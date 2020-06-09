Starting tonight: Oprah’s town hall on racism with Ava DuVernay and Stacey Abrams

Oprah Winfrey is hosting a two-part town hall on racism this week with special guests Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams, David Oyelowo and others.

Starting Tuesday, Discovery and OWN’s “Where Do We Go From Here?” is a response to the recent killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests around the world demanding justice for victims of police violence.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” Winfrey said last week in a statement. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

"Where do we go from here?"

Winfrey’s special comes about a week after CNN and “Sesame Street” presented “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism” to help families talk about racism and the protests taking place nationwide . Here are all the details about Winfrey’s forthcoming program.

What time is the show and where can I watch it?

“Where Do We Go From Here?” begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, followed by a second installment on Wednesday at the same time. The town hall will be broadcast on OWN and all other Discovery TV platforms — including Discovery, HGTV, ID, Food Network and TLC, plus its international brands.

Viewers can also stream the program for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels.



Who are the guests?

Throughout the town hall, Winfrey will interview various Black thought leaders, activists and artists, including “When They See Us” and “13th” mastermind DuVernay, politician Abrams; “Selma” star Oyelowo, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, “Biased” author and professor Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist and Pulitzer prize-winning founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones, “How to be an AntiRacist” author and historian Ibram Kendi, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson and NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.



What will they discuss?

Conversations will offer “insight and tangible plans to answer the questions ‘What matters now?’ ‘What matters next?’ and ‘Where do we go from here?’”

Systemic racism and the current state of America will be key topics of a discussion that aims to provide “important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” according to OWN President Tina Perry.