Movies on TV this week: ‘Gandhi’ on Showtime; ‘Giant’ on TCM

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 2 - 8, 2020

Almost Famous (2000) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:50 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:10 p.m.

City Lights (1931) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Thur. 4:56 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 8 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Elmer Gantry (1960) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) CMAX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:18 p.m.

Fury (1936) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Gold Rush (1925) TCM Sat. 6:30 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

The Kid (1921) TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Modern Times (1936) TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Seven Days in May (1964) TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) STARZ Thur. 5:16 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:20 a.m.

The Shining (1980) SHOW Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Street Scene (1931) TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Tues. 4 a.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) MTV Tues. 8:30 a.m. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) EPIX Sun. 5:25 a.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 2 - 8, 2020

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m. BBCA Fri. 4 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. BBCA Fri. 2 p.m. BBCA Fri. 6 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 a.m. SUND Sun. 1:30 p.m. SUND Mon. Noon SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Derailed (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 7:15 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ BBCA Sun. 1 p.m. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 2 - 8, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. BBCA Fri. 2 p.m. BBCA Fri. 6 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 8 p.m.

Antz (1998) ★★★ NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 1:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 9:51 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 3:03 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 10:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 1 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 8 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:09 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 4:56 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 8 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 a.m. SUND Sun. 1:30 p.m. SUND Mon. Noon SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Wed. 7 p.m. FREE Thur. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 7 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ FREE Sat. Noon

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 4 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:09 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:05 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:18 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9:35 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:40 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ MTV Tues. 1 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. Noon

Hancock (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 10:45 p.m. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:59 p.m. LIFE Fri. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 8 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:26 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 1:23 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:17 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 7 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ OVA Mon. 7 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Fri. 7:34 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:42 p.m. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 5 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 1:11 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ BBCA Sun. 1 p.m. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 7 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 4:24 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:43 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 2:34 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:10 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:53 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ VH1 Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 1 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ STARZ Sun. 8:37 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:29 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 5:35 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 12:14 p.m. STARZ Tues. 2:23 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 7:41 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:15 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:41 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ SUND Sun. 6 a.m. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ SHOW Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 4:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 11:04 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:50 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ SHOW Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ FREE Fri. 3 p.m. FREE Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 10:03 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ OVA Thur. 8:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ OVA Sun. 10 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Tues. 4 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Tues. 8:30 a.m. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Sun. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Sun. 8:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 5 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:25 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 2 - 8, 2020

A

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Acts of Violence (2018) Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser. A man teams up with his ex-military brothers and a detective to save his kidnapped fiancee from human traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Wed. 11 p.m. SYFY Thur. 2 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 6:55 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Adopt a Highway (2019) Ethan Hawke, Chris Sullivan. When an ex-convict finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster, he gains a new lease on life, deciding to dedicate himself to making sure the child has a good life. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:48 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:37 a.m.

Affectionately Yours (1941) ★★ Merle Oberon, Dennis Morgan. A global reporter tries to win back his wife and is wooed by a colleague in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 a.m. SYFY Mon. 2:02 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m. BBCA Fri. 4 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. BBCA Fri. 2 p.m. BBCA Fri. 6 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 6 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

All That Heaven Allows (1955) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. Friends and family want a rich widow to end her romance with a tree surgeon about 15 years her junior. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Alma Jarocha (1937) Juan José Martínez Casado, Julián Soler. Las aventuras de un grupo de estudiantes que vacacionan en la ciudad de Orizaba, Veracruz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:50 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Wed. 11:40 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:37 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SYFY Sat. 8 p.m.

An American Tragedy (1931) ★★ Phillips Holmes, Sylvia Sidney. A social climber charms a debutante, seduces a factory worker and commits murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Antz (1998) ★★★ Voices of Woody Allen, Sharon Stone. Animated. A nonconforming ant disrupts colony life by impersonating a soldier and falling in love with a princess. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

Anzio (1968) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk. After Allied forces invade Anzio, seven Americans become trapped behind German lines and must take shelter with a family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Apollo 18 (2011) ★ Lloyd Owen, Warren Christie. Footage recovered from a secret mission to the moon, which was funded by the Department of Defense in the early 1970s, reveals evidence of a terrifying alien encounter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Appaloosa (1966) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Anjanette Comer. A lone cowboy undertakes a dangerous quest to retrieve his horse from Mexican bandits. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 9:50 a.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 8:40 a.m. HBO Thur. 8:10 a.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Arthur Miller: Writer (2017) Joan Allen, Joan Copeland. Filmmaker Rebecca Miller presents a portrait of her father, the prolific American playwright Arthur Miller. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 a.m.

The Assault (2017) Tom Sizemore, Jordan Ladd. A woman and her best friend go on a crime spree to rob her husband and escape the marriage. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:45 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Atlantic City (1980) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Susan Sarandon. A boardwalk numbers runner feels young again with a casino clam shucker and a lucky cocaine deal. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 5:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 4:45 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:41 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:49 a.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Mon. Noon

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Fri. 7:59 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:06 p.m. STARZ Sat. 12:08 p.m. STARZ Sun. 12:13 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:56 p.m. STARZ Mon. 10:40 p.m. STARZ Thur. 4:02 a.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:35 p.m. CMAX Sun. 1:52 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Tues. 6 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 9 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:55 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) Katie Douglas, David James Elliott. A 17-year-old girl uses reverse psychology to get her kidnapper to set her free. When she returns home, the only person who believes her story is a veteran detective who realizes she was taken by a notorious serial killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Beyond the Law (2019) Johnny Messner, Steven Seagal. A former mobster turned businessman and a police detective must contend with a dirty ex-cop looking to bring the killer of his son to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Beyond White Space (2018) Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao. The captain of a deep-space vessel makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species. His obsession soon jeopardizes the mutinous crew when the gigantic and deadly creature attacks the ship. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Big Fish (2003) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney. A young journalist searches for the truth behind the tall tales told by his ailing father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCOP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Karl Malden. Murderer Robert Stroud spends decades in solitary confinement studying birds and their diseases. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:35 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:17 p.m. STARZ Wed. 7:30 a.m. STARZ Fri. 7:46 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:07 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sat. 2 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Bloodlines (2010) Mark Mitchinson, Nathalie Boltt. In November 1999, Dr. Colin Bouwer, a psychiatrist, put a murderous plan into action. Over the course of three months he poisoned his wife Annette with prescription medication, causing her a slow and painful death. (NR) OVA Sat. 1 a.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:40 a.m. CMAX Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:51 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sat. 3:03 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 10:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 1 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Brute Force (1947) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Hume Cronyn. Hatred for a sadistic captain drives a convict and his cellmates to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Thur. 8 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:09 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

C

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Campfire Kiss (2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Wed. 10 a.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:50 a.m. CMAX Wed. 2:45 p.m. CMAX Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Capsized: Blood in the Water (2019) Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn. In 1982 a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, leaving the the people to drift for days in the cold shark-infested waters. They must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks hunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DSC Sun. 4 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

Carmen, la de Ronda (1959) Sara Montiel, Maurice Ronet. Una gitana nunca tomó la vida en serio hasta que se enfrentó a la muerte de los hombres que pelearon por ella. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

El Caso de la Mujer Asesinadita (1954) Jorge Mistral, Gloria Marín. Un hombre y una mujer unen sus fuerzas psíquicas y descubren que ambos han tenido el mismo sueño de cómo será su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Catwoman (2004) ★ Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt. A shy artist acquires feline speed, agility and keen senses following a brush with death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Fri. 6 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Sat. 8 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer (2020) Sean Kleier, Ashley Williams. A man fails a lie detector test and confesses to brutally murdering his pregnant wife Shan’ann and their two young daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan. The publisher of a women’s magazine has his best columnist play holiday host to a Navy hero. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

Cinco asesinos esperan (1964) Jorge Martínez de Hoyos, Noé Murayama. Un asaltante frustrado porque no pudo robar un tren planea vengarse del comisario raptando a su esposa y sus dos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Circus (1928) ★★ Charlie Chaplin, Merna Kennedy. Silent. The little tramp joins a circus, befriends a bareback rider and walks the tightrope. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 8:15 a.m.

City Lights (1931) ★★★★ Charlie Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill. Silent. A little tramp gets money from a drunken millionaire for an operation to restore a flower girl’s sight. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

City Streets (1931) ★★ Gary Cooper, Sylvia Sidney. A mobster’s daughter leads her boyfriend from the circus into bootlegging. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SUND Sun. 4 p.m.

Cleveland Abduction (2015) Taryn Manning, Raymond Cruz. A single mother becomes Ariel Castro’s first kidnapping victim, and finds herself trapped in his home with two other women for 11 years. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

Coda (2020) Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes. A famous pianist who is struggling with stage fright late in his career finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:08 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:25 p.m. CMAX Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sat. 7 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:05 p.m. CMAX Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:33 p.m.

Come as You Are (2019) Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto. A traveling nurse takes three disabled men on a road trip to Montreal so they can lose their virginity at a brothel. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:30 a.m. STARZ Tues. 8:13 a.m.

The Comedian (2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Fri. 3:10 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:40 a.m.

The Condemned (2007) ★ Steve Austin, Vinnie Jones. Un reo condenado a la pena de muerte en una cárcel centroamericana se encuentra entre varios prisioneros que son llevados a una isla remota para una pelea a muerte que será transmitida en vivo por la Internet. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Conserje en condominio (1974) Cantinflas, Claudia Islas. El nuevo conserje de un condominio se involucra en la vida de varias inquilinas y trata de resolver sus problemas. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. GALA Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. AMC Fri. Noon

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Cover Girl (1944) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Gene Kelly. A Brooklyn chorus girl wins a contest, leaves her boyfriend and joins a Broadway show. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) ★★ Jet Li, DMX. El ladrón Anthony Fait asalta una joyería y consigue escapar de los agentes que lo persiguen. Su, un policía taiwanés, persigue a Fait, pero cuando un criminal secuestra a la hija de Fait, Su promete que lo ayudará a salvarla. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m.

The Crimson Pirate (1952) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Nick Cravat. An acrobatic pirate and his sidekick help Caribbean rebels fight Spain with an inventor’s weapons. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Critters Attack! (2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:29 a.m.

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. Noon

Cyborg (1989) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Deborah Richter. A martial artist hunts a killer in a plague-infested urban dump of the future. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:16 p.m.

Cynthia (1947) ★ Elizabeth Taylor, George Murphy. Sheltered by her parents, a small-town teenager finally goes out on a date. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:35 a.m.

D

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:15 a.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Thur. 4:56 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 8 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:34 p.m.

The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950) ★★ June Haver, Gordon MacRae. An Irish horsecar driver’s daughter meets New York showman Tony Pastor and goes into vaudeville. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

A Day’s Pleasure (1919) Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance. Silent. Charlie and his family have an adventure on land and sea. (NR) 25 mins. TCM Sun. 2 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 6 a.m. SUND Sun. 1:30 p.m. SUND Mon. Noon SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Dead End (1937) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Humphrey Bogart. A gangster returns to his New York slum and teaches the Dead End Kids dirty tricks. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Death Sentence (2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 10 a.m.

Debunkers, Inc. (2017) Josh Pinkowski, Izzy Pollak. High school sleuths start a business to solve mysteries. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Wed. 1 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BRVO Sat. 5:26 p.m. BRVO Sun. 1 a.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Derailed (2005) ★★ Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston. Adulterous lovers must turn the tables on a violent blackmailer to save their respective families. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Fri. 3:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Wed. 7 p.m. FREE Thur. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 7 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. LIFE Mon. 11:03 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:05 a.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:43 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 a.m.

A Dog’s Life (1918) Charles Chaplin. Silent. Charlie rescues a stray from other dogs, and together they meet Edna after finding a wallet full of cash. (NR) 33 mins. TCM Sat. 4:45 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:02 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 6:22 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:26 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 2:53 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9:24 p.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Sat. 2:52 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Sat. 2:13 p.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Doppelganger (1993) ★★ Drew Barrymore, George Newbern. A Los Angeles writer discovers his new roommate and lover is on the run from her evil ghostly double. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 a.m. EPIX Thur. 9:55 a.m.

Dos de Abajo (1982) Lucha Villa, Valentín Trujillo. Dos albañiles encuentran un tesoro escondido en la obra en que trabajan, y pasan a ser víctimas de una gran persecución. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 8:05 a.m.

Down to Earth (2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Down to Earth (1947) ★★ Rita Hayworth, Larry Parks. The Greek goddess Terpsichore stars in a Broadway producer’s jazz show about the nine muses. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Tues. 10 a.m. FX Wed. 8 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m.

Drew Peterson: Untouchable (2012) ★ Rob Lowe, Kaley Cuoco. Suspicion falls on police officer Drew Peterson when his fourth wife disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:44 p.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

E

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 a.m.

Early Man (2018) ★★★ Voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston. Animated. A plucky cave man and the rest of his tribe face a grave threat when Lord Nooth plans to transform their land into a giant mine. Not ready to go down without a fight, he must unite the clan in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Easter Parade (1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Fred Astaire. A New York dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Wed. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6 p.m. TNT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

The Electric Horseman (1979) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A newswoman and a rodeo star flee to Utah with a $12 million horse freed from a Las Vegas promotion. (PG) 2 hrs. CMAX Mon. 6:20 a.m.

Elmer Gantry (1960) ★★★★ Burt Lancaster, Jean Simmons. An Oscar-winning adaptation of the Sinclair Lewis novel about religious fervor in small-town America. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Embraceable You (1948) ★★ Dane Clark, Geraldine Brooks. A small-time hoodlum falls in love with a girl he accidentally hits with his car. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Wed. 3 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:25 a.m. STARZ Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 11:34 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:35 a.m.

The Evil That Men Do (1984) ★★ Charles Bronson, Theresa Saldana. A hit man leaves retirement to stop a British torturer serving the regime in Guatemala. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:15 p.m. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sun. Noon AMC Mon. 2:17 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Exposed (2016) ★ Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves. While investigating the death of his partner, a detective uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a young woman. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Fri. 4 p.m. SYFY Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:15 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Sun. 4 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:09 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m. HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Sun. 4 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:59 p.m.

The Favor (1994) ★★ Harley Jane Kozak, Elizabeth McGovern. A wife asks her single friend to fulfill her longtime fantasy with a high-school beau. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:43 a.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Sun. 12:40 p.m. CMAX Wed. 8:56 a.m.

Fearless (1993) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Isabella Rossellini. A survivor of a plane-crash believes he can do anything and even tells his wife that he has fallen in love with a fellow survivor. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:52 a.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sun. 2 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:55 a.m. EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Fri. 3 p.m.

Finding Neverland (2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 a.m.

A Fine Pair (1968) ★★ Rock Hudson, Claudia Cardinale. A New York police captain helps an Italian beauty return some stolen jewels to a safe in Austria. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Tues. 1:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:05 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:11 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:24 a.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8:04 a.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

The Flame and the Arrow (1950) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Virginia Mayo. An acrobatic rebel and his band of mountain men trick Hessian mercenaries in medieval Italy. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Antonio Cupo. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 10 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:04 p.m. STARZ Sun. 10:42 p.m. STARZ Tues. 10:02 a.m. STARZ Tues. 8:01 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 5:26 p.m.

Forgiven (2016) Kevin Sorbo, Jenn Gotzon. The perpetrator of a hostage situation plans his escape while a woman tries to save his life. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Mon. 9:40 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:18 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:55 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sun. 6 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:15 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:15 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:57 p.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Furry Vengeance (2010) ★ Brendan Fraser, Brooke Shields. The fur flies when forest animals go to war against a land developer whose latest project threatens their habitat. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

Fury (1936) ★★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Spencer Tracy. On the way to see his sweetheart a man is wrongly jailed and besieged by a lynch mob. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

G

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:21 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:48 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 p.m.

General Commander (2019) Steven Seagal, Sonia Couling. A CIA operative exacts revenge against the mob boss who killed a member of his team. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sun. 6 p.m. COM Sun. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:35 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Gilda (1946) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford. A Buenos Aires casino owner hires a gambler who once had an affair with his alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:51 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:24 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:48 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:25 p.m. STARZ Sat. 12:12 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:20 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6 p.m.

The Gold Rush (1925) ★★★★ Charles Chaplin, Mack Swain. Silent. Mostly isolated in the Yukon, the little tramp cooks a shoe, falls in love, hangs from a cliff and strikes it rich. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Golden Blade (1953) ★★ Rock Hudson, Piper Laurie. A hero uses the magic sword of Damascus to free a Baghdad princess from a grand vizier and his son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. Noon

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:40 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Grace Is Gone (2007) ★★ John Cusack, Shélan O’Keefe. A man takes his two young daughters on a road trip while searching for a way to tell them that their mother, a soldier, has been killed in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Gran hotel (1944) Cantinflas, Jacqueline Dalya. Un vago es echado a las calles y encuentra trabajo en un hotel de lujo donde es confundido con un duque. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Tues. 1 p.m.

The Great American Pastime (1956) ★★ Tom Ewell, Anne Francis. A busy suburban lawyer attempts to cement relations with his son by agreeing to coach a Little League baseball team. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

The Great Dictator (1940) ★★★ Charles Chaplin, Paulette Goddard. A Jewish barber looks like Adenoid Hynkel, dictator of Tomania, who meets Benzino Napaloni, dictator of Bacteria. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Tues. 10:45 a.m. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. Noon

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8:55 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Tues. 2 a.m. SHOW Fri. Noon

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sat. 5:30 p.m. COM Sat. 8 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:19 p.m. STARZ Mon. 12:59 p.m. STARZ Sun. 5:02 a.m.

H

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:45 p.m. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. LOGO Fri. 8:30 p.m. LOGO Sat. 1 a.m.

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009) ★★ Voices of Helen Niedwick, GK Bowes. Animated. Snow White must prevent her father from marrying a scheming witch who wants to rule the kingdom. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 a.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:40 a.m. CMAX Wed. 6:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Happy Thieves (1962) ★★ Rex Harrison, Rita Hayworth. An art thief, his lover and a forger plot to steal a Goya painting from the Prado museum in Madrid. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Harsh Times (2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Fri. 6 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 7:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Her Deadly Groom (2020) Kate Watson, Michael DeVorzon. A recently divorced woman meets a seemingly perfect man who harbors a dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Hercules (1983) ★ Lou Ferrigno, Sybil Danning. The muscular hero forms Ursa Major and fights space robots to save a kidnapped princess. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sun. 7 p.m.

El hijo de Lamberto Quintero (1990) Pepe Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar. Asesinan a Lamberto Quintero y su hijo decide vengarlo siguiendo sus pasos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) ★ Michael McMillian, Jessica Stroup. Cannibalistic mutants attack a group of National Guardsmen investigating a distress signal in the New Mexican desert. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:25 a.m.

Hit the Deck (1955) ★★ Jane Powell, Tony Martin. A bosun’s mate and his two buddies find three women and trouble on shore leave in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:59 p.m. LIFE Fri. 5 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Holes (2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Fri. 12:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:02 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:23 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:36 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Fri. 11:50 p.m. BRVO Sat. 2 a.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Home of the Brave (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel. Three soldiers, including a doctor, have difficulty adjusting to life at home following a long and difficult tour of duty in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:59 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:20 a.m. CMAX Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015) ★ Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson. The magical hot tub sends Lou, Nick and Jacob to the year 2025 to prevent an unknown assailant from shooting Lou. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003) ★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. Four travelers take refuge in the home of a clan of demented killers. Written and directed by musician Rob Zombie. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:15 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

House of Versace (2013) ★★ Gina Gershon, Raquel Welch. After the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, his sister Donatella tries to carry on his legacy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. Noon

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Hover (2018) Cleopatra Coleman, Shane Coffey. As environmental strain causes food shortages around the world, a compassionate caregiver uncovers a deadly connection between the health of her clients and agricultural drone technology. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:29 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sun. 9:30 p.m. E Mon. Noon BRVO Sat. 8 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:55 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Tues. 5 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Tras salir victoriosos en los juegos del hambre, Katniss Everdeen y Peeta Mellark emprenden el tour de la victoria. Katniss cree que se está gestando una rebelión, pero un cruel cambio en las reglas del próximo torneo podría cambiar Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Thur. 9:24 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:30 p.m.

I

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017) Alana Boden, Skeet Ulrich. In 2002, Brian David Mitchell abducts 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home. Held captive by Mitchell and his accomplice, Smart must endure months of brutality while trying to figure out a way to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Sun. 2:05 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:20 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the corpses turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:26 a.m.

Ice Station Zebra (1968) ★★ Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. submarine commander races Russians to a North Pole weather station to recover a Soviet spy satellite. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Idle Class (1921) Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance. Silent. The Little Tramp is mistaken for a wealthy golfer. (NR) 32 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

In & Out (1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9:14 a.m.

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) ★★★ Judy Garland, Van Johnson. The more co-workers fight in a Chicago music store, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:23 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Inherit the Viper (2019) Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva. For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn’t just their family business -- it’s their only means of survival. But when a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal as he tries to quit the life for good. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:40 a.m.

It’s a Date (1940) ★★ Deanna Durbin, Kay Francis. A Broadway star and her daughter become rivals for a role and a millionaire in Hawaii. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Iverson (2014) Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sat. 5 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:20 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) ★★★ Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson. Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene cross paths in a rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

Jim Thorpe, All American (1951) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Charles Bickford. Coach Pop Warner recalls the Oklahoma Indian forced to return his medals from the 1912 Olympics. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret: Special Edition (2013) ★★ Tania Raymonde, Jesse Lee Soffer. Jodi Arias claims self-defense while on trial for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 11:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 1:59 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 7:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Juana Gallo (1961) Luis Aguilar, María Félix. El padre y el novio de una joven son asesinados por órdenes de un coronel y ella incita al pueblo a la Revolución. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:40 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FREE Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:17 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Juror (1996) ★★ Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin. A mob hit man will kill a single mother’s son if she cannot sway her fellow jurors in a murder trial. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:20 a.m.

Karla contra los Jaguares (1973) Marcela López Rey, Gilberto Puentes. Karla manipula a unos jóvenes autómatas a los que les ordena robar, pero los Jaguares la persiguen y la capturan. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Karma (2018) Mandela Van Peebles, Brytni Sarpy. When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon which stalks him at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 4:01 a.m.

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013) ★★ Kevin Hart. In the follow-up to 2011’s Laugh at My Pain, comic Kevin Hart performs two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (R) 1 hr. 15 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

The Kid (1921) ★★★★ Charlie Chaplin, Jack Coogan. Silent. The Little Tramp raises the abandoned child of an unwed mother. (NR) 50 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TBS Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Killer High (2018) Kacey Rohl, Humberly González. Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. 10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

A King in New York (1957) ★★ Charles Chaplin, Dawn Addams. The deposed king of Estrovia appears on television and must answer to the House Un-American Activities Committee. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:45 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. Noon

A Kiss Before Dying (1991) ★★ Matt Dillon, Sean Young. A social climber kills a tycoon’s daughter, then marries her twin and goes to work for her father. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:55 a.m.

Kiss Me Kate (1953) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in The Taming of the Shrew. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

The Knockout (1914) Roscoe ''Fatty’’ Arbuckle, Minta Durfee. Silent. A man must fight a champion boxer. (NR) 25 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 7 p.m.

The Lady From Shanghai (1948) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles. A rich lawyer and his seductive wife frame an Irish sailor for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music (2014) Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga’s explosive, eccentric rise to fame and her reputation for revolutionizing music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. OVA Sat. 7 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Mon. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:36 p.m.

Lake Placid 2 (2007) John Schneider, Sam McMurray. A sheriff, a big-game hunter and a wildlife officer try to kill three giant crocodiles. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:26 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Lamberto Quintero (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Marcela Rubiales. Un Hombre honesto y violento logra que todos los hombres de la comunidad le respeten. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 3:50 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:55 p.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. Kaulder, el último cazador de brujas del mundo, se enfrenta a la reina de las brujas, a quien él mismo mató y por culpa de la cual sufre la maldición de ser inmortal y ver morir a todas las personas que ama. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Lavalantula (2015) Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook. Volcanic eruptions in Los Angeles unleash a swarm of gigantic, lava-breathing tarantulas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 7 a.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OVA Mon. 7 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 2 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2:01 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Fri. 7:34 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:42 p.m. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Les Misérables (1952) ★★★ Michael Rennie, Debra Paget. Obsessed Inspector Javert hounds Jean Valjean for life after the man steals a loaf of bread for his starving family. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Limelight (1952) ★★★ Charles Chaplin, Claire Bloom. A has-been music-hall clown helps a suicidal ballerina become the toast of 1917 London. (G) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. A Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:49 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:08 p.m. STARZ Wed. 9:51 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Sun. 4 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:02 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:57 p.m. STARZ Thur. 11:56 p.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 1 p.m. TBS Fri. 6 p.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Mon. 10 a.m.

Love Me if You Dare (2003) ★★ Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. Close childhood friends continuously dare each other to pull pranks in a twisted game of one-upmanship. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Thur. 10 a.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Kelly Rutherford, Cameron Mathison. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Love’s Resounding Courage (2010) ★★ Cheryl Ladd, Bruce Boxleitner. When his beloved wife dies, a man receives support from his parents to help save his land. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Tues. 5:30 a.m.

The Loves of Carmen (1948) ★★ Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford. Gypsy Carmen drives men wild in 1820s Spain, especially the dragoon Don Jose. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sat. 6:35 a.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:40 p.m. CMAX Fri. 3:20 p.m.

The Lucky Ones (2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:17 a.m.

Lullaby of Broadway (1