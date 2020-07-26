What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Advocate’ on PBS; MLB Baseball

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman The season finale heads to Honduras to find the fabled Lost White City (“La Ciudad Blanca”). (N) 8 p.m. Travel

I May Destroy You Feeling depressed after a development in the investigation, Arabella (Michaela Coel) comes up with a risky scheme and persuades Terry (Weruche Opia) to bankroll it in the new episode. Paapa Essiedu also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

POV “Advocate,” a new documentary from filmmakers Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche, profiles Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, whose decades-long defense of Palestinians accused of resisting the occupation via both violent and non-violent means has earned her the moniker “the devil’s advocate.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Find Love (N) 11 p.m. TLC



SPECIALS

Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too Magicians showcase new magic and teach viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves. Guests include Howie Mandel, Piff the Magic Dragon, Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Riley Smith, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim. 9 p.m. CW

SHARKS

When Sharks Attack In the last decade there have been 27 shark attacks in South Africa’s Western Cape. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle Marine biologist Austin Gallagher has spent much of his career searching for the waters where tiger sharks breed. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. ESPN; the New York Mets visit the Boston Red Sox, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16: Real Salt Lake versus San Jose Earthquakes, 5:30 p.m. FS1; TBA versus Seattle Sounders FC, 8 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Sebastian Maniscalco; Rita Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Danny Seo; John Quiñones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Social media and mental health among children. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jesse Eisenberg. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike Tyson; Adam DeVine; Chronixx performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Bolton. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kamala Harris; Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Katy Mixon; Tituss Burgess. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Lean on Pete (2017) 8 a.m. Showtime

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. AMC

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 9 a.m. IFC

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 9:15 a.m. TCM

The French Connection (1971) 9:35 a.m. Encore

Bandslam (2009) 9:35 a.m. TMC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 10:45 a.m. HBO

Big (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Wife (2017) 11:21 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Encore

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax

Spencer’s Mountain (1963) 11:45 a.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 12:45 p.m. Epix

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 1 p.m. IFC

The Sea Hawk (1940) 2 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 2 p.m. TNT

Braveheart (1995) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Cape Fear (1991) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Rising Sun (1993) 2:42 p.m. Starz

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:58 p.m. Encore

Spy (2015) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 4:15 p.m. Syfy

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Sex and the Single Girl (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix

A Better Life (2011) 6:20 p.m. TMC

The Godfather (1972) 6:30 p.m. BBC America

Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Hellboy (2004) 6:56 p.m. Starz; 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

Jurassic Park (1993) 7:15 p.m. Syfy

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 8 p.m. Disney

Sing (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Speed (1994) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

High Plains Drifter (1973) 8 p.m. Sundance

Margin Call (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Not With My Wife, You Don’t! (1966) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

The Wedding Singer (1998) 9 p.m. Freeform

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 9 p.m. Starz

Changing Lanes (2002) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Joe Kidd (1972) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

Insignificance (1985) 11 p.m. TCM

Up in the Air (2009) 11:25 p.m. Encore

