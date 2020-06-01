Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Trevor Noah on George Floyd protests: ‘Police in America are looting black bodies’

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah shared his thoughts on the George Floyd protests during Friday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
June 1, 2020
9:26 AM
Share

As protesters across the country demand justice for George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality, Hollywood is continuing to amplify the cause on social media and onscreen.

During Friday night’s at-home episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah delivered a passionate speech on Floyd’s killing, the activism his death has spurred and the mixed reactions to that activism — particularly calling out those denouncing looting.

“Think about that unease that you felt watching that Target being looted,” Noah said. “Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America: Police in America are looting black bodies.”

After sharing a photo of Floyd on the homepage of her website, Beyoncé posted a powerful video message on Instagram Saturday and encouraged fans to sign a petition seeking justice for Floyd and his family.

Advertisement

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken, and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” Beyoncé said.

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American,” she added.

Here’s a sampling of other celebrity reactions from Jane Fonda, Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, Michael Jordan, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Entertainment & Arts
Ava DuVernay and John Boyega lead Hollywood’s charge against George Floyd’s killing
Minneapolis Police Death
Entertainment & Arts
Ava DuVernay and John Boyega lead Hollywood’s charge against George Floyd’s killing
Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Taylor Swift and other celebs are paying tribute to George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died from police brutality.
Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

We cannot be silent anymore... I’ve been going to rally’s since Rodney King... when Treyvon Martin Happened I got a chance to forge a relationship with his mother @sybrinafulton … Who is now running for commissioner in Dade county Miami… we both have witnessed an acceleration of young black man being killed senselessly by police officers and random civilians trying to act like police officers… Being in Minnesota for George Floyd Felt like the straw on the camels back… we have to change policy when it comes to police brutality… We will be heading up to San Francisco tomorrow to meet with the mayor @londonbreed to have a Push for real change!! We cannot let all of these black folk down.... #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

View this post on Instagram

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character...” MLK My beautiful friends... This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now. How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God’s children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them. We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get... we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE... we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

View this post on Instagram

Text "FLOYD" to 55156 #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

dear white people, particularly white self-identifying liberals, we need to understand that what happened to Christian Cooper in central park is a problem. The killing of Breonna Taylor is a problem. The assassination of Ahmaud Arbery is a problem. The murder of George Floyd is a problem. and none of these are problems that belong to the black community. WE are the problem. We built the political structures that are in place today. We created the cultural divisions that continue to separate us. We created the financial system that has reinforced the wealth gap between White and Black America. We created it. We are the intended beneficiaries of this violence and oppression. Every time we accept that America is unequal and unjust towards Black people, we are complicit in supporting the structures of oppression and repression that underpin this society. So today donate to a bail fund like @mnfreedomfund. Support @blmlosangeles and @blklivesmatter. Go to a protest and march. Hold your elected officials accountable. And your friends and your racist uncle and yourself. Use the benefit of your protected voice. The video above is of LAPD members attacking unarmed non-violent protestors today. Love and respect to @kendrick38 and everybody else who was out there in the front lines.

A post shared by Joshua Jackson (@vancityjax) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP George Floyd How many more lives do we have to lose? Surely this has to be the tipping point when we ALL face up to the police brutality that has been captured on video for everyone to see. Surely this is when we say STOP, we will not tolerate any more generations of black Americans and people of color growing up in fear of those who should protect them. When an unarmed and handcuffed man is murdered by the police in broad daylight while begging for his life, those in authority need to know that our outrage knows no bounds. We demand justice. There are many ways to make your voice heard. Sign the petition, get on the phone, talk to your family, friends and kids. If you are a business owner, make a public statement of support to your black clients, friends and co-workers. We can be the change. We have to start the conversation in our own circles. This is sickening. It’s got to stop. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

View this post on Instagram

Power, love and safety to the crowds fighting for equality today and shame on the society that pushed them to have to do this yet AGAIN, just to be taken seriously, just to be afforded the opportunity to be allowed to live and to breathe freely. It’s so little to ask. It’s mortifying that this continues to be up for any debate. Don’t be fooled by the idea/ media/presidential narrative that they are doing this to cause reckless havoc. It’s actually a lot of non-Black people creating the destruction and of COURSE, Black people are being framed as the AGGRESSORS. Big surprise there. Nothing about these protests is reckless, it’s the only way to combat the oppressive, constant and pervasive violence they are met with physically and emotionally every day of their lives. Even in the supposed safety of their own homes. What is reckless is how these people who have historically been so oppressed, are continuously mistreated in the name of white supremacy. These are human beings who are punished generation upon generation for having been Fucking KIDNAPPED and brought here in the first place. These protests are not just for George Floyd, they are for every single Black person who is unsafe everywhere they go; because of the threat of white people with or without badges. Love to the families who lost George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony Mcdade, Ahmaud Arbery, and Nina Pop. And the countless other Black families who fear for their loved ones just for existing. We all have to join in, amplify these stories and this cause, donate, support and educate our fellow non-black people so that they don’t have to do this Work of explaining why they should be treated as human beings. Their lives matter to me. If they matter to you follow people like: @rachel.cargle @privtoprog @theconsciouskid @munroebergdorf @renieddolodge @ibramxk to educate yourself and pass on their work, and figure out how to utilize any privilege you have for us to live in a better and equal world. ❤️ a follower of mine @50shadesofgary just said below, you can’t just shake a can again and again and then be angry at the direction of the explosion when it’s opened.👌🏽

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

George Floyd. You should be alive.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

View this post on Instagram

Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

View this post on Instagram

George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

View this post on Instagram

Reposted from @pinkmantaray Nina Pop. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. And now George Floyd. Cw—racism, murder, violence, police brutality. These vicious, racist murders are a direct reflection on society. Which means: it is EVERYONE’S responsibility to fight. Raising awareness is a great start but there is so much work to be done outside of social media. Swipe for some thoughts. — EDIT: A few folks have noted that posting videos of these murders can often feel extremely dehumanizing, can feel exploitative of Black folks pain, can feel like trauma porn. I have intentionally NOT shared the videos of George Floyd’s murder and I’d encourage you to think deeply about sharing them. We should not need the videos to prove the existence of the injustices of white supremacy.

A post shared by Indya Moore (@indyamoore) on

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement