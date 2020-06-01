Trevor Noah on George Floyd protests: ‘Police in America are looting black bodies’

As protesters across the country demand justice for George Floyd and other victims of racism and police brutality, Hollywood is continuing to amplify the cause on social media and onscreen.
During Friday night’s at-home episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah delivered a passionate speech on Floyd’s killing, the activism his death has spurred and the mixed reactions to that activism — particularly calling out those denouncing looting.
“Think about that unease that you felt watching that Target being looted,” Noah said. “Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America: Police in America are looting black bodies.”
May 30, 2020
After sharing a photo of Floyd on the homepage of her website, Beyoncé posted a powerful video message on Instagram Saturday and encouraged fans to sign a petition seeking justice for Floyd and his family.
“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken, and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” Beyoncé said.
“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American,” she added.
Here’s a sampling of other celebrity reactions from Jane Fonda, Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, Michael Jordan, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves and more.
"Because we're white, we have had privilege. Even the poorest of us have had privilege. We need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place: the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies." — @JaneFonda pic.twitter.com/HcQmihaF3v— Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) June 1, 2020
JAY-Z releases statement— JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 1, 2020
“I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right, have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves.” pic.twitter.com/ELenL7Xjlc
Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/lWkZOf1Tmr— Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 31, 2020
this riot/protest situation is the same as a child being bullied at school. you are silent while they are being mistreated but upset when they finally snap back. had u spoke up while they were being mistreated they wouldn’t have had to snap back. silence equals complicity.— nope (@LilNasX) May 31, 2020
“This isn’t the way. Go home. Vote.” Been there, done that, will do it again. Unless you have NEW solutions that veer from what we’ve been doing for GENERATIONS, save it. This man has a better idea than every politician/preacher I’ve heard for the last 4 days. More of this. https://t.co/VBTD1ZHhfR— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 31, 2020
We cannot be silent anymore... I’ve been going to rally’s since Rodney King... when Treyvon Martin Happened I got a chance to forge a relationship with his mother @sybrinafulton … Who is now running for commissioner in Dade county Miami… we both have witnessed an acceleration of young black man being killed senselessly by police officers and random civilians trying to act like police officers… Being in Minnesota for George Floyd Felt like the straw on the camels back… we have to change policy when it comes to police brutality… We will be heading up to San Francisco tomorrow to meet with the mayor @londonbreed to have a Push for real change!! We cannot let all of these black folk down.... #blacklivesmatter
I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020
Look inwards, educate yourself and others.
LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
BLACK LIVES MATTER.
They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe https://t.co/Km64MOruzg— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 30, 2020
June 1, 2020
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character...” MLK My beautiful friends... This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now. How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God’s children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them. We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get... we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE... we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers
dear white people, particularly white self-identifying liberals, we need to understand that what happened to Christian Cooper in central park is a problem. The killing of Breonna Taylor is a problem. The assassination of Ahmaud Arbery is a problem. The murder of George Floyd is a problem. and none of these are problems that belong to the black community. WE are the problem. We built the political structures that are in place today. We created the cultural divisions that continue to separate us. We created the financial system that has reinforced the wealth gap between White and Black America. We created it. We are the intended beneficiaries of this violence and oppression. Every time we accept that America is unequal and unjust towards Black people, we are complicit in supporting the structures of oppression and repression that underpin this society. So today donate to a bail fund like @mnfreedomfund. Support @blmlosangeles and @blklivesmatter. Go to a protest and march. Hold your elected officials accountable. And your friends and your racist uncle and yourself. Use the benefit of your protected voice. The video above is of LAPD members attacking unarmed non-violent protestors today. Love and respect to @kendrick38 and everybody else who was out there in the front lines.
I’m sure all of you feel the same way but my sadness has viciously turned into anger...this will not be overlooked!! Swipe for some truth Text FLOYD to 55156 so not just ONE, but all FOUR officers that took part in this MURDER will have to own up to their actions and be taken to jail for life. The fact that they could have stood there and watched is disgusting and in my eyes, just as bad. If you are able , please join me in donating to help the family of George Floyd with The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund
forgive me if this is a little all over the place.. words don’t come easy lately.. how does one even begin to express the grief, the rage, the pain that feels both immediate and ancestral? “police brutality”... let’s call it what it is: murder. my heart is heavy and aching for the lives cut short, for the souls left behind to pick up the pieces. the system is broken, we have to rebuild, we will overcome. to all my black kings and queens, take breaks when you need to, rest then rise. you are valued, you matter, you are loved, you are MAGIC 🖤
Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations. To my fans, each one of us has a voice—I’m asking you to please use it right now. Please call the Minnesota Governor at 651-201-3400 and Attorney General to demand #justiceforGeorgeFloyd (link in bio for numbers and script from @aclumn). They need to be held accountable. We can’t stand by, we need to each do our part to make justice for everyone a reality.
RIP George Floyd How many more lives do we have to lose? Surely this has to be the tipping point when we ALL face up to the police brutality that has been captured on video for everyone to see. Surely this is when we say STOP, we will not tolerate any more generations of black Americans and people of color growing up in fear of those who should protect them. When an unarmed and handcuffed man is murdered by the police in broad daylight while begging for his life, those in authority need to know that our outrage knows no bounds. We demand justice. There are many ways to make your voice heard. Sign the petition, get on the phone, talk to your family, friends and kids. If you are a business owner, make a public statement of support to your black clients, friends and co-workers. We can be the change. We have to start the conversation in our own circles. This is sickening. It’s got to stop. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #blacklivesmatter
Power, love and safety to the crowds fighting for equality today and shame on the society that pushed them to have to do this yet AGAIN, just to be taken seriously, just to be afforded the opportunity to be allowed to live and to breathe freely. It’s so little to ask. It’s mortifying that this continues to be up for any debate. Don’t be fooled by the idea/ media/presidential narrative that they are doing this to cause reckless havoc. It’s actually a lot of non-Black people creating the destruction and of COURSE, Black people are being framed as the AGGRESSORS. Big surprise there. Nothing about these protests is reckless, it’s the only way to combat the oppressive, constant and pervasive violence they are met with physically and emotionally every day of their lives. Even in the supposed safety of their own homes. What is reckless is how these people who have historically been so oppressed, are continuously mistreated in the name of white supremacy. These are human beings who are punished generation upon generation for having been Fucking KIDNAPPED and brought here in the first place. These protests are not just for George Floyd, they are for every single Black person who is unsafe everywhere they go; because of the threat of white people with or without badges. Love to the families who lost George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony Mcdade, Ahmaud Arbery, and Nina Pop. And the countless other Black families who fear for their loved ones just for existing. We all have to join in, amplify these stories and this cause, donate, support and educate our fellow non-black people so that they don’t have to do this Work of explaining why they should be treated as human beings. Their lives matter to me. If they matter to you follow people like: @rachel.cargle @privtoprog @theconsciouskid @munroebergdorf @renieddolodge @ibramxk to educate yourself and pass on their work, and figure out how to utilize any privilege you have for us to live in a better and equal world. ❤️ a follower of mine @50shadesofgary just said below, you can’t just shake a can again and again and then be angry at the direction of the explosion when it’s opened.👌🏽
You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020
CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 27, 2020
This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020
When I don’t have words I sing, when my heart hurts I sing, to watch yet another black body cut down hurt so I sing. 🤎 #georgefloyd #ahmaudarbery #philandocastile #ericgarner #sandrabland #rumainbrisbon #tamirrice #laquanmcdonald #michaelbrownjr #ericharris #tonyrobinson #antwonrose #stephonclark #dariustarver #kwamejones#devonbailey #christopherwhitfield #seanreed #stevendemarcotaylor #altonsterling #arianemccree#terrencefranklin #mileshall #williamgreen #walterscott
