What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Dirty John’ on USA; coronavirus

SERIES
America’s Got Talent The auditions continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl After Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society, Pat (Luke Wilson) warns her to back down. Amy Smart also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Ghost Adventures After investigating an unsolved murder at a historic mansion in Denver Zak Bagans, Nick Groff and Aaron Goodwin head to Nevada City. 8 p.m. Travel
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends land in a world reminiscent of George Orwell’s “1984,” but soon discover that things aren’t as they expected. Matt Ryan, Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton and Dominic Purcell star in the season finale. 9 p.m. CW
Chopped Host Ted Allen welcomes celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Amanda Freitag in this new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Drain Hi-tech graphics help visualize newly discovered wrecks that reveal stories from the American Revolution in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Outdaughtered (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. TLC
Dirty John After years of selflessly supporting her husband (Christian Slater) during the early years of their marriage, when he was studying law and medicine, Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) is dumped for a younger woman (Rachel Keller) in the season premiere. Amanda Peet also stars. 9 p.m. USA. A second new episode follows at 10.
World of Dance The qualifiers continue in a stripped-down warehouse. With Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Genetic Detective In this new episode DNA investigator Cece Moore helps crack a 1998 cold case involving the murder of a mother and daughter. 10 p.m. ABC
Supermarket Stakeout Bristol Farms in Calabasas. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (season finale) 10 p.m. History
7 Little Johnstons (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC
The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) finds a new love in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus briefings and events 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Camp (“Here Awhile”); pet safety. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Author Kristen Bell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Women who lost family members to COVID-19 ask for advice on how to grieve and move forward. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Lead”); Ricky Martin performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Carey Kelly says he and R. Kelly endured years of sexual abuse; Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Hope for cystic fibrosis; retail therapy; 3-year-old downs 18 yogurt cups; digital vision boards. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Phoebe Robinson; Nick Jonas; Charli XCX. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Milky Chance and Jack Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Sheen; M. Ward performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Primal Director Nick Powell’s 2019 action thriller stars Nicolas Cage as a big game hunter who specializes in capturing rare and often deadly species. His latest find is a white jaguar he plans sell to a zoo for a small fortune, but the ship he’s using to transport his batch of animals is carrying a notorious criminal to trial, who releases several lethal beasts. Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Michael Imperioli and LaMonica Garrett also star. 10 p.m. Epix
Thank You for Smoking (2005) 9:21 a.m. Cinemax
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 9:53 a.m. Starz
Rudy (1993) 10 a.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance
Enemy of the State (1998) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax
Gone Girl (2014) Noon FXX
A Star Is Born (1937) Noon TCM
Crawl (2019) 12:20 p.m. Epix
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1 p.m. AMC
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 1:05 p.m. Showtime
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 1:07 p.m. Encore
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 1:30 p.m. VH1
The Others (2001) 1:55 p.m. HBO
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Flight (2012) 2 p.m. TNT
The Hours (2002) 3 p.m. TMC
Warrior (2011) 3:30 p.m. Epix
New Jack City (1991) 4 p.m. BET
X2: X-Men United (2003) 4 p.m. WGN America
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 4:54 p.m. Encore
Fury (2014) 5 p.m. BBC America
Black Legion (1937) 5 p.m. TCM
Ready or Not (2019) 5:20 p.m. HBO
Starship Troopers (1997) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. Lifetime
Bowfinger (1999) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax
Dodge City (1939) 6:30 p.m. TCM
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
Seven (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
La Bamba (1987) 9 p.m. Encore
Jurassic Park (1993) 9 p.m. Syfy
Primal (2019) 10 p.m. Epix
Hanna (2011) 10 p.m. HBO
Training Day (2001) 10:15 p.m. TNT
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11 p.m. AMC
Death Becomes Her (1992) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax