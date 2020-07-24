What’s on TV This Week: ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ a Go-Go’s doc and more

SUNDAY

The special “John Candy: Behind Closed Doors” remembers the late comic actor, “SCTV” cast member and star of films like “Trains, Plains and Automobiles” and “Uncle Buck.” 6 and 9 p.m. Reelz

“Her Deadly Groom” would rather she forever hold her peace in this new thriller. With Kate Watson and Michael DeVorzon. 8 p.m. Lifetime

What a bunch of “Raging Bull Shark.” National Geographic Channel’s annual “SharkFest” continues and includes this new special. 8 p.m. NGC

The new docuseries “Helter Skelter: An American Myth” revisits the dark deeds committed by members of Charles Manson’s murderous 1960s-era cult. 10 p.m. Epix

Our demon-slaying heroine (Melanie Scrofano) is back on a new night in the return of the western-horror mashup “Wynonna Earp.” 10 p.m. Syfy

And then there were four on the penultimate episode of the Jason Sudeikis-hosted standup-comedy competition “Tournament of Laughs.” 10 p.m. TBS

Bruce Springsteen and Reba McEntire discuss their music careers and more in the debut installment of the arts series “Beyond the Canvas.” Amna Nawaz of “PBS NewsHour” is the host. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is your culinary companion in the new quarantine-era series “Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On.” Anytime, Hulu

Abra … wait for it … cadabra! Professional magicians show you a trick or two you can do yourself in the new special “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too.” 9 p.m. The CW

Airing on “POV,” the 2020 documentary “Advocate” profiles Lea Tsemel, a Jewish lawyer in Israel who specializes in representing Palestinian political prisoners. 10 p.m. KOCE

The intrepid Cliff Simon scours the Louisiana bayous in search of a mythic swamp monster called the rougarou in the debut installment of the unscripted series “Into the Unknown.” 11 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) plays a former boy band star seeking another shot at the pop-music brass ring in the imported comedy “Maxxx.” Christoper Meloni also stars. Anytime, Hulu

His honor: The new documentary “Stockton on My Mind” profiles Michael Tubbs, the first African American mayor of that central California city. 9 p.m. HBO

“Frontline” examines the mainstreaming of far-fetched conspiracy theories that were once relegated to the fringes of the internet in the new episode “United States of Conspiracy.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Boys will be boys in “Ladhood,” a new coming-of-age comedy set in Leeds, England, in the early 2000s. Liam Williams stars. Anytime, Hulu

“The Speed Cubers” show off their mad Rubik’s Cube-solving skills at an international tournament in Melbourne, Australia, in this new documentary. Anytime, Netflix

Hometown heroes Quetzal and La Marisol take part in a celebration of mariachi music on a new “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET

A big bust goes, well, bust in the Season 2 finale of the imported action drama “Bulletproof.” With Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters. 9 p.m. The CW

Olly olly oxen free! “Ultimate Tag,” the reality competition hosted by pro football-playing brothers JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ends its freshman season. 9 p.m. Fox

Tanks a lot: The five-part docuseries “No Limit Chronicles” revisits the 1990s heyday of New Orleans-born rapper turned hip-hop mogul Master P. 9 and 10 p.m. BET

Swimmer Michael Phelps, skater Sasha Cohen and other Olympic medalists share the mental-health battles they fought on the way to the podium and afterwards in the new sports doc “The Weight of Gold.” Phelps narrates. 9 p.m. HBO

It’s like New Year’s Eve in July in the Season 3 finale of the variety show “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” 10 p.m. truTV

THURSDAY

Crikey! A wife and mother in 1980s London has to move back home to Australia after her rich husband dies in the imported comedy “Frayed.” Sarah Kendall stars. Anytime, HBO Max

A British teen (Gabrielle Creevy) suffers the slings and arrows of adolescence in the imported coming-of-age comedy “In My Skin.” Anytime, Hulu

Those battling ’bots get an origin story in the new animated sci-fi series “Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy.” Anytime, Netflix

“NBA Basketball” is back and includes a matchup between your Los Angeles Lakers and your Los Angeles Clippers, live from cozy confines of the Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. 6 p.m. FSN2, TNT

A pop star/prodigal daughter returns with a new attitude in the spinoff-series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

All hail Queen Bey! Pop music diva Beyoncé writes, directs and, of course, stars in “Black Is King,” the singer’s new Afrofuturistic visual album. Anytime, Disney+

Teenage girls at a private school in Britain don’t get mad, they “Get Even” — using social media, natch — in this imported drama. Anytime, Netflix

Muppets later? No, “Muppets Now.” Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang are back in this new unscripted short-form series. Anytime, Disney+

The treats are that much sweeter in a third season of the baking competition “Sugar Rush.” Anytime, Netflix

Those super-powered Hargreeves siblings return in a second season of the fantastical action drama “The Umbrella Academy.” With Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Colm Feore. Anytime, Netflix

They’ll be there for you: Former “Friends” costars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston reunite to reminisce in the first of two new episodes of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” 7 and 7:30 p.m. KCET

Gifted youngsters practice their spells at a special school — no, it’s not Hogwarts — in the new fantasy tale “Upside-Down Magic.” With Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong. 8 and 9:50 p.m. Disney Channel

It’s a good thing, one assumes, in “Martha Knows Best,” a new unscripted series hosted by lifestyle maven Martha Stewart. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV

SATURDAY

Turner Classic Movies’ annual “Summer under the Stars” festival gets underway with a daylong salute to Barbara Stanwyck that includes the actress opposite Fred MacMurray in director Billy Wilder’s steamy 1944 film noir “Double Indemnity.” 7 p.m. TCM

A boy’s best friend is der Führer in director Taika Waititi’s darkly comic yet touchingly sweet 2019 anti-fascism fable “Jojo Rabbit.” With Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson. 8 p.m. HBO

“Law & Order’s” Elisabeth Röhm falls for the wrong fellow in the new thriller “Sleeping With Danger.” With Antonio Cupo. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A woman reconnects with her old crush on a return visit to Lake Tahoe in the new TV movie “Romance in the Air.” With Cindy Busby and Torrance Coombs. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

They got the beat! The new documentary “The Go-Go’s” celebrates the chart topping all-female rock band that was born on the 1970s L.A. punk scene. 9 p.m. Showtime