When will the majority of protests & outrage be led by white people & police officers everywhere? These are your people killing us. Why are OUR voices & outrage LOUDER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN’T DO THIS. I’m tired of US HAVING TO DO THE WORK YOU SHOULD BE DOING.— Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020
After the murder, officers called his death a "medical problem." And it wasn't until the video was released clearly showing them choking him, did we finally see the truth. This was a blatant and disgusting coverup to prevent accountability for their brutal act of police violence. Demand justice now. #justiceforfloyd @colorofchange
This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2020
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
Not sure I need to watch another lynching video. Just that picture: the casualness of that cop, hands in pockets, surrounded by accomplices & armed to make up for his physical deficits, kneeling on George Floyd's neck and murdering him, makes me vomit rage. Justice for this man. https://t.co/N6Iz7z5XfI— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2020
After all these videos of cops beating us like slaves we still don’t have no protection... nobody haven’t issued a order for the police to stop killing us! Is that not possible? Or they just saying protect yourself??? https://t.co/HXuLC9HLZz— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2020
I don’t have the words. I’m sick and tired of this, tired of being sad about our people dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020
Rest up and get back up mama. We gotchu. We got each other. Check on each other, this shit is soul bruising, but we will not be defeated, together. https://t.co/KrKnKmQ4ek— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 27, 2020
Dear God this is unacceptable. #JusticeForFloyd sending prayers to his friends, family and all who knew him. https://t.co/Mu7k6muo5G— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 26, 2020
Enough. #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/o9kVHyOCIR— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) May 27, 2020
I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning.— Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020
rest in power #GeorgeFloyd an unarmed black man who was murdered by a police officer ON CAMERA. this system is failing the people it should protect. where is the accountability?— h (@halsey) May 27, 2020
George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd
I haven't slept since I saw this on the 7 p.m. CNN segment last night. Literally: I have not closed my eyes. This is genocide; this is lynching without a rope. This is murder. I am asking all decent and good people to call the mayor of Minneapolis 612 673 2100. Please voice your outcries and leave a voicemail for the mayor who fired the 4 satanic evils. We shall overcome. But we have to keep overcoming every single day we live and breathe. #justiceforfloyd
Most of you come to my page for happy, uplifting and positive content. But tonight, my heart is wrecked over the racial injustice that has been happening for ages and continues to happen today. I can’t comprehend it. I couldn’t watch the video the first time through. I forced myself to watch a second time to the end so my heart would be ripped open raw with tears, sorrow, empathy and anger. I’m reading your posts on how I can help. I don’t know how powerful sharing on Instagram is, but I won’t be silent. We are one race, the human race. I pray for this country and the sin in all of us. I pray for God’s mercy. I pray for justice. #justiceforfloyd
Reposted from @pinkmantaray Nina Pop. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. And now George Floyd. Cw—racism, murder, violence, police brutality. These vicious, racist murders are a direct reflection on society. Which means: it is EVERYONE’S responsibility to fight. Raising awareness is a great start but there is so much work to be done outside of social media. Swipe for some thoughts. — EDIT: A few folks have noted that posting videos of these murders can often feel extremely dehumanizing, can feel exploitative of Black folks pain, can feel like trauma porn. I have intentionally NOT shared the videos of George Floyd’s murder and I’d encourage you to think deeply about sharing them. We should not need the videos to prove the existence of the injustices of white supremacy.
This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace.
#justiceforGeorgeFloyd— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 28, 2020
text FLOYD to 55156@colorofchange
to put pressure on DA Mike Freeman to charge and arrest these officers call 612-348-5550
and please sign the @change petition https://t.co/glMKn5IlPU
This is beautifully said and absolutely heartbreaking. How is this still going on?! WTF is wrong with us?!!! https://t.co/iGFlW0meki— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 27, 2020
I could not sleep for even a second last night thinking about #GeorgeFloyd . My heart goes out to him, his friends, his family and his community. This should’ve never happened and this must stop.— Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) May 28, 2020
Rest In Power George Floyd. We will make this right. We will.