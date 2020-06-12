What’s on TV Saturday, June 13, plus Sunday talk shows

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Dateline NBC This new episode takes a comprehensive look at whether the COVID-19 pandemic could have been contained or slowed had state and national government agencies responded differently. 8 p.m. NBC

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted In this new episode the chef travels to Morocco to learn traditional culinary methods of Berber cuisine. Then he tries his hand at cutting hearts of palm, a local delicacy, and prepares a feast for the Moroccan New Year celebration. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Saved by the Barn After a year’s construction the pig palace is hog-ready. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet The team continues its work through the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Terror in the Woods Two brothers enjoying a fishing trip at a Texas lake encounter something frightening in the darkness. Then, a band of Bigfoot hunters camping in the Ozarks suddenly believe they are being hunted. 10 p.m. Travel



SPECIAL

BET Her Presents: Queen Collective 2020 Queen Latifah presents four original films from women of color in this series of new specials airing on BET: “Gloves Off,” 9 p.m.; “Tangled Roots,” 9:30 p.m.; “Ballet After Dark,” 10 p.m.; “If There Is Light,” 10:30 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS

The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Experts and Sesame Street characters return to discuss summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times. 7 a.m. CNN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Adrienne Bankert discusses her new book about kindness. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson. 4:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS How Greece managed the COVID-19 pandemic: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece. Is policing in America systemically racist? Phillip Atiba Goff, John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Police shootings in the U.S.: author Rosa Brooks (“How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales From the Pentagon”). Paul Hirschfield, Rutgers. George Floyd killing; President Trump’s response; human rights and policing in the U.S.: author Parag Khanna (“The Future Is Asian: Commerce, Conflict and Culture in the 21st Century”); Natalie Nougayrède, the Guardian. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Ric Grennell. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Seattle Chief of Police Carmen Best. Robert S. Kaplan, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Former Sec. of Defense and author Robert Gates (“Exercise of Power”). Joseph Fair; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. Panel: Tim Alberta, Politico; Helene Cooper; Kasie Hunt. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19; the Trump administration’s response to calls for reforms: Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Police reform efforts in Congress: Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) Author Stacey Abrams (“Our Time Is Now”). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; author Leah Wright Rigueur (“The Loneliness of the Black Republican”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson. Michael Osterholm, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the Univ. of Minnesota. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Panel: Karl Rove; Jane Harman; Jonathan Swan. (N) 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC 8 a.m. KTTV

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering racial inequality as a black reporter: Sara Sidner. Permanent damage from an assault against journalists in Minneapolis: Linda Tirado. The White House’s coronavirus task force has fallen silent: James Hamblin, the Atlantic; Dan Diamond, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Gillian Turner; Guy Benson; Ray Suarez; Chris Wallace; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Finding Dory In this 2016 animated sequel to “Finding Nemo,” Ellen DeGeneres reprises her performance as a plucky little fish with profound short-term memory problems. With the voices of Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton and Ed O’Neill. 7:10 p.m. Freeform

The Good Liar Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in director Bill Condon’s 2019 crime thriller. McKellen plays as aging con artist who has carved a lucrative career out of his knack for persuading the rich to grant him access to their fortunes. Mirren is cast as his latest mark, a widow and former history professor. Russell Tovey also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Love in the Forecast A TV weather reporter (Cindy Busby) is frustrated that she can’t get either her bosses or viewers to take her seriously as a meteorologist in this new romantic comedy. Christopher Russell also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Mob Town This 2019 crime drama is based on an actual 1957 incident, when roughly 100 members of the Mafia, from all across the United States, were summoned by mob kingpin Vito Genovese (Robert Davi) to a remote upstate New York estate. David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito, P.J. Byrne and Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) 8 a.m. Cinemax

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 a.m. Paramount

Face/Off (1997) 8:30 a.m. IFC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 9 a.m. FXX

The Petrified Forest (1936) 9 a.m. TCM

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:40 a.m. Epix

Bowfinger (1999) 9:47 a.m. Cinemax

Big (1988) 10:23 a.m. Freeform

Gun Crazy (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Snatch (2000) 10:35 a.m. Encore

Everest (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. Showtime

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 11:15 a.m. TMC

Rango (2011) 11:25 a.m. Epix

North by Northwest (1959) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Puss in Boots (2011) 12:33 p.m. Freeform

Unforgiven (1992) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Friday (1995) 1 p.m. TBS

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 1:07 p.m. TNT

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 1:15 p.m. Epix

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

Midnight Special (2016) 1:30 p.m. HBO

Point Break (1991) 2 p.m. IFC

Friends With Benefits (2011) 2:25 p.m. Encore

The Italian Job (2003) 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CMT

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 2:40 p.m. Freeform

Serpico (1973) 2:45 p.m. TMC

Downton Abbey (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Love, Simon (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Meet the Parents (2000) 3:35 and 11:51 p.m. Starz

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 4:15 p.m. TNT

John Wick (2014) 4:30 and 9 p.m. USA

A Quiet Place (2018) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Finding Nemo (2003) 4:40 p.m. Freeform

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 5 and 10:30 p.m. CMT

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 5 p.m. IFC

Gunga Din (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Casino Royale (2006) 5:30 p.m. HBO

Thelma & Louise (1991) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Baby Boy (2001) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Jurassic Park (1993) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 and 10:45 p.m. USA

Casino (1995) 7 p.m. Showtime

Airplane! (1980) 7 p.m. Sundance

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 7 p.m. TNT

Kim (1950) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Their Killer Affair (2017) 8 p.m. Lifetime

California Suite (1978) 8:30 p.m. KVCR

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9 p.m. IFC

Ratatouille (2007) 9:15 p.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 9:45 p.m. Epix

The Nutty Professor (1996) 9:47 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 9:47 p.m. TNT

Back to School (1986) 11 p.m. Sundance

Carbine Williams (1952) 11 p.m. TCM

Zombie (1979) 11 p.m. TMC

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 11:25 p.m. HBO

Shrek (2001) 11:55 p.m. Freeform