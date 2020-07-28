What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’
SERIES
Jeopardy! Jeff Probst, Charles Barkley and Martha Stewart are featured in this classic edition of “Celebrity Jeopardy” that was taped in Las Vegas. 7 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails (N) 8 p.m. CBS
United We Fall Hoping to pry Emily (Ella Grace Helton) from her tablet, Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) and Bill (Will Sasso) sign her up for her Uncle Chuy’s (Guillermo Diaz) soccer clinic. Also, Sandy’s (Jane Curtin) over-the-top gift-giving habit spins out of control. Jason Michael Snow also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Bulletproof After the squad exhausts all of its procedural options for taking down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey Markides (Ben Tavassoli), it goes off the books in a last-ditch effort. Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters, Olivia Chenery, Jason Maza and Gina Bellman also star in the season finale of the British crime drama. 9 p.m. CW
Ultimate Tag (season finale) 9 p.m. Fox
No Limit: Chronicles This new five-part series premiering with two episodes chronicles the story of Master P’s No Limit Records label and its rise from humble beginnings in the trunk of a car to one of the most lucrative dynasties in hip-hop. In addition to Master P, the series includes contributions from Snoop Dogg, Romeo Miller, Silkk the Shocker, Mis X, Mystikal, Fiend and Mr. Serv-On. 9 and 10 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Build Me Up A mother in Huntington Beach is preparing for her only son to leave home for college in the first of two new episodes. In the second, a single woman in Los Angeles wants to update her historic 1920s Spanish Colonial style home. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In this new episode, the team lands in 1983, when Nathanial (Thomas E. Sullivan) and Kora (Dianne Doan) are trying to raise an army and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) protects Jiaying (Dichen Lachman). Clark Gregg and Henry Simmons also star. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Mysteries of the Deep In this new episode, Jeremy Wade uses the latest evidence and state-of-the-art science to investigate the truth behind the Loch Ness monster. 10 p.m. Discovery
At Home With Amy Sedaris Paul Rudd, Chris Parnell and Michael McKean guest star in a New Year’s holiday-themed season finale. 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
The Weight of Gold Premiering when 17,000 world-class athletes had been scheduled to be compete in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, this new documentary from director Brett Rapkin explores the mental health challenges that Olympians face. With Michael Phelps, Bode Miller, Sasha Cohen and Shaun White. 9 p.m. HBO
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic
What the Shark? This new documentary examines how some sharks have adapted to survive the extreme conditions at depths of up to 8,000 feet, where darkness would prevent most predators from being able to locate prey. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The Colorado Rockies visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Michael Phelps; David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ron Howard; Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ron Howard (“Rebuilding Paradise”); Katie Holmes (“The Secret: Dare to Dream”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former national security advisor Susan Rice. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Christopher Meloni; Randy Rainbow. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Jack Whitehall; Charlie Wilson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; IDK performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes guest hosts; actor Jason Bateman. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Schwimmer. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Taraji P. Henson; Andrea and Matteo Bocelli perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Forbidden Planet (1956) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Laggies (2014) 9 a.m. Showtime
Jackie Brown (1997) 9:34 a.m. Starz
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:30 a.m. FX
Braveheart (1995) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:45 a.m. TMC
A Simple Favor (2018) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Skyfall (2012) 11 a.m. Syfy
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:27 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
La La Land (2016) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Taken (2008) 12:12 p.m. Starz
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 12:22 p.m. Cinemax
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX
The War of the Roses (1989) 1:33 p.m. Encore
The Warriors (1979) 2:45 p.m. IFC
Love & Mercy (2014) 3:05 p.m. Epix
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:29 p.m. Starz
First Blood (1982) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
Obvious Child (2014) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. TNT
Harriet (2019) 4:10 p.m. HBO
The Big Lebowski (1998) 4:12 p.m. BBC America
The Godfather (1972) 5 p.m. IFC
The Thin Man (1934) 5 p.m. TCM
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 5 p.m. VH1
Backdraft (1991) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax
Neighbors (2014) 6 p.m. FXX
Ratatouille (2007) 6:05 p.m. Disney
Margin Call (2011) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Guys and Dolls (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Godfather, Part III (1990) 7 p.m. Sundance
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Ready or Not (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO
Double Jeopardy (1999) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Up (2009) 8 p.m. Disney
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 9 p.m. IFC
The Lady Eve (1941) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10 p.m. Ovation
Judy (2019) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Rush Hour (1998) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
John Wick (2014) 11 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 11 p.m. CMT
Spring Breakers (2012) 11 p.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) 11 p.m. Sundance
Philadelphia (1993) 11:06 p.m. Encore
Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) 11:15 p.m. TCM
