‘60 Minutes’ and NFL-themed ‘Family Feud’ top TV ratings for July 6-12

With NBC airing a rerun of “America’s Got Talent,” which was highest rated prime-time program in each of the first six full weeks of television’s summer season, a new broadcast of the CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” finished first last week.

“60 Minutes” averaged 7.05 million viewers, one of three prime-time programs to average more than 5 million viewers between July 6 and July 12, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Tuesday.

The others were a rerun of the CBS action drama “NCIS,” which averaged 5.527 million viewers, and ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” which averaged 5.126 million viewers for a matchup between five members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and five of the NFL’s rising young stars.

The premiere of CBS’ competition series “Tough as Nails” was 13th for the week and second in its 8-10 p.m. time slot between Fox News Channel’s political talk shows “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity,” averaging 4.096 million viewers.

CBS had three of the week’s top four programs to finish first in the network race for the 19th time in 24 weeks and 24th in the 42-week-old 2019-20 season, averaging 3.42 million viewers.

Fox News Channel averaged 3.198 million viewers to finish second for the second consecutive week after back-to-back victories. “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” accounted for four of the week’s top 10 programs.

ABC was third, averaging 2.71 million, followed by NBC, which averaged 2.66 million. Its most-watched program was the “America’s Got Talent” rerun, sixth for the week, averaging 4.393 million.

Fox was fifth among the broadcast networks — trailing Spanish-language broadcaster Univision — and ninth overall, averaging 1.3 million viewers for its 15 hours, 51 minutes of prime-time programming. Its most-watched program was a rerun of the procedural drama “9-1-1: Lone Star,” 69th for the week, averaging 2.48 million viewers.

CBS, Fox News Channel, ABC, NBC and Univision each aired 22 hours of prime-time programming.

The combined four-network viewership was down 19.2% from the corresponding week one year ago, which included Fox’s coverage of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, which averaged a prime-time record low of 8.153 million viewers, but still second for the week of July 8-14, 2019.

Fox viewership was down 57.9% for the week, NBC’s 25.7% and ABC’s 16.4%. CBS’ was up 12.9%. Its programming in the corresponding week in 2019 included the first four episodes of the dating series “Love Island,” which averaged between 1.974 million and 2.615 million viewers, ranking between 50th and 86th for the week.

“Love Island’s” viewership would grow and earn an order for a second season.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network for the 25th consecutive week. MSNBC was second among cable networks for the fifth consecutive week, averaging 2.134 million viewers. CNN was third for the fifth consecutive week, averaging 1.456 million.