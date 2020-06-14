What’s on TV Monday: ‘Songland’ season finale; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons This new episode revisits Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season in “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Realizing that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) knows she can’t protect all her loved ones. With Max (Nathan Parsons) in immediate danger, she and Isobel (Lily Cowles) face an impossible choice. Also, Michael (Michael Vlamis) gets swept up once again in the conflict between Jesse and Alex (Trevor St. John, Tyler Blackburn), as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance in the season finale of the mystery series. Michael Trevino also stars. 9 p.m. CW

Generation Renovation: Lake House This new unscripted series follows renovator and designer Danielle Bryk as she builds a new family cottage for her sister and brother-in-law, her most demanding clients yet. 9 p.m. HGTV

Barkskins In the first of two new back-to-back episodes, Trepany and Melissande (David Thewlis, Tallulah Haddon) are reunited while Mathilde (Marcia Gay Harden) persuades Delphine (Lily Sullivan) to entertain Cooke’s (Thomas M. Wright) interest while he is assigned to retrieve the bodies. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman This new episode visits the island of Haiti to investigate voodoo. 9 p.m. Travel

Songland Songwriters pitch original material to Usher in the season finale. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens In “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project,” filmmaker Matt Wolf profiles a fiery activist and intellectual who gradually became an eccentric recluse in her later years. Working in television since the late 1960s, Marion Stokes recorded news broadcasts from the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis up to her death in 2012. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPECIALS

America in Black and Blue 2020, A PBS NewsHour Weekend Special Interviews with key leaders and the participants in the struggle for racial justice, accountability and equity. 9 p.m. KOCE



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning John Dickerson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Ridley; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”); Sofia Carson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray The Cringe performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Garner; a firefighter on the front lines of the pandemic; the Killers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short; Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Davidson; Matthew Rhys. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh D’Arcy Carden; Ali Kolbert. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

The Abyss (1989) 8 a.m. HBO

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 9:10 a.m. TMC

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:30 a.m. AMC

From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Gods and Monsters (1998) 9:35 a.m. Epix

The Walk (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

Shazam! (2019) 10:25 a.m. HBO

Frequency (2000) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax

The Sixth Sense (1999) 10:40 a.m. Showtime

Undercover Brother (2002) 11:06 a.m. Encore

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 12:30 p.m. AMC

The Tree of Life (2011) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Zoolander (2001) 1 p.m. IFC

Raintree County (1957) 1 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2 p.m. TNT

Young Frankenstein (1974) 2:06 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 3 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 3 p.m. FXX

Enemy of the State (1998) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games (2012) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 4:47 p.m. TNT

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) 5 p.m. LOGO

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

The Meddler (2015) 5:31 p.m. Encore

A Simple Plan (1998) 5:55 p.m. Starz

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 6 p.m. Showtime

Annihilation (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Ad Astra (2019) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Farewell, My Lovely (1975) 7 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Fury (2014) 8 p.m. AMC

The Departed (2006) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX

Almost Famous (2000) 8 p.m. TMC

The Game (1997) 8:59 p.m. Starz

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 p.m. Ovation

Green Book (2018) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Ready or Not (2019) 10:50 p.m. HBO

Star Trek (2009) 11 p.m. AMC

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 11 p.m. FX

I Want to Live! (1958) 11 p.m. TCM

Crawl (2019) 11:45 p.m. Epix

