The Ruins (2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:25 p.m. CMAX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. El sicario de la mafia de Brooklyn Jimmy Conlon tendrá que elegir entre el pasado que dejó atrás cuando su hijo se convierte en el objetivo de su jefe y amigo. Jimmy tiene que elegir entre la familia de criminales y su familia auténtica. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TBS Mon. 10 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m. TBS Mon. 2 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Mon. Noon TBS Mon. Noon TRU Fri. 10 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBCA Thur. Noon BBCA Thur. 5 p.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world, Blue Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 a.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Sand Pebbles (1966) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough. Multiple Oscar nominations went to this tale of a cynical sailor’s experiences on an American gunboat in 1926 China. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Scarlet Street (1945) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett. A meek cashier embezzles for a woman who plays him for a patsy with her low-life boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 5 p.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:26 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Thur. 4:27 p.m. SYFY Fri. 11 a.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Tues. 11 a.m. FXX Wed. 7 a.m.

Seal Team 8: Behind Enemy Lines (2014) Tom Sizemore, Lex Shrapnel. Durante una misión no autorizada oficialmente en África, un equipo de Navy Seals descubre la inminente venta de una importante cantidad de uranio. Sin preparación, el equipo debe evitar la transacción. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:36 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:33 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (2019) Denise Richards, Savannah May. A new transfer student reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Seeing Spain (1953) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. An exploration of the Moors’ influence on four cities in Spain. (NR) TCM Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Selfie From Hell (2018) Alyson Walker, Tony Giroux. A woman scours the internet for information after her cousin comes down with a mysterious illness. She uncovers a dark secret found only on the deep web. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins. TMC Tues. 2:34 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:58 a.m. STARZ Tues. 6:57 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 5:55 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. LOGO Wed. 10:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Sun. 9:30 p.m. E Mon. 12:30 p.m. BRVO Tues. 6 a.m. BRVO Tues. Noon

Sex Kittens Go to College (1960) ★ Mamie Van Doren, Tuesday Weld. Thinko the robot picks a stripper with a high IQ to head a college science department. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Sexy Beast (2000) ★★★ Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley. A criminal reluctantly agrees to return to London from retirement in Spain to help former associates rob a heavily guarded bank. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:15 a.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:50 a.m. CMAX Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:46 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:59 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Thur. 11 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:30 a.m. STARZ Mon. 4:19 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Tues. 8:55 p.m. FREE Wed. 7 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Si volvieras a mí (1954) Libertad Lamarque, Silvia Pinal. Una mujer trata de convencer a la hija de su amante para que mate a su propia madre, pero el hombre descubre el plan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:50 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:59 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:04 p.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:08 a.m.

El siete machos (1950) Cantinflas, Alma Rosa Aguirre. Cantinflas deleita a los televidentes con esta sensacional actuación en la que quita a los ricos para dar a los pobres. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Silver Dollar (1933) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Bebe Daniels. A farmer strikes Colorado silver, enters politics and leaves his wife for a blonde. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Singing Nun (1966) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Ricardo Montalban. A Dominican nun working in a Belgian slum is urged by a priest to record her music. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:52 a.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

16 Wishes (2010) ★★ Debby Ryan, Jean-Luc Bilodeau. Abby cannot wait to grow up, and after a lifetime of collecting wishes, hers start to come true on her 16th birthday. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Fri. 8 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 p.m. SHOW Thur. 12:10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ski School (1991) ★★ Dean Cameron, Tom Breznahan. A fun-loving ski instructor and his pupil lead their friends against a prim counterpart for supremacy of the slopes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Skinwalkers (2007) ★ Jason Behr, Elias Koteas. As a half-lycanthrope boy approaches his 13th birthday, two factions of werewolves prepare for battle; one group believes the boy will lead the race into the future, but the other wants to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Thur. 5 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:40 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6 a.m.

A Small Town Idol (1939) Ben Turpin, Phyllis Haver. After losing the love of his life to a scoundrel, a man heads to Hollywood to redeem himself in her eyes. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 7:23 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sat. 9 p.m. SUND Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 4 a.m.

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 a.m.

So This Is Love (1953) ★★ Kathryn Grayson, Merv Griffin. Ill-fated opera star Grace Moore reflects upon a career that culminated in her performance at the prestigious Met. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

So You’re Going on a Vacation (1947) George O’Hanlon, Narrated by Art Gilmore. Joe McDoakes goes on a vacation and encounters much more than he bargained for. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Song of Love (1947) ★★ Katharine Hepburn, Paul Henreid. Young Johannes Brahms loves struggling German composer Robert Schumann’s pianist wife, Clara. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Species III (2004) ★ Sunny Mabrey, Robin Dunne. An alien hybrid beauty follows her overwhelming, but deadly, urge to mate while commandos hunt her down. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 8 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. OVA Sun. 2 p.m. OVA Thur. 11:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002) ★★★ Richard ``Pistol’’ Allen, Jack Ashford. Paul Justman documents the Funk Brothers, musicians who played with the Supremes, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and others. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Tues. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. Noon

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sun. 4 p.m. COM Sun. 8:45 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:51 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:41 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. POP Sun. 4:30 p.m. POP Sun. 10 p.m. POP Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Still of the Night (1982) ★★ Roy Scheider, Meryl Streep. A Manhattan psychiatrist probes a patient’s murder and falls for the victim’s mysterious mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

A Stolen Life (1946) ★★ Bette Davis, Glenn Ford. A New England artist takes the place and the husband of her twin sister who has drowned. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

The Stork Club (1945) ★★ Betty Hutton, Barry Fitzgerald. An eccentric old New York millionaire anonymously repays a hatcheck girl for saving his life. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 10 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 a.m.

The Sundowners (1960) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Robert Mitchum. Irish sheepherders roam with their son and helper, making a living in 1920s Australia. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:35 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. COM Sat. 6 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:42 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:41 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sat. 6 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. COM Sun. 1:30 p.m. COM Sun. 11 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Sun. 9:15 p.m. FREE Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Tank Girl (1995) ★ Lori Petty, Malcolm McDowell. A renegade challenges the controller of the world’s water supply on a post-apocalyptic desert Earth. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Tanner Hall (2009) ★★ Rooney Mara, Georgia King. A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager’s circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Mon. 2:35 p.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:40 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. Un comando americano y sus hombres tratan de llevar a una doctora y a refugiados africanos a un lugar seguro. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 6:40 a.m.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) ★★★ Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage -- restored and colorized -- to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:58 p.m. STARZ Thur. 10:05 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:55 p.m. STARZ Thur. 6:09 p.m.

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Van Johnson. Lt. Col. James Doolittle leads B-25s off the USS Hornet’s deck on a 1942 mission to bomb Japan. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 6 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Three Coins in the Fountain (1954) ★★★ Clifton Webb, Dorothy McGuire. Three hopeful American secretaries visiting Italy -- newcomer Maria, romance-seeking Anita and the more mature Frances -- fling their coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain, each making a wish. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Leonidas, rey de Esparta, lucha con sus 300 guerreros hasta la muerte contra el numeroso ejército persa del rey Jerjes en la batalla de las Termópilas. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Till the End of Time (1946) ★★ Dorothy McGuire, Guy Madison. Three servicemen return from World War II: one loves a war widow; another one drinks in pain. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. KCBS Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sat. 4 p.m. COM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Too Late for Tears (1949) ★★ Lizabeth Scott, Don DeFore. A woman kills her husband and plots with a private eye after someone tosses a moneybag into her car. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:40 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 6 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Traitor (2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:45 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sat. 9 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Travels With My Aunt (1972) ★★★ Maggie Smith, Alec McCowen. An English banker’s boring existence is shattered by the globe-trotting adventure he shares with his eccentric aunt. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Los Triunfadores (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. En pleno campo de batalla, un mexicano en la guerra de Vietnam recuerda a sus amistades y a su banda musical. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:02 a.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8:18 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:40 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:08 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBCA Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10:01 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m. TNT Fri. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 11 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Una Horca para el Texano (1969) Rodolfo de Anda, Ofelia Montesco. El Texano es nombrado sheriff para proteger al pueblo de Los Morgan una familia de ladrones y asesinos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Under the Gun (2016) Narrated by Katie Couric. Firsthand accounts from parents of Sandy Hook victims, expert commentary and statistics reveal the state of American gun violence and gun control laws. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:59 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 4 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:55 p.m.

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Tues. 9 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

The V.I.P.s (1963) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. Very important people must wait in a London airport. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:46 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m. IFC Thur. Noon

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:01 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:20 a.m. STARZ Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:58 p.m. STARZ Wed. 1:09 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:15 a.m. CMAX Sat. 1:10 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 3:10 a.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Viral: Anti-Semitism in Four Mutations (2020) Filmmaker Andrew Goldberg examines the rise of anti-Semitism across the United States and Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KOCE Tues. 9 p.m. KPBS Tues. 9 p.m. KOCE Wed. 2 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:52 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Waiting for Superman (2010) ★★★ Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim examines the breakdown of U.S. school systems and what can be done to fix them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Walking Tall (1973) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman. Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser carries a big stick after thugs beat him up and kill his wife. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:15 a.m. EPIX Sat. 3:20 p.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Way of the Dragon (1972) ★★ Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris. An Asian in Rome uses whirling nunchakus on a gang and fights a karate champ in the coliseum. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:58 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. Noon

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:40 a.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Thur. Noon FREE Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 2:35 p.m. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:48 p.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Westfront 1918 (1930) ★★★ Fritz Kampers, Gustav Diessl. German soliders try to hold their position against French forces near the end of World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:40 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:15 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:47 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:12 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:10 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:13 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:38 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. Noon

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998) ★★ Halle Berry, Vivica A. Fox. Three women, all alleged widows of ‘50s singer Frankie Lymon, claim legal rights to his estate. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 7:25 a.m.

The Wild One (1954) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Mary Murphy. Johnny and his motorcycle gang take over Wrightsville, and the local sheriff is helpless to stop them. When Johnny finds himself attracted to the sheriff’s daughter, he decides to stick around. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 4:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Wings (1927) ★★★ Clara Bow, Charles ``Buddy’’ Rogers. Silent. Two World War I pilots woo a young woman and fight the Germans. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Wings of Eagles (1957) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. Based on the life of Frank Spig Wead, an aviation pioneer whose devotion to the Navy took priority over his family. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Wings of the Dove (1997) ★★★ Helena Bonham Carter, Linus Roache. A young British aristocrat arranges for her working-class beau to wed a wealthy, dying American. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:50 a.m.

Without Reservations (1946) ★★ Claudette Colbert, John Wayne. Two Marines meet a woman writer on a train to Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Woman in the Window (1944) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett. A sober professor meets a model and gets mixed up in murder when his family goes away. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:13 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:16 p.m. STARZ Thur. 11:42 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 a.m.

Y hacemos de tocho morocho (1981) Claudia Islas, Lucila Mariscal. Dos maridos sinvergüenzas aprovechan un viaje de sus esposas para irse de parranda y vivir intensas aventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

You Can’t Take My Daughter (2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m. LIFE Tues. 10:04 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:05 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:06 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SUND Sat. 4 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Zodiac (2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SUND Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:01 p.m. STARZ Tues. 3:43 a.m. STARZ Tues. 7:19 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon