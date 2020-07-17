Movies on TV this week: ‘Spartacus’ on TCM

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 19 - 25, 2020

American Beauty (1999) CMAX Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) BBCA Sun. 8:29 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Sun. 3:50 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather (1972) IFC Wed. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Mary Poppins (1964) FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rear Window (1954) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:40 p.m.

Rocky (1976) TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ENCORE Tues. 2:32 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:14 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:03 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Spartacus (1960) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) EPIX Mon. 2 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Advertisement

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Advertisement

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 19 - 25, 2020

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. SUND Wed. 7:35 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. SUND Thur. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 7:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Mon. 9:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ IFC Mon. 4:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ IFC Thur. 10 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ IFC Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 19 - 25, 2020

Advertisement

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ CMAX Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 4 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 1:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ SUND Mon. 6 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ SUND Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ SUND Mon. 9 p.m. SUND Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ SUND Mon. 3 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ FREE Fri. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Blue Thunder (1983) ★★ KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 6:05 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ FREE Sun. 5:10 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ TMC Wed. 6:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 7 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ TMC Fri. 10:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 p.m. WGN Sat. 8 a.m. WGN Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ KCET Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicago (2002) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 6 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ SYFY Wed. 10:28 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 8:29 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:46 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Wed. 7 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ SHOW Sun. 3:15 p.m. SHOW Wed. 9:45 a.m. SHOW Wed. 9 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ OVA Sun. 7:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Dragnet (1987) ★★ SHOW Thur. 8:35 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 9 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. SUND Wed. 7:35 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. SUND Thur. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 4 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ IFC Mon. 9:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Sat. Noon SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ SUND Mon. 10 a.m. SUND Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups (2010) ★ AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:45 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:40 p.m. HBO Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ FREE Sun. 1 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SUND Sat. 3:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 10 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Inception (2010) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 11:49 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Sat. 7:34 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:42 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:15 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Tues. 4 p.m. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 5:40 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 4:26 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:30 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:33 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ STARZ Thur. 6:58 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 9:42 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:08 p.m.

Advertisement

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Advertisement

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 8:13 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:35 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 6:05 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 1:42 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:52 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:28 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:56 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ STARZ Tues. 1:23 p.m. STARZ Tues. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:41 a.m. STARZ Sat. 7:01 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. 9 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ FREE Fri. 6:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Rambo III (1988) ★★ SUND Sat. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:01 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ SUND Thur. 1:10 a.m. SUND Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:40 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ SHOW Sun. 9:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 11:45 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ OVA Wed. 11:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:25 p.m. FREE Tues. 6 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Speed (1994) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ SYFY Mon. 8 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Fri. 6 p.m. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ FREE Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Tangled (2010) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:59 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ DISN Fri. 6:10 p.m. DISN Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Wed. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E Sun. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ EPIX Mon. 2 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Advertisement

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ TMC Fri. 4:50 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 12:42 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:58 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of July 19 - 25, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

Advertisement

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Abajo el telón (1955) Cantinflas, Christiane Martel. Un limpiaventanas es testigo de un robo, pero termina siendo injustamente encarcelado por el crimen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:02 a.m.

Above the Rim (1994) ★★ Duane Martin, Leon. A high-school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer and an ex-player. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:45 p.m. SYFY Wed. 12:02 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. LOGO Fri. 8 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:55 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 4:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Adventures of Don Juan (1948) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Viveca Lindfors. The Spanish swordsman joins the royal fencing academy and duels a duke who wants to be dictator. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 6 a.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:05 a.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:25 a.m.

Advertisement

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:52 p.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:03 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Advertisement

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:34 a.m. STARZ Fri. 9:42 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BBCA Sun. 4 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m. SUND Wed. 5 p.m. SUND Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Astronaut Farmer (2007) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Virginia Madsen. Pursuing a lifelong dream, a rancher, who once trained to be an astronaut, builds his own rocket and plans to launch it into space. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:45 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:45 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m.

The Babadook (2014) ★★★ Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall. A troubled widow discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Tues. 2 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 1:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Twin (2016) Haylie Duff, Grace Van Dien. Jen has no idea that her insane sister’s twin 15-year-old daughters plan to murder her after she adopts them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Bandolero! (1968) ★★★ James Stewart, Dean Martin. Two outlaw brothers head for Mexico with one’s gang and a Mexican hostage, followed by a posse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Bandslam (2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SUND Fri. 1 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Bataclán Mexicano (1956) Fernando Casanova, Christiane Martell. Miss Universo llega a México, desata una revolución entre el público masculino y sus aventuras inician al conocer a un charro mexicano que la impresiona. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SUND Mon. 6 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SUND Mon. Noon

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SUND Mon. 9 p.m. SUND Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SUND Mon. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Battle of Midway (1942) Actual footage of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Beach House (2018) Minka Kelly, Andie MacDowell. Caretta thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:10 p.m. STARZ Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:46 a.m.

Advertisement

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 9:20 a.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:28 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:36 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 1:17 a.m.

Advertisement

Benny & Joon (1993) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson. An eccentric’s arrival complicates the lives of a protective brother and his mentally ill sister. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Bent (2018) Karl Urban, Sofía Vergara. A discredited former cop connects a murder case to an elaborate conspiracy involving high-stakes treason. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Beowulf (2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 10:45 a.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Best of the Best (1989) ★ Eric Roberts, James Earl Jones. Five American martial artists prepare to battle the South Korean champions in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:48 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) ★ Chris Farley, Nicollette Sheridan. A ninja watches out for his portly adopted brother, hired to track a mystery woman’s beau in Southern California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:11 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:49 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Big Doll House (1971) ★★ Judy Brown, Pam Grier. Women in pastel dresses plot an escape from a tropical island prison run by perverts. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Mon. 9 p.m. OVA Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TRU Mon. 8 p.m. TBS Fri. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Wed. 8 p.m. FREE Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 6:25 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:40 a.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:25 p.m. SHOW Tues. 4:45 a.m. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m. SHOW Sat. 6 a.m.

Blue Thunder (1983) ★★ Roy Scheider, Malcolm McDowell. A Los Angeles police pilot commandeers a helicopter equipped with snooping gadgets and trick weapons. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:49 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías (1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Tues. 8 p.m. SUND Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Boston Strangler (1968) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Henry Fonda. A criminologist and a detective lead the 1960s manhunt for killer rapist Albert DeSalvo. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:35 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Fri. 6:05 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Breaking Point (1950) ★★ John Garfield, Patricia Neal. A charter-boat captain winds up in the middle of a syndicate shootout after transporting illegal immigrants. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:28 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 6:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 7 p.m.

The Burning Hills (1957) ★★ Tab Hunter, Natalie Wood. A young man and a part-Mexican girl hide from a cattle baron’s son and killer henchmen. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

C

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:25 a.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

El Cafre (1985) Joaquín Cordero, Mario Almada. Un hombre lleva en su camión una carga peligrosa, y cuando estalla el equipo de refrigeración debe mantener la calma. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Camelot (1967) ★★★ Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave. King Arthur loses Guinevere to trusted Sir Lancelot in the colorful court of Camelot. (G) 2 hrs. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Candy Corn (2019) P.J. Soles, Tony Todd. It’s Halloween weekend, and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those who wronged him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 2:35 p.m.

Cañón recortado (1992) Pedro Fernández, Lina Santos. El líder de una banda criminal decide eliminar a un miembro de su organización, pues lo considera una amenaza porque sabe más de lo debido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

La cantina (1994) Rafael Inclán, Alfonso Zayas. La cantina es el lugar de reunión favorito para este grupo de amigos. Allí, comparten sus alegrías y ahogan sus penas. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:05 a.m. SHOW Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Cars 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo. Animated. Blindsided by a new generation of fast cars, Lightning McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport he loves. With help from an eager young technician, No. 95 tires to get back in the game to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 p.m. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 10:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 p.m. WGN Sat. 8 a.m. WGN Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Catching Hell (2011) ★★★ Citizens of Chicago blame baseball fan Steve Bartman for interfering with a crucial play during a Cubs playoff game. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. ESPN Sun. 3 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ Ben Cross, Ian Charleson. Personal goals spur British runners Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell to compete in the 1924 Olympics. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCET Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:06 p.m. STARZ Mon. 6:01 a.m. STARZ Mon. 1:28 p.m. STARZ Sun. 12:39 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN Tues. 6 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 a.m. HALL Sat. Noon

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Tina Lifford, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Wed. 6 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SUND Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 10 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 4 p.m. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 10 p.m. HALL Sat. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 a.m. HALL Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Mon. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sun. 8 p.m. HALL Wed. 10 p.m. HALL Sat. 4 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:25 p.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Advertisement

El circo (1942) ★★ Mario Moreno, Gloria Lynch. Un zapatero ve realizar sus sueños de ser estrella circense tras conocer a la hija del dueño de un circo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Clash by Night (1952) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Paul Douglas. A Monterey, Calif., woman marries a fisherman, then has an affair with his cynical friend. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SYFY Wed. 10:28 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Cleveland Abduction (2015) Taryn Manning, Raymond Cruz. A single mother becomes Ariel Castro’s first kidnapping victim, and finds herself trapped in his home with two other women for 11 years. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. A Wed. 1 p.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon

Code 46 (2003) ★★ Tim Robbins, Samantha Morton. In a futuristic society, a married insurance investigator falls in love with the beautiful forger he is supposed to catch. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 2:20 a.m.

Columbo: Prescription: Murder (1968) ★★ Peter Falk, Gene Barry. Despite an alibi, Lt. Columbo thinks that a smooth Hollywood psychiatrist has killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. HMM Sat. 7 a.m.

The Comedian (2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs. STARZ Mon. 5:25 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:40 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 9 a.m.

Coupe de Ville (1990) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Arye Gross. Three rival brothers drive their father’s creampuff 1954 Cadillac from Detroit to 1963 Florida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Courage (2009) Jason Priestley, Andrea Roth. Una familia hace un viaje en yate. Se desata una tormenta y el padre cae el agua. Logran rescatarlo, pero el yate encalla en una isla, el padre está herido en una pierna, y el lugar está llena de osos. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6 p.m. EPIX Mon. 2:40 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Crooked Hearts (1991) ★★ Vincent D’Onofrio, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A college dropout comes home to his wild older brother and the rest of their fun but flawed family. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:25 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sun. 2 p.m. HALL Sat. 10 a.m.

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:20 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

D

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. BBCA Sun. 8:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8:25 a.m.

Dark Haul (2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 4 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 3:46 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Wed. 7 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Tues. 1 p.m. CMAX Fri. 10:05 p.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:45 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) CMAX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:50 p.m.

Deadly Mile High Club (2020) Allison McAtee, Marc Herrmann. Obsessed with a handsome student, a deranged flight instructor tries to destroy the people in his life and make him fall in love with her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

December 7th (1943) ★★ Walter Huston, Harry Davenport. John Ford co-directed this account of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a film long-banned for potential damage to morale. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 7 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Sun. 3:15 p.m. SHOW Wed. 9:45 a.m. SHOW Wed. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 5 p.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 8:50 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Doggone Tired (1949) Animated. A hunting dog is told he needs to get a good night’s sleep to be ready to hunt the next morning, but a rabbit throws some wrinkles into those plans. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Don’t Breathe (2016) ★★★ Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette. Three trapped thieves must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Thur. 2 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Sun. 7:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Downhill Racer (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. Noon

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:21 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:19 p.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks. Square Sgt. Joe Friday and his hip new sidekick nab a pagan televangelist in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Advertisement

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

A Dream of Kings (1969) ★★ Anthony Quinn, Irene Papas. A Chicago Greek-American gambles as he tries to scrape up cash to take his dying son to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:33 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Drone (2017) Sean Bean, Patrick Sabongui. Drone pilot and family man Neil conducts deadly and covert missions, all from the comfort of his suburban hometown. When an enigmatic businessman from Pakistan shows up seeking revenge, Neil must confront the consequences of his actions. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:13 a.m. CMAX Tues. 6:10 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Easy Rider (1969) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper. Two free spirits on chopped motorcycles clash with the Establishment and meet a boozy lawyer as they cross America. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Tues. 10:28 p.m. SYFY Wed. 8 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Emergency Call (1933) ★★ Bill Boyd, Wynne Gibson. A surgeon and an ambulance driver fight racketeers who take over their hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man’s private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Fri. 1 p.m. E Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Entourage (2015) ★★ Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier. When their $100 million movie goes over budget, actor/director Vince Chase, studio boss Ari Gold and the rest of the boys find themselves at the mercy of the cutthroat world of Hollywood. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Entre Hierba, Polvo y Plomo (1985) Sergio Goyri, Gregorio Casal. Un padre introduce a su hijo de quince años al mundo del narcotráfico, donde él se convierte en drogadicto. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:41 a.m.

Evelyn X Evelyn (2019) Natalie Paul. A couple mourn the loss of their child. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Exclusive Story (1936) ★★ Franchot Tone, Madge Evans. A reporter helps a kindly old shopkeeper fight off racketeers who want his store. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Exiles (1961) ★★ Yvonne Williams, Homer Nish. American Indians leave their reservation to live in the slums of Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Un mercenario y sus hombres se enteran de que su misión para derrocar a un dictador sudamericano es una misión suicida. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Falling for Grace (2006) Fay Ann Lee, Gale Harold. A woman from New York’s Chinatown gets her ticket into high society after being mistaken for a Hong Kong heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 3 p.m.

The Fan (1981) ★★ Lauren Bacall, Michael Biehn. Broadway star Sally doesn’t reciprocate when a fan, Douglas, starts sending her letters, and he gets so angry that he starts getting violent. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. OVA Wed. Noon OVA Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 9 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 7:40 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Fatherly Obsession (2017) Molly McCook, Ted McGinley. Alyssa moves into a luxury apartment complex but is unaware she is being watched by her disturbed landlord, Robert, via hidden cameras. Robert will do anything to fill the void left by his estranged daughter-- even if that means replacing her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. SUND Wed. 7:35 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. SUND Thur. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 9:30 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Tues. Noon MTV Tues. 6 p.m. COM Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sun. 6 a.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sun. 8 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Black (2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of Fifty Shades of Grey, wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

52 Pick-Up (1986) ★★★ Roy Scheider, Ann-Margret. An affair with an exotic dancer and subsequent blackmail demands threaten the marriage of a businessman and his wife. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:50 p.m. EPIX Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Finding Big Country (2018) Seventeen years after controversial Vancouver Grizzlies star Big Country Bryant Reeves leaves town, superfan Kat Jayme goes on a mission to find her childhood hero and tell his story. (NR) 40 mins. KEYT Sun. 11 a.m. KABC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 a.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Advertisement

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SHOW Thur. 4 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:20 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:45 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6 a.m. CMAX Sun. 1:54 a.m.

Advertisement

The Flag of Humanity (1940) Nana Bryant, Fay Helm. Clara Barton works to further the cause of the Red Cross. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 7:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:24 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 8:25 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:20 p.m.

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:41 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Minute Fever (1956) Running’s quest for the four-minute mile and those who attempted to break the record. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Foxy Brown (1974) ★ Pam Grier, Antonio Fargas. A nurse takes revenge on a drug ring for the slaying of her undercover-officer boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974) ★★ Peter Cushing, Shane Briant. The baron and his asylum sidekick put the brain of a genius in the body of a brute. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Free and Easy (1941) ★★ Robert Cummings, Ruth Hussey. Debtor Max Clemington and his father, Florian, set out to end their financial woes -- Florian with gambling while Max struggles to secure himself a high-society bride. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Frida (2002) ★★★ Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina. Mexican painter Frida Kahlo marries fellow artist Diego Rivera who shares her radical political views. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 6 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Mon. 1:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Friend Request (2020) Vicky Jeudy, Tosin Morohunfola. A successful family man is seduced by an ex-girlfriend who is out for revenge for a past wrongdoing. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:14 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Mon. 9:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Futureworld (1976) ★★ Peter Fonda, Blythe Danner. Reporters discover that the director of an exclusive theme park plans to replace world leaders with sophisticated robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Game of Their Lives (2005) ★★ Gerard Butler, Wes Bentley. The U.S. soccer team are heavy underdogs as they prepare to play the British squad in a 1950 World Cup preliminary game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 7:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Gatillo Veloz (1966) Manuel López Ochoa, Silvia Fournier. Un hombre apodado Gatillo Veloz lucha contra una banda de criminales que intenta tener el control de una mina de plata. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sun. 1:30 p.m. COM Sun. 8:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Fri. 3 a.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ Don Knotts, Joan Staley. A meek Kansas typesetter who wants to be a reporter spends the night in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Thur. 2 p.m. SYFY Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Gigli (2003) ★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. A female gangster comes to the aid of a small-time counterpart after he kidnaps the brother of a federal prosecutor. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:23 p.m.

Gimme Shelter (2014) ★★ Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson. A pregnant teen learns to break the bonds of her past and embrace her future after taking refuge at a shelter for homeless youths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018) Caitlin Stasey, Kate Isaac. A young paralegal who is struggling with addiction is found dead in her boss’s bathtub in Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. A Wed. 11 a.m.

Girl in the Box (2016) Zane Holtz, Addison Timlin. In May of 1977, Colleen, a 22-year-old hitchhiker, is kidnapped by a young couple and spends the next seven years being their slave and baby sitter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. A Wed. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Girl in the Bunker (2017) Julia Lalonde, Henry Thomas. A young woman is kidnapped and held in a bunker by a sexual predator. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. A Wed. 9 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:51 a.m. STARZ Thur. 3:10 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9:46 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 8:30 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:38 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Sat. Noon SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

God’s Gift to Women (1931) ★★ Frank Fay, Laura La Plante. Paris girls go wild for a descendant of Don Juan who only has eyes for a rich American. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. SUND Mon. 6 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Wed. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FX Wed. 8 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 4:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Grand Jury (1936) ★ Fred Stone, Louise Latimer. An eccentric old man, his granddaughter and a cub reporter hound gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Mon. 10 a.m. SUND Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Griff the Invisible (2010) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Maeve Dermody. An office worker who imagines himself a superhero by night becomes involved with a woman who has a few idiosyncrasies of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:44 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:52 p.m. STARZ Wed. 11:08 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8:04 a.m. STARZ Sat. 12:22 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:20 p.m.

La güera Chabela y Jesús Cadenas (1994) Pepe Aguilar, Isabel Albor. Una mujer se ve envuelta en la vida de un hombre que lucha por la justicia de los campesinos más humildes. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Gypsy (1962) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood. One of a stage mother’s daughters quits, and the other becomes stripper Gypsy Rose Lee. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

H

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Tues. Noon CMAX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) ★★ Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin. Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman’s Halloween masks to explode. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 9:05 a.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 12:40 p.m. HBO Sun. 3:55 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 1:50 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Harpoon (2019) Munro Chambers, Emily Tyra. Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean under suspicious circumstances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (2018) Parisa Fitz-Henley, Burgess Abernethy. Meghan and Harry meet after being set up by friends. They keep their initial courtship a secret before going public and dealing with the intense media attention. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:13 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. SYFY Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:16 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Her Husband’s Betrayal (2013) Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Shawn Roberts. A woman’s new husband kidnaps her son as part of a blackmail scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sun. 1 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Mon. 10:58 p.m. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

The Hidden City (1950) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Sue England. Bomba the jungle boy helps Princess Leah wrest her tribal throne from evil Hassan. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Tues. 10:30 p.m. SUND Wed. 3:30 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s The Front Page. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. BRVO Fri. 11 p.m. BRVO Sat. 4:34 p.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 8:26 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:57 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 4 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:27 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Sat. 2:02 a.m. BRVO Sat. 11:50 p.m.

The Homesman (2014) Tommy Lee Jones, Hilary Swank. A frontier farm woman saves the life of a claim-jumper and persuades him to help her escort three insane women to a safe haven in Iowa. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) ★ Voices of Hayden Panettiere, Glenn Close. Animated. Red cuts short her training with covert group Sisters of the Hood to help save Hansel and Gretel from a wicked witch. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

Hot Summer Night (1957) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Colleen Miller. An out-of-work reporter seeks out a bank robber, and his bride has to rescue him. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

House of Versace (2013) ★★ Gina Gershon, Raquel Welch. After the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, his sister Donatella tries to carry on his legacy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Tues. 1 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 4 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SUND Sat. 3:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:05 p.m. CMAX Fri. 9:55 a.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:45 p.m. EPIX Wed. 1:10 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. Después de que una plaga provocada por el hombre transforma a la población de la Tierra en vampiros sedientos de sangre, el único sobreviviente busca desesperadamente una cura. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 1:16 p.m.

I Didn’t Kill My Sister (2016) Nicholle Tom, Sharon Taylor. A woman investigates the murder of her sister, a popular anchorwoman who was going through a nasty divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 4 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

I Like It Like That (1994) ★★★ Lauren Vélez, Jon Seda. Misunderstandings and money problems divide a couple struggling to raise children in the Bronx. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sat. 12:40 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMAX Thur. 5:30 a.m.

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Tues. 7:40 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:40 a.m.

In the Company of Men (1997) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Stacy Edwards. During a six-week business trip, two spurned executives select a deaf woman to date and destroy emotionally. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 9:15 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 2:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 6 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Sat. 1 a.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) ★★★ Skylan Brooks, Ethan Dizon. The sons of two drug-addled hookers must fend for themselves after one’s mother goes missing and the other is arrested. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965) ★★ Natalie Wood, Robert Redford. An overnight starlet marries a homosexual actor and goes downhill in 1930s Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. Una mujer enigmática amenaza con complicar una toma de rehenes y el enfrentamiento entre un ladrón de bancos y un detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Cuatro buzos se topan con un tesoro maravilloso en lo profundo del océano, pero también descubren un siniestro misterio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KMEX Sun. Noon

It Happened One Night (1934) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Clark Gable. A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon’s runaway daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 4 a.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:14 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:16 a.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Tues. 11:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The Jackal (1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9:12 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:53 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:02 p.m. STARZ Fri. 3:27 p.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 8:19 a.m.

Janis (1974) ★★★ Janis Joplin rises from an unhappy and obscure past in a small town to head the charts as a top rock and blues singer. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AXS Wed. 7 p.m. AXS Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) Charlie Weber, Scott Adkins. Marinos que protegen una embajada de Estados Unidos son sorprendidos con la guardia baja cuando unos militantes los atacan súbitamente. Superados en número y sin armas, los marinos deben tener el coraje y el poder para sobrevivir al asalto. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:15 p.m. SYFY Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Will Geer. An 1830s loner leaves civilization for the Rockies and learns from a hermit how to be a mountain man. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. Mercenary Jack rescues writer Joan in the Middle East, six months after Romancing the Stone. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Mon. 6 a.m. CMAX Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. COM Sun. 3:50 p.m. MTV Wed. 9 a.m. MTV Wed. 3 p.m. COM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 4 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 3:05 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 7:45 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 7:55 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Wed. 1 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:04 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:02 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Jumper (2008) ★ Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell. A young man’s ability to teleport himself anywhere in the world makes him a target for those who have sworn to kill him and others like him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Thur. 4:15 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:31 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Thur. 5 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

Kickboxer 5: The Redemption (1995) ★ James Ryan, Mark Decascos. un boxeador americano viaja a Sudáfrica, en una sangrienta misión de venganza contra un corrupto promotor de kickboxing. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:34 a.m.

Killer in the Guest House (2020) Chelsea Hobbs, Marcus Rosner. A struggling fashion photographer unwittingly rents her guesthouse out to a dangerous and womanizing con man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Killer Mom (2017) Karen Cliche, Kirby Bliss Blanton. After losing her wealthy father in a plane crash, a 14-year-old girl inherits $40 million. Little does she know that her mother has concocted a plan to seize the inheritance by any means necessary. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Killer Twin (2018) Lindsay Hartley, Jason Cermak. Kendra is a happily married career woman. But as her life quickly starts to unravel, she soon discovers the cause of her troubles -- it seems her long lost twin sister resents her entitled life and is determined to even the playing field. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:45 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:49 a.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Thur. 4:35 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:26 p.m. SYFY Thur. 10:58 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:15 a.m. SYFY Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. COM Sun. 5:50 p.m.

Knowing (2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Wed. 9:30 a.m. SYFY Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Konga (1961) ★ Michael Gough, Margo Johns. A botanist’s experiments with primates and plant serum transform a lovable chimpanzee into a giant killer gorilla. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 11 a.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Las tres perfectas casadas (1952) Arturo de Córdova, Lauro Hidalgo. Tres parejas casadas se reúnen para celebrar el décimo octavo aniversario de su matrimonio y lamentan la ausencia de un amigo que fue padrino de las tres bodas. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Las Vegas Story (1952) ★★ Jane Russell, Victor Mature. A woman meets her sheriff ex-boyfriend while in Las Vegas with her embezzler husband. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 2:25 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:40 a.m.

The Last Ride (1944) ★ Richard Travis, Charles Lang. Brothers on opposite sides of the law clash over a stolen goods ring and their love for the same woman. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. Un narcotraficante escapa de la custodia del FBI y huye a México, pero en su camino hacia la libertad se interpondrá el policía de un pequeño pueblo fronterizo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Last Vegas (2013) ★★ Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro. Aging friends head to Las Vegas to celebrate the end of one’s long bachelorhood and relive their glory days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Tues. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5:35 p.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Sat. 7:34 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:42 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:13 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:39 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters (2019) Voices of Troy Baker, Alyson Stoner. Animated. Ominous notes sent to the Bat-family have the heroes racing against time to stop Red Hood, who’s gathering Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery to enact revenge on the Dark Knight. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TOON Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Mon. 4:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Mon. 11:15 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 8:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Letters From Baghdad (2016) Voice of Tilda Swinton, Michael Higgs. The story of Gertrude Bell, who helped shape Iraq’s destiny following WWI. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KOCE Mon. 10:30 p.m. KOCE Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. MTV Tues. 4 p.m. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:20 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:50 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:41 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:20 p.m.

The Long Shadow (2017) Narrated by Frances Causey, John Adams. Filmmaker Frances Causey investigates the roots of racism and the shameful legacy of slavery. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KPBS Tues. 11 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:15 a.m.

The Lost Patrol (1934) ★★★ Victor McLaglen, Boris Karloff. Unseen Arab snipers hunt World War I British cavalrymen in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Love Begins (2011) ★★ Wes Brown, Julie Mond. Clark Davis, a traveler with dreams of seeing the world, has to work on Ellen and Cassie’s farm to pay off a debt. He slowly starts to win Ellen over, but when her former fiance returns, Ellen faces a difficult choice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 11 p.m.

Love in the Rough (1930) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Dorothy Jordan. A shipping clerk sets out to improve his boss’s golf game. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Love, Honor and Behave (1938) ★★ Wayne Morris, John Litel. When Ted’s wife has an affair with an old flame, he finally breaks out of his meek shell to fight for respect. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:20 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 4:45 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:45 p.m. CMAX Fri. 2 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 4 p.m.

Madeira: Isle of Romance (1938) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A visit to Madeira Island, the largest of the Madeira Islands group in the Atlantic Ocean. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Madison (2005) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Jake Lloyd. Despite his wife’s protest, an Indiana repairman returns to hydroplane racing for a 1971 competition. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:55 a.m.

Magic (1978) ★★★ Voice of Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret. A neurotic ventriloquist’s belief that his stage dummy controls his actions leads him to murder, madness and more. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:05 a.m.

The Magic Flute (1975) ★★★ Ulrik Cold, Josef Köstlinger. A prince rescues a princess from a sorcerer in this version of Mozart’s opera. (G) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Thur. 1:25 a.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m. SYFY Tues. 1:42 a.m.

A Man Apart (2003) ★ Vin Diesel, Larenz Tate. Un agente de la DEA emprende una sangrienta venganza luego de que miembros de un cártel asesinaran a su esposa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Los marcados (1971) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. El Pardo ha hecho del pueblo un lugar donde el respeto no significa nada. Mercedes vive en la amargura junto a él, pero la llegada del Marcado lo cambiará todo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:42 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Marked for Death (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Basil Wallace. A former drug agent and his old Army buddy exterminate a so-called Jamaican drug posse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:41 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke. Live action/animated. London children have fun with a marvelous nanny and her chimney-sweep friend. (G) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Más terco que una mula (1986) Jacqueline Andere, Álvaro de Luna. Una maestra de pueblo se enfrenta a ciertos inconvenientes cuando se opone al padre de un niño analfabeto que opta porque el pequeño no se eduque. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:40 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:26 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:30 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:33 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:52 a.m.

Me importa poco (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un macho. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:58 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Thur. 9:42 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:08 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:07 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:59 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 6 a.m. HALL Wed. 2 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

Midway to Love (2019) Rachel Hendrix, Daniel Stine. A psychologist quits her job as a television host and returns to her hometown, where she reunites with her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Mile High Escorts (2020) Christina Moore, Saxon Sharbino. An airline employee becomes the target of a mysterious killer when she uncovers a dark secret about her boss. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m. HALL Sat. 6 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Mis Tres Viudas Alegres (1953) Resortes, Silvia Pinal. Las aventuras de tres jóvenes que tenían el mismo ex esposo, quien las deja viudas y ricas, pero hay una condición. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 8 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Fri. 1:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Miss Grant Takes Richmond (1949) ★★ Lucille Ball, William Holden. A bookie’s innocent new secretary thinks she’s working in a real-estate office. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Missing Witnesses (1937) ★★ John Litel, Dick Purcell. A detective and his bumbling sidekick join the crackdown on racketeering in ‘30s New York City. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. Noon

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon. Ensign Pulver plots cargo officer Mr. Roberts’ escape from their nit-picking captain. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m. HALL Sun. Noon

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Thur. 3:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4:30 p.m. SHOW Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Model Shop (1969) ★★ Anouk Aimée, Gary Lockwood. A Los Angeles architect meets a stranded French beauty who poses nude for men. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Sat. 8 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Mon. 10 p.m.

A Mother Knows Worst (2020) Katie Leclerc, Jeff Schine. Six months after losing her newborn, a woman who wants to start a family becomes increasingly obsessed with a glamorous mother and her baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Moths & Butterflies (2017) Jake Cannavale, Amari Cheatom. A socially awkward man decides to try to live a little. (NR) 17 mins. CMAX Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Mr. Love (1985) ★★★ Barry Jackson, Maurice Denham. Upon his death the truth comes out about a quiet British gardener for whom several women weep. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) ★★ Voices of Ty Burrell, Max Charles. Animated. After Sherman and Penny take his time machine for a joyride, Mr. Peabody must come to the rescue before the past, present and future are changed forever. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) ★★★★ James Stewart, Jean Arthur. A country bumpkin faces ridicule and corruption when he takes his idealistic views to the nation’s capital. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell. During a world tour, the Muppets become entangled in an international crime caper masterminded by a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:02 a.m. STARZ Fri. 9:42 a.m.

Murder in the Vineyard (2020) Helena Mattson, Emma Fuhrmann. A woman tries to protect her teenage daughter when she becomes the target of anonymous bullies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m.

Murphy’s Law (1986) ★ Charles Bronson, Kathleen Wilhoite. A framed police detective flees with a rude girl and hunts a killer woman from his past. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:28 a.m.

Música, Espuelas y Amor (1954) Antonio Aguilar, Evangelina Elizondo. Una familia se desmorona cuando la hija, una joven pianista, va a la ciudad y forma una orquesta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 a.m. HALL Sat. 4 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 4 a.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

My Husband’s Deadly Past (2020) Sarah Butler, Peter Benson. Haunted by disturbing visions, a woman learns that her devious husband manipulated her memory to hide his role in a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

My Wife’s Secret Life (2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:36 a.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Sat. 5:30 p.m. E Sat. 8 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:32 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:13 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 6:15 p.m.

The Night of the Iguana (1964) ★★★ Richard Burton, Ava Gardner. In Mexico, a defrocked clergyman juggles relationships with three women of disparate personalities. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:10 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sun. Noon HALL Thur. 10 p.m.

No Maps on My Taps (1979) ★★★ Photographs and film clips highlight a look at 1930s dancers Sandman Sims, Chuck Green and Bunny Briggs. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

No More Ladies (1935) ★★ Joan Crawford, Robert Montgomery. A socialite tries to reform her playboy husband while another man waits patiently for her. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:20 a.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:01 a.m. STARZ Wed. 6:56 p.m.

Notfilm (2015) A man tries to evade reality. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Nothing But a Man (1964) ★★★ Ivan Dixon, Abbey Lincoln. A proud black man and his bride suffer daily indignities in an Alabama town. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SUND Thur. 10 p.m. SUND Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:35 p.m.

The Office Wife (1930) ★★ Dorothy Mackaill, Lewis Stone. A personal secretary dumps her boyfriend to date her unhappily married boss. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:30 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 4 a.m. HALL Sun. 2 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:13 p.m. STARZ Wed. 11:09 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:50 a.m.

Once You Kiss a Stranger (1969) ★★ Paul Burke, Carol Lynley. A warped woman and a golf pro plot tit-for-tat murders of his rival and her psychiatrist. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:35 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:50 a.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 6:08 a.m. CMAX Sat. 3:20 a.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Thur. 10 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:41 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:18 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:04 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 a.m.

The Outsider (1961) ★★ Tony Curtis, James Franciscus. Arizona Indian Ira Hayes’ life is a tragedy after he joins the Marines and helps raise the flag at Iwo Jima. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. Noon OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 3 p.m. REELZ Sat. 5 p.m. E Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

The Panama Papers (2018) Voice of Elijah Wood, Luke Harding. Journalists risk their lives to break a story. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:45 a.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 10:20 a.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Mon. 10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:35 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 9:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Perfect Strangers (1950) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Dennis Morgan. A divorcee and a married father fall in love while serving as jurors at a murder trial. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 6:55 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:05 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 1:42 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:52 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:28 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:56 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 8 a.m. HALL Fri. 10 p.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:25 p.m. SHOW Mon. 6 p.m. SHOW Sat. Noon SHOW Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. Noon

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:03 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:23 p.m. STARZ Tues. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:41 a.m. STARZ Sat. 7:01 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 7:49 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Thur. 6 p.m. BBCA Fri. 4 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:55 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Sun. 9 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:15 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 1:35 a.m.

The Presidio (1988) ★★ Sean Connery, Mark Harmon. An Army provost marshal clashes with a detective over a murder at the San Francisco military base. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. FREE Fri. 6:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 4 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 6 p.m. HALL Wed. Noon HALL Sat. 10 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:47 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 3:05 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:50 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Psych: The Movie (2017) James Roday, Dulé Hill. After three years, the gang reunite when an assailant targets one of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. USA Mon. 11 p.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sun. 11 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Racket Busters (1938) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, George Brent. A trucker with a pregnant wife fights a New York mobster’s protection racket. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 4 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. El ex boina verde John Rambo lleva una solitaria y apacible vida en la selva. Todo cambia cuando un grupo de misioneros católicos le pide que les sirva de guía hasta la frontera con Birmania para suministrar medicinas y alimentos a los refugiados. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sat. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:01 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Thur. 1:10 a.m. SUND Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Mon. Noon

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:40 p.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:15 p.m. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m. SHOW Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 1:08 a.m. TNT Mon. Noon

The Red Kimona (1925) ★★ Priscilla Bonner, Theodore von Eltz. Silent. Forced into prostitution by an abusive man, a woman seeks a way out. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 9 p.m.

Red Velvet (2009) Henry Thomas, Kelli Garner. A woman hears a horrific story about a maniacal killer at a birthday party. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:34 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. Noon

El Rey (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Carmen Montejo. Un hombre valiente y audaz ante el peligro tiene un corazón generoso, en el que caben muchas mujeres al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Sun. 9:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 11:45 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 2 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:01 a.m. STARZ Tues. 11:19 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A mousy novelist goes to Colombia for her sister and joins a mercenary on a treasure hunt. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Wed. 11:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. Han quiere vengar la muerte de su hermano, miembro de una pandilla asiática que le disputaba el control del puerto de Oakland a los gánsters afroamericanos. Pero todo se complica cuando conoce a Trish, dado que ambos pertenecen a bandos opuestos. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Fri. 8 p.m.

Round of Your Life (2019) Evan Hara, Richard T. Jones. When a car accident leaves his father in a coma, a 15-year-old prodigy joins his high school golf team to try and win the state title for his dad. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Sun. 8:15 a.m. CMAX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:35 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Sam Whiskey (1969) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Clint Walker. A frontier widow pays a trio to salvage gold, stolen by her husband, from a sunken ship and return it to the U.S. Mint. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Thur. 6 p.m. TNT Thur. 10:28 p.m.

Santa Hunters (2014) Benjamin ``Lil P-Nut’’ Flores Jr., Breanna Yde. A boy and his cousin use video equipment to catch Santa Claus at work during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Sat. 9:30 a.m. NICK Sat. 2 p.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 11 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:25 a.m. SHOW Fri. 6 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 7:30 a.m. HBO Wed. 8:15 a.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Selma (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SYFY Sat. 1 p.m. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. BET Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:32 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Seven Women (1966) ★★ Anne Bancroft, Sue Lyon. Mongolian bandits invade a mission run by women in 1935 China. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sat. 7 a.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Thur. 2 p.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Shall We Dance? (2004) ★★ Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez. A married Chicago attorney takes dancing lessons with a beautiful woman he saw through a window. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:47 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:32 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:14 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:03 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sun. 10 p.m. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sun. 9:25 p.m. FREE Tues. 6 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Postal detectives delay their own travel plans to help a little girl who wrote an urgent letter to God. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love (2015) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. The Postables explore the mysteries of true love when they deliver divorce papers to a couple on the same day that Oliver’s missing wife reappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 9 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:48 p.m.

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (2018) Jeanté Godlock, Julius Tennon. Simone Biles pursues her dream of becoming an elite gymnast, giving up parties, high school football games and senior prom along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:49 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:22 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 5:30 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Ski School (1991) ★★ Dean Cameron, Tom Breznahan. A fun-loving ski instructor and his pupil lead their friends against a prim counterpart for supremacy of the slopes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Slap Shot (1977) ★★★ Paul Newman, Michael Ontkean. A minor-league hockey team makes sports history when its members decide to spruce up the team’s image by playing dirty. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:50 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:55 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:17 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:03 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:19 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:16 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMAX Sun. Noon CMAX Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman (1947) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Lee Bowman. A nightclub singer turns alcoholic after quitting her career to marry a rising singer. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Smashing the Money Ring (1939) ★ Ronald Reagan, Margot Stevenson. Agent Brass Bancroft and partner nab prison counterfeiters for the Secret Service. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Smashing the Rackets (1938) ★★ Chester Morris, Frances Mercer. A G-man joins the district attorney’s office and busts a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Sat. 11:23 a.m.

Sobre el Muerto las Coronas (1961) Clavillazo, Isabel Blanco. Una joven debe casarse y enviudar en seis meses para recibir una herencia por eso se pone de acuerdo con un hombre moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

A Soldier’s Story (1984) ★★★ Howard E. Rollins Jr., Adolph Caesar. An Army lawyer probes the slaying of a sergeant from an all-black unit in 1944 Louisiana. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. OWN Sun. 1 p.m.

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Son of a Gun (2015) Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor. JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life. Brendan Lynch, one of Australia’s most notorious criminals, offers JR protection, but it comes with a price. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Sat. 2 a.m.

The Song of Names (2019) Tim Roth, Clive Owen. A child befriends a Polish violin prodigy whose parents leave him in his family’s care. The two boys become like brothers until the musician disappears. Forty years later, he gets his first clue as to what happened to his childhood best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Soylent Green (1973) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Edward G. Robinson. Future New Yorkers live on a trademarked food, which two detectives find has a secret ingredient. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier. A gladiator slave leads a revolt in decadent Rome and attempts to lead his followers to freedom. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Special Agent (1935) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. In order to gain evidence against a gang of crooks, a newspaperman makes a trade with a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 4 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SYFY Mon. 8 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5 p.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. NICK Sun. 9:30 a.m. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Spring Fever (1927) ★★ William Haines, Joan Crawford. Silent. Shipping clerk Jack Kelly tricks a wealthy woman into marriage, and has to win a golf tournament to win her back. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011) ★ Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Stalked by My Husband’s Ex (2020) Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever. Strange events plague a woman when she becomes engaged to a man with a 10-year-old daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) ★★★★ Janet Gaynor, Fredric March. A matinee idol turns to alcohol when his wife’s acting career starts to take off and his own popularity begins to dwindle. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 3:17 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Fri. 6 p.m. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 4:40 p.m. TNT Sat. 9 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sat. Noon TNT Sun. 12:17 p.m.

The Star (1952) ★★★ Bette Davis, Sterling Hayden. Broke and picked up for drunken driving, an Oscar winner starts over with a boatbuilder who loves her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:31 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:47 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Still of the Night (1982) ★★ Roy Scheider, Meryl Streep. A Manhattan psychiatrist probes a patient’s murder and falls for the victim’s mysterious mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:10 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Tues. 11 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) ★★★★ Robert Walker, Farley Granger. A psychopath and a tennis player meet in a club car and plot that each will murder someone for the other. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Steve Railsback. An all-knowing director toys with a fugitive’s mind after making him stuntman on a movie set. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

The Subject Was Roses (1968) ★★★ Patricia Neal, Jack Albertson. Bickering parents welcome their son home from World War II. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Suitable (2017) Kelli Jordan, Tiffany Tenille. A high school tom boy comes to terms with her sexuality as she chooses what to wear to prom. (NR) 13 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:43 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Sunday in New York (1963) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Jane Fonda. An innocent upstater visits her airline-pilot brother and meets a stranger she tries to seduce. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:03 a.m.

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969) ★★★ James Garner, Joan Hackett. A stranger tames an Old West boomtown and woos the mayor’s daughter on his way to Australia. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sat. 9:20 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Fri. 6:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Bryan Mills, agente retirado de la CIA, es secuestrado con su esposa en Estambul por la familia de los criminales albaneses a los que mató en París para liberar a su hija dos años antes. Ahora, es precisamente su hija la única que puede salvarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 6:37 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Tanner Hall (2009) ★★ Rooney Mara, Georgia King. A manipulative childhood acquaintance worms her way into a teenager’s circle of friends at an all-girls boarding school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Taras Bulba (1962) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Yul Brynner. A Cossack chieftain makes war, as his reckless son makes love to a young Polish noblewoman. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

A Taste of Honey (1961) ★★★ Dora Bryan, Rita Tushingham. A working-class British teen becomes pregnant by a sailor and moves in with a gay man. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Tea and Sympathy (1956) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, John Kerr. Marked as a sissy, a preppie turns to his housemaster’s understanding wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:19 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:36 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m.

That Uncertain Feeling (1941) ★★ Merle Oberon, Melvyn Douglas. An eccentric pianist moves into a bickering couple’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m. EPIX Sun. 1:30 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sat. 6:40 p.m.

They Were Expendable (1945) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, John Wayne. Heroic PT boat captains fight Japanese ships in the World War II Philippines. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sun. 5:56 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:46 p.m. STARZ Thur. 1:05 p.m. STARZ Thur. 8:56 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Mon. 11 p.m. VH1 Tues. 5:30 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

This Is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) Four Syrian families struggle to find their way in America. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:20 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m.

A Thousand Words (2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. OVA Sun. 9 a.m. OVA Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Chevy Chase, Steve Martin. Three silent-film cowboys come to Mexico to perform but instead are expected to save a town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

3 Days to Kill (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Amber Heard. Un agente moribundo del Servicio Secreto que desea reencontrarse con su hija distanciada recibe la oferta de una droga que podría salvar su vida a cambio de completar una misión final. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Three Strangers (1946) ★★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Geraldine Fitzgerald. Three strangers share disaster after splitting a winning sweepstakes ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children. Then she finds herself awakening from a coma and discovers she is not and has never been married. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Tues. 9 p.m.

To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (1996) ★★ Peter Gallagher, Claire Danes. A young widower alienates his teen daughter by refusing to let his wife go. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. OVA Fri. 10:30 p.m.

To Sir, With Love (1967) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Judy Geeson. Unable to find employment in his field, a black engineer accepts a teaching position in a tough East End London school. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. OWN Sat. 4 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 4:06 a.m.

Tom Jones: Director’s Cut (1963) ★★★★ Albert Finney, Susannah York. Henry Fielding’s lusty foundling hero meets a series of attractive women in 18th-century England. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:25 p.m. SYFY Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 10:59 p.m.

Tone-Deaf (2019) Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew. After a string of bad relationships and work failures, Olive leaves for a weekend in the country, only to discover the shocking dark underbelly of rural America. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:25 p.m. CMAX Wed. 10:20 p.m. CMAX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. DISN Fri. 6:10 p.m. DISN Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Traficantes por ambición (1989) Sergio Goyri, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos amigos viajan por el mundo en busca de aventura, pero la ambición los ciega y se ven envueltos en negocios ilegales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. El exmilitar Frank Martin vive lo que parece ser una vida tranquila, prestando sus servicios como transportador, pero cuando rompe las tres reglas de conducta por las que se rige, la violencia vuelve a adueñarse de su vida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Trapped (1949) ★★ Lloyd Bridges, John Hoyt. An ex-counterfeiter leads an undercover agent to a gang using his best plates. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. SUND Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 8 p.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SUND Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Trooper Hook (1957) ★★ Joel McCrea, Barbara Stanwyck. A cavalry sergeant escorts a stagecoach taking an Apache chief’s captive white wife home. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:56 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Sun. 1 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. 2 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:04 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:23 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. E Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Twin Betrayal (2018) Jen Lilley, Peter Douglas. A struggling single mother who is in the midst of a fierce custody battle is framed for the murder of her wealthy father by her ambitious identical twin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Twisted Twin (2020) Jennifer Taylor, Lorynn York. College freshman Tess gets the surprise of a lifetime when she meets Sammy -- the twin sister she never knew she had. But the happy reunion soon turns into a nightmare when Tess uncovers Sammy’s plans to steal her identity and get away with murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. Supercomputer HAL 9000 guides astronauts on a trip to find the origins of humans. (G) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. LIFE Mon. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Thur. 10 p.m. STARZ Fri. 7:46 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:04 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Mon. 4 p.m. WE Thur. 2:45 p.m. WE Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 2 p.m. VH1 Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Fri. 3 a.m.

The United States of Leland (2003) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ryan Gosling. A teacher at a juvenile correctional facility tries to determine what drove a teen to murder a mentally impaired youngster. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 9:25 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:05 a.m. HBO Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Vacancy 2: The First Cut (2009) Agnes Bruckner, David Moscow. A man, his fiancee and a friend face brutal attackers at a remote motel. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:20 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:56 p.m. STARZ Tues. 9:42 a.m. STARZ Tues. 7:05 p.m.

Waiting for Superman (2010) ★★★ Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim examines the breakdown of U.S. school systems and what can be done to fix them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:21 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. OVA Sun. 10 p.m. OVA Wed. 7:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Waltz of the Toreadors (1962) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Dany Robin. An old British general with a nagging wife has a chance to be with a Frenchwoman from his past. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 10 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Mon. 3:15 p.m. SYFY Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:15 p.m. SHOW Wed. 3:35 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 4:45 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:07 a.m. STARZ Mon. 3:29 p.m. STARZ Mon. 9 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:25 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 2 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Fri. 4:50 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:05 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

What’s Your Number? (2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. SUND Sat. 6 a.m.

Where’s the Money (2017) Andrew Bachelor, Kat Graham. A young man from South Central Los Angeles must pledge a fraternity to recover a stash of stolen money. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TRU Sat. 8 a.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:39 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:55 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:38 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:27 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:09 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:45 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 7:30 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Thur. 7:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Whitney (2015) Yaya DaCosta, Arlen Escarpeta. Singer Whitney Houston skyrockets to fame and has a tumultuous marriage with fellow entertainer Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 6 p.m.

Who Killed My Husband? (2016) Andrea Bowen, Yasmeene Ball. A widowed police officer goes under cover to solve the same case that got her husband killed. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Who’ll Stop the Rain? (1978) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Tuesday Weld. A Vietnam veteran involves his girlfriend and a war buddy in the dangerous world of drug smuggling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:22 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:35 p.m. CMAX Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Wieners (2008) ★★ Kenan Thompson, Fran Kranz. Three friends embark on a cross-country trip to exact revenge on a talk-show host/therapist. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Wildcat Bus (1940) ★★ Fay Wray, Charles Lang. A broke playboy runs a limousine racket until he falls for a rival’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Wildcats (1986) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Nipsey Russell. A famous coach’s daughter coaches boys football at a city high school patrolled by dogs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Willard (1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:52 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:44 a.m. STARZ Sat. 1:59 a.m.

The Wings of Eagles (1957) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. Based on the life of Frank Spig Wead, an aviation pioneer whose devotion to the Navy took priority over his family. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Winter Light (1962) ★★ Ingrid Thulin, Gunnar Björnstrand. A Swedish pastor fails a loving woman, a suicidal fisherman and God. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. Noon

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:58 a.m. STARZ Tues. 11:37 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:42 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:58 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 10:18 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 5:05 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. En Washington D.C., el nuevo agente XXX debe hacer frente a un grupo que planea acabar con la vida del presidente. La amenaza resulta especialmente peligrosa porque proviene del propio gobierno estadounidense. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 8 p.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 11:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:10 p.m.

You Better Watch Out (1980) ★★ Brandon Maggart, Dianne Hull. Eavesdropping on mother turns a boy into a killer who roams the streets dressed as Santa Claus. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) ★★★★ Jean Arthur, Lionel Barrymore. An eccentric patriarch meets the stuffy parents of his granddaughter’s fiance. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

The Young Philadelphians (1959) ★★★ Paul Newman, Barbara Rush. An ambitious lawyer’s claim to a prominent family name is open to the glare of a murder trial. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Zapata en Chinameca (1970) Antonio Aguilar, Jose Carlos Ruis. Un anciano recuerda a Emiliano Zapata, el revolucionario mexicano que defendió los derechos de los campesinos. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Thur. Noon

Zero Days (2016) ★★★ The malware worm Stuxnet, famously used against Iranian centrifuges, has been claimed by many to have originated as a joint effort between America and Israel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:23 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Zoom (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Courteney Cox Arquette. A former superhero returns to work at a private academy to whip a group of ragtag youths into a new generation of heroes. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:28 p.m. STARZ Thur. 11:33 a.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) ★★★★ Anthony Quinn, Alan Bates. A lusty Greek peasant shows a British writer how to live and run a lignite mine. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.