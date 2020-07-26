What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Advocate’ on PBS; MLB Baseball
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. CW
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman The season finale heads to Honduras to find the fabled Lost White City (“La Ciudad Blanca”). (N) 8 p.m. Travel
I May Destroy You Feeling depressed after a development in the investigation, Arabella (Michaela Coel) comes up with a risky scheme and persuades Terry (Weruche Opia) to bankroll it in the new episode. Paapa Essiedu also stars. 9 p.m. HBO
POV “Advocate,” a new documentary from filmmakers Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche, profiles Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, whose decades-long defense of Palestinians accused of resisting the occupation via both violent and non-violent means has earned her the moniker “the devil’s advocate.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Find Love (N) 11 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too Magicians showcase new magic and teach viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves. Guests include Howie Mandel, Piff the Magic Dragon, Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Riley Smith, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim. 9 p.m. CW
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack In the last decade there have been 27 shark attacks in South Africa’s Western Cape. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle Marine biologist Austin Gallagher has spent much of his career searching for the waters where tiger sharks breed. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. ESPN; the New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16: Real Salt Lake versus San Jose Earthquakes, 5:30 p.m. FS1; TBA versus Seattle Sounders FC, 8 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Sebastian Maniscalco; Rita Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Danny Seo; John Quiñones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Social media and mental health among children. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jesse Eisenberg. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike Tyson; Adam DeVine; Chronixx performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Bolton. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kamala Harris; Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Katy Mixon; Tituss Burgess. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Lean on Pete (2017) 8 a.m. Showtime
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. AMC
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 9 a.m. IFC
Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 9:15 a.m. TCM
The French Connection (1971) 9:35 a.m. Encore
Bandslam (2009) 9:35 a.m. TMC
Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 10:45 a.m. HBO
Big (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Wife (2017) 11:21 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Encore
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax
Spencer’s Mountain (1963) 11:45 a.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 12:45 p.m. Epix
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 1 p.m. IFC
The Sea Hawk (1940) 2 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 2 p.m. TNT
Braveheart (1995) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Cape Fear (1991) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Rising Sun (1993) 2:42 p.m. Starz
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:58 p.m. Encore
Spy (2015) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 4:15 p.m. Syfy
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
Sex and the Single Girl (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix
A Better Life (2011) 6:20 p.m. TMC
The Godfather (1972) 6:30 p.m. BBC America
Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Hellboy (2004) 6:56 p.m. Starz; 9:30 p.m. Cinemax
Jurassic Park (1993) 7:15 p.m. Syfy
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 8 p.m. Disney
Sing (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Speed (1994) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
High Plains Drifter (1973) 8 p.m. Sundance
Margin Call (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Not With My Wife, You Don’t! (1966) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
The Wedding Singer (1998) 9 p.m. Freeform
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 9 p.m. Starz
Changing Lanes (2002) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Joe Kidd (1972) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
Insignificance (1985) 11 p.m. TCM
Up in the Air (2009) 11:25 p.m. Encore
