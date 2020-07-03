Movies on TV this week: ‘The Seventh Seal’ on TCM

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 5 - 11, 2020

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) CMAX Thur. 6:13 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Emigrants (1971) TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Glory (1989) OWN Sun. 1 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Informer (1935) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ENCORE Mon. 12:15 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m.

Rocky (1976) SHOW Wed. 2 p.m.

The Seventh Seal (1956) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ENCORE Sun. 11:32 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:35 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

The Shining (1980) SHOW Wed. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Wed. Noon AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) CMAX Tues. 11:48 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) SHOW Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Virgin Spring (1959) TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) EPIX Thur. 5:25 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 5 - 11, 2020

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6 a.m. BBCA Wed. 6 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 9:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 5 - 11, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 2:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 1:15 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ CMAX Thur. 6:13 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ STARZ Tues. 8:11 p.m. STARZ Wed. 8:43 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 11:29 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Thur. 1 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:55 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:11 p.m. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ AMC Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ AMC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:15 a.m. SUND Sun. Noon

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ FREE Tues. Noon

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 6:32 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:40 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:18 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 2:26 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 4 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8:10 a.m. EPIX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 7 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 11:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ WGN Sun. 8 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 6:45 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ SYFY Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:15 p.m. SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 3 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Tues. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:40 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m. NICK Mon. 11 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:35 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ OVA Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 1 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ CMAX Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sun. 10 a.m. CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:45 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TRU Fri. 8 p.m. TRU Sat. 2 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Sat. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Sat. Noon

Hitch (2005) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 4:30 p.m. E Wed. 5:30 p.m. E Wed. 8:15 p.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ STARZ Wed. 6:39 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 4:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 9 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 4 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ OVA Sun. 10 a.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 10 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 4 p.m. SYFY Mon. 1 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ SYFY Sun. 9:59 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:55 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sun. 11:02 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 12:32 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Fri. 10:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ SYFY Sun. 6:55 p.m. SYFY Mon. 3:55 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 8:16 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 11:02 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ COM Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ COM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. KNBC Sat. 8 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 3 p.m. SHOW Sat. 10 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 5 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Fri. 11:36 p.m. FX Sat. 2:53 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:20 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. Noon ENCORE Sat. 11:25 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 9:17 a.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 12:35 p.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ STARZ Sun. 7:42 a.m. STARZ Sun. 9:55 p.m. STARZ Thur. 1:06 p.m. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ ENCORE Mon. 12:15 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 11:05 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:02 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 7:05 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ SHOW Wed. 10:35 a.m. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Mon. 6:12 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 6:46 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ SHOW Wed. 2 p.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ OVA Sun. 7:30 a.m. OVA Thur. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ LOGO Fri. 8 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 2 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ SUND Sun. 9 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 9:54 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:54 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ SHOW Wed. 11 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 2 p.m. FREE Fri. Noon FREE Fri. 9 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Wed. Noon AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:57 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ SYFY Thur. 8 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4:54 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ SHOW Sun. 8:10 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SHOW Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TRU Mon. 8 p.m. TRU Tues. 1 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ SHOW Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:15 a.m. EPIX Sat. 2:35 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ POP Sun. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:10 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Sun. 6:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Sun. 8:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Sun. 3:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Sun. Noon

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 1:52 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 5:25 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:57 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:07 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of July 5 - 11, 2020

A

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 3 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:55 a.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Sat. 1:32 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m.

Action Jackson (1988) ★★ Carl Weathers, Craig T. Nelson. An Ivy League Detroit policeman steals an auto tycoon’s mistress and stops his gang of assassins. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:22 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:24 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:50 a.m.

The Actress (1953) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Jean Simmons. Supported by her mother, a New Englander finally tells her salty father she wants to be an actress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. Noon

Adventures of Jane Arden (1939) ★ Rosella Towne, William Gargan. Ace reporter Jane of comic-strip fame gets the scoop on a smuggling ring for her Manhattan daily. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002) ★ Eddie Murphy, Randy Quaid. In the future, the owner of a nightclub on the moon refuses to sell his business to a mobster. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:23 p.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis. Animada. El joven reportero Tintin es secuestrado después de que él adquiere un barco a escala que contiene una pista acerca de la localización de un tesoro escondido. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. Noon

¡Ahí madre! (1970) Enrique Cuenca, Eduardo Manzano. En una vecindad viven un general, un viejo buscador de tesoros y unos maestros de canto que están en constante disputa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 2:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 3:45 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Wed. 2:45 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. La investigación de Peter Parker para resolver la desaparición de sus padres lo coloca en el camino de un choque con el alter ego mortal de un científico conocido como el Lagarto. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

America, America (1989) The lives of both young and older Korean immigrants living in the United States. (NR) 3 hrs. TCM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:13 a.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:09 a.m. STARZ Mon. 3:52 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Thur. Noon FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:11 p.m. STARZ Wed. 8:43 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Antiquities (2018) Andrew J. West, Ashley Greene. After his father’s death, a young man moves to his father’s hometown in a quest to learn more about him. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 6:35 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m.

Arrowsmith (1931) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Helen Hayes. John Ford’s account of an idealistic doctor who forsakes personal wealth to find a cure for the bubonic plague. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) ★★★ Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston. Cops and convicts join forces to defend a barren police station from a vengeance-seeking street gang. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:05 a.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Atonement (2007) ★★★ James McAvoy, Keira Knightley. A false accusation changes forever the lives of a young teen, her older sister and the latter’s innocent lover. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 a.m. EPIX Sat. 6:35 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:15 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 10 a.m.

B

The Babadook (2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Babe (1995) ★★★ James Cromwell, Magda Szubanski. A piglet unexpectedly becomes a champion sheepherder with training from his adoptive canine mother. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 9 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LOGO Fri. 6 p.m. LOGO Sat. 1 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:29 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Thur. 1 p.m. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:55 a.m.

Bandslam (2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Bannerline (1951) ★★ Keefe Brasselle, Sally Forrest. A cub reporter finagles a fake front page showing a dying professor’s plan for civic reform. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

The Baron of Arizona (1950) ★★★ Vincent Price, Ellen Drew. A con man forges land grants to a Spanish family, then marries the sole survivor. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 a.m.

The Bat (1959) ★ Vincent Price, Agnes Moorehead. A mystery writer and her friends are stalked by a faceless throat-ripper in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 11:55 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:11 p.m. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:15 a.m. SUND Sun. Noon

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. OVA Thur. 1 a.m.

Beautiful (2000) ★ Minnie Driver, Joey Lauren Adams. An impoverished young woman sacrifices everything in her quest for a beauty pageant title. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Sat. 1:44 a.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Beirut (2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:23 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:36 a.m.

Beowulf (2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:55 a.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

A Better Life (2011) ★★★ Demián Bichir, José Julián. An illegal immigrant forges a new relationship with his cynical son as they search Los Angeles for their stolen truck. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) ★ Chris Farley, Nicollette Sheridan. A ninja watches out for his portly adopted brother, hired to track a mystery woman’s beau in Southern California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:02 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:29 a.m.

Beyond the Lights (2014) ★★★ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:15 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:32 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Black Oxfords (1924) Vernon Dent, Marceline Day. Silent. A woman and her daughter need money to pay the mortgage. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sun. 9:24 p.m.

Blackwell’s Island (1939) ★★ John Garfield, Stanley Fields. A reporter sends a mobster to prison, then goes in after him posing as a convict. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. COM Sun. 5 p.m. COM Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Blithe Spirit (1945) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Constance Cummings. The ghost of a novelist’s first wife visits him and his second wife. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:18 a.m.

Bodyguard (1948) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Priscilla Lane. An ousted Los Angeles homicide detective goes to work for a widow and is framed for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Bomba on Panther Island (1950) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Allene Roberts. Bomba the jungle boy helps brother-and-sister farmers, flirts with their maid, and fights a black panther to its death. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. Un guerrero solitario se enfrenta a muchos peligros, con la esperanza de salvar a la humanidad en una tierra postapocalíptica. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Born for Trouble (1942) ★★ Van Johnson, Faye Emerson. A reporter and his colleagues work together to solve the murder of a death-row inmate. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:26 a.m.

The Bounty (1984) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins. Mate Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny against his friend Lt. Bligh on an 18th-century voyage to Tahiti. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:45 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

The Bribe (1949) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. A federal agent loves a smuggler’s cafe-singer wife while busting an island war-surplus racket. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Bringing Up Baby (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A paleontologist loses a dinosaur bone to a dog whose heiress owner also has a pet leopard, called Baby. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 a.m.

The Brothers Karamazov (1958) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Maria Schell. In 19th-century Russia, the murder of a domineering man affects his four sons differently. (NR) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Bug (1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Tues. 10:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (2019) Filmmaker Ivy Meeropol examines the fascinating and controversial life of high-profile lawyer Roy Cohn. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Busybody Bear (1952) Voice of Paul Frees. Animated. Barney Bear and Buck Beaver team up to build a beaver dam. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:05 a.m.

Camille (1936) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor. Marguerite is a well-kept courtesan of the rich and influential Baron de Varville, but when a promising young man falls in love with her, his sincere adoration causes her to question her comfortable life. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Canadian Lancers (1956) Narrated by Peter Roberts, Mark Facey. Kids train at the Junior Bengal Lancers riding school. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Candy Corn (2019) P.J. Soles, Tony Todd. It’s Halloween weekend, and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those who wronged him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 5:05 p.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Wed. 1:45 a.m. SYFY Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Cap (2019) Medina Senghore, Tunde Adebimpe. A teen upsets his parents when he brings home an expensive hat. (NR) 16 mins. HBO Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Wed. 4 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:10 a.m. EPIX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HIST Thur. 2 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 11:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SHOW Mon. 2 p.m.

El Caso de la Mujer Asesinadita (1954) Jorge Mistral, Gloria Marín. Un hombre y una mujer unen sus fuerzas psíquicas y descubren que ambos han tenido el mismo sueño de cómo será su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 2 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:49 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:30 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:37 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:40 a.m. STARZ Sat. 9:22 p.m. STARZ Sun. 5:39 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 3 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. WGN Sun. 8 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN Sun. 10 a.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 10 p.m.

Cherry 2000 (1988) ★★ Melanie Griffith, David Andrews. A 21st-century tracker leads a yuppie to a warehouse of parts for his out-of-order robot sex object. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Chico Pistolón (1994) Mario Almada, César Bono. Un policía sin éxito se enfrenta a un poderoso narcotraficante. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 3 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 3 p.m.

Christmas Everlasting (2018) Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle. Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays are about to pay off for Lucy. However, when her older sister unexpectedly passes away, Lucy dreads returning to Nilson’s Bay to handle her sister’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 9 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Mon. 3 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Fri. 7 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 5 p.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sat. 8 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Sat. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 5 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Thur. 3 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:55 p.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:05 a.m.

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. Three grown men follow a trail guide’s map to buried treasure near Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SYFY Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:45 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10 a.m.

Coco (2017) ★★★ Voices of Luis Ángel Gómez Jaramillo, Gael García Bernal. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. DISN Fri. 6:10 p.m. DISN Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Colewell (2019) Karen Allen, Hannah Gross. The Colewell Post Office is closing, and Nora must decide whether to relocate for a new job or face retirement in Colewell. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Mon. 1:02 a.m.

Colorful Islands: Madagascar and Seychelles (1935) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The customs and culture of Madagascar and Seychelles. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Conspiracy (1939) ★★ Linda Hayes, Allan Lane. A U.S. ship’s radioman foils a poison-gas plot in a foreign port. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Copy (1929) Roscoe Karns, Jack Carlyle. Journalists investigate the safety of a steamboat line. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sun. 6 p.m. E Sun. 8:30 p.m. E Thur. 5:30 p.m. E Thur. 8 p.m. BRVO Fri. 8:18 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:54 p.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Crank: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Croc (2007) ★★★ Peter Tuinstra, Sherry Phungprasert. Un cazador busca a un enorme cocodrilo que acecha a los turistas de un hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:15 p.m. SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 3 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. 10 p.m.

Cuatro a la Fuga (1993) Sergio Goyri, Raúl Trujillo. Tres agentes de la policía se ponen de acuerdo con la hija de un poderoso narcotraficante para simular un secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Cuatro vidas (1949) Esther Fernández, Antonio Badú. Una empleada doméstica queda embarazada de su patrón, quien decide eliminarla al enterarse. El hermano de la muchacha clama venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

D

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Damage (2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Dancer Upstairs (2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:20 a.m.

The Daredevil (1923) Ben Turpin, Harry Gribbon. Silent. An actor performs stunts. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (NR) 2 hrs. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:35 p.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:05 p.m. CMAX Thur. 8:17 a.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:50 a.m. CMAX Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a friend to the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:42 a.m.

Days of Heaven (1978) ★★★ Richard Gere, Brooke Adams. Migrant lovers and a little sister con a rich wheat farmer in 1910s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:02 a.m. CMAX Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. A Sat. 2 p.m.

Deathsport (1978) ★★ David Carradine, Claudia Jennings. Ranger guides on horseback wield transparent swords against 30th-century motorcycle gladiators. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Defiant Ones (1958) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Sidney Poitier. Two men of different races, who hate each other, escape from a chain gang shackled together. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BRVO Sun. 9 a.m. BRVO Sat. 4:56 p.m. BRVO Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BRVO Sat. 1:30 a.m. BRVO Sat. 7 a.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. DISN Thur. 9 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. DISN Thur. 7 p.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Tues. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:35 a.m.

Diary of a Hitman (1992) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Sherilyn Fenn. A weary high-paid killer balks at his last job when he meets his targets: his client’s wife and baby. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. LIFE Mon. 6 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 12:55 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 3 p.m.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Fri. 8 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:40 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Don Quijote cabalga de nuevo (1973) Mario Moreno, Fernando Fernán Gómez. Don Quijote y su escudero Sancho disfrutan sus aventuras de caballeros andantes. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 1 a.m.

Dos de Abajo (1982) Lucha Villa, Valentín Trujillo. Dos albañiles encuentran un tesoro escondido en la obra en que trabajan, y pasan a ser víctimas de una gran persecución. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Dos gallos y dos gallinas (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. Dos rancheros en una situación económica muy precaria heredan el rancho de un tío. Sin embargo, su tía quiere despojarlos de todo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Double Holiday (2019) Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 2 p.m.

Double Impact (1991) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis. Good and evil twins are reunited in Hong Kong as heirs to a fortune, experts in martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m. NICK Mon. 11 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:26 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 a.m. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m.

Driven to the Edge (2020) Taylor Spreitler, Danielle Burgess. Tess is a young fashion designer who develops a strong bond with a fellow passenger during a ride-sharing trip. However, she soon realizes that her new friend has a dark agenda -- making sure Tess never leaves her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy. An Atlanta widow and her chauffeur reflect the changing times, from 1948 to 1973. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Drop Zone (1994) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Gary Busey. A U.S. marshal turns sky diver to nab a hijacker and his parachuter gang planning to invade the DEA. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Henry Fonda. Newlyweds face Indians and the British in upstate New York during the Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:03 a.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Dying to Be You (2020) Natalie Dreyfuss, Michael Patrick Denis. Terror strikes when a young woman learns that her pen pal since childhood plans to take over her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Each Dawn I Die (1939) ★★★ James Cagney, George Raft. A newsman is framed for manslaughter, then sent to prison, where he meets a gangster who helps him. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:35 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Emigrants (1971) ★★★★ Max von Sydow, Liv Ullmann. A poor farmer, Karl-Oskar, his wife, Kristina, and their friends leave 1840 Sweden for the New World. (PG) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

End of Days (1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. Una agente de seguridad con problemas de alcoholismo debe evitar que Satanás engendre al Anticristo con una mujer que nació marcada y predestinada para esta unión profana. (R) 2 hrs. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Tues. 1:50 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:21 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:03 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:21 p.m.

Espionage (1937) ★★ Edmund Lowe, Madge Evans. Rival reporters pose as honeymooners on a European train to follow a munitions magnate. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Sat. 1 p.m. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 11 p.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m.

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 6 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Falcon and the Co-eds (1943) ★★★ Tom Conway, Jean Brooks. The Falcon is surrounded by a bevy of beautiful students while investigating the cliffside death of an instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

The Falcon in Danger (1943) ★★ Tom Conway, Jean Brooks. The debonair Falcon solves the case of two industrialists vanished from a plane in flight. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

The Falcon in Hollywood (1944) ★★ Tom Conway, Barbara Hale. The debonair Falcon tours a film studio and finds the corpse of a leading man lying in a corner. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Falcon in Mexico (1944) ★★ Tom Conway, Mona Maris. The Falcon travels to Mexico to investigate a murder and a series of new paintings from a supposedly dead artist. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

The Falcon in San Francisco (1945) ★★ Tom Conway, Rita Corday. The Falcon and his buddy Goldie Locke track down a murderous pack of silk thieves working California’s Bay area. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Falcon Out West (1944) ★★ Tom Conway, Carole Gallagher. The Falcon heads to Texas after a Lone Star playboy is poisoned with rattlesnake venom while at a Manhattan cabaret. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Falcon Strikes Back (1943) ★★ Tom Conway, Harriet Hilliard. The debonair Falcon busts a war-bond racket in a mountain lodge. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

The Falcon’s Adventure (1946) ★★ Tom Conway, Madge Meredith. The debonair Falcon rescues the Brazilian daughter of a scientist slain for his synthetic-diamond formula. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Falcon’s Alibi (1946) ★★ Tom Conway, Rita Corday. The debonair Falcon and his helper nab a nervous disc jockey for foul play. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:03 p.m. STARZ Wed. 2:30 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Fan (1981) ★★ Lauren Bacall, Michael Biehn. Broadway star Sally doesn’t reciprocate when a fan, Douglas, starts sending her letters, and he gets so angry that he starts getting violent. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:02 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. El exconvicto Dominic Toretto se une a su viejo adversario, Brian O’Conner, que ahora trabaja para el FBI en Los Ángeles, con el fin de infiltrarse en una organización criminal que se dedica a introducir heroína en la ciudad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Fri. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 3:45 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Fri. 11:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Black (2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of Fifty Shades of Grey, wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Sun. 3 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:45 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:46 p.m.

The Fisherman (2018) Voice of Grace Acquaye, Trust Agottor. Animated. An aging fisherman returns from the sea with a talking fish. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Sun. Noon

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Flashback (1990) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Kiefer Sutherland. An FBI agent escorts a throwback from the ‘60s, a ranting merry prankster still fighting the system. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 7 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 1 a.m.

Flesh (1932) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Karen Morley. A simple German wrestler comes to America with his bride, pregnant by another man. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Flushed Away (2006) ★★★ Voices of Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet. Animated. After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent enlists the help of a sewer scavenger in finding his way back to his posh London flat. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 6:07 a.m.

The Flying Deuces (1939) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie join the Foreign Legion and wind up scheduled for a firing squad. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. KVCR Wed. 10:24 p.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:19 a.m. STARZ Fri. 2:11 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Antonio Cupo. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sun. 7:40 a.m.

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 2 a.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. Mexican painter Frida Kahlo marries fellow artist Diego Rivera who shares her radical political views. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. OVA Sun. 11 p.m. OVA Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. VH1 Mon. 4 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Wed. 11:40 a.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:25 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

Friend Request (2020) Vicky Jeudy, Tosin Morohunfola. A successful family man is seduced by an ex-girlfriend who is out for revenge for a past wrongdoing. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:10 p.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:58 a.m. STARZ Tues. 12:28 p.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:50 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5:30 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Thur. 3 p.m. SYFY Fri. 12:03 p.m.

Gallo Corriente Gallo Valiente (1966) Luis Aguilar, Demetrio González. Dos Vaqueros con fama de mujeriegos y peleadores llegan a un pueblo cercano para vender a sus caballos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Gallows Act II (2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R) EPIX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Gaslight (1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:28 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 1 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:56 a.m. STARZ Mon. 9 p.m. STARZ Tues. 4:53 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:07 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:33 p.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Ghoulies II (1988) ★ Damon Martin, Royal Dano. Little demons boost business at Uncle Ned and Larry’s carnival show, Satan’s Den. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:12 a.m.

Girl in Progress (2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:45 p.m. CMAX Thur. 1:25 p.m.

The Girl on the Train (2016) ★★ Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett. Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. OWN Sun. 1 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BBCA Fri. 10:15 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Mon. 5:15 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Godzilla 2000 (2000) ★★ Takehiro Murata, Shiro Sano. The big lizard returns to Japan to destroy the country’s energy plants and nuclear reactors in order to protect the country from a pernicious UFO. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 2 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:55 a.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 11:23 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:36 a.m.

Good Bones (2017) Matthew Watson, John O’Creagh. Danny O’Brien dedicates one final summer to his family’s failing real estate agency -- and to his father’s seemingly obsolete values of integrity and community. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Thur. 3:50 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. 10 a.m. CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Griff the Invisible (2010) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Maeve Dermody. An office worker who imagines himself a superhero by night becomes involved with a woman who has a few idiosyncrasies of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sun. 3 p.m. COM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:47 a.m. STARZ Sat. 11:23 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 1:50 a.m.

H

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 4:15 p.m.

A Handful of Dust (1988) ★★★ James Wilby, Kristin Scott Thomas. An aristocrat’s wife has an affair with an upstart in 1930s England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TRU Fri. 8 p.m. TRU Sat. 2 a.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Mia Farrow. Hannah’s husband has an affair with one sister, and her ex-husband marries the other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009) ★★ Voices of Helen Niedwick, GK Bowes. Animated. Snow White must prevent her father from marrying a scheming witch who wants to rule the kingdom. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 1:40 a.m. TMC Thur. Noon

The Hard Way (1991) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Woods. A Hollywood star of action movies tags along with a New York police detective to see the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:48 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 10 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Don Johnson. Two cowboy bikers rob a corrupt bank to save a friend’s bar from foreclosure in 1996 California. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:14 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:09 p.m.

Harpoon (2019) Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (2019) Charlie Field, Tiffany Smith. After a stunning wedding, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle embark on their pivotal first year of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:16 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. USA Sat. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sat. Noon

Harvey (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Josephine Hull. A woman tries to have her tippling brother put away when his claims of a 6-foot invisible rabbit cause embarrassment. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

He’s Watching (2018) Linsey Godfrey, Tilky Jones. Angela is hired by her college boyfriend to manage his fortune. When the two engage in a heated affair, her life takes a downward spiral, forcing her to confront the fact that her former flame may no longer be the sweet gentleman of her past. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:55 p.m.

Heartbreakers (2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Fri. 5 p.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

High School Musical (2006) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens. Students conspire to prevent a basketball star and a shy newcomer from singing in a stage production. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. DISN Mon. 7 p.m.

High School Musical 2 (2007) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens. During summer vacation, Troy gets a job at Sharpay’s resort but doesn’t realize she has an ulterior motive for hiring him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Mon. 8:45 p.m.

His Perfect Obsession (2018) Arianne Zucker, Ali Skovbye. Allison and her daughter Abigail return to Allison’s hometown after the death of Allison’s beloved aunt. While there, they encounter Bart, a man who knew Allison when she was a teen. But Bart’s friendliness soon turns into something more sinister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. KCOP Sun. 4:30 p.m. E Wed. 5:30 p.m. E Wed. 8:15 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBCA Fri. 1 a.m. BBCA Fri. 6 p.m.

The Hoax (2006) ★★★ Richard Gere, Alfred Molina. Clifford Irving nearly pulls off a huge media scam when he writes a fake biography of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and sells it to publishing giant McGraw-Hill. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. E Sun. 12:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 7:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:54 a.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 4 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:01 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) ★ Voices of Hayden Panettiere, Glenn Close. Animated. Red cuts short her training with covert group Sisters of the Hood to help save Hansel and Gretel from a wicked witch. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Hot Summer Night (1957) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Colleen Miller. An out-of-work reporter seeks out a bank robber, and his bride has to rescue him. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Hour of the Wolf (1968) ★★★ Liv Ullmann, Max von Sydow. A Swedish painter and his pregnant wife have symbolic visions on a secluded island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

House of Bamboo (1955) ★★ Robert Ryan, Robert Stack. An Army agent infiltrates a sadistic ex-GI’s gang in postwar Tokyo. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 p.m.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003) ★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. Four travelers take refuge in the home of a clan of demented killers. Written and directed by musician Rob Zombie. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:25 a.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ Vincent Price, Frank Lovejoy. A fire-scarred sculptor uses horrible methods to restore the marvelous wax creations his crippled hands cannot. (GP) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1959) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Mon. Noon

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett. Animated. After discovering a secret cave filled with wild dragons and their mysterious benefactor, Hiccup and Toothless find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace of Berk. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:39 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. FREE Sat. 4:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FREE Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FREE Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Thur. 6 p.m.

I

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:40 p.m.

I Come in Peace (1990) ★★ Dolph Lundgren, Brian Benben. An alien policeman and an FBI agent hunt an alien hulk which kills for heroin in Houston. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:28 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:55 p.m.

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:30 a.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:15 a.m. CMAX Fri. 2:50 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

I Was Framed (1942) ★ Michael Ames, Julie Bishop. While attempting to expose a corrupt politician, newspaper reporter Ken Marshall is framed for manslaughter by the politician’s cronies. After some months in jail, Marshall escapes from prison with the help of his cellmate. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey. A veteran, his idol and other ghetto good guys battle a white mobster called Mr. Big. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:22 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. NICK Thur. 9 p.m. NICK Fri. 6 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:43 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

In the Valley of Elah (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron. A sympathetic police detective helps a retired Army sergeant uncover the fate of his son, who went missing shortly after returning from Iraq. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 5:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Las naciones de la Tierra han utilizado la tecnología obtenida de los alienígenas, cuando estos atacaron veinte años atrás, para protegerse de una posible nueva agresión. Pero cuando esto sucede, solo el ingenio de unos valientes servirá. (PG-13) 2 hrs. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) ★★★ Skylan Brooks, Ethan Dizon. The sons of two drug-addled hookers must fend for themselves after one’s mother goes missing and the other is arrested. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Informer (1935) ★★★★ Victor McLaglen, Heather Angel. Irish rebels track down a slow-witted countryman who turned a friend in for reward money during the Irish Rebellion. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Inside Moves (1980) ★★★ John Savage, David Morse. A man paralyzed by a suicide attempt meets an injured basketball player and other regulars at a bar. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:28 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:06 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:16 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:19 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:48 a.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 6:20 a.m. HBO Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Invitation to a Gunfighter (1964) ★★★ Yul Brynner, George Segal. A town boss hires a gunslinger to kill an outcast, then hires the outcast to kill the gunslinger. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 6 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

J

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:07 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Thur. 12:31 p.m.

The Jackal (1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:28 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:21 p.m.

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Jackson Nicoll. Irving Zisman takes his young and impressionable grandson on a cross-country trip in which they encounter male strippers, biker-bar patrons and other unsuspecting citizens. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m.

Jackass: The Movie (2002) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Nitwits perform outrageous stunts and pull practical jokes on an unsuspecting public. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. MTV Mon. 9 a.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:11 a.m. STARZ Sun. 12:58 p.m.

Jailbreak (1936) ★★ June Travis, Craig Reynolds. A reporter flirts with a prison worker while solving an inmate’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Jersey Shore Shark Attack (2012) ★★ Paul Sorvino, Tony Sirico. Underwater drilling off the Jersey Shore attracts dozens of hungry sharks to the crowded beaches during the Fourth of July weekend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:55 a.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. Mercenary Jack rescues writer Joan in the Middle East, six months after Romancing the Stone. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sun. 10 a.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 10 a.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A dying man meets three women on his way to Polynesia, where a tycoon expects him to jump into a volcano. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:04 p.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Fri. 7:35 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. John Wick, un exasesino a sueldo, se enfrenta al mafioso Viggo Tarazov, quien ofrece una recompensa a aquel que logre acabar con la vida de Wick. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 1:05 a.m.

The Journey (1959) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Yul Brynner. A Soviet major detains a bus with an English noblewoman and a disguised Hungarian rebel aboard. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 10:15 a.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

Judge Priest (1934) ★★★ Will Rogers, Tom Brown. An amiable Civil War veteran and widowed judge in small-town Kentucky dispenses justice in his court, while also finding time to help his nephew, Jerome, and woo Ellie May Gillespie, the girl of his dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Juego peligroso (1966) Roberto Guzmán, Lina Santos. Una joven se mete en problemas al ayudar a una pareja. Por otro lado, una millonaria planea el asesinato de la esposa de su amante. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:54 p.m. STARZ Fri. 9:37 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:41 a.m. STARZ Sun. 3:34 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Fri. 7:30 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Sun. 7 a.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Sat. 3 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 p.m. SYFY Mon. 1 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Sun. 9:59 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:55 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 5 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

K

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 2 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:25 a.m.

Kicking and Screaming (1995) ★★ Josh Hamilton, Olivia d’Abo. Preppie graduates face their first year out of college and reminisce about student life. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:44 p.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 5:55 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Fri. 10 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:09 p.m. STARZ Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Kiss of the Dragon (2001) ★★ Jet Li, Bridget Fonda. A Chinese intelligence officer on assignment in Paris becomes involved in an international conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 2:40 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SYFY Tues. 1:32 p.m. SYFY Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sun. 11 a.m. SYFY Fri. 10:27 p.m. SYFY Sat. 11 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 5:50 a.m.

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music (2014) Lady Gaga’s explosive, eccentric rise to fame and her reputation for revolutionizing music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. OVA Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:05 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Las noches del Blanquita (1985) Lucha Villa, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Una cantante mexicana se enamora de un hombre joven quien está comenzando una carrera del espectáculo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Last Dragon (1985) ★★ Taimak, Vanity. Kung-fu master Leroy rescues video-jockey Laura from a mobster and a self-styled Harlem shogun. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Last of the Mobile Hot-Shots (1969) ★★ James Coburn, Lynn Redgrave. A Southern floozy shuttles between her dying husband and his half brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 3 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Fri. 8 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:57 p.m.

Laws of Attraction (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore. Two successful attorneys fall in love despite battling each other in high-profile divorce cases. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:48 a.m.

Le coup du berger (1956) Virginie Vitry, Jacques Doniol-Valcroze. Claire’s lover Claude gives her a fur coat, and she has to figure out a story to tell her husband so he will not suspect she is having an affair. (NR) 28 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Thur. 8 a.m.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey. A White House butler has a front-row seat to history through three decades and seven presidential administrations, including those of Eisenhower, Kennedy and Nixon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. OWN Sun. 4 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 12:32 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 10:01 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 2:45 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. MTV Fri. 10:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sat. Noon

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Thur. 6 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:55 p.m.

Little Boy (2015) ★★ Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson. In 1940s California, a priest and a magician inspire a boy to do good works in the hope that God will recognize his strong faith and bring his father home from war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:20 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:14 p.m.

The Little Stranger (2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Lizzie Borden Took an Ax (2014) ★★ Christina Ricci, Billy Campbell. In 1892, Lizzie Borden stands trial for the brutal murder of her father and stepmother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Lizzies of the Field (1924) Billy Bevan, Sidney Smith. Silent. Rival garages go all out to win a cross country race. (NR) 16 mins. TCM Sun. 9:48 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Mon. 6 p.m. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

The Long Night (1947) ★★ Henry Fonda, Barbara Bel Geddes. Tragedy looms when a war veteran and a magician vie for the love of the same woman. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Mon. 5 p.m.

Losing Isaiah (1995) ★★★ Jessica Lange, Halle Berry. An ex-crack addict fights for custody of her son adopted by a social worker and her husband. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9:27 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:55 p.m. SYFY Mon. 3:55 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:45 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Love Always, Santa (2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow’s daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 5 a.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Love’s Abiding Joy (2006) ★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Tragedy tests the faith and love of a family of pioneers as they carve out a life on the frontier. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:25 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 p.m.

M

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:20 p.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:50 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:47 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:45 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:59 p.m.

Madison (2005) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Jake Lloyd. Despite his wife’s protest, an Indiana repairman returns to hydroplane racing for a 1971 competition. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m.

A Man Apart (2003) ★ Vin Diesel, Larenz Tate. Un agente de la DEA emprende una sangrienta venganza luego de que miembros de un cártel asesinaran a su esposa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Man Without a Star (1955) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Jeanne Crain. A cowboy and his young partner work for a cattlewoman and get involved in a dispute over whether to divide property by barbed wire. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:55 p.m.

Marvin’s Room (1996) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio. A Florida leukemia patient needs her sister’s bone marrow, but first they must end a 20-year feud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

Mary of Scotland (1936) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fredric March. Queen Elizabeth jails Queen Mary for 18 years, then puts her to death. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:16 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:52 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 8:03 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 3 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sun. 1:04 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Me cansé de rogarle (1965) Lucha Villa, Manuel López Ochoa. Una chica tiene fama de tener mala suerte y decide olvidarse de los hombres, hasta que un charro se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:02 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. COM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. COM Sat. 3 p.m. COM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:24 p.m. STARZ Thur. 11:09 a.m. STARZ Thur. 7:03 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Mon. 9 p.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. SUND Tues. 1:02 a.m. SUND Tues. 10 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:50 p.m.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) ★★★ Michael Jackson, Orianthi. Behind-the-scenes footage captures pop superstar Michael Jackson as he creates and rehearses for a series of sold-out shows that were scheduled to begin during the summer of 2009. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion (2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 p.m. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:15 a.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animada. Los minions, ingenuos y torpes, buscan a un verdadero villano al que servir. Por ello, Kevin, acompañado por el rebelde Stuart y el adorable Bob, emprende un viaje emocionante para conseguir una jefa: la terrible Scarlet Overkill. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. KNBC Sat. 8 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Sun. 3 p.m. SHOW Sat. 10 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. Noon

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 5 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Fri. 11:36 p.m. FX Sat. 2:53 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:51 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:37 a.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m. SYFY Tues. 2 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Wed. 6 a.m. BBCA Wed. 6 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Sat. 11 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:25 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. 11 a.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Mouse That Roared (1959) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Jean Seberg. The field marshal, prime minister and grand duchess of Fenwick declare war on the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 6 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Jean Arthur. A folksy New England poet inherits $20 million he doesn’t want and tells a New York newswoman why. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Nice Guy (1997) ★★ Jackie Chan, Richard Norton. Un cocinero de televisión es atrapado en una guerra de bandidos, cuando ayuda a un periodista a escapar de un criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 10:20 a.m.

