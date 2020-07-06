What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘DCs Stargirl’ on the CW; ‘Dirty John’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
DC’s Stargirl When Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets in trouble following an unexpected confrontation Pat (Luke Wilson) decides it’s time come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Also, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat after a plan goes awry. 8 p.m. CW
Secrets of the Dead Swedish archaeologists prove through a DNA study that remains found in the burial chamber of a Viking warrior in 1878 are that of a woman in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE
Counting On The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many families to self-quarantine for the safety of their health, but when you have more than 10 people under one roof, there are special challenges. In the season premiere (which follows a special countdown episode), the Duggars struggle to adjust to self-isolation. 7 and 8 p.m. TLC
American Experience: The Vote The campaign waged by American women for the right to vote results in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history. (Part 2 of 2) 9 p.m. KOCE
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Dirty Jobs Mike Rowe and his crew reminisce about classic American infrastructure jobs from the show’s history and check in with some of the hard-working men and women who keep the country moving. 9 p.m. Discovery
America’s National Parks Great Smoky Mountains, 9 p.m.; Olympic, 10 p.m. National Geographic
Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) feels torn between giving her family the attention they need and digging more deeply into Bob Whitmore’s (Beau Bridges) past in this new episode. Also, Lady Mae and Bishop (Lynn Whitfield, Keith David) take steps to turn their dreams of a new church into a reality. Lamman Rucker also stars. 9 p.m. OWN
What Would You Do? In the season premiere of the hidden camera series, people react in Mississippi and New York to a man publicly displaying the Confederate flag. John Quinones returns as host. 10 p.m. ABC
House Hunters (N) 10 p.m. HGTV
Tirdy Works (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. TRU
Dirty John Having lost her sense of identity, Betty (Amanda Peet) can only see her own pain and turn it outward. (N) 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America Jim Carrey; Sarah Paulson. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. Fox
Live with Kelly and Ryan Buddy Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View Yvette Nicole Brown; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). 10 a.m. ABC
Rachael Ray Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. Fox
The Talk Denise Richards; Ian Karmel. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley; Paul Reiser; Katie Lee; Lauren Daigle chats and performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Finneas performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Dr. Oz Show Women haunted by guilt and disgrace after taking another person’s life by accident; children who say they remember their past lives; a woman allergic to water. (N) 3 p.m. Fox
Conan 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stacey Abrams; Megan Rapinoe; the Flaming Lips perform. 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson guest hosts; D.L. Hughley; NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. ABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Janelle Monáe; Patton Oswalt. 12:36 a.m. NBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Mike D and Ad-Rock; Alec Benjamin performs. 12:37 a.m. CBS
MOVIES
The Wolf Hour A reclusive author (Naomi Watts) is tormented by a stalker as a citywide blackout triggers fires, looting and escalating violence during the Summer of Sam in New York in 1977 in director Alistair Banks Griffin’s 2019 psychological thriller. Jennifer Ehle also stars. 9:59 p.m. Starz
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 8:16 a.m. Cinemax
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Inception (2010) 10 a.m. AMC
Rocketman (2019) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:20 a.m. HBO
A Woman’s Face (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM
The Stunt Man (1980) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax
Baby Driver (2017) Noon FX
Judy (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Erin Brockovich (2000) 1 p.m. AMC
Gaslight (1944) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 2 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform
The Impossible (2012) 3 p.m. TMC
The Actress (1953) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 3:30 p.m. MTV
8 Mile (2002) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4:35 p.m. Syfy
Chronicle (2012) 4:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5 p.m. FX
The Steel Helmet (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Freeform
Pickup on South Street (1953) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform
About Last Night (2014) 9 p.m. BET
Out of Sight (1998) 9 p.m. Encore
Moonstruck (1987) 10 p.m. Epix
The Accused (1988) 11 p.m. Showtime
Predator (1987) 11:05 p.m. Encore
Black Hawk Down (2001) 11:40 p.m. Starz
Fighting With My Family (2019) 11:45 p.m. Epix
