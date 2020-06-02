Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

‘Mrs. America’ centers on anti-feminist Phyllis Schlafly. Here’s why

"Mrs. America"
Cate Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in the finale of “Mrs. America.”
(Sabrina Lantos)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
June 2, 2020
3:05 PM
Share

The story of “Mrs. America,” a feminist series helmed by women that centers on the second wave of feminism, is largely told from the perspective of an anti-feminist.

For the Los Angeles Times’ recent Envelope Showrunners Roundtable discussion, the creator of the hit Hulu and FX drama, Dahvi Waller, explained why she decided to focus much of the plot on Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett), a conservative activist and prominent opponent of the Equal Rights Amendment.

“I wanted to create a show where all the women are very complicated and complex and messy,” Waller said during the conversation. “The backlash just seemed like a more unexpected way in than through the social change movement. At the same time, I wanted the show to have all the voices of the feminist leaders as well and really give them their due.”

×
VIDEO |
‘Mrs. America’ showrunner Dahvi Waller on why now is the time for this historical drama
Advertisement

On the pro-ERA side, “Mrs. America” features Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug and Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus. Over nine episodes, the feminists butt heads with Schlafly’s posse — and with one another — as they fight for legalized gender equality.

“I was interested in giving a fuller context to this time period,” Waller said. “I studied the women’s movement and didn’t really understand why it lost momentum after 1980. Once I started learning about Phyllis Schlafly and the Stop ERA movement, I really started to understand the patterns of how society progresses and the inevitable backlashes.

“That really was probably what drove me to explore this topic. As we got past the 2016 election, I felt more of a drive to get this message out. The central question for me was, sisterhood is powerful, but is it transcendent? Does it transcend tribalism? Does it transcend sexuality or other ties?”

Television
How accurate is ‘Mrs. America’s’ portrayal of real events? We fact-checked it
Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly in “Mrs. America.”
Television
How accurate is ‘Mrs. America’s’ portrayal of real events? We fact-checked it
“Mrs. America” depicts the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. We’re fact-checking its historical accuracy, episode by episode.
Advertisement

Waller also discussed the balancing act of making a period piece that is both historically accurate and interesting to modern viewers. As illuminated in The Times’ weekly fact-checks, “Mrs. America” relies on a mix of events and characters — both real and imagined — to deliver a compelling narrative.

“I can’t think of a more boring-sounding thing than a constitutional amendment. So we were like, how do we possibly make this not didactic?” Waller said. “We laid out the events that happened. This is the information, now where’s the drama? Where’s the personal story?

“We really focused on telling the story like we would tell a fictional story — what are the character arcs? What are the relationship dynamics? What are their journeys? By focusing [that way] we were staying away from the lecturing and the speechifying. And then I also think we trust our audience that if they need to stop and Google something, they will.”

You can read Times culture columnist LZ Granderson’s full roundtable interview with Waller, Steven Canals (“Pose”), Kerry Ehrin (“The Morning Show”), Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable”), Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Chuck Lorre (“The Kominsky Method”) here.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement