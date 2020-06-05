Movies on TV this week, June 7: Mary Poppins; Finding Nemo

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 7 - 13, 2020

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) SHOW Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Dodsworth (1936) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) FREE Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) FREE Fri. 8 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Red River (1948) ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Rocky (1976) SHOW Thur. 9 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) SHOW Mon. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 5:40 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Mon. 11:40 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:50 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) SHOW Wed. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 7 - 13, 2020

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Point Break (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon

White House Down (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 7 - 13, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SUND Sat. 7 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 7:13 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:48 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ TBS Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ TBS Sun. Noon

Back to School (1986) ★★★ SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 9 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10:45 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ CMAX Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 8:07 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:07 a.m.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ FREE Sat. 10:23 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:13 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:37 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ WGN Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ WGN Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ WGN Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ OVA Wed. 10:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Sun. 8 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 7:51 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:26 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ HBO Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:56 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ FREE Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ CMAX Fri. 11:01 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FREE Sun. 1:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 2:27 p.m. SYFY Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 5:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 5:59 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:27 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 6:39 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ STARZ Mon. 4:41 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:06 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ SUND Sun. 10 p.m. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ SUND Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:07 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ SYFY Mon. 4:25 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:45 p.m. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ FREE Sat. 2:40 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ FREE Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ STARZ Fri. 9:51 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:35 p.m. STARZ Sat. 11:51 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ CMT Sat. Noon

Advertisement

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ SYFY Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ USA Wed. 10 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:19 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 9:15 a.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 8:55 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:37 p.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ BBCA Sun. Noon BBCA Sun. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 9:47 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:07 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:10 a.m.

Advertisement

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Tues. 5:55 p.m. SHOW Wed. 5:55 p.m. SHOW Fri. Noon

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ OVA Sun. 8 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ HBO Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:15 p.m. FREE Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:10 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ SHOW Thur. 9 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 11:15 a.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5:50 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ OVA Fri. 6 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:26 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 6:13 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:25 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:56 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:44 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 4:29 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sat. 4:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ SHOW Mon. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 5:40 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Mon. 11:40 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:50 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ CMAX Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Mon. 11:10 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ SHOW Wed. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ STARZ Thur. 4 p.m. STARZ Sun. 4:53 a.m.

Advertisement

X-Men (2000) ★★★ HBO Tues. 9 a.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of June 7 - 13, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Accepted (2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:13 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Thur. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Wed. 11:40 a.m.

Adopt a Highway (2019) Ethan Hawke, Chris Sullivan. When an ex-convict finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster, he gains a new lease on life, deciding to dedicate himself to making sure the child has a good life. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Fri. 7:23 a.m.

Advertisement

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Sun. 9:30 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:14 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sat. 7 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Advertisement

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:48 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:21 p.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Amélie (2001) ★★★ Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz. An accidental find convinces a young woman to try to enrich the lives of a tobacco dealer, a painter and three lonely people. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:36 p.m.

American Dreamz (2006) ★★ Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid. A conniving singer and a sleeper-cell terrorist become finalists on America’s hottest TV talent show, which the White House chief of staff has scheduled the president to judge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:10 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

Angel Heart (1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The Angels Wash Their Faces (1939) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Ronald Reagan. A street gang helps the district attorney’s son prove his girlfriend’s brother innocent of arson. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:13 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:48 a.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:33 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:58 p.m.

Ann Vickers (1933) ★★ Irene Dunne, Walter Huston. A pioneer feminist seeks to improve the conditions of prisons and falls for a reckless judge. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2 p.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Around the World (1943) ★★ Kay Kyser, Mischa Auer. The bandleader and his entourage entertain troops in Australia, India, China and Egypt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Assassins Run (2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Athena (1954) ★★ Jane Powell, Edmund Purdom. A singer and a lawyer fall for Athena and Minerva, two sisters out of seven named after constellations. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Advertisement

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974) ★★★ Cicely Tyson, Odetta. A 110-year-old former Louisiana slave reminisces about her life and society from the Civil War to germinating civil rights. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:10 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

The Avenging Rider (1943) ★★ Tim Holt, Cliff Edwards. Two cowboys accused of murder break out of jail twice to clear themselves. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Tues. 4 a.m.

El aviso inoportuno (1969) Eduardo Manzano, Enrique Cuenca. Dos hermanos van a la ciudad para buscar trabajo y ayudar a sus padres económicamente, sin mucho éxito. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. A Sun. 4 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sun. 11 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:45 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

The Bad Seed (2018) Mckenna Grace, Rob Lowe. When a tragedy takes place at his daughter’s school, a man is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his beloved girl. He slowly begins to suspect that she played a role in the horrific incident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:03 p.m. STARZ Tues. 5:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Sun. 5:35 p.m. CMAX Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Barefoot in the Park (1967) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A conservative lawyer marries a vivacious woman, and the two move into a busy Greenwich Village apartment. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins. KEYT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Basque Sports (1957) Narrated by Harry Wismer. An exploration of the various sports played by ethnic Basques who live in the Pyrenees Mountains. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. OVA Sun. 9 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:29 p.m. STARZ Thur. 4:58 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:10 p.m. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 8:07 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:07 a.m.

Advertisement

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HIST Thur. 11:33 a.m.

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953) ★ Robert Wagner, Terry Moore. A Greek sponge diver in Florida loves the daughter of a rival family of Key West sponge hookers. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Betty & Coretta (2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 6 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Beware the Slenderman (2016) Morgan Geyser, Anissa Weier. The mythos of a faceless, digital-age bogeyman known as Slenderman was created on the Internet, but his influence was felt in the real world when two 12-year-old girls lured their friend into the woods for a brutal murder. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Sat. 10:23 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Big Fish (2003) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney. A young journalist searches for the truth behind the tall tales told by his ailing father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:59 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:28 p.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:43 a.m. STARZ Mon. 6:03 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:12 a.m. STARZ Sat. 12:44 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:13 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:37 p.m.

Blackbeard, the Pirate (1952) ★★ Robert Newton, Linda Darnell. The notorious buccaneer wages a battle against Sir Henry Morgan, a reformed pirate working for the king of England. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Thur. 7 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Bloodline (2018) Seann William Scott, Mariela Garriga. Haunted by dark memories of childhood abuse, Evan, a social worker and first-time dad, struggles to keep his need for revenge in check. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:02 p.m. STARZ Sat. 12:51 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sat. 11:20 p.m.

El bombero atómico (1952) ★★ Cantinflas, Elisa Quintanilla. Un bombero y un policía se embarcan en la misión inesperada de cuidar a una niña cuya madre falleció. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Border G-Man (1938) ★★ George O’Brien, Laraine Johnson. A federal agent catches a gangster, his moll and their private army shipping out to South America. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. WGN Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. WGN Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. WGN Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:47 a.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. OVA Wed. 10:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Brick Mansions (2014) ★★ Paul Walker, David Belle. An undercover cop joins forces with an ex-con to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend and save Detroit from destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Broadway Musketeers (1938) ★★ Margaret Lindsay, Ann Sheridan. Three orphans stand together as young women having trouble with men, money and mobsters. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:40 p.m. CMAX Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Bunks (2013) Dylan Schmid, Aidan Shipley. Two troublemaking brothers accidentally unleash a curse that plagues their summer camp with zombies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISNXD Sat. Noon DISNXD Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:49 a.m. STARZ Wed. 11:43 p.m. STARZ Fri. 12:23 p.m.

The Butterfly Effect (2004) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs. STARZ Wed. 10:10 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Caballero Droopy (1952) Animated. Droopy competes against Slick Wolf for the affection of a lovely woman. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:15 p.m.

El cachorro (1966) Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Blanca Sánchez. Un joven es perseguido por todo el mundo, desde sus más peligrosos enemigos hasta las implacables autoridades. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

California Suite (1978) ★★★ Alan Alda, Jane Fonda. Beverly Hills Hotel guests include bicoastal ex-spouses and an Oscar nominee. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 a.m.

Cantinflas (2014) Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico’s beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Carbine Williams (1952) ★★★ James Stewart, Jean Hagen. North Carolina moonshiner Marsh Williams modifies the30-caliber M-1 while serving 30 years in prison. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 1 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SHOW Mon. 11 p.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Castle on the Hudson (1940) ★★★ John Garfield, Ann Sheridan. Sing Sing’s warden lets a convict visit his girlfriend on the honor system, but something goes wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 9:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Chinese Zodiac (2012) ★★ Jackie Chan, Kwon Sang-Woo. Un cazador de tesoros y su equipo se embarcan en una búsqueda global para encontrar un conjunto de cabezas de bronce del zodiaco chino que fueron robadas de un palacio de Pekín en el siglo XIX. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

The Clock (1945) ★★★ Judy Garland, Robert Walker. An office worker meets and marries a corporal on two-day leave in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Wed. 4 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sun. 9 a.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

Cold Brook (2018) William Fichtner, Kim Coates. Two ordinary guys embark on an extraordinary adventure and risk everything for a stranger in need. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:55 p.m. CMAX Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Cold Zone (2016) Martin Cummins, Kirsten Robek. Mientras se encuentran de vacaciones en Alaska, una familia encuentra varios animales congelados en los bosques. Descubren que se acerca una tormenta de nieve que podría cubrir la superficie de todo el planeta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Colewell (2019) Karen Allen, Hannah Gross. The Colewell Post Office is closing, and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or face retirement in Colewell. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) ★★ Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy. A compulsive shopper who is drowning in debt lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

The Connection (1961) ★★★ Warren Finnerty, Garry Goodrow. A would-be documentary filmmaker pays drug addicts for the opportunity to record them as they await a heroin shipment. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Advertisement

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sun. 6:15 p.m. E Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sun. 4 p.m. E Sun. 11:15 p.m.

The Crimson Pirate (1952) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Nick Cravat. An acrobatic pirate and his sidekick help Caribbean rebels fight Spain with an inventor’s weapons. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Thur. 11 a.m. SUND Fri. 9 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Damien: Omen II (1978) ★★ William Holden, Lee Grant. A couple send their orphan nephew, the Antichrist, to military school, where he learns who he is. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Dangerous When Wet (1953) ★★ Esther Williams, Fernando Lamas. A French champagne salesman follows an Arkansas girl’s attempt to swim the English Channel. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Dark Haul (2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 3:59 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Days of Glory (1944) ★★ Tamara Toumanova, Gregory Peck. A Soviet guerrilla leader falls in love with a dark beauty, and together they fight the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:56 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:37 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:28 p.m.

Advertisement

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018) Kit Harington, Natalie Portman. A young actor reminisces about a dead American TV star and the correspondence they shared. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Tues. Noon

Death at a Funeral (2010) ★★ Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:30 a.m. CMAX Mon. 11:05 p.m. CMAX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Del Suelo no Paso (1959) Resortes, María Duval. Un collar de perro muy valioso origina una divertida persecución tanto de los ladrones como de la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:10 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:16 p.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Deportados (1975) Julio Alemán, Norma Lazareno. Una pareja mexicana se separa cuando el esposo se va a los EE.UU. buscando una vida mejor, mas todo termina en tragedia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Desert Passage (1952) ★★ Tim Holt, Richard Martin. Two stage-line operators learn their passenger to Mexico is an outlaw with loot. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Designing Woman (1957) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lauren Bacall. A married sportswriter and fashion designer have clashing friends. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Desperado (1954) ★★ Wayne Morris, James J. Lydon. A gunfighter saves a framed Texan from carpetbaggers, twin killers and corrupt state police. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Diary of a Hitman (1992) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Sherilyn Fenn. A weary high-paid killer balks at his last job when he meets his targets: his client’s wife and baby. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 11:50 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 2:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Dodsworth (1936) ★★★★ Walter Huston, Ruth Chatterton. An industrialist and his frivolous wife retire to Europe, where their marriage ends. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:47 a.m. STARZ Thur. 7:22 p.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Don Herculano enamorado (1984) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Don Herculano, el alcalde, se ha enamorado locamente y sus rivales políticos esperan conseguir su posición. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:38 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Doppelganger (1993) ★★ Drew Barrymore, George Newbern. A Los Angeles writer discovers his new roommate and lover is on the run from her evil ghostly double. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:51 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:26 p.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 10:50 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Down to Earth (2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 8:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 12:20 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) ★★ Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin. Un travieso felino, en busca de diversión, irrumpe en el hogar de dos niños aprovechando la ausencia de la madre. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Dr. T & the Women (2000) ★★ Richard Gere, Helen Hunt. A renowned gynecologist falls in love with a golf pro, as his wife regresses into childishness and his daughter prepares for her wedding. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Dragonfly (2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:53 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:25 a.m. STARZ Mon. 6:17 a.m.

Advertisement

Dudes Are Pretty People (1942) ★★ Jimmy Rogers, Noah Beery Jr. A cowboy tries to save his partner from a dude-ranch blonde Edited with the sequel Calaboose. (NR) 43 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Tues. 5:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. Noon

Duma (2005) ★★★ Alexander Michaletos, Eamonn Walker. Un niño encuentra aventuras en Sudáfrica al intentar regresar a su adorado felino a su hábitat natural. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:50 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Easter Parade (1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Fred Astaire. A New York dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:50 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:24 a.m.

Advertisement

Easy Rider (1969) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper. Two free spirits on chopped motorcycles clash with the Establishment and meet a boozy lawyer as they cross America. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Edge of Darkness (1943) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Ann Sheridan. A Norwegian fisherman and his bride lead the underground against the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Sun. 8 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sat. 5 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Everyone’s Hero (2006) ★★ Voices of Rob Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg. Animated. A boy begins a grand journey to return Babe Ruth’s baseball bat before the deciding game of the 1932 World Series comes to a close. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 5:56 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBCA Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 10:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Eyes of the Navy (1940) Young men enter basic flight training in the Navy and learn to take-off and land on an aircraft carrier. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Eyes Without a Face (1959) ★★★ Pierre Brasseur, Alida Valli. A Paris surgeon tries to fix his daughter’s face with skin from kidnapped women. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:15 p.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

The Family I Had (2017) A mother recounts how her seemingly ideal family was shattered after her brilliant son committed a violent act. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. ID Sat. 8 p.m. ID Sun. Noon

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Thur. 6:40 a.m.

The Far Country (1955) ★★★ James Stewart, Ruth Roman. Two Wyoming cattlemen drive a herd to gold-rush Alaska and find trouble. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Sat. 1 a.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Fri. 3 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 6:56 a.m.

15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey (2017) Zoey, a young trans Mexican-American, celebrates her 15th birthday. (NR) 26 mins. HBO Tues. 6:43 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Sat. 4:40 p.m.

The First Grader (2010) ★★ Naomie Harris, Oliver Litondo. An 84-year-old Kenyan fights for his right to attend school for the first time and receive the education he previously could not afford. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:40 a.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:51 a.m.

Advertisement

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Five Pennies (1959) ★★★ Danny Kaye, Barbara Bel Geddes. Dixieland cornetist Loring Red Nichols quits for his wife and daughter, then makes a comeback. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Wed. 1 a.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9:41 a.m.

Footlight Parade (1933) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A director creates and stages extravagant musical prologues for movie theaters. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

For Keeps (1988) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Randall Batinkoff. A high-school student and her boyfriend are forced to get married after she gets pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 4:57 a.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. A Sun. 6 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Thur. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Fourth Kind (2009) ★ Milla Jovovich, Will Patton. During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:42 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:14 p.m.

Foxfire (1996) ★★ Hedy Burress, Angelina Jolie. A mysterious outsider encourages four schoolgirls to retaliate against the biology teacher who sexually abuses them. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:05 a.m.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:22 a.m.

Advertisement

Free Solo (2018) ★★★ Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell. Alex Honnold, el escalador en solitario más exitoso del mundo, se prepara mental y físicamente para su mayor aventura: escalar El Capitán, de 975 metros, en Yosemite sin cuerdas ni equipo de protección. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ESPND Fri. 5 p.m.

The Freshman (1990) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Matthew Broderick. A first-year New York film student meets a Godfather look-alike and becomes his errand boy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:26 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 1:15 p.m. TRU Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SYFY Wed. 9:30 a.m. SYFY Thur. 1:36 a.m.

Advertisement

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:04 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9:41 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:22 a.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Futureworld (1976) ★★ Peter Fonda, Blythe Danner. Reporters discover that the director of an exclusive theme park plans to replace world leaders with sophisticated robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:40 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Gabby Douglas Story (2014) ★★ Regina King, S. Epatha Merkerson. Gymnast Gabby Douglas makes personal sacrifices to train with coach Liang Chow and become an Olympic champion in 2012. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 11:03 p.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. In 1949 Los Angeles, a secret crew of cops forms to drive powerful mobster Mickey Cohen out of business. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Garden State (2004) ★★★ Zach Braff, Ian Holm. An emotionally numb actor finds a soulmate in a quirky young woman after he returns to New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:25 p.m.

Los gemelos alborotados (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Un hermano gemelo que fue perdido desde niño reaparece y causa gran confusión en el pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Advertisement

The Gene Krupa Story (1959) ★★ Sal Mineo, Susan Kohner. The jazz drummer alienates his girlfriend and his buddy, goes to jail and makes a comeback. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire. A journalist moves to New York City and poses as a Jew to experience anti-Semitism for a magazine article. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Wed. 2 a.m. SYFY Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:06 a.m. STARZ Sat. 7:22 p.m. STARZ Sun. 1:42 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Gidget (1959) ★★★ Sandra Dee, James Darren. A California girl called Gidget spends summer with surf bums called Moondoggie and Kahoona. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

The Girl From Jones Beach (1949) ★★ Ronald Reagan, Virginia Mayo. An illustrator poses as a Czech emigrant to woo a teacher who resembles his composite dream girl. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:31 a.m.

Advertisement

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:31 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Glenn Miller Story (1953) ★★★ James Stewart, June Allyson. The jazz trombonist marries his sweetheart, forms a band and creates his signature sound. (G) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Go Tell It on the Mountain (1984) ★★★ Paul Winfield, Rosalind Cash. Working as a day laborer to make ends meet, an angry black preacher vents his wrath upon his family. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Gold for the Caesars (1964) ★★ Jeffrey Hunter, Mylène Demongeot. An enslaved Roman architect woos a general’s mistress and finds gold in a valley of Celts. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

El Gran Autor (1954) Pedro López Lagar, Lilia del Valle. Una historia de engaño y decepciones, en donde el amor se sobrepone a las desdichas y al final triunfa. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SUND Wed. 11 a.m. SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Grease Sing-Along (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCBS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Winona Ryder. Rock ‘n’ roll outlaw Jerry Lee Lewis causes a 1950s scandal by marrying his 13-year-old cousin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Sun. 10:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

The Great Sinner (1949) ★★ Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner. A lucky writer tries to get his girlfriend and her gambler father out of debt to a casino owner. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

The Group (1966) ★★★ Candice Bergen, Joan Hackett. Eight inseparable college friends become involved in widely differing lifestyles after graduation. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sat. 5:30 p.m. COM Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Gun Crazy (1950) ★★★ Peggy Cummins, John Dall. A gun fanatic and a sideshow sharpshooter team up for romance and a crime spree. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Helen Westcott. Upstarts challenge the fastest gun in the West, a haunted man trying to escape his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. British soldiers and their water carrier face Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass in 1890s India. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Guns of Diablo (1964) ★★ Charles Bronson, Kurt Russell. A wagon master is confronted by a man he wounded years before in episodes from The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969) ★★ George Kennedy, James Whitmore. A mercenary recruits a knife man, a gunman and four outlaws to free a Mexican patriot from prison. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Wed. 8 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Halwa (2018) Vee Kumari, Asit Kumar Vyas. A woman rekindles her relationship with a childhood sweetheart through Facebook messages, but her abusive husband takes notice. (NR) 15 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:05 a.m. CMAX Sun. 3:50 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Sun. 1:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 10:30 a.m. HBO Wed. 9:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. SYFY Thur. 2:27 p.m. SYFY Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. SYFY Sun. 5:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SYFY Thur. 5:59 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:27 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

The Harvey Girls (1946) ★★★ Judy Garland, John Hodiak. A mail-order bride stops in a frontier gambler’s town to work as a waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Her Worst Nightmare (2018) Claire Blackwelder, Bryan Lillis. One year after surviving a brutal kidnapping, Dakota realizes that she is being stalked again. Now, fearing for her life but determined to no longer be the victim, Dakota sets out to expose her tormentor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Hercules, Samson and Ulysses (1965) ★ Kirk Morris, Richard Lloyd. Hercules and Samson fight each other, then team up with Ulysses against a tyrant. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

El hijo del diablo (1966) Joaquín Cordero, Jorge Russek. Un cacique quiere las tierras de unos campesinos y los extorsiona, hasta que llega un enmascarado a defenderlos. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) ★ Michael McMillian, Jessica Stroup. Cannibalistic mutants attack a group of National Guardsmen investigating a distress signal in the New Mexican desert. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:57 a.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 4 p.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:33 a.m.

Advertisement

El hombre propone (1965) Roberto Cañedo, Columba Domínguez. Se narran tres historias: Venganza, La amenaza y Carnaval, todas ellas llenas de emoción, intriga y suspenso. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:12 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Horror of Dracula (1958) ★★★ Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee. Dr. Van Helsing hunts the legendary king of the vampires, who has left Transylvania for the blood-rich shores of England. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. LOGO Tues. 8 p.m. LOGO Tues. 10 p.m.

House of D (2004) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robin Williams. His son’s 13th birthday prompts an artist to revisit his own adolescence in New York’s Greenwich Village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Advertisement

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. Noon BET Sun. 9 p.m.

House Party 3 (1994) ★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Kid deals with his fears of marriage, while Play feels threatened when his longtime hip-hop partner becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Sun. 6:40 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

How to Deal (2003) ★★ Mandy Moore, Allison Janney. A disillusioned teenager thinks true love does not exist, until she meets the perfect guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:41 a.m.

The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A scheming executive promotes a mailroom worker to company president in 1950s Manhattan. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:39 p.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:45 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11 p.m.

I

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Advertisement

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:35 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:24 p.m. STARZ Tues. 9:59 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:10 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:41 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:06 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:13 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:29 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:38 a.m. STARZ Fri. 4:42 p.m.

Is My Daughter Really Dead? (2019) Zoe McLellan, Stephanie Charles. After Olivia’s ex-husband, Layne, dies in a mysterious car crash, she moves her family to a new town for a fresh start. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 a.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Tues. 4 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. BRVO Sat. 8 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:27 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:32 a.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. Un abogado defensor contrata a un enigmático exinvestigador del Ejército para analizar el caso de un francotirador entrenado, quien aparentemente mató al azar a cinco personas. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Jane Doe: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman must find an arms dealer who faked a heart attack to escape from prison. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

Jane Doe: Now You See It, Now You Don’t (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A housewife who secretly works for the government must help solve the theft of the Declaration of Independence. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Jane Doe: The Harder They Fall (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. An agent investigates the death of an executive whose company is shipping contaminated food to Third World countries. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Jane Doe: The Wrong Face (2005) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Undercover NSA special agent Kathy Davis springs into action to solve the kidnapping of a prosecutor’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Jane Doe: Vanishing Act (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A top-secret government agency calls back to duty a former agent-turned-housewife in suburbia. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Jane Doe: Yes, I Remember It Well (2006) Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman and her mother set aside their angst to investigate the kidnapping of a British agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Han pasado 10 años desde que Jason Bourne desapareciera, pero ahora deberá luchar contra una organización que utiliza la tecnología para sembrar el terror. Mientras tanto, una hacker contratada por la CIA y un antiguo agente tratan de localizarlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sat. 1:30 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:32 a.m.

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018) Jim Gaffigan. Comic Jim Gaffigan proves that laughter is the best medicine when he talks about a family medical crisis and other topics during his hilarious stand-up routine. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KTLA Tues. 9 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Sat. 4:30 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:44 p.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. Un profesor de ciencias y su sobrino se encuentran con criaturas extrañas y tierras desconocidas mientras viajan por debajo de la superficie de la Tierra. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Judex (1963) ★★★ Channing Pollack, Francine Bergé. In a tribute to the early days of French serials, a mysterious master criminal goes after an immoral banker. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Wed. 4:35 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Just a Kiss (2002) ★★ Ron Eldard, Kyra Sedgwick. A commercial director, his girlfriend, a ballet dancer, an actor and others deal with relationships in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:10 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 6:45 p.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Kansas City Princess (1934) ★★ Joan Blondell, Glenda Farrell. Two manicurists cruise to Paris and meet a millionaire and his bodyguard. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Sun. 10 p.m. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SUND Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:07 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance (2016) Jennie Garth, Dan Payne. When a couple who began as childhood friends find their relationship on the rocks, they decide to put their divorce on hold when their daughter announces her engagement. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

The Kids Are All Right (2010) ★★★ Julianne Moore, Annette Bening. The teenage children of a lesbian couple seek out their biological father and make him a part of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m. SHOW Fri. 2:10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4 p.m.

Killer High (2018) Kacey Rohl, Humberly González. Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 3 a.m.

Killer Prom (2020) Yvonne Zima, Mark Lutz. After losing her mom in an accident, a teen and her father welcome a distant cousin named Sienna into their household. Hoping to claim the family as her own, the psychopathic Sienna hatches a devious plan to recreate the prom she never experienced. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Kim (1950) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Dean Stockwell. Kipling’s Irish orphan roams 1880s India with a Tibetan priest and a horse thief spying for the British. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Kings Row (1942) ★★★ Ann Sheridan, Ronald Reagan. Sin surrounds a Freudian doctor, his playboy buddy and the buddy’s girlfriend in a circa-1900 town. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 p.m.

Kiss at Pine Lake (2012) Barry Watson, Mia Kirshner. A man is reunited with his former teenage crush while working to save a favorite childhood retreat from closure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SUND Wed. 1 p.m. SUND Thur. 9 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Tues. 4 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:45 a.m. E Fri. 9 p.m. E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Mon. 4:25 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:45 p.m. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Larry Kramer in Love and Anger (2015) Filmmaker Jean Carlomusto examines the life of Larry Kramer, playwright, author and activist for gay rights. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:30 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m. EPIX Sat. 4:45 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000) ★ Warwick Davis, Ice-T. An evil leprechaun and a powerful producer pursue three rap artists who stole a magic flute. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Leprechaun 3 (1995) ★ Warwick Davis, John Gatins. The diminutive demon meets his match when a college student becomes contaminated with leprechaun blood. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:27 a.m.

Life in the Andes (1952) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A look at life on the highest peaks of the Andes as the modern way of life meets tradition. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. FREE Sat. 2:40 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Fri. 10:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Little Romance (1979) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Diane Lane. A worldly Parisian tells two teenage lovers to kiss at dusk under the Bridge of Sighs in Venice. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Lo inconfesable (1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Patricia Rivera. Un pianista famoso comienza relaciones románticas con una madre y su hija al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Love Comes Softly (2003) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. Stranded after her husband’s sudden death, a woman agrees to live temporarily with a widower and his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Love in the Forecast (2020) Christopher Russell, Cindy Busby. An aspiring meteorologist befriends a neighbor who teaches her the importance of trusting nature and each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 7:50 a.m.

Loverboy (2005) ★★ Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon. A quirky, overly possessive single woman is unsure how to cope with her young son’s sudden independent streak. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 1:55 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m.

Made in USA (1987) ★★ Adrian Pasdar, Christopher Penn. Two angry young men go west in a stolen car and pick up an angry young woman. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Madhouse (1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:26 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

A Man Called Adam (1966) ★★ Sammy Davis Jr., Louis Armstrong. A tormented jazz trumpeter makes a downbeat comeback with a civil-rights activist and her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Man of the World (1931) ★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. An outcast U.S. newsman falls for a victim of his scandal-sheet racket in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:50 p.m. CMAX Wed. 12:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 3 p.m.

Marianela (1972) Rocío Dúrcal, José Suárez. Una joven huérfana se enamora idílicamente de un muchacho ciego, pero cuando él recupera la vista las cosas cambian. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:55 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s All Around the Town (2002) ★★ Nastassja Kinski, Kim Schraner. A collegian with multiple personalities is accused of murdering a handsome English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 1 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Loves Music, Loves to Dance (2001) Patsy Kensit, Cynthia Preston. Based on a novel by Mary Higgins Clark. A TV producer launches her own investigation into a friend’s murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Fri. 1 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Lucky Day (2002) ★ Amanda Donohoe, Tony Lo Bianco. An aspiring actress retraces the steps of a missing colleague who just won $13 million in a lottery. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Tues. 1 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Pretend You Don’t See Her (2002) ★★ Emma Samms, Hannes Jaenicke. A real-estate agent gets a new identity after she witnesses a murder and tries to uncover the killer’s motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Wed. 1 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s You Belong to Me (2002) ★ Lesley-Anne Down, Daniel Morgenroth. Two psychologists probe the disappearance of a wealthy woman who might have been the victim of a seductive killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Thur. 1 a.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke. Live action/animated. London children have fun with a marvelous nanny and her chimney-sweep friend. (G) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FREE Fri. 8 p.m.

Matadero (1987) Sergio Reynoso, Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán. Un policía se une con el FBI para destruir a un grupo de mercenarios que asesinan a los inmigrantes en la frontera. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:27 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:22 p.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. A paralyzed man gets a new lease on life when a cheerful young woman becomes his caregiver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:20 a.m. SHOW Sat. 11 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 1 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien. A St. Louis lawyer’s family stays in town for the 1904 World’s Fair. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:51 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:35 p.m. STARZ Sat. 11:51 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Menendez: Blood Brothers (2017) Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella. Cuáles fueron las razones por las que asesinaron Lyle y Eric Menendez a sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) ★★★ Michael Jackson, Orianthi. Behind-the-scenes footage captures pop superstar Michael Jackson as he creates and rehearses for a series of sold-out shows that were scheduled to begin during the summer of 2009. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Middle Men (2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi. A Texas businessman tries unsuccessfully to maintain a clean family life when he becomes involved with porn stars, con artists, mobsters and other assorted bottom-feeders. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Midwife’s Deception (2018) Katie Savoy, Penelope Mitchell. Jina, a midwife, is a dream come true for 7-month pregnant Sara. Sara eventually suspects that Jina may have ulterior motives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) ★★★ Esther Williams, Victor Mature. Australian swimmer Annette Kellerman becomes a promoter’s star in a shocking one-piece bathing suit. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

A Million Little Pieces (2018) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam. A young writer checks into a Minnesota rehabilitation center for drug addiction. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:04 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:02 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:20 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:43 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Amy Adams. A middle-aged British governess gets a taste of the glamorous life when she takes a job as the caretaker of an American celebrity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:42 a.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Sat. 10 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sun. 1 p.m. OVA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Monte Carlo (2011) ★★ Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester. A case of mistaken identity turns a trip to Europe into the adventure of a lifetime for a teen, her stepsister and her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Moonwalk With Me (2019) Carrie Kim, James Kang. A woman must decide what to do with her strange father, a man who constantly wanders. (NR) 12 mins. CMAX Thur. 6 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:50 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:55 p.m. CMAX Thur. 7:40 a.m.

The Mortal Storm (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. An Austrian farmer and a professor’s daughter flee Nazi Germany on skis. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:10 a.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:17 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:35 p.m. SHOW Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:55 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SYFY Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:19 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Murder by Contract (1958) ★★ Vince Edwards, Phillip Pine. When a hit man fails to carry through with the execution of a star witness, he finds himself marked for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 9:15 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FREE Sun. 11:55 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:22 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:39 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:01 p.m.

My Daughter’s Psycho Friend (2020) Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl. A devious and psychotic student tries to frame a new girl at school for a teen’s accidental death at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 8:55 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:37 p.m.

My Girl 2 (1993) ★★ Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd. An undertaker’s teenage daughter visits her uncle to learn about her mother in 1974 Los Angeles. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9:45 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:40 a.m.

My Man Godfrey (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. A Park Avenue socialite on a scavenger hunt finds a forgotten man and brings him home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Mystery Train (1989) ★★★ Masatoshi Nagase, Nicoletta Braschi. Elvis haunts Japanese tourists, an Italian widow and a British outlaw at a Memphis hotel. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2 p.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. BBCA Fri. Noon BBCA Fri. 6 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 4 p.m.

Narco juniors (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Bernabé Meléndrez. Don Reynaldo Montemayor, poderoso capo de la región es traicionado y asesinado. Sus hijos Raúl y Diego son convocados por su madre para que se presenten al velorio. En el trayecto ambos son emboscados por separado tratando de darles muerte. (NR) KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBCA Sun. 10 a.m. BBCA Sun. 4 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Mon. Noon

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBCA Sun. Noon BBCA Sun. 8 p.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Christopher Russell, Emilie Ullerup. City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:35 a.m. SYFY Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Sat. 1:57 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:09 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

The Night Before (1988) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Lori Loughlin. A high-school nerd groggily recalls how he and his prom date wound up in the bad part of town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

No More Ladies (1935) ★★ Joan Crawford, Robert Montgomery. A socialite tries to reform her playboy husband while another man waits patiently for her. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 11 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:47 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:07 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:10 a.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. AMC Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Sun. 3:15 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:10 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Mon. 10 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BRVO Sat. 6 p.m. BRVO Sun. 1 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Tues. 5:55 p.m. SHOW Wed. 5:55 p.m. SHOW Fri. Noon

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 p.m. SHOW Fri. 8:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:25 p.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:09 a.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:07 p.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m.

One Million Years B.C. (1966) ★★ Raquel Welch, John Richardson. An exile from a hostile tribe woos a woman from a gentle tribe amid monsters and an earthquake. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

One Small Indiscretion (2017) Ashley Scott, Tiera Skovbye. A young woman hatches a devious plan to destroy the life of her father’s former mistress as revenge for the affair in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:05 a.m. SHOW Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Our Betters (1933) ★★ Constance Bennett, Gilbert Roland. An American hardware heiress marries a lord and shocks London society with her parties. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:53 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. OVA Sun. 8 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Palm Swings (2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 5 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:34 a.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Daniel London. A doctor, once a psychiatric patient, uses humor and unconventional methods in his practice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Pathfinder (2007) ★★ Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood. American Indians adopt and raise as their own a Viking boy who was left behind by his own people during a raid. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:07 a.m. CMAX Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Thur. Noon

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Wed. 2 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:29 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sat. 7 a.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:49 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:10 p.m.

The Petrified Forest (1936) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. An intellectual and others are held hostage by a gangster at an Arizona gas station/diner. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISNXD Mon. 9 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Sun. 4 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper. In upstate New York, two men, and later, their sons must deal with the unforeseen consequences of their actions. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:53 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 11:33 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Politics (1931) ★★ Marie Dressler, Polly Moran. Wives go on strike to make their husbands vote for a mother running for mayor against corruption. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

El portero (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Silvia Pinal. Cantinflas es el encargado de una humilde pensión y por dinero, se dedica a escribir cartas para los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Poseidon (2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Survivors aboard a capsized ocean liner band together in a fight for their lives, seeking safety through an upside-down maze. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 10:25 a.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:44 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. FREE Sun. 9:15 p.m. FREE Mon. 6 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

The Producers (2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:36 a.m.

Project Almanac (2015) ★★ Jonny Weston, Sofia Black-D’Elia. A high-school science nerd and his friends build a time machine, but their joy is short-lived when they discover the ripple effects of its use. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Wed. Noon FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Project Ithaca (2019) James Gallanders, Deragh Campbell. Five strangers awaken to find themselves trapped aboard an alien spaceship that seems to be harnessing their terror to power the ship. They begin to understand that these species have been abducting humans for decades and possibly centuries. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Psycho Yoga Instructor (2020) Ashley Wood, Brady Smith. A woman tries to save her marriage and her life when a sociopathic yoga instructor becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sat. 12:33 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 5:10 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Rabid (2019) Laura Vandervoort, Stephen McHattie. Horribly disfigured after a freak accident, doctors perform a radical medical procedure on an aspiring young fashion designer. But when the bandages come off, the side effects soon cause her to develop an insatiable appetite for human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Rachel, Rachel (1968) ★★★ Joanne Woodward, James Olson. A schoolteacher faces approaching middle age while caring for her mother in Connecticut. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Tues. Noon

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:25 a.m. SHOW Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Red River (1948) ★★★★ John Wayne, Montgomery Clift. A cattle baron fights with his foster son on the first cattle drive up the Chisholm Trail. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 9 a.m.

Rent (2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:38 a.m.

Repentance (2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Anthony Mackie. A disturbed client uses torture to coerce a self-help author into confessing his untold crimes. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:10 p.m. STARZ Tues. 8:19 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:50 p.m. CMAX Wed. 6:03 a.m. CMAX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

RINGSIDE (2019) Filmmaker André Hörmann follows the professional and private lives of two young boxers for eight years. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 7:24 a.m.

Rise of the Zombies (2012) Mariel Hemingway, LeVar Burton. Survivors of a zombie plague search for a scientist who may have a cure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:02 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Sun. 2 p.m. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4 p.m. SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. BBCA Sat. Noon

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:50 a.m. CMAX Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Thur. 9 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Thur. 11 a.m.

Rodeo Dough (1940) Sally Payne, Mary Treen. Highlights of the Palm Springs California Rodeo. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sun. 11:25 a.m.

Rough Riders’ Roundup (1939) ★★ Roy Rogers, Mary Hart. A singing Roughrider joins the border patrol and nabs a gang of gold thieves. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:17 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 11:27 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:13 p.m.

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Tues. 3 a.m. CMAX Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sat. 11:15 a.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Sangre nocturna (2000) Alberto Estrella, Manuel Ibáñez. Una joven pareja, dos amigos, dos pandillas y cuatro convictos que se fugan, toman diferentes caminos en la misma noche fatídica, pero sus vidas se encuentran de formas inimaginables. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Savages (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:35 a.m. CMAX Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sat. 7:50 p.m.

Saw II (2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Say It Isn’t So (2001) ★ Chris Klein, Heather Graham. A man searching for his birth mother discovers that his girlfriend might be his sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Scaramouche (1923) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Alice Terry. Silent. An 18th-century Frenchman poses as a clown and meets a master swordsman in a duel of revenge. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Wed. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Secuestro en Acapulco (1983) Yuri, María Antonieta de las Nieves. Un grupo de cantantes juveniles llega a México de gira, conocen a una cantante y dos de ellos se enamoran de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Seduced by a Stranger (2017) Chandra West, Steve Bacic. Julie’s life is turned upside down when Martin moves to her neighborhood. As Julie begins to fall for his charms, another woman is determined to kill him. When the other woman catches Julie in Martin’s arms, she’s determined to kill them both. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor (2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Selma (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

The Sender (1982) ★★ Kathryn Harrold, Zeljko Ivanek. A suicidal amnesiac sends rats, flames and other nightmares by telepathy to his psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:40 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sun. 3:45 p.m. CMAX Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:38 p.m.

Serpico (1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Set Up (2011) Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Bruce Willis. Un grupo de ladrones lleva a cabo con éxito el robo de unos diamantes, pero no cuentan con que uno de ellos los traicionará. Sonny, uno de los integrantes de la banda, no descansará hasta vengarse de quien lo traicionó. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:50 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Seven Women (1966) ★★ Anne Bancroft, Sue Lyon. Mongolian bandits invade a mission run by women in 1935 China. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 2:30 p.m.

She Loved a Fireman (1937) ★★ Dick Foran, Ann Sheridan. A wise-guy firefighter flirts with his captain’s sister. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:45 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Ship Ahoy (1942) ★★ Eleanor Powell, Red Skelton. A hack writer and his sidekick meet a tap dancer duped by Axis spies on a cruise to Puerto Rico. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

A Shock to the System (1990) ★★★ Michael Caine, Elizabeth McGovern. An English businessman in New York turns to murder: first his nagging wife, then his new boss. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Wed. 11:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Fri. 6 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Short Circuit 2 (1988) ★★ Fisher Stevens, Michael McKean. Harmless military robot No. 5 goes to the city, where people see him as a marketable novelty item. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:48 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:59 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:37 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:39 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:55 p.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:51 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m. SUND Fri. 11 a.m.

Simón Blanco (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Valentín Trujillo. Simón Blanco, hombre de ideales de libertad, decide continuar la lucha aún después de la muerte del general Zapata. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (2018) Jeanté Godlock, Julius Tennon. Simone Biles pursues her dream of becoming an elite gymnast, giving up parties, high school football games and senior prom along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 9 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:59 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:18 a.m.

6 Souls (2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:58 a.m. SYFY Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:10 a.m.

The Slave (1963) ★★ Steve Reeves, Jacques Sernas. The son of Spartacus takes on a dual role as Caesar’s emissary and the masked leader of the rebels. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Fri. 5 a.m.

Slow Burn (2005) ★★ Ray Liotta, LL Cool J. A district attorney must sort out conflicting stories when his assistant DA and sometime lover claims that the dead man in her bed tried to rape her, but a witness tells a different tale. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:09 p.m. STARZ Wed. 8:28 a.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:52 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 3:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. COM Mon. Noon

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:26 p.m.

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:13 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:25 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:56 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:44 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:29 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

Springfield Rifle (1952) ★★ Gary Cooper, Phyllis Thaxter. A Union major with a wife and son goes undercover as a traitor to stop a Confederate raider. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Wed. 7 p.m. AXS Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m. SYFY Mon. 11:27 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11:50 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:25 a.m. EPIX Sat. 7:55 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sat. 9:47 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 1:07 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sat. 7 a.m.

The Station Agent (2003) ★★★ Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson. A friendly man and a tormented woman try to befriend an anti-social dwarf who inherited a train depot. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Stepping Out (1931) ★★ Charlotte Greenwood, Reginald Denny. Two wives take a vacation after they catch their mates with other girls. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Strange Magic (2015) ★ Voices of Alan Cumming, Evan Rachel Wood. Animada. Un rey que odia el amor ordena la destrucción de prímulas, un ingrediente esencial de las pociones de amor; sin embargo, una princesa desafía todas sus creencias. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sat. 4:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:40 a.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Suited (2016) Six clients get measured and fitted for new clothes at Bindle & Keep, a tailoring outfit specializing in making clothing for those outside of the gender binary. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Sun. 5 a.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Summer Stock (1950) ★★★ Judy Garland, Gene Kelly. A New England farmer lets a dancer’s troupe use her barn in exchange for help with the chores. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 12:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Surf Party (1964) ★★ Patricia Morrow, Bobby Vinton. An Arizona gal and her friends enjoy sun, sand and romance when they drive out to California for a surfing vacation. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Sweet and Lowdown (1944) ★★ Benny Goodman, James Cardwell. Benny Goodman gives a jazz trombonist a break in Chicago, which leads to romantic difficulty. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sat. 10 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. Walter Garber es un controlador del metro de Nueva York que se enfrenta al secuestro de uno de los trenes. Ryder es el líder de una banda criminal que amenaza con ejecutar a los pasajeros del metro si no se le entrega un cuantioso rescate. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Talpa (1956) Jaime Fernández, Lilia Prado. Un hombre acude a ayudar a su hermano enfermo, pero atraído por su cuñada, se olvida de la lealtad que le debe a su hermano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Tank Girl (1995) ★ Lori Petty, Malcolm McDowell. A renegade challenges the controller of the world’s water supply on a post-apocalyptic desert Earth. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Tartars (1961) ★★ Victor Mature, Orson Welles. A Viking chieftain and a Tartar chieftain fight over women hostages in medieval Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Tarzan and the Valley of Gold (1966) ★★ Mike Henry, Nancy Kovack. Tarzan joins the search for a kidnapped boy whose murdered guardian held the secret to a fortune in gold. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

10 (1979) ★★★ Dudley Moore, Bo Derek. A middle-aged pop-music composer follows a nubile woman on her honeymoon to Puerto Vallarta. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Wed. 11:35 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Mon. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 5:40 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:40 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:50 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:55 p.m.

Texas Rangers (2001) ★ James Van Der Beek, Dylan McDermott. Young men band together to stop a ruthless bandit from engineering raids on cattle ranchers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 9 p.m. OVA Tues. 6:30 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Fri. 2:40 p.m.

That Touch of Mink (1962) ★★ Cary Grant, Doris Day. A bachelor proposes a love affair to a virtuous secretary but she is more interested in marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Their Killer Affair (2017) Melissa Archer, Brandon Beemer. When several carnal murders in a small beach town are linked to the public release of a discreet dating app’s client information, detective Maxine Payton suspects the killer may be someone intimately close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:30 a.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Thief (1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:25 a.m.

The Thing About Harry (2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:20 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Thur. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Three on a Match (1932) ★★★ Warren William, Joan Blondell. Bad luck happens to a rich man’s wife and her two girlfriends from school. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Thrill of a Romance (1945) ★★★ Van Johnson, Esther Williams. A honeymooning bride finds herself falling in love with an Army major when her groom is called away on business. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Top Secret! (1984) ★★ Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge. In a spoof of spy movies, a rock star helps a woman free her scientist father from fascists. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Sat. 6 a.m.

Torrid Zone (1940) ★★★ James Cagney, Ann Sheridan. A banana-company manager uses a cafe singer as bait to keep a plantation boss from quitting. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 a.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Tracers (2014) Taylor Lautner, Marie Avgeropoulos. La mafia comienza a perseguir a un mensajero que recorre Nueva York en bicicleta. Sólo una atractiva mujer, miembro de un grupo de practicantes de parkour, estará dispuesta a ayudarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:10 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Trouble Makers (1948) ★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. Slip and Sach spy something unexpected through their telescope -- they witness a murder at the hotel across the street. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Turistas (2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:35 a.m. CMAX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

The Tuxedo (2002) ★ Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt. A chauffeur embarks on a covert mission after a tuxedo from a secret agent gives him extraordinary abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:12 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:56 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 4:15 p.m. TMC Thur. Noon

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:35 a.m. SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m.

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 6:19 a.m.

Under Western Stars (1938) ★★ Roy Rogers, Smiley Burnette. A singing-cowboy congressman goes to Washington to save ranchers from a power dam. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Underworld Story (1950) ★★★ Dan Duryea, Herbert Marshall. A newsman aims to prove a maid did not kill a New England publisher’s daughter-in-law. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:39 p.m. STARZ Fri. 12:58 p.m. STARZ Sun. 3:21 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:40 p.m.

An Unfinished Life (2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:47 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:25 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Mon. 11 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:25 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Sun. 6 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Sun. 5:06 p.m.

Very Bad Things (1998) ★ Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz. An accidental death leads to escalating violence and immorality for a bride, a bridegroom and their friends. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:12 a.m.

Victim (1961) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Sylvia Sims. A prominent London barrister sets out to learn the identity of a blackmailer who preys on homosexuals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. STARZ Sat. 8:02 a.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Walking Tall (1973) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman. Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser carries a big stick after thugs beat him up and kill his wife. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:49 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Thur. 4 p.m. STARZ Sun. 4:53 a.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:16 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:04 p.m.

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:35 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 8:01 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:28 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Tues. 11:03 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (1979) ★★ Charles Durning, Carol Kane. A retired police detective hunts a deranged British seaman out to re-create a baby sitter’s horror. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

When Ladies Meet (1933) ★★ Ann Harding, Robert Montgomery. The wife of a publisher meets his girlfriend, who does not know he’s married. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Whistle Blower (1987) ★★★ Michael Caine, James Fox. An Englishman questions the accidental death of his son, a Russian linguist for British intelligence. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:05 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:20 a.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Tues. 7:30 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Wings for the Eagle (1942) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Dennis Morgan. Wartime defense workers do their part on the home front by constructing military aircraft. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 2 a.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Woman on the Run (1950) ★★★ Ann Sheridan, Dennis O’Keefe. A woman searches San Francisco for her husband, the hunted witness to a gangland execution. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives (1978) ★★★ Interviews with 26 homosexuals and lesbians reveal other aspects of their lives and shatter some stereotypes. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006) ★★ Patrick Fugit, Shannyn Sossamon. In the afterlife, a suicide victim and his friend set out on a road trip to find his ex-girlfriend, who also killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 9 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 6:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:44 a.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. Un mutante desconocido se introduce en la Casa Blanca e intenta asesinar al presidente sin éxito. Charles Xavier y el resto de mutantes tratarán de capturar al magnicida fallido. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. Un estrella del deporte extremo es elegido para infiltrarse en el santuario de un anarquista que pretende crear el caos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. En Washington D.C., el nuevo agente XXX debe hacer frente a un grupo que planea acabar con la vida del presidente. La amenaza resulta especialmente peligrosa porque proviene del propio gobierno estadounidense. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Year One (2009) ★★ Jack Black, Michael Cera. Two lazy primitives begin an epic journey through the ancient world after they are banished from their village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 7:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:50 a.m.

La yegua colorada (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. El hijo y la hija de un hombre asesinado hace dos años vuelven para vengarse del culpable de la muerte de su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Yo fui violada (1976) Martha Elena Cervantes, Armando Silvestre. Una adolescente es drogada y abusada sexualmente por un villano, pero su madre se niega a aceptar la dura realidad que atraviesa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Yogi Bear (2010) ★ Voices of Dan Aykroyd, Justin Timberlake. Live action/animated. Yogi, Boo Boo and Ranger Smith team up to stop the mayor from closing Jellystone Park and selling it to loggers. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:48 a.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Young Man With a Horn (1950) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Lauren Bacall. A trumpet player who is driven by his music is ruined by one woman and saved by another. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. HIST Thur. 8 a.m.

Zoetic (2019) Julie Zhan, Phil Morris. A 60-year-old woman reluctantly agrees to navigate the world of online dating apps with the help of her daughter. (NR) 16 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Zombie (1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.