La Mujer del Diablo (1974) Raúl Ramírez. Un joven, al que creen el diablo por ser hijo del pecado, se enamora de una mujer misteriosa con la que tiene un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Murphy’s Law (1986) ★ Charles Bronson, Kathleen Wilhoite. A framed police detective flees with a rude girl and hunts a killer woman from his past. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:55 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 2 a.m.

My Nightmare Landlord (2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

N

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 12:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Linda Lavin. Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BRVO Sat. 9:30 a.m. BRVO Sat. 11:38 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sat. Noon ENCORE Sat. 11:25 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SYFY Thur. 12:04 p.m. SYFY Fri. 1:45 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Mon. 6:28 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:55 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m. VH1 Mon. 6 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Chico and Harpo go to Italy and bring opera and its patrons down to their level. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford, Janet Montgomery. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sat. Noon

Ninotchka (1939) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A playboy charms a Russian envoy sent to fetch three wayward comrades in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

No Time for Sergeants (1958) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Myron McCormick. A Georgia rube joins the peacetime Air Force and talks back to his sergeant. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Sat. 1 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 7 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sat. Noon

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:59 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:38 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:33 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:17 a.m.

O

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Obsession: Escaping My Ex (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson. Madison Turner must fight for her life when the man who betrayed her escapes from a prison van and holds her captive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Obsession: Stalked by My Lover (2020) Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson. A woman’s romantic relationship with her new roommate turns treacherous when he hatches a scheme to steal money from her wealthy sister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:20 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:10 a.m.

One-Eyed Jacks (1961) ★★ Marlon Brando, Karl Malden. An ex-convict bandit finds the partner who betrayed him is now a town sheriff with a wife and daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:19 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Mon. 1 a.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Thur. Noon

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Sun. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. E Fri. 7 p.m. REELZ Fri. 7 p.m. E Fri. 9:30 p.m.

P

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Palm Swings (2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Wed. 5 p.m.

Paris Belongs to Us (1961) Betty Schneider, Gianni Esposito. A young woman joins a theatrical troupe where she slowly believes that the director is involved with a secret group, and that he is in grave danger. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Park Row (1952) ★★★ Gene Evans, Mary Welch. In the 1800s, an editor in New York struggles to keep his publication from being swallowed up by a competitor. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 7:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Pathology (2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:35 p.m. SHOW Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Penny Serenade (1941) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A woman contemplating divorce from her husband recalls their early years together and the tragedies that ensued. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Tues. 10:33 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:34 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Pickup on South Street (1953) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Jean Peters. A spy and the FBI hunt a petty thief who has lifted microfilm from a woman’s purse. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 4 p.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:42 a.m. STARZ Sun. 9:55 p.m. STARZ Thur. 1:06 p.m. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Mon. 12:15 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 9:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 8 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Prayers for Bobby (2009) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Henry Czerny. A devout woman becomes an advocate for gay rights after her homosexual son commits suicide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:05 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:02 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 4:25 p.m.

A Predator’s Obsession (2020) Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard. A young man named Daniel saves Alison and her younger brother from a vicious shark attack at the beach. Welcomed into their home, Alison soon discovers that her mysterious savior and protector has a dark and disturbing past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. A Sat. 4 p.m.

Premonition (2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:57 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:05 a.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 2 a.m.

The Prisoner of Zenda (1952) ★★★ Stewart Granger, Deborah Kerr. Court followers foil a royal plot by having a look-alike English tourist pose as the king of Ruritania. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

The Producers (1968) ★★★ Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder. A Broadway producer and his accountant back a sure-fire flop: Springtime for Hitler. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

El pueblo fantasma (1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Elsa Cárdenas. Un hombre descubre un pueblo aterrorizado por la desaparición de cadáveres y reta a duelo a un pistolero sobrenatural. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Q

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

R

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m.

El Rapto de las Sabinas (1958) Lorena Velázquez, Tere Velázquez. Historia de la construcción de Roma por Remo y el rapto de las Sabinas mujeres de otro país que los Romanos querían. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:08 a.m.

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 6 p.m.

The Red Balloon (1956) Pascal Lamorisse, Vladimir Popov. A red balloon with a life of its own follows a boy around Paris. (NR) 34 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:55 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:26 p.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:33 p.m. SYFY Thur. 2 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Wed. 4:34 p.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:35 p.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HMM Sat. 7 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FX Wed. 11 p.m. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:35 a.m. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

RINGSIDE (2019) Filmmaker André Hörmann follows the professional and private lives of two young boxers for eight years. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:12 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:46 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:56 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman. In 2028, a robotics company sees a chance to bring its technology to American law enforcement by transforming a critically injured police officer into a cyborg. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Roboshark (2015) Hristo Balabanov, Nigel Barber. A shark goes on a rampage in Seattle after devouring an alien space probe in the Pacific Ocean. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A mousy novelist goes to Colombia for her sister and joins a mercenary on a treasure hunt. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Sun. 7:30 a.m. OVA Thur. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. Noon

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. LOGO Fri. 8 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:40 a.m. CMAX Wed. 11:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

S

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 2 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

A sablazo limpio (1958) Viruta, Lucho Gatica. Un representante real va a un pueblo para ver al gobernador y se enamora de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Sabor a sangre (1980) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre apodado El rayo libera a un pueblo oprimido por un delincuente y su banda de forajidos. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 3 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Sandman (2017) Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell. A monster from a little girl’s nightmares comes to life and attacks anyone who would harm her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 11:30 a.m. SYFY Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:29 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 11:02 p.m.

Scanners (1981) ★★ Stephen Lack, Jennifer O’Neill. A scientist sends a scanner to hunt others like him with explosive psychic powers. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Scarecrow (2013) Lacey Chabert, Robin Dunne. Stranded in the countryside, a monstrous scarecrow terrorizes a group of teens and their teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 3 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:45 a.m. SHOW Wed. 6:10 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 4:17 a.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 2 a.m. PARMOUNT Wed. Noon CMT Fri. 2 a.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Tues. 10 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sun. 9 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:15 a.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:24 a.m.

The Sender (1982) ★★ Kathryn Harrold, Zeljko Ivanek. A suicidal amnesiac sends rats, flames and other nightmares by telepathy to his psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:55 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 9 p.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:22 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:20 p.m.

The Seventh Cross (1944) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Signe Hasso. Seven escapees from a concentration camp meet with different fates as they attempt to flee Nazi Germany. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Seventh Seal (1956) ★★★★ Max von Sydow, Gunnar Björnstrand. Returning from a Crusade with his squire, a weary knight plays chess with Death. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BRVO Sun. 6 a.m. BRVO Sun. 10 p.m. BRVO Sat. 1:48 p.m. E Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Tues. 1 a.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:54 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:54 p.m.

Shall We Dance? (2004) ★★ Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez. A married Chicago attorney takes dancing lessons with a beautiful woman he saw through a window. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Wed. 10:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:32 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:35 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:34 a.m.

She’s Out of My League (2010) ★★ Jay Baruchel, Alice Eve. An airport security agent must figure out how to make the relationship work when a beautiful, successful woman falls in love with him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

The Shepherd (2008) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Un agente de la patrulla fronteriza debe impedir que un comando de soldados de fuerzas especiales introduzca heroína en los Estados Unidos. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. SHOW Wed. 11 p.m.

The Shipping News (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore. Fortunes change for a struggling writer when he returns to his hometown in Newfoundland. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 11:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Show Boat (1951) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. The captain’s daughter marries a gambler who turns performer on a Mississippi riverboat. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 2 p.m. FREE Fri. Noon FREE Fri. 9 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:23 a.m.

The Sign of the Ram (1948) ★★ Susan Peters, Alexander Knox. A wealthy English poet who is in a wheelchair becomes increasingly volatile and domineering, eventually driving away her family. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 5:20 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:21 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:49 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 9 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 11 p.m. SUND Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

So This Is College (1929) ★★ Elliott Nugent, Robert Armstrong. An argument over a girl roommate distracts two Stanford football players during a big game. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

So This Is Love (1953) ★★ Kathryn Grayson, Merv Griffin. Ill-fated opera star Grace Moore reflects upon a career that culminated in her performance at the prestigious Met. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 5:15 a.m.

So You Don’t Trust Your Wife (1955) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes thinks his wife is trying to kill him to collect insurance money. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

So You Never Tell a Lie (1952) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes tries to retrieve his wife’s watch. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

So You Want to Be a Gladiator (1955) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes becomes a gladiator in ancient Rome. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

So You Want to Be a Plumber (1951) George O’Hanlon. Disaster strikes when Joe McDoakes and his neighbor try to fix a leak in the basement. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

So You Want to Be in Pictures (1947) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes tries to become an actor. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

So You Want to Be Pretty (1956) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes and his wife try to fix their ugly teeth. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

So You Want to Enjoy Life (1952) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes thinks he only has one month to live. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

So You Want to Play the Piano (1956) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes tries to impress his wife by learning how to play the piano. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

So You Want to Throw a Party (1950) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes and his wife throw a disastrous party. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

So You Want to Wear the Pants (1952) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes and his wife magically swap bodies. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 6:32 a.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:15 a.m.

The Song of Names (2019) Tim Roth, Clive Owen. A child befriends a Polish violin prodigy whose parents leave him in his family’s care. The two boys become like brothers until the musician disappears. Forty years later, he gets his first clue as to what happened to his childhood best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:05 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Soy un prófugo (1946) Cantinflas, Emilia Guiú. El empleado de un banco es acusado de un robo, se escapa de la cárcel y se encuentra con los verdaderos ladrones. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:57 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SYFY Thur. 8 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4:54 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

Spill (1996) ★ Brian Bosworth, Leah Pinsent. A presidential aide fights a military coverup after a deadly chemical spill threatens millions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:37 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. Noon FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 7:32 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011) ★ Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Stalked by My Doctor (2015) Eric Roberts, Brianna Chomer. A doctor’s obsession with a teenage patient turns violent and dangerous. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Stalked by My Mother (2016) Jennifer Taylor, Danielle Chuchran. When Maddy gets a boyfriend, she realizes that her mother is a deranged stalker with a desire to kill him. When her new boyfriend is found murdered, Maddy is forced to flee from the cops to prove her mom’s guilt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:51 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:51 p.m.

The Steel Helmet (1951) ★★★ Gene Evans, Robert Hutton. American soldiers struggle for survival in the face of war’s madness in this account of the Korean conflict. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Sun. 8:10 a.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 7:35 a.m.

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010) Collins Pennie, David Banner. A troubled youth must put his problems aside to lead a dance troupe in a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) ★★★★ Robert Walker, Farley Granger. A psychopath and a tennis player meet in a club car and plot that each will murder someone for the other. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Stuart Saves His Family (1995) ★★ Al Franken, Laura San Giacomo. New Age therapist Stuart Smalley tries to rid his family of substance abuse and co-dependency. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KEYT Sat. 2 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Steve Railsback. An all-knowing director toys with a fugitive’s mind after making him stuntman on a movie set. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:48 a.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Thur. 9:27 a.m.

Super-Hooper-Dyne Lizzies (1925) Billy Bevan, Andy Clyde. Silent. The owner of an oil company hatches a scheme against an inventor. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 10:36 p.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:40 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sat. 2 a.m.

The Sweetest Thing (2002) ★ Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate. A confirmed flirt and her best friend search for the charming guy who slipped through her fingers at a dance club. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:24 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

T

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:49 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:50 p.m. STARZ Mon. 10:53 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:48 p.m.

Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story (2011) Taraji P. Henson, Terry O’Quinn. Schoolteacher Tiffany Rubin flies to South Korea to reunite with her 7-year-old son, who was kidnapped by his biological father. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Tal Para Cual (1953) Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante. Dos rancheros inventan una historia de mentiras para poder obtener dinero y seguir con su vida bohemia. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Tall Target (1951) ★★ Dick Powell, Paula Raymond. A New York detective John Kennedy, ignored when he reports a plot to assassinate President Lincoln, quits the force and boards the train to try to thwart the assassins himself. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Mon. 8 p.m. TRU Tues. 1 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Tues. 7 p.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical Wet Side Story get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. DISN Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Fri. 4:15 p.m. TOON Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Tempted by Danger (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Ten Dollars or Ten Days (1924) Ben Turpin, Harry Gribbon. Silent. Workers at a department store are accused of murder. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sun. 10:12 p.m.

The Tenant (1976) ★★★ Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani. A Polish clerk rents a Paris flat and begins to act like the former tenant, who committed suicide. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:10 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 p.m. EPIX Sun. 1:45 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:31 p.m.

They Found Hell (2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 a.m.

