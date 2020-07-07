What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Tough as Nails’ on CBS; MLS Soccer

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Mike Rowe gets to drive the car from “The Rockford Files.” Also, Jay takes stunt driver Jolene Van Vugt to the desert to test an ATV (all-terrain vehicle). Alonzo Bodden is also a guest. 7 p.m. CNBC

Tough as Nails This unscripted series, premiering with two episodes, is hosted by Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”). The contestants are working-class Americans who are put through a series of on-the-job challenges to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

The 100 (N) 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Expedition Unknown: Uncovered Host Josh Gates follows clues in a cryptic poem to find a $2 million treasure that was hidden in the Rocky Mountains by Santa Fe art dealer Forrest Fenn. The treasure was reported to have been discovered after this episode was taped. In a second new episode, Gates searches for other treasures. 8 p.m. Discovery

The Challenge T.J. Lavin hosts as the competition continues. (N) 8 p.m. MTV

Bulletproof Eleanor (Gina Bellman) investigates Bishop’s identity as Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) search for a lead in Cyprus while trying to maintain their cover in this new episode of the British police drama. 9 p.m. CW

Ultimate Tag (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Guy’s Grocery Games In the Superstars Tournament premiere, host Guy Fieri invites eight previous winners of “Guy’s Grocery Games” to return for a summer grilling competition. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. History

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stranded in 1982, Mack (Henry Simmons) retreats to his childhood home to deal with the death of his parents in this new episode of the time-traveling science fiction series. 10 p.m. ABC

American Soul Don (Sinqua Walls) rushes back to Chicago after his son (Trayce Malachi) tells him about an altercation with a neighbor in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

Advertisement

At Home With Amy Sedaris In this new episode Sedaris hosts a party to watch a major sporting event, even though she’s not remotely a fan of sports. 10 p.m. TRU



SPECIALS

China: Power and Prosperity Nick Schifrin (“PBS Newshour”) hosts this new special, which explores China’s increasingly fractious relationship with the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament, Group Stage: Inter Miami CF versus Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Authors Hank Green and John Green. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Adam Scott; Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Action. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray The facts about CBD. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Clint Black performs; Phil Keoghan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Pierce Brosnan; Mickey Sumner; Emmanuel Kelly performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Riz Ahmed and Jay Sean perform; tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Supermarket chicken; high-protein diet dangers; packaged low-carbohydrate breads, snacks and sweets. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

Advertisement

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike D; Ad-Rock; Anna Kendrick; John Prine; best of Fallon. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kumail Nanjiani; Andra Day performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner guest hosts; Amy Schumer; Jaime Harrison. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta; comic Leslie Jones. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; James Blake performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Abigail Spencer; Rodrigo Santoro; Michael Palascak. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

The Tenant (1976) 8:10 a.m. Epix

Somewhere (2010) 8:15 a.m. Cinemax

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 8:25 a.m. HBO

A Better Life (2011) 8:45 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9 a.m. AMC

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 9 a.m. and 11:23 p.m. Encore

Baby Driver (2017) 9 a.m. FX

Black Mass (2015) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

The Three Musketeers (1948) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Backdraft (1991) 11:29 a.m. Cinemax

Friday Night Lights (2004) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Split (2016) Noon FXX

Advertisement

Tyson (2008) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

8 Mile (2002) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Out of Sight (1998) 1:19 p.m. Encore

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

This Is the End (2013) 1:30 p.m. MTV

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 2 p.m. FX

Rocky (1976) 2 p.m. Showtime

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

House on Haunted Hill (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 2:40 p.m. HBO

About Last Night (2014) 3:30 p.m. BET

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Cape Fear (1991) 4 p.m. Showtime

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM

A Handful of Dust (1988) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Dick (1999) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Harvey (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 5:02 p.m. Encore

Hitch (2005) 5:30 p.m. E!; 8:15 p.m. E!

The Blind Side (2009) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 6 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Shanghai Knights (2003) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix

State of Play (2009) 6:51 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Bringing Up Baby (1938) 7 p.m. TCM

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount

City Slickers (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Starz

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

A Night at the Opera (1935) 9 p.m. TCM

Crawl (2019) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

First Blood (1982) 10 p.m. AMC

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 10 p.m. TMC

The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:24 p.m. KVCR

The Producers (1968) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Revenant (2015) 11 p.m. FX

The Shining (1980) 11 p.m. Showtime

The Rundown (2003) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax