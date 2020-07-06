What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘DCs Stargirl’ on the CW; ‘Dirty John’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

DC’s Stargirl When Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets in trouble following an unexpected confrontation Pat (Luke Wilson) decides it’s time come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Also, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat after a plan goes awry. 8 p.m. CW

Secrets of the Dead Swedish archaeologists prove through a DNA study that remains found in the burial chamber of a Viking warrior in 1878 are that of a woman in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE

Counting On The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many families to self-quarantine for the safety of their health, but when you have more than 10 people under one roof, there are special challenges. In the season premiere (which follows a special countdown episode), the Duggars struggle to adjust to self-isolation. 7 and 8 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

American Experience: The Vote The campaign waged by American women for the right to vote results in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history. (Part 2 of 2) 9 p.m. KOCE

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Dirty Jobs Mike Rowe and his crew reminisce about classic American infrastructure jobs from the show’s history and check in with some of the hard-working men and women who keep the country moving. 9 p.m. Discovery

America’s National Parks Great Smoky Mountains, 9 p.m.; Olympic, 10 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) feels torn between giving her family the attention they need and digging more deeply into Bob Whitmore’s (Beau Bridges) past in this new episode. Also, Lady Mae and Bishop (Lynn Whitfield, Keith David) take steps to turn their dreams of a new church into a reality. Lamman Rucker also stars. 9 p.m. OWN

What Would You Do? In the season premiere of the hidden camera series, people react in Mississippi and New York to a man publicly displaying the Confederate flag. John Quinones returns as host. 10 p.m. ABC

House Hunters (N) 10 p.m. HGTV

Tirdy Works (Season finale) (N) 10 p.m. TRU

Advertisement

Dirty John Having lost her sense of identity, Betty (Amanda Peet) can only see her own pain and turn it outward. (N) 10 p.m. USA



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America Jim Carrey; Sarah Paulson. (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Advertisement

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. Fox

Live with Kelly and Ryan Buddy Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View Yvette Nicole Brown; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). 10 a.m. ABC

Rachael Ray Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. Fox

Advertisement

The Talk Denise Richards; Ian Karmel. (N) 1 p.m. CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley; Paul Reiser; Katie Lee; Lauren Daigle chats and performs. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Finneas performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC

The Dr. Oz Show Women haunted by guilt and disgrace after taking another person’s life by accident; children who say they remember their past lives; a woman allergic to water. (N) 3 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Conan 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stacey Abrams; Megan Rapinoe; the Flaming Lips perform. 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson guest hosts; D.L. Hughley; NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. ABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Janelle Monáe; Patton Oswalt. 12:36 a.m. NBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Mike D and Ad-Rock; Alec Benjamin performs. 12:37 a.m. CBS



MOVIES

The Wolf Hour A reclusive author (Naomi Watts) is tormented by a stalker as a citywide blackout triggers fires, looting and escalating violence during the Summer of Sam in New York in 1977 in director Alistair Banks Griffin’s 2019 psychological thriller. Jennifer Ehle also stars. 9:59 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 8:16 a.m. Cinemax

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Inception (2010) 10 a.m. AMC

Rocketman (2019) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:20 a.m. HBO

A Woman’s Face (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM

The Stunt Man (1980) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax

Baby Driver (2017) Noon FX

Advertisement

Judy (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Erin Brockovich (2000) 1 p.m. AMC

Gaslight (1944) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 2 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform

The Impossible (2012) 3 p.m. TMC

The Actress (1953) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) 3:30 p.m. MTV

8 Mile (2002) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4:35 p.m. Syfy

Chronicle (2012) 4:55 p.m. Cinemax

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Steel Helmet (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Freeform

Pickup on South Street (1953) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform

About Last Night (2014) 9 p.m. BET

Out of Sight (1998) 9 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Moonstruck (1987) 10 p.m. Epix

The Accused (1988) 11 p.m. Showtime

Predator (1987) 11:05 p.m. Encore

Black Hawk Down (2001) 11:40 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Fighting With My Family (2019) 11:45 p.m. Epix