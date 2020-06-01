Trevor Noah on George Floyd protests: ‘Police in America are looting black bodies’

As protesters across the country demand justice for George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality, Hollywood is continuing to amplify the cause on social media and onscreen.

During Friday night’s at-home episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah delivered a passionate speech on Floyd’s killing, the activism his death has spurred and the mixed reactions to that activism — particularly calling out those denouncing looting.

“Think about that unease that you felt watching that Target being looted,” Noah said. “Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America: Police in America are looting black bodies.”

After sharing a photo of Floyd on the homepage of her website, Beyoncé posted a powerful video message on Instagram Saturday and encouraged fans to sign a petition seeking justice for Floyd and his family.

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken, and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” Beyoncé said.

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American,” she added.

Here’s a sampling of other celebrity reactions from Jane Fonda, Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, Michael Jordan, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves and more.

"Because we're white, we have had privilege. Even the poorest of us have had privilege. We need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place: the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies." — @JaneFonda pic.twitter.com/HcQmihaF3v — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) June 1, 2020

JAY-Z releases statement



“I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right, have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves.” pic.twitter.com/ELenL7Xjlc — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 1, 2020

this riot/protest situation is the same as a child being bullied at school. you are silent while they are being mistreated but upset when they finally snap back. had u spoke up while they were being mistreated they wouldn’t have had to snap back. silence equals complicity. — nope (@LilNasX) May 31, 2020

“This isn’t the way. Go home. Vote.” Been there, done that, will do it again. Unless you have NEW solutions that veer from what we’ve been doing for GENERATIONS, save it. This man has a better idea than every politician/preacher I’ve heard for the last 4 days. More of this. https://t.co/VBTD1ZHhfR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 31, 2020

I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe https://t.co/Km64MOruzg — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 30, 2020

pic.twitter.com/vvi3OA8luS — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 1, 2020

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 27, 2020

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

When will the majority of protests & outrage be led by white people & police officers everywhere? These are your people killing us. Why are OUR voices & outrage LOUDER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN’T DO THIS. I’m tired of US HAVING TO DO THE WORK YOU SHOULD BE DOING. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2020

Not sure I need to watch another lynching video. Just that picture: the casualness of that cop, hands in pockets, surrounded by accomplices & armed to make up for his physical deficits, kneeling on George Floyd's neck and murdering him, makes me vomit rage. Justice for this man. https://t.co/N6Iz7z5XfI — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2020

After all these videos of cops beating us like slaves we still don’t have no protection... nobody haven’t issued a order for the police to stop killing us! Is that not possible? Or they just saying protect yourself??? https://t.co/HXuLC9HLZz — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2020

I don’t have the words. I’m sick and tired of this, tired of being sad about our people dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020

Rest up and get back up mama. We gotchu. We got each other. Check on each other, this shit is soul bruising, but we will not be defeated, together. https://t.co/KrKnKmQ4ek — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 27, 2020

Dear God this is unacceptable. #JusticeForFloyd sending prayers to his friends, family and all who knew him. https://t.co/Mu7k6muo5G — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 26, 2020

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

rest in power #GeorgeFloyd an unarmed black man who was murdered by a police officer ON CAMERA. this system is failing the people it should protect. where is the accountability? — h (@halsey) May 27, 2020

#justiceforGeorgeFloyd



text FLOYD to 55156@colorofchange



to put pressure on DA Mike Freeman to charge and arrest these officers call 612-348-5550



and please sign the @change petition https://t.co/glMKn5IlPU — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 28, 2020

This is beautifully said and absolutely heartbreaking. How is this still going on?! WTF is wrong with us?!!! https://t.co/iGFlW0meki — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 27, 2020