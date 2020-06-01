What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Dirty John’ on USA; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The auditions continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl After Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society, Pat (Luke Wilson) warns her to back down. Amy Smart also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Ghost Adventures After investigating an unsolved murder at a historic mansion in Denver Zak Bagans, Nick Groff and Aaron Goodwin head to Nevada City. 8 p.m. Travel

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends land in a world reminiscent of George Orwell’s “1984,” but soon discover that things aren’t as they expected. Matt Ryan, Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton and Dominic Purcell star in the season finale. 9 p.m. CW

Chopped Host Ted Allen welcomes celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Amanda Freitag in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Drain Hi-tech graphics help visualize newly discovered wrecks that reveal stories from the American Revolution in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Outdaughtered (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. TLC

Dirty John After years of selflessly supporting her husband (Christian Slater) during the early years of their marriage, when he was studying law and medicine, Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) is dumped for a younger woman (Rachel Keller) in the season premiere. Amanda Peet also stars. 9 p.m. USA. A second new episode follows at 10.

World of Dance The qualifiers continue in a stripped-down warehouse. With Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Genetic Detective In this new episode DNA investigator Cece Moore helps crack a 1998 cold case involving the murder of a mother and daughter. 10 p.m. ABC

Supermarket Stakeout Bristol Farms in Calabasas. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (season finale) 10 p.m. History

7 Little Johnstons (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC

The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) finds a new love in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus briefings and events 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Camp (“Here Awhile”); pet safety. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Author Kristen Bell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Women who lost family members to COVID-19 ask for advice on how to grieve and move forward. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Lead”); Ricky Martin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Carey Kelly says he and R. Kelly endured years of sexual abuse; Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hope for cystic fibrosis; retail therapy; 3-year-old downs 18 yogurt cups; digital vision boards. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Phoebe Robinson; Nick Jonas; Charli XCX. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Milky Chance and Jack Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Sheen; M. Ward performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Primal Director Nick Powell’s 2019 action thriller stars Nicolas Cage as a big game hunter who specializes in capturing rare and often deadly species. His latest find is a white jaguar he plans sell to a zoo for a small fortune, but the ship he’s using to transport his batch of animals is carrying a notorious criminal to trial, who releases several lethal beasts. Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Michael Imperioli and LaMonica Garrett also star. 10 p.m. Epix

Thank You for Smoking (2005) 9:21 a.m. Cinemax

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 9:53 a.m. Starz

Rudy (1993) 10 a.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance

Enemy of the State (1998) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax

Gone Girl (2014) Noon FXX

A Star Is Born (1937) Noon TCM

Crawl (2019) 12:20 p.m. Epix

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1 p.m. AMC

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 1:05 p.m. Showtime

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 1:07 p.m. Encore

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 1:30 p.m. VH1

The Others (2001) 1:55 p.m. HBO

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Flight (2012) 2 p.m. TNT

The Hours (2002) 3 p.m. TMC

Warrior (2011) 3:30 p.m. Epix

New Jack City (1991) 4 p.m. BET

X2: X-Men United (2003) 4 p.m. WGN America

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 4:54 p.m. Encore

Fury (2014) 5 p.m. BBC America

Black Legion (1937) 5 p.m. TCM

Ready or Not (2019) 5:20 p.m. HBO

Starship Troopers (1997) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. Lifetime

Bowfinger (1999) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

Dodge City (1939) 6:30 p.m. TCM

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

Seven (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

La Bamba (1987) 9 p.m. Encore

Jurassic Park (1993) 9 p.m. Syfy

Primal (2019) 10 p.m. Epix

Hanna (2011) 10 p.m. HBO

Training Day (2001) 10:15 p.m. TNT

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11 p.m. AMC

Death Becomes Her (1992) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax