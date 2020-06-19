Movies on TV this week: ‘Terms of Endearment’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 21 - 27, 2020

The Apartment (1960) TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Blow-Up (1966) TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Entertainer (1960) TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Fri. 3:45 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:53 a.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) EPIX Fri. 9:20 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

M (1931) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) STARZ Mon. 10:12 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) SHOW Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) SHOW Sat. 4:15 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 21 - 27, 2020

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 5:58 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 a.m.

Poseidon (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ BBCA Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. Noon

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 21 - 27, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 5:58 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 2:58 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:19 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:02 a.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ TCM Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ WGN Sun. 6 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ WGN Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ WGN Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ OVA Tues. 8 p.m. OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:25 a.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ CMT Sun. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ OVA Sun. 10:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 7 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:29 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ STARZ Tues. 7:02 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:50 a.m. FREE Tues. 7 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 1:55 p.m. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 7 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ SUND Sun. Noon SUND Sat. 3 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m. NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ CMAX Fri. 5:52 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ TBS Mon. Noon

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ TBS Mon. 2:15 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m. BBCA Tues. 5 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ SUND Fri. 8 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ BBCA Wed. 1 a.m. BBCA Wed. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Fri. 3:45 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:53 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 1:12 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:21 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:05 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:52 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Free Willy (1993) ★★★ FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ CMAX Tues. 2:37 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Sun. 1:30 p.m. POP Sun. 6:30 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Sun. 11 a.m. POP Sun. 4 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ OWN Sat. 4 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ SUND Sun. 6 p.m. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ ENCORE Tues. 11:10 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 11 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ E Sun. 3 p.m. USA Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ E Sun. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FREE Sat. 9 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBCA Wed. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ SYFY Wed. 4:32 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1:37 p.m. USA Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ MTV Tues. 5 p.m. LOGO Thur. 6 p.m. LOGO Fri. 4 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ E Sun. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ CMAX Sun. 6:13 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ STARZ Tues. 3:26 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:32 p.m. STARZ Tues. 10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:15 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 3:30 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 10:30 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:25 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Sun. 3:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 10:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ SHOW Wed. 10 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ TNT Wed. Noon TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Thur. Noon TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 2:17 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ STARZ Mon. 10:12 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ OVA Fri. 2 p.m. OVA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 8 p.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 8 a.m. SHOW Sat. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ FREE Fri. Noon FREE Fri. 9 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ BBCA Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 11:12 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:19 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:06 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Tues. 6 p.m. E Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ SHOW Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:06 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 5:50 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ TNT Tues. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ SHOW Sat. 4:15 a.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 1:41 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 7:42 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:52 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of June 21 - 27, 2020

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Abyss (1989) ★★★ Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Oil-platform workers, including an estranged couple, and a Navy SEAL make a startling deep-sea discovery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Accidents Will Happen (1938) ★★ Ronald Reagan, Gloria Blondell. An insurance man and a cigar-store girl stop a fake-claims ring featuring his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Ace Wonder (2011) Gator Moore, Derek Moreland. Ace, a boy detective, stumbles upon Derek Morton while searching for a storyline for his book. Derek’s simple family mystery turns into a real case of corporate espionage and cold-blooded murder. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 2 a.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 2:40 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:25 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:30 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SUND Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m. FX Sun. 1 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. La investigación de Peter Parker para resolver la desaparición de sus padres lo coloca en el camino de un choque con el alter ego mortal de un científico conocido como el Lagarto. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:59 a.m.

American Dreamz (2006) ★★ Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid. A conniving singer and a sleeper-cell terrorist become finalists on America’s hottest TV talent show, which the White House chief of staff has scheduled the president to judge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:47 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:50 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:34 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:25 a.m.

The Amityville Murders (2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:22 p.m.

And Then There Were None (1945) ★★★ Barry Fitzgerald, Walter Huston. An unknown host brings 10 sinners to an island, for punishment one by one. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:52 p.m.

Angel Heart (1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:33 a.m.

Angels in the Outfield (1994) ★★ Danny Glover, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The manager of the lowly California Angels puts his faith in a boy who can see an angel. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. ESPN Fri. 5 p.m. ESPND Fri. 5 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:03 a.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 9 a.m.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) ★★★ Betty Hutton, Howard Keel. Sharpshooter Annie Oakley joins Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and aims to win her man. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Los años vacíos (1970) Elsa Aguirre, Joaquín Cordero. En un ambiente tropical, una solterona se enamora de nuevo, pero, a raíz de este nuevo amor, volverá un drama del pasado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 6:35 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:23 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:20 a.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:55 p.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:40 a.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

The Australian Dream (2019) Adam Goodes, Stan Grant. AFL legend Adam Goodes shares the story of his life and career to offer a deeper insight into race, identity and belonging. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ESPN Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:20 a.m.

B

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Wed. 11:30 p.m. FX Thur. 1 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 5:58 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:02 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:29 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Beach Blanket Bingo (1965) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello. Lovers quarrel around surfers, Don Rickles, Buster Keaton, Von Zipper’s biker gang. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Beach Party (1963) ★★★ Bob Cummings, Dorothy Malone. An anthropologist studying the sex habits of young people finds himself in the middle of a pie-throwing brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:22 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Before I Go to Sleep (2014) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth. Terrifying new truths cause a woman with a memory disorder to question everything -- and everyone -- in her life. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Fri. 11 a.m. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HIST Thur. 1:33 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Big Boss (1971) ★★ Bruce Lee, Maria Yi. A kung-fu fighter avenges his relatives, slain by their gangster boss. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:24 a.m.

The Big Red One (1980) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Mark Hamill. A tough U.S. Army sergeant leads four young, inexperienced recruits into the violence-filled fray of World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins. SUND Tues. 2 a.m.

The Big Trees (1952) ★★ Kirk Douglas, Eve Miller. A lumber tycoon wants the California redwoods, but a religious homesteader changes his mind. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 4:50 a.m.

Bikini Beach (1964) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello. A shaggy British pop star woos a look-alike beach bum’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Black Dynamite (2009) ★★ Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley. After The Man kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter wages a war that takes him all the way to Nixon’s White House. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 a.m. EPIX Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:58 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:19 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:02 a.m.

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution -- Independent Lens (2015) ★★★ Filmmaker Stanley Nelson examines the rise of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and its impact on civil rights and American culture. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. KPBS Mon. 9 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. COM Sun. 1:30 p.m. COM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Blitz (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Paddy Considine. Blitz, un asesino en serie de Londres, ataca a agentes de la policía. El inspector jefe Roberts y el sargento Brant, un detective de la policía políticamente incorrecto, intentan detener al psicópata. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVEA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Blow-Up (1966) ★★★★ David Hemmings, Vanessa Redgrave. When a young London photographer has some of his pictures blown up, he discovers what appears to be a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Blown Away (1994) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones. An Irish explosives expert targets an old foe and his family living in Boston. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:51 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:15 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:43 a.m.

Blue City (1986) ★ Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy. The late mayor’s angry son cleans up his corrupt Florida town with another guy and girl. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:55 a.m.

The Blue Lagoon (1980) ★★ Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins. A boy, a girl and a burly cook are shipwrecked on a Fiji island, where the boy and girl grow up as lovers. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Blues in the Night (1941) ★★ Priscilla Lane, Betty Field. A pianist, a singer and their jazz group wind up in a New Jersey nightclub with an escaped convict. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Fri. 7:40 p.m.

Bonefish and Barracuda (1955) Narrated by Peter Roberts. A renowned angler goes fishing in the Bahamas. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. WGN Sun. 6 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. WGN Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. WGN Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Bowery Boys Meet the Monsters (1954) ★★ Bowery Boys, Lloyd Corrigan. Slip, Sach and the rest of the gang meet two mad scientists who need human heads for experiments. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:05 a.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 2:50 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. OVA Tues. 8 p.m. OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

Brick Mansions (2014) ★★ Paul Walker, David Belle. An undercover cop joins forces with an ex-con to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend and save Detroit from destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Sun. 3:25 a.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. TMC Sat. Noon

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 7 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:15 p.m. CMAX Sat. 3:12 p.m.

Brute Force (1947) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Hume Cronyn. Hatred for a sadistic captain drives a convict and his cellmates to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

The Buccaneers (1924) Joe Cobb, Jackie Condon. Silent. A gang of children decides to become pirates. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (2019) Filmmaker Ivy Meeropol examines the fascinating and controversial life of high-profile lawyer Roy Cohn. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1 a.m.

C

Caballero a la medida (1953) Cantinflas, Domingo Soler. Un sastre utiliza diversas artimañas para enredarse con la gente rica y el mundo de la alta sociedad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:25 a.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Jose Ferrer. A World War II Naval officer is court-martialed for relieving paranoid Capt. Queeg of command during a typhoon. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Calamity Jane (1953) ★★★ Doris Day, Howard Keel. Wild West sharpshooter Jane falls for Wild Bill Hickok and tries to act more ladylike. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TNT Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Campfire Kiss (2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:25 a.m. EPIX Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

The Castle (1997) Ulrich Mühe, Susanne Lothar. A land surveyor tries in vain to convince local bureaucrats that they sent for him. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Cattle King (1963) ★★ Robert Taylor, Joan Caulfield. President Arthur helps a rich rancher fight advocates of open grazing in the Territory of Wyoming. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Chaos Theory (2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Emily Mortimer. After his wife plays a prank on him, an efficiency expert finds himself subject to the random nature of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:57 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 12:09 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web (1973) ★★★ Voices of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde. Animated. A literate spider and a rat save a pig from slaughter in an animated adaptation of E.B. White’s classic. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Sat. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. OVA Sun. 10:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Coco (2017) ★★★ Voices of Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal. Animated. Accompanied by a charming trickster, a young musician embarks on an extraordinary journey through the colorful Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family’s history. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Sun. 6:10 p.m.

The Code (2009) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas. Un ladrón veterano recluta a un joven delincuente para que le ayude a llevar a cabo un último robo y poder saldar así su deuda con la mafia rusa. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Cold Brook (2018) William Fichtner, Kim Coates. Two ordinary guys embark on an extraordinary adventure and risk everything for a stranger in need. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:42 a.m. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:33 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:58 p.m. STARZ Tues. 4:29 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:29 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 10 p.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9:09 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:38 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:26 p.m. CMAX Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Contrabando y muerte (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Ursula Prats. Un padre logra aplicar la justicia a una narcotraficante poderosa responsable de la muerte de su hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:35 a.m.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Shirley Jones. A young boy uses a peculiar and humorous standard to determine the perfect wife for his widowed father. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Cowboy From Brooklyn (1938) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Dick Powell. Afraid of animals, a singing radio cowboy panics when his manager puts him in a big-city rodeo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Tues. 4 p.m. E Wed. 8 a.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Sun. 7 a.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 10 p.m. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m.

Critters Attack! (2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:01 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Wed. 11 a.m. SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:02 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. Noon FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Mon. Noon

Dark Girls 2 (2020) Filmmaker D. Channsin Berry examines stories of beauty, pain, heartache and triumphs for women of color. (NR) OWN Tues. 10 p.m. OWN Wed. 1 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Sun. 8 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HIST Thur. 8 a.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMT Tues. 2 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

De Peluquero a Millonario (1997) Rafael Inclán, Lina Santos. Una apuesta de dos millonarios cambia la vida de un ejecutivo por la de un peluquero. Mientras uno deberá sobrevivir en la calle, el otro debe aprender a comportarse como un hombre de negocios. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Wed. Noon

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018) Kit Harington, Natalie Portman. A young actor reminisces about a dead American TV star and the correspondence they shared. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:34 a.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Defendor (2009) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Kat Dennings. An everyday guy believes he is a superhero and befriends a teenager while seeing a psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:20 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Delirio tropical (1952) Amalia Aguilar, Carlos Valadez. Un bailarín quiere llevar a una joven a la capital para convertirla en una bailarina profesional, pero sus planes no son tan sencillos. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:22 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 11:50 a.m. FREE Tues. 7 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Sun. 1:55 p.m. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 7 p.m.

Destiny Turns On the Radio (1995) ★ James LeGros, Dylan McDermott. An escaped convict catches a ride with a gambler to Las Vegas, where he seeks his girlfriend and his share of bank-robbery loot. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:55 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 2:50 a.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. SUND Sun. Noon SUND Sat. 3 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:30 a.m. SHOW Thur. 6:40 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:24 a.m. STARZ Tues. 12:54 p.m. STARZ Fri. 7:45 a.m.

The Dogs of War (1980) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger. Jamie, a mercenary, is hired by a large corporation to help liberate Zangaro, a small African nation, from an iron-fisted despot. Once there, Jamie learns more about the plight of the country’s people and joins the Zangaro people’s fight. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Don Juan 67 (1967) Mauricio Garcés, David Reynoso. Una jovencita le tiende una trampa a un hombre mujeriego del que está enamorada para así llamar su atención. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Don’t Look Back (1967) ★★★ Bob Dylan, Albert Grossman. Filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker chronicles Bob Dylan’s 1965 British concert tour, with Joan Baez and Donovan. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Don’t Make Waves (1967) ★★ Tony Curtis, Claudia Cardinale. A reckless beauty runs a tourist off the road, then brings him to her lover’s Malibu beach house. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 11:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Dos Charros y una Gitana (1956) Paquita Rico, Manuel Capetillo. Un famoso torero mexicano y su agente van a España y se enamoran de la madre patria y de sus mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Double Daddy (2015) Mollee Gray, Brittany Curran. A teen’s life turns upside down when her boyfriend impregnates both her and a new student at school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) ★★★★ Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck. An insurance man helps a platinum blonde kill her husband, but all does not go as planned. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 11:15 a.m.

The Doughgirls (1944) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Alexis Smith. A Russian sniper named Natalia helps three women get married in wartime Washington. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 9:55 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m. NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:19 p.m.

Dragonfly (2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:59 a.m.

Dragonheart (1996) ★★ Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis. A medieval dragon-slayer teams up with his intelligent prey to rid the land of a tyrant who betrayed them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:57 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:47 p.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 2 p.m.

E

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:18 a.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:10 p.m. CMAX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Easy Rider (1969) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper. Two free spirits on chopped motorcycles clash with the Establishment and meet a boozy lawyer as they cross America. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. LOGO Mon. 4 p.m. LOGO Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:31 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4:20 p.m. SYFY Sat. 1:30 p.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Election (1999) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon. When a school’s goody-two-shoes runs for class president, a teacher/adviser schemes to keep her from winning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Wed. 10:30 a.m.

El encuentro de un hombre solo (1973) Jorge Luke, Patricia Aspíllaga. Un escritor relata la historia de un amigo que quedó desfigurado por el fuego al tratar de salvar a una criatura de las llamas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:52 p.m.

The Entertainer (1960) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Brenda De Banzie. British song-and-dance man Archie knows he’s a failure, and so does his alcoholic wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:57 p.m.

Esa Mi Raza (1979) Enrique Cuenca, Rafael Inclán. El Polivoz en enredos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:13 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:09 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:32 a.m.

Escaping Dad (2017) Sunny Mabrey, Jason Wiles. A suburban mom goes on the run with her children to escape her abusive husband, a high-powered district attorney who is determined to use his influence to track them down. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet. A doctor’s invention allows a couple to erase the memories of their tumultuous relationship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:43 a.m. STARZ Wed. 11:32 a.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m. TRU Sun. Noon

Every Man For Himself (1924) Joe Cobb, Jackie Condon. Silent. A group of children attempt to run an athletic club. (NR) 14 mins. TCM Sun. 10 p.m.

The Evil That Men Do (1984) ★★ Charles Bronson, Theresa Saldana. A hit man leaves retirement to stop a British torturer serving the regime in Guatemala. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:04 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBCA Fri. 3:59 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A Sat. 1 p.m. A Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sat. 6 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sat. 4 p.m.

Exposed (2016) ★ Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves. While investigating the death of his partner, a detective uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a young woman. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:11 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) ★★★ Narrated by Michael Moore, Ben Affleck. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore creates a searing examination of the Bush administration, its words and its actions surrounding the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. LOGO Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

A Family Affair (1937) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy overrules son Andy’s puppy love in the first film in the series. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:47 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A harried patriarch faces separation anxiety, exorbitant costs and more as he prepares for his daughter’s wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Mon. Noon

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A worrisome family patriarch is driven to further distraction by the simultaneous pregnancies of his wife and daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Fathers’ Day (1997) ★ Robin Williams, Billy Crystal. Two Californians seek a former girlfriend’s missing son, each believing he is the father of the boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sun. 3:40 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:01 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m. BBCA Tues. 5 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Fire in the Sky (1993) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick. Based on the true story of an Arizona lumberjack who claimed to have been abducted by aliens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Sun. Noon

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Fri. 8 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Fly Me to the Moon (2008) ★★ Voices of Christopher Lloyd, Kelly Ripa. Live action/animated. Three young houseflies stow away on Apollo 11 and help defend the spacecraft from Russian bugs who want to sabotage the mission. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 5:57 a.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9:15 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:31 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Wed. 1 a.m. BBCA Wed. 5:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. ENCORE Thur. 6:46 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:07 a.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 6:40 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 6:20 p.m. HBO Tues. 7:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:45 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:53 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:12 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:21 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:05 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:52 p.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Cuarenta y siete samuráis sin líderes deben unir sus fuerzas con un mestizo marginado para vencer a un jefe supremo traicionero que mató a sus maestros y los hizo desaparecer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) ★★★★ Ruby Keeler, Warner Baxter. An understudy gets a shot at stardom when a Broadway performer is sidelined with a twisted ankle. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m.

4/20 Massacre (2018) Jamie Bernadette, Vanessa Rose Parker. Five women go camping in the woods to celebrate a friend’s birthday. But when they cross the turf of an illegal marijuana operation, they must struggle to survive the living nightmare. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:24 a.m.

Free Willy (1993) ★★★ Jason James Richter, Lori Petty. An abandoned boy with a chip on his shoulder befriends an ill-fated killer whale at a water park. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010) ★ Beau Bridges, Bindi Irwin. Kirra es una niña que tiene que pasar una temporada con su abuelo en Sudáfrica. Una noche de tormenta, el abuelo encuentra una orca atrapada. Desde ese momento, surge una gran amistad entre la niña y el animal. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. La pintora mexicana Frida Kahlo se casa con el artista Diego Rivera, quien comparte con ella sus radicales puntos de vista políticos. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:08 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:38 a.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m.

El Fuego de Mi Ahijada (1979) Víctor Junco, Armando Silvestre. Un padrino recibe a su ahijada en el hotel que administra. Poco a poco se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

Funny Games (1997) ★★★ Susanne Lothar, Ulrich Mühe. Two sadistic collegians torture a vacationing Austrian family physically and psychologically. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:46 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:31 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 5:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol México ’70 (1970) Pelé, Luigi Riva. Un niño de diez años junta todos sus ahorros y se dirige a la capital para presenciar el campeonato mundial de fútbol de 1970. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

G

The Gambler (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. A literature professor with gambling debts borrows money from a mobster and offers his life as collateral while immersing himself in an illicit, underground world. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 1 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Sun. 9:10 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:41 a.m. STARZ Wed. 3:03 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:05 a.m.

George Washington Slept Here (1942) ★★★ Jack Benny, Ann Sheridan. Unhandy New Yorkers move into a Pennsylvania fixer-upper bought by the wife for its history. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:27 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:37 p.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:34 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:32 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:13 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:02 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. STARZ Sun. 11 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Gloria (2014) Sofía Espinosa, Marco Pérez. Película basada en la vida de la estrella pop mexicana, Gloria Trevi. Una superviviente que pasó de estar en la cumbre de la fama a perder una hija, ser perseguida por Interpol y pasar cinco años en la cárcel para luego retornar al estrellato. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:20 a.m.

Goggle Fishing Bear (1949) Animated. Barney heads out to fish and gets help from a seal. They are then pursued by a shark and have to work together to escape. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2:32 a.m. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 2 a.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 4 a.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:10 a.m.

El gran relajo mexicano (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Marcela Daviland. Eliminar la corrupción no es tarea fácil, ya que sus conexiones están presentes en todos los niveles sociales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Great Balls of Fire! (1989) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Winona Ryder. Rock ‘n’ roll outlaw Jerry Lee Lewis causes a 1950s scandal by marrying his 13-year-old cousin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Mon. 9:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 11 p.m.

The Green Berets (1968) ★★★ John Wayne, David Janssen. A cynical newsman follows a Green Beret colonel on missions to hold a hill and kidnap a Viet Cong general. (G) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SUND Mon. Noon SUND Mon. 2 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:14 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:20 a.m. CMAX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sun. 4 p.m. COM Sun. 9 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Sun. 1:30 p.m. POP Sun. 6:30 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Sun. 11 a.m. POP Sun. 4 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. OWN Sat. 4 p.m.

El águila negra en el tesoro de la muerte (1954) Fernando Casanova, Gloria Lozano. Una secuela de El águila negra. Un ranchero encuentra una veta de oro y celebra en la cantina, pero el hecho lo hace blanco de un ambicioso asesino. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969) ★★ George Kennedy, James Whitmore. A mercenary recruits a knife man, a gunman and four outlaws to free a Mexican patriot from prison. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sun. 9 a.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 10:30 p.m.

H

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Halwa (2018) Vee Kumari, Asit Kumar Vyas. A woman rekindles her relationship with a childhood sweetheart through Facebook messages, but her abusive husband takes notice. (NR) 15 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:08 a.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 1:20 p.m. HBO Tues. 1 a.m. HBO Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Happily N’Ever After (2007) ★ Voices of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. Animated. Cinderella forms a resistance movement when her wicked stepmother tries to tip the balance between good and evil in Fairy Tale Land. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009) ★★ Voices of Helen Niedwick, GK Bowes. Animated. Snow White must prevent her father from marrying a scheming witch who wants to rule the kingdom. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:30 p.m. CMAX Wed. 11:15 p.m. CMAX Sat. Noon

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Havana Motor Club (2015) ★★★ Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:55 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Mon. 1:45 a.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

High Society (1924) Joe Cobb, Jackie Condon. Silent. A child is adopted by a wealthy woman, but soon misses the companionship of his group of friends. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 10:20 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

His Double Life (2016) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Brian Krause. A college student suspects her new stepfather may be having an affair. Her suspicions seem to be confirmed when she sees him with another woman; a woman who is later found dead. She begins to wonder exactly who her mother married. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Holes (2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Thur. 4 p.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:32 p.m. STARZ Fri. 1:11 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:39 a.m.

El Hombre de Negro (1967) Rodolfo de Anda, Narciso Busquets. En el Oeste, un viejo pistolero que se viste de negro tiene que ir de un lugar a otro para evitar a los que buscan fama. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Honeymoon for Three (1941) ★★ Ann Sheridan, George Brent. A novelist goes to Cleveland with his fiancee and meets an old flame tired of her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FS1 Sun. 3 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. FS1 Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Horse Whisperer (1998) ★★★ Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas. A New Yorker takes her daughter and the girl’s horse, both traumatized in a terrible accident, to a Montana healer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Hotel Berlin (1945) ★★★ Helmut Dantine, Andrea King. An escapee from Dachau, an actress and others hide in a grand hotel as the Third Reich falls. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 4:05 p.m.

House of D (2004) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robin Williams. His son’s 13th birthday prompts an artist to revisit his own adolescence in New York’s Greenwich Village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

House of the Witch (2017) Emily Bader, Darren Mann. In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won’t be satisfied until they are all dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 a.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1959) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. OVA Thur. 12:30 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

How to Be a Player (1997) ★ Bill Bellamy, Natalie Desselle. A womanizer’s sister and girlfriend study him for anthropology class, then try to reform him. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini (1965) ★★ Annette Funicello, Dwayne Hickman. A Navy man’s girlfriend has some competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:10 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 a.m. TMC Tues. 6 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 11 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 p.m. SHOW Mon. 11:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

I

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (2019) Ginnifer Goodwin, Angela Fairley. A woman tries to adopt an African-American girl, but due to a racially motivated ruling, the two are forced apart. The woman does not give up on the girl and continues to be her lifeline until they can be reunited. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Thur. 6 p.m.

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Fri. 11:45 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:10 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5:15 p.m.

I Was a Male War Bride (1949) ★★★ Cary Grant, Ann Sheridan. A Frenchman in postwar Europe poses as a war bride to avoid the red tape involved in emigrating to the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:02 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. Noon

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer. After a carnival troupe saves his life, a man agrees to help its immortal leader collect five souls and win a bet with the devil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Wed. 7 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:47 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Irrational Man (2015) ★★ Jamie Blackley, Joaquin Phoenix. A tormented philosophy professor considers murdering a corrupt judge to find meaning in his life. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:40 p.m.

It All Came True (1940) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Humphrey Bogart. A gangster turns a boardinghouse into a nightclub starring the owners’ son and daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

It’s a Bear (1924) Joe Cobb, Jackie Condon. Silent. A gang of children are offered the chance to hunt on a local farm. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 10:40 p.m.

It’s a Bikini World (1967) ★ Deborah Walley, Tommy Kirk. A surfer tricks a beach girl The Castaways, the Toys, the Gentrys and the Animals sing. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

It’s Alive! (1974) ★★ John P. Ryan, Sharon Farrell. A couple’s first baby emerges with fangs, wrecks the delivery room, then goes after a milk truck. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:04 a.m. STARZ Thur. 7:27 p.m.

Advertisement

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 6 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 11:57 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sat. 8 p.m. A Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. El analista de la CIA, Jack Ryan, descubre un plan ruso para dañar a la economía de Estados Unidos con un ataque terrorista. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Jammin’ the Blues (1944) Lester Young, Red Callender. A jam session with several prominent African-American jazz musicians of the 1940s. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) ★★★ Gerry Mulligan, Louis Armstrong. Highlights of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival include Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Sonny Stitt, George Shearing Quintet, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. COM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Sun. 7 p.m. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6:50 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sun. Noon UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

July Days (1923) Joe Cobb, Jackie Condon. Silent. Children try to pass the time during their summer vacation. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. E Sun. 3 p.m. USA Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. E Sun. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Sat. 9 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:27 a.m.

El Justiciero 3: La Venganza del Senador (2018) Paulo Quevedo, Ahrid Hannaley. Con la muerte de Don Ramiro, otro mafioso ha tomado el control del bajo mundo en Miami y buscará vengarse de quienes lo enviaron a la cárcel, pero no será tarea fácil pues El justiciero está decido a destruirlo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

K

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Keepers of the Light (2018) The history of the Gay Head Lighthouse. (NR) 1 hr. KVCR Sun. 4 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 1 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Kevyn Aucoin: Beauty & the Beast in Me (2017) Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford. Never-before-seen footage, archival videos and celebrity interviews provide insight into the life, career and legacy of makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LOGO Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Killer Single Dad (2018) Kaitlyn Black, Cameron Jebo. An expectant mother befriends a good Samaritan, unaware he is actually the father to her unborn baby and is collecting all of the children he sired as an anonymous sperm donor years before. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 11:45 a.m.

King Kong (1933) ★★★★ Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot. Shipped from mysterious Skull Island for display in the United States, a gigantic ape escapes from his bonds and carries a beautiful blonde to the top of the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Kings Row (1942) ★★★ Ann Sheridan, Ronald Reagan. Sin surrounds a Freudian doctor, his playboy buddy and the buddy’s girlfriend in a circa-1900 town. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Thur. 10 p.m. FX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1991) ★★ Matt Dillon, Sean Young. A social climber kills a tycoon’s daughter, then marries her twin and goes to work for her father. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Wed. 9:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Knockaround Guys (2001) ★★ John Malkovich, Dennis Hopper. El hijo de un gánster hace hasta lo imposible para recuperar una bolsa llena de dinero que fue perdida en un pueblo de Montana. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. Noon

Know Your Money (1940) Noel Madison, Dennis Moore. Secret Service agents track down counterfeiters. (NR) 40 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Lady From Shanghai (1948) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles. A rich lawyer and his seductive wife frame an Irish sailor for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Lady Sings the Blues (1972) ★★★ Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams. Billie Holiday goes from Harlem brothel maid to heroin-addicted singing star, losing the man she loves. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Wed. 4:32 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1:37 p.m. USA Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Larry Kramer in Love and Anger (2015) Filmmaker Jean Carlomusto examines the life of Larry Kramer, playwright, author and activist for gay rights. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Las tres Elenas (1954) Amelia Bence, Manuel Fábregas. Una mujer casada con un reconocido médico, confiesa a su madre que se ha enamorado del joven novio de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sat. 2 a.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:15 p.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Diez años después de la muerte de su esposa e hija en el robo de su casa, un hombre elabora un plan de venganza contra el fiscal que llegó a un acuerdo con los asesinos. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:34 p.m.

Advertisement

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Tues. 5 p.m. LOGO Thur. 6 p.m. LOGO Fri. 4 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:03 a.m. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m. TMC Thur. Noon

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Life With Father (1947) ★★★ William Powell, Irene Dunne. A New Yorker and her four sons experience love and laughter from their opinionated but well-meaning family patriarch. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Little Women (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. E Sun. 6 p.m. USA Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BET Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sun. 8:55 p.m. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Love in the Afternoon (1957) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Gary Cooper. An older American playboy loves a private eye’s young daughter in Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Love in the Forecast (2020) Christopher Russell, Cindy Busby. An aspiring meteorologist befriends a neighbor who teaches her the importance of trusting nature and each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Love Locks (2017) Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell. A woman returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. An old-money Harvard man Oliver woos and weds a no-money music student from the wrong side of the tracks. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:13 a.m.

Advertisement

Love Under the Olive Tree (2019) Gardiner Millar, Tori Anderson. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Fri. 7:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Love’s Long Journey (2005) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Newlywed settlers face uncertainty and hardship as they carve new lives for themselves in untamed territory. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lovelace (2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 9 a.m. HBO Thur. 12:35 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:20 a.m.

The Lucky Ones (2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 1:10 a.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

M (1931) ★★★★ Peter Lorre, Ellen Widmann. Fritz Lang’s classic tells of the Berlin underworld’s efforts to capture the loathsome murderer of a child. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Tues. 3:45 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4 p.m.

Madchen in Uniform (1931) ★★★ Hertha Thiele, Dorothea Wieck. A student falls in love with her teacher at a strict Prussian girls school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Madhouse (1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Advertisement

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. En el Salvaje Oeste, un magnate que desea apropiarse de una mina de oro amenaza a los habitantes de un pueblo. Desesperados, estos recurren a un cazarrecompensas, quien recluta a siete expertos mercenarios para enfrentarse al potentado y sus hombres. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Major and the Minor (1942) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Ray Milland. A military-school major eyes a blonde posing as a half-fare 12-year-old on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:45 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) ★★★ Monty Woolley, Bette Davis. A critic breaks his hip in someone’s home and stays there, in charge, until it mends. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Manhattan (1979) ★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A divorced TV writer with a teenage girlfriend falls in love with the mistress of a married friend. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Mary of Scotland (1936) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fredric March. Queen Elizabeth jails Queen Mary for 18 years, then puts her to death. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sun. 11:50 p.m. FREE Mon. 7 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

McBride: Anybody Here Murder Marty? (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney must prove a guest on a popular talk show is innocent of killing the host. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

McBride: Dogged (2007) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney investigates accusations that a woman murdered her married lover at an annual dog show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

McBride: Fallen Idol (2006) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta DuBois. A lawyer investigates a teenager accused of killing a defense attorney during a robbery gone wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

McBride: Requiem (2006) ★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. Mike McBride wades through a slew of murder suspects after a classical violinist is killed. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

McBride: Semper Fi (2007) ★ John Larroquette, Marta DuBois. An attorney and a forensic detective investigate the husband of a pregnant woman who was stabbed to death. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

McBride: Tune In for Murder (2005) ★★ John Larroquette, Marta Dubois. An attorney investigates the death of a radio star whose co-host is the prime suspect. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:50 a.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:26 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:32 p.m. STARZ Tues. 10 p.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. Noon

Memphis Belle (1990) ★★ Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz. An account of the courageous B-17 bomber crew that flew more than two dozen perilous missions over Nazi-occupied Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SUND Sun. 3:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:39 a.m.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) ★★★ Michael Jackson, Orianthi. Behind-the-scenes footage captures pop superstar Michael Jackson as he creates and rehearses for a series of sold-out shows that were scheduled to begin during the summer of 2009. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Mickey One (1965) ★★ Warren Beatty, Hurd Hatfield. A nightclub comic in debt to mobsters hides in Chicago at the mercy of his ego. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Midway (1976) ★★ Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda. Cracking a Japanese code leads Adm. Nimitz and Navy officers to Yamamoto’s fleet in the Battle of Midway, June 1942. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

Midway to Love (2019) Rachel Hendrix, Daniel Stine. A psychologist quits her job as a television host and returns to her hometown, where she reunites with her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

El mil abusos (1990) Guillermo Rivas, Maricarmen Resendes. Un mañoso busca la ayuda de un mago para ganar dinero, lo malo es que se queda con la mayor parte de las ganancias. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:10 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m.

A Million Little Pieces (2018) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam. A young writer checks into a Minnesota rehabilitation center for drug addiction. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:44 a.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11 p.m.

Moll Flanders (1996) ★★★ Robin Wright, Morgan Freeman. A benefactor’s servant tells a girl the story of her prostitute mother when he comes to claim her from a 1700s London orphanage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Molly (1999) ★ Elisabeth Shue, Aaron Eckhart. An autistic woman undergoes experimental surgery which leaves her a genius but with the emotional development of a child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:55 a.m.

A Monster Calls (2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 6:05 a.m. HBO Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

The Monuments Men (2014) ★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. During World War II, a group of art scholars and other experts infiltrates enemy territory to retrieve stolen masterpieces before the Nazis destroy them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HIST Thur. 11 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Emma de Caunes. Bumbling Bean takes a holiday on the French Riviera and is mistaken for a kidnapper and an avante-garde filmmaker. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:27 a.m.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) ★★ Voices of Ty Burrell, Max Charles. Animated. After Sherman and Penny take his time machine for a joyride, Mr. Peabody must come to the rescue before the past, present and future are changed forever. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 4 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 3:38 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Murder at the Gallop (1963) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Robert Morley. Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple must mix with the horsy set to prove murder. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Murder Most Foul (1964) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Ron Moody. Agatha Christie’s tweedy sleuth Miss Marple is a juror with a hunch about a murder trial. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Murder, She Said (1961) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Arthur Kennedy. Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple gets a job at an estate where she thinks there’s a corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Muscle Beach Party (1964) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello. A contessa has her eyes on a surfer whose beach faces a threat from imposing bodybuilders. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

Music in the Air (1934) ★★ Gloria Swanson, John Boles. Melodic Bavarians bound for Munich meet a bickering librettist and a prima donna. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mustang (2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:38 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:30 p.m.

My Favorite Bachelor (2018) Carlson Young, Aaron Jakubenko. A shy writer has to go out on a date with a different man every month to write an article for her company’s blog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:30 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Advertisement

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

My Stepfather’s Secret (2019) Vanessa Marcil, Eddie McClintock. College student Bailey returns home for the summer and is alarmed by her mother’s plans to wed her new boyfriend, Hugo, immediately. Now, with a rushed wedding looming on the horizon, Bailey learns some unsettling details about Hugo’s background. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Nate and Hayes (1983) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Michael O’Keefe. A swashbuckler recalls from prison how he and a missionary rescued a damsel from pirates. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 7:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:12 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Sun. 1:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:27 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 3:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell. City girl Katie, who is supposed write a magazine feature on a glamping resort, faces her fears by trying the camp’s activities with a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. LOGO Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

New Orleans (1947) ★ Arturo de Cordova, Dorothy Patrick. A businessman relocates to Chicago and entertains his patrons with jazz by Louis Armstrong. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:14 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:34 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:27 p.m.

The Night Before (1988) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Lori Loughlin. A high-school nerd groggily recalls how he and his prom date wound up in the bad part of town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:25 a.m.

Advertisement

The Nines (2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis. An actor is under house arrest, a TV show chronicles a sitcom production, and a video-game designer and his family become stranded in the woods. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 9:10 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 8:35 a.m.

El Niño y la Estrella (1976) Pancho Córdova, Rogelio Guerra. Un niño se siente solo después de la muerte de su abuelo y trata de volar en un cometa gigante para reunirse con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

No Good Deed (2002) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Milla Jovovich. Three thieves hold a policeman hostage, as they plot to steal $10 million from a bank. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:34 p.m.

No Noise (1923) Joe Cobb, Jackie Condon. Silent. A gang of children visit their friend in a hospital. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 9:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. Noon TNT Tues. 10 p.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:38 p.m. STARZ Fri. 11:12 a.m.

Advertisement

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BRVO Fri. 6 a.m. BRVO Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:55 a.m. CMAX Wed. 2 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:15 p.m. STARZ Mon. 11:49 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:13 p.m. STARZ Sun. 5:09 a.m.

Advertisement

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 1:40 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Orlando (1992) ★★★ Tilda Swinton, Billy Zane. A favorite of Queen Elizabeth I, an ageless aristocrat lives 400 years and experiences life both as a man and as a woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Margaret O’Brien. A Norwegian farmer lovingly raises his daughter in Benson Junction, Wis. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:23 a.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considered a suspect in a deadly arson, a police chief must cover his tracks while trying to prove his innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. LOGO Mon. 7:05 p.m. LOGO Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Painted Desert (1938) ★ George O’Brien, Laraine Johnson. Hugh buys the deed to the Banning mine, and sells it to Bob when he thinks it is worthless. When he learns the mine is full of tungsten, he sets out to get it back. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 10:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Palm Springs Weekend (1963) ★★ Troy Donahue, Connie Stevens. A medical student and a Hollywood high-school girl join spring-break fun in the California resort. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:05 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FREE Sun. 8:40 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Pat and Mike (1952) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. A promoter falls for a gym teacher he bills as the world’s top woman athlete. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Pathfinder (2007) ★★ Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood. American Indians adopt and raise as their own a Viking boy who was left behind by his own people during a raid. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:51 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:44 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:15 p.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Pete Kelly’s Blues (1955) ★★ Jack Webb, Janet Leigh. A bootlegger strong-arms a jazz cornetist and his combo at a 1920s Kansas City speakeasy. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 11:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 a.m.

Piranha DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Wed. 4:01 a.m. SYFY Wed. 12:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 8 a.m.

Poseidon (2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Survivors aboard a capsized ocean liner band together in a fight for their lives, seeking safety through an upside-down maze. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Prairie Law (1940) ★★ George O’Brien, Virginia Vale. A two-fisted rancher sets out to stop a land baron who has sparked a range war between cattlemen and settlers. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:21 p.m.

Prime (2005) ★★ Meryl Streep, Uma Thurman. A recently divorced woman faces numerous challenges when she starts dating the son of her therapist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:56 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 a.m.

The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover (1978) ★★ Broderick Crawford, Dan Dailey. The FBI director tracks the famous and the infamous for decades with his personal aide, Clyde Tolson. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Project Ithaca (2019) James Gallanders, Deragh Campbell. Five strangers awaken to find themselves trapped aboard an alien spaceship that seems to be harnessing their terror to power the ship. They begin to understand that these species have been abducting humans for decades and possibly centuries. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Psycho (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Anne Heche. A woman steals cash at work, hits the road and stays at a desolate motel run by mad, mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:57 p.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:15 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:07 p.m.

Rabid (2019) Laura Vandervoort, Stephen McHattie. Horribly disfigured after a freak accident, doctors perform a radical medical procedure on an aspiring young fashion designer. But when the bandages come off, the side effects soon cause her to develop an insatiable appetite for human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown! (1977) ★★ Voices of Duncan Watson, Greg Felton. Animated. A thrilling raft race highlights the Peanuts gang’s summer camp fun. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBCA Wed. 3:30 a.m. BBCA Wed. 3 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:20 a.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Wed. Noon TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:36 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Fri. 2 a.m. SYFY Fri. 2 p.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Fri. 4 a.m.

Rhapsody in Blue (1945) ★★ Robert Alda, Joan Leslie. Brooklyn-born George Gershwin drives himself to fame as a composer on Broadway, abroad and in Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Riding the Wind (1941) ★★ Tim Holt, Ray Whitley. Ranchers who are being cheated out of their water rights decide to bypass the courts and seek their own justice. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Sun. 3:30 a.m.

RINGSIDE (2019) Filmmaker André Hörmann follows the professional and private lives of two young boxers for eight years. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Rio de Janeiro: City of Splendour (1936) The sights and sounds of Rio de Janeiro. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animated. Winter sprite Jack Frost must save the day when an evil boogeyman schemes to stop the world’s children from believing in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other immortal Guardians. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 7:22 a.m.

Advertisement

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:57 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:40 p.m. CMAX Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

El Robo al Tren Correo (1964) Noé Murayama, Carlos Cortez. Un hombre roba un tren cargado de barras de oro, luego asesina a sus cómplices y se culpa de lo ocurrido a un inocente. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:22 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Fri. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Thur. Noon TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 7:05 a.m.

S

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 4:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:30 a.m. CMAX Sat. 7:55 p.m. CMAX Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:17 p.m.

Savages (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:25 a.m. CMAX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Pérez (2011) ★★ Miguel Rodarte, Jesús Ochoa. Un narcotraficante mexicano organiza un equipo especial de comandos para liberar a su joven hermano de las fuerzas iraquíes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KMEX Sun. 4 p.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:40 a.m.

Saw II (2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Saw III (2006) ★★ Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith. A kidnapped doctor must keep dying Jigsaw alive while a fellow victim completes his own maniacal test. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Saw IV (2007) ★ Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson. An officer has only 90 minutes to save his friend, a SWAT commander, from a series of demented traps. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:50 a.m.

Saw V (2008) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As the apparently last disciple of Jigsaw, Hoffman goes on the hunt to protect his secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:25 a.m.

Saw VI (2009) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. Hoffman emerges as the next heir to Jigsaw’s twisted legacy, but as the FBI closes in, he sets in motion a game that is designed to reveal Jigsaw’s grand scheme. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw’s terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help guru, who has a few dark secrets of his own. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Scent of Mystery (1960) ★★ Denholm Elliott, Peter Lorre. An Englishman and a cabby try to save an heiress from murder in Spain. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:12 a.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

El señor doctor (1966) Cantinflas, Marta Romero. Un doctor examina a muchas mujeres hermosas y provoca carcajadas con su estilo atrevido y valiente. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life (2019) Katie Brayben, Poppy Roe. A self-help addict takes a road trip with a life coach who happens to be a deranged serial killer. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:40 a.m. STARZ Mon. 1:29 p.m.

The Seven Year Itch (1955) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell. The blonde upstairs gives a man ideas, especially with his wife gone for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of The Joy of Sex, then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Shadows (1958) ★★★ Hugh Hurd, Lelia Goldoni. Two brothers and a sister live in fringe worlds in Manhattan. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:35 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 4:12 a.m.

Advertisement

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Shocker (1989) ★★ Michael Murphy, Peter Berg. Dreams link a police detective’s son to a killer TV repairman turned into a soul-stealing spirit by the electric chair. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m. OVA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Short Circuit 2 (1988) ★★ Fisher Stevens, Michael McKean. Harmless military robot No. 5 goes to the city, where people see him as a marketable novelty item. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:39 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:52 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:47 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:32 p.m.

Signs of the Time (2008) Narrated by Richard Dreyfuss. Filmmaker Don Casper examines the origins of hand signals during the early days of baseball. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KLCS Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Wed. 2 a.m. SUND Wed. 1 p.m.

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (2018) Jeanté Godlock, Julius Tennon. Simone Biles pursues her dream of becoming an elite gymnast, giving up parties, high school football games and senior prom along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Thur. 11:03 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 8 p.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Sinister Minister (2017) Nikki Alexis Howard, Rachel G. Whittle. When a single mother falls for a charismatic minister, she believes that she and her teenage daughter will finally have the stable home life she has always wanted. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:40 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Advertisement

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 a.m. SHOW Sat. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:04 p.m. STARZ Fri. 1 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:36 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m. FXX Sun. 12:33 p.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:37 a.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Fri. Noon FREE Fri. 9 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Mon. 4:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BBCA Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:12 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:19 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:48 a.m. STARZ Sun. 4:49 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:20 a.m. STARZ Thur. 11:20 a.m. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. NICK Sun. 9 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Sun. Noon

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Thur. 9:37 a.m.

Advertisement

The Squeeze (2015) Jeremy Sumpter, Christopher McDonald. A young man with uncommon golf skills becomes caught up in a deadly high-stakes golf match between big-time gamblers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. GOLF Tues. 4 a.m. GOLF Tues. 8 a.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 11:40 p.m.

The Stalking Moon (1968) ★★ Gregory Peck, Eva Marie Saint. An Army scout rescues a white woman and her half-Indian son from their renegade captors. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Stampede (1949) ★★ Rod Cameron, Gale Storm. Bilked settlers have no water on their land, while a cattle baron and his brother do. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:06 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Starlift (1951) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. Performers combine their talents to provide star-studded entertainment for a group of soldiers due to ship out. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m. EPIX Fri. 2 p.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Wed. 2 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:46 a.m.

Advertisement

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 p.m.

Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image (2017) A majority of women say they do not feel represented in fashion or in the media. Filmmaker Jenny McQuaile examines the industries and obstacles responsible for this body image crisis and showcases leaders who are fighting for diversity in the media. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Strange Cargo (1940) ★★ Joan Crawford, Clark Gable. An island convict, his girlfriend and other lost souls escape in a sailboat with a Christlike man. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Stranger on the Third Floor (1940) ★★★ Peter Lorre, John McGuire. A New York reporter and his fiancee think an odd little man in a scarf is a throat slasher. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Maggie Gyllenhaal. A mentally unstable IRS auditor hears an author’s voice in his head and discovers that he is the ill-fated protagonist of her latest work. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Suicide Kings (1997) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Denis Leary. Four wealthy young men take a New York crime boss hostage, planning to trade him for one’s kidnapped sister. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. When Frankie and Nate agree to host an annual celebration, they must make a big splash to ensure the viability of their winery going forward. The paramours will find out if business can be mixed with pleasure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 2:01 a.m. BBCA Fri. 1:59 p.m.

Advertisement

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Sundown (2016) Devon Werkheiser, Sean Marquette. Vacationing high school students try to recover a valuable watch from a gangster in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. COM Sat. 7 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:40 p.m. STARZ Thur. 11:12 p.m.

Suspect Zero (2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Tues. 6 p.m. E Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

The Sweetest Thing (2002) ★ Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate. A confirmed flirt and her best friend search for the charming guy who slipped through her fingers at a dance club. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8:57 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:11 a.m.

T

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. A Sun. 4 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:36 a.m. STARZ Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Telegraph Trail (1933) ★★ John Wayne, Frank McHugh. A government agent is assigned to ensure the safe transport of supplies to telegraph-line workers in the West. (NR) 54 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Thur. 8 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:55 p.m. EPIX Wed. 1:25 a.m.

Texas Rangers (2001) ★ James Van Der Beek, Dylan McDermott. Young men band together to stop a ruthless bandit from engineering raids on cattle ranchers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. 11:30 a.m. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Mon. 8:50 a.m.

That Touch of Mink (1962) ★★ Cary Grant, Doris Day. A bachelor proposes a love affair to a virtuous secretary but she is more interested in marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. COM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988) ★★★ Jimmy Cleveland, Harry Colomby. Filmmaker Charlotte Zwerin profiles the jazz pianist with interviews and with footage mostly from the 1967-68 period. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. WGN Tues. 6 p.m.

Thief (1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Thing About Harry (2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:29 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:54 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:10 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Thur. 8:30 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:39 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 5:15 p.m.

3 Days to Kill (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Amber Heard. Un agente moribundo del Servicio Secreto que desea reencontrarse con su hija distanciada recibe la oferta de una droga que podría salvar su vida a cambio de completar una misión final. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Tiger Bay (1959) ★★★ John Mills, Horst Buchholz. A Polish seaman kills his girlfriend in Wales, then abducts the lonely girl who saw him do it. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Tigerland (2019) Conservationists Pavel Fomenko and Kailash Sankhala try to prevent tigers from becoming extinct in Russia and India. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. DSC Thur. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Timber Stampede (1939) ★★ George O’Brien, Chill Wills. Land-grabbers try to get a rancher’s trees by pretending to build a railroad. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children. Then she finds herself awakening from a coma and discovers she is not and has never been married. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Top Secret! (1984) ★★ Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge. In a spoof of spy movies, a rock star helps a woman free her scientist father from fascists. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:06 a.m.

Advertisement

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Traitor (2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Frank Martin es un indiscutible especialista en entregas de alto riesgo. En esta ocasión se ve obligado, bajo amenazas, a trasladar dos voluminosas bolsas y a una joven ucraniana, Valentina, desde Marsella hasta Odessa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Wed. 10:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Sat. 10:17 a.m. STARZ Sat. 12:43 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Thur. 8 p.m. LIFE Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Tues. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Mon. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Sun. 2 a.m.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:52 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:12 a.m.

Underworld U.S.A. (1961) ★★ Cliff Robertson, Dolores Dorn. Having witnessed his father’s murder, a young man works with a detective to clean out the powerful syndicate. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 9 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell. A young woman tries to enter 1890s Denver society but goes to Europe after her husband strikes gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Thur. 1:50 p.m.

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SYFY Fri. 11 a.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 7:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:26 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:02 p.m.

Advertisement

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 3:20 a.m.

Vital Signs (1990) ★★ Adrian Pasdar, Diane Lane. Third-year medical students fall in love while striving for honors and their dean’s approval. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:55 a.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

W

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Walking Tall (1973) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman. Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser carries a big stick after thugs beat him up and kill his wife. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. Un exsoldado de Fuerzas Especiales se convierte en sheriff y entrena a un amigo para que lo ayude a limpiar el pueblo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Sat. 6:35 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:41 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 10:10 a.m.

The Watermelon Woman (1996) ★★ Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner. An aspiring black lesbian filmmaker researches an obscure 1940s black actress billed as the Watermelon Woman. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:42 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:52 p.m.

Advertisement

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FREE Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Tues. 2 p.m. E Wed. 10 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:29 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:34 p.m.

Advertisement

Western Heritage (1948) ★ Tim Holt, Richard Martin. A cowboy and his Irish-Mexican sidekick cancel a forged Spanish land-grant. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. A Sun. 6 p.m. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:53 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:26 p.m.

Advertisement

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Mon. 4 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:22 p.m. STARZ Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Wild Things 2 (2004) Susan Ward, Leila Arcieri. An insurance investigator follows two young women who scheme to inherit millions of dollars. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sun. 9 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:11 p.m.

The Wrong Boy Next Door (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Calli Taylor. A troubled teenager, sentenced to house arrest, becomes attracted to her seemingly harmless new neighbor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

The Wrong Cruise (2018) Vivica A. Fox, Andres Londono. A mother and her teenage daughter find themselves falling for a couple of handsome and charming passengers while on a cruise. However, when they leave the ship for a port excursion, they quickly realize that they’ve been drawn into a web of deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Wrong Crush (2017) Vivica A. Fox, Ricardo Hoyos. A high school track star with a troubled past meets a new admirer who has recently transferred to the school. As his advances becomes more and more forceful, she begins to fear that her past has come back to haunt her in a very dangerous way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Wrong Friend (2018) Li Eubanks, Jared Scott. The moment Riley meets Chris, she thinks he is handsome, charming and affectionate. He seems perfect, but after a party at his house, Riley sees that Chris has a darker side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

The Wrong Housesitter (2020) Vivica A. Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins. Preparing for a big business trip, a successful editor believes he’s found the perfect housesitter. However, he soon discovers that she has no plans to leave his home or his life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Wrong Roommate (2016) Eric Roberts, Vivica A. Fox. While staying at her sister’s home, a young college professor meets her troubled and dangerous tenant. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

The Wrong Student (2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Yo Quiero Ser Mala (1949) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Una modesta artista se siente muy amargada al enterarse de que su amado la traiciona con una artista y decide ser mala. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

You’ll Find Out (1940) ★★ Kay Kyser, Peter Lorre. A bandleader takes his radio troupe to a gloomy mansion for a debutante’s risky 21st birthday. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Wed. 2 p.m. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Z

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Zoetic (2019) Julie Zhan, Phil Morris. A 60-year-old woman reluctantly agrees to navigate the world of online dating apps with the help of her daughter. (NR) 16 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:59 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:07 a.m.

Zombie (1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:18 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. Noon