This Is the End (2013) ★★★ James Franco, Jonah Hill. Cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear apart six friends who are trapped in a house together after cataclysmic events devastate Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Wed. 1:30 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:15 a.m. EPIX Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

A Thousand Words (2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (1948) ★★★ Lana Turner, Gene Kelly. Swordsmen Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan foil a plot against the king by Lady de Winter and Richelieu. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Three Stooges (2012) ★★ Sean Hayes, Will Sasso. Knuckleheads Larry, Curly and Moe become embroiled in a murder plot and stumble into starring roles in a TV reality show while trying to save their childhood home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:43 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. POP Sun. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sun. 10 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:20 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sun. 1 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:25 p.m. CMAX Thur. 11:40 a.m.

The Town Christmas Forgot (2010) ★★★ Lauren Holly, Rick Roberts. A stranded family helps residents of a small town organize a Christmas pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Trapeze (1956) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Gina Lollobrigida. Two aerialists and a tumbler form a triple-somersault circus triangle. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Trouble With Girls (1969) ★★ Elvis Presley, Marlyn Mason. The manager of a Chautauqua show tries to please a performer and solve a murder in 1927 Iowa. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:10 a.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 7:25 a.m.

Twelve Crowded Hours (1939) ★★ Richard Dix, Lucille Ball. An ace reporter with a girlfriend nails a numbers racketeer for murders. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 p.m.

12 Rounds (2009) ★ John Cena, Aidan Gillen. A cop must navigate through an elaborate series of traps and puzzles to save his kidnapped fiancee from a vengeful criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:54 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:24 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 7:08 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sun. 6:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Sun. 8:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Sun. 3:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sun. Noon

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Sun. 9 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. E Sat. 4:15 p.m. E Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. E Sat. 2 p.m. E Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. LIFE Mon. 11:03 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Tyson (2008) ★★★ Mike Tyson. Interviews, archival footage and photographs help illustrate a biography of the life of former boxer Mike Tyson, in and out of the ring. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 5 a.m.

U

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Gene Hackman, Robert Stack. A colonel with a sponsor leads five Marine veterans into Laos to find his son and others missing in action. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995) ★★ Steven Seagal, Eric Bogosian. A CIA operative aboard a train tries to stop a mad genius who threatens to use a weapon from space if the government does not meet his $1 billion ransom. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Mon. 11 p.m.

Underworld U.S.A. (1961) ★★ Cliff Robertson, Dolores Dorn. Having witnessed his father’s murder, a young man works with a detective to clean out the powerful syndicate. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

United Skates (2018) Credited with incubating East Coast hip-hop and West Coast rap, America’s roller rinks have long been bastions of regional African-American culture, music and dance. As rinks shutter across the country, a few activists mount a last stand. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 1 p.m.

The United States of Leland (2003) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ryan Gosling. A teacher at a juvenile correctional facility tries to determine what drove a teen to murder a mentally impaired youngster. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:38 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:17 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Tues. 9 a.m. SHOW Tues. 5:55 p.m.

V

Vacancy 2: The First Cut (2009) Agnes Bruckner, David Moscow. A man, his fiancee and a friend face brutal attackers at a remote motel. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:52 a.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

La venganza de María (1983) Andrés García, Alicia Encinas. Sangrienta venganza de una mujer contra el narcotraficante que usó a su padre en una manera terrible. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:06 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

The Vikings (1958) ★★★ Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis. Two Vikings clash over a Welsh princess and control of a British throne, unaware that they are half brothers. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

The Virgin Spring (1959) ★★★★ Max von Sydow, Birgitta Valberg. Three medieval swineherds seek shelter with a peasant whose daughter they have raped and murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Viva el chubasco (1983) Antonio Aguilar, Chelelo. La lucha entre dos familias rivales trae muchas complicaciones a la vida de un pueblo. Las esposas hartas de estos conflictos deciden ponerse en huelga marital hasta que terminen las hostilidades y se logre la paz. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

W

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

Wakefield (2016) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Garner. Howard Wakefield, a New York City lawyer, hides out in the attic of his home for weeks. When a former boyfriend re-enters his wife’s life, he realizes that he may not be able to return to the life he has abandoned. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Walking Tall (1973) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman. Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser carries a big stick after thugs beat him up and kill his wife. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Mon. 3:10 a.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m. REELZ Fri. 5 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 11 a.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:31 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:33 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:15 a.m.

We Were the Mulvaneys (2002) ★★ Blythe Danner, Beau Bridges. A man and his wife deal with the emotional toll of the rape of their only daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Tues. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:24 a.m. STARZ Thur. 3:25 p.m.

Welcome to Chechnya (2020) Activists risk their lives to confront Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his government-directed campaign to detain, torture and execute LGBTQ Chechens. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. Noon

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sat. 10 a.m.

Welcome to the Rileys (2010) ★★ James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo. Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:45 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Westworld (1973) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin. Androids go haywire with guests at an adult theme park of the future. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:15 a.m.

What Price Hollywood? (1932) ★★★ Constance Bennett, Lowell Sherman. A director on a drunken slide makes a Brown Derby waitress a star. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

What’s Your Number? (2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:10 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (1979) ★★ Charles Durning, Carol Kane. A retired police detective hunts a deranged British seaman out to re-create a baby sitter’s horror. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 10:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Thur. 8:32 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:29 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:31 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:23 p.m.

Who’s Stalking Me? (2019) Chelsea Ricketts, Michael Welch. Following a near-death experience when an attacker breaks into her home, a woman can’t shake the feeling that she’s still in harm’s way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 4 p.m.

The Whole Town’s Talking (1935) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jean Arthur. A bookkeeper learns he looks just like a gangster whom police plan to shoot on sight. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:25 p.m. CMAX Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Willard (1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes. Twentieth-century teenagers fall in love, despite feuding families, in an update of the classic tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. ENCORE Wed. 4:49 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:52 a.m.

Winchester ’73 (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Shelley Winters. Lin McAdam wins a sharp-shooting contest and claims a Winchester rifle as a prize. When Dutch sneaks into McAdam’s room and steals the weapon, McAdam chases Dutch across the state and toward an epic confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 4 a.m.

The Wolf Hour (2019) Jennifer Ehle, Naomi Watts. An unseen tormentor harasses a reclusive author as a citywide blackout triggers fires, looting and escalating violence during the Summer of Sam in New York in 1977. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:59 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Woman’s Face (1941) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Melvyn Douglas. On trial for murder, a woman remembers the life she had before plastic surgery removed a terrible facial scar. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Con la ayuda de la reina Andrómeda, Hefesto y el hijo de Poseidón, Perseo emprende la misión de rescatar a Zeus del inframundo, derrotar a los Titanes y salvar a la humanidad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

The Wrong Todd (2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 9:05 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:05 a.m.

X

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:57 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:07 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 4:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Y

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 6 p.m.

You Can’t Take My Daughter (2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:40 a.m. BBCA Sun. 5 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:06 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBCA Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:34 a.m.

Z

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Wed. 7 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. DISN Wed. 8:45 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 8:05 a.m.