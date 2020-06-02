What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’; COVID-19

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Brad Garrett and Bill Burr are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Game On Demi Lovato and Ronda Rousey compete. 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in this new episode of the dystopian science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW
Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents wonder if preserving the future as they know it is worth the destruction they could prevent in this new episode. With Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge. 10 p.m. ABC
American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) struggles to get the respect from advertisers despite the popularity of his show. Also, back in Los Angeles, Simone (Katlyn Nichol) wants to rekindle her relationship with JT (Christopher Jefferson). (N) 10 p.m. BET
What We Do in the Shadows When Nandor and Laszlo (Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry) are abducted by a coven of witches, the others venture to Brooklyn to rescue them. Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy hosts a Labor Day “optionally mandatory” barbecue party for her staff in Patty Hogg’s backyard. Darrell Hammond and David Koechner guest star. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Gary Sinise, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban are among the performers lending their talents to this two-hour special honoring heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. 8 and 10 p.m. CMT; 8 p.m. Paramount, POP and TV Land
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) noon the CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emily Pilloton; Mike Wiley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (“American Idol”). 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Victor Cruz (“Pop of the Morning”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Elisabeth Moss; Jewel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kamala Harris; Talib Kweli; Sia performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Peet; Ramy Youssef; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Festival Dumped by his girlfriend (Hannah Tointon) just before graduation, a young man (Joe Thomas) reluctantly agrees to accompany his friend (Hammed Animashaun) to a music festival to get over his pain in this 2018 British comedy. Claudia O’Doherty, Emma Rigby, Jemaine Clement, Nick Frost and Noel Fielding costar. 10 p.m. Epix
Ode to Joy Based on a true story that originally aired on the public radio series “This American Life,” Jason Winer’s 2019 romantic comedy stars Martin Freeman (“Sherlock”) as a middle-age New York librarian who suffers from cataplexy, a medical condition that causes him to faint whenever he experiences powerful emotions. Morena Baccarin, Jake Lacy and Jane Curtin also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
Cool Hand Luke (1967) 8 a.m. TCM
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Chicago (2002) 9 a.m. Showtime
La Bamba (1987) 9:29 a.m. Encore
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Free Solo (2018) noon National Geographic
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
The Grey (2012) 1:51 p.m. Starz
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. BET
Doubt (2008) 3:30 p.m. HBO
The Terminator (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. FS1
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 5:05 p.m. Epix
Shazam! (2019) 5:15 p.m. HBO
World War Z (2013) 5:30 p.m. FX
Training Day (2001) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Rescue Dawn (2006) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
Wedding Crashers (2005) 6 p.m. Freeform
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 6 p.m. Showtime
Jurassic Park (1993) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
Ride the High Country (1962) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Dan in Real Life (2007) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Up (2009) 8 p.m. ABC
Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 8 p.m. FXX
The Wild Bunch (1969) 8 p.m. TCM
X-Men: First Class (2011) 9 p.m. HBO
Fury (2014) 10 p.m. AMC
The Festival (2018) 10 p.m. Epix
Ode to Joy (2019) 10 p.m. Showtime
Speed (1994) 10 p.m. USA
The Hate U Give (2018) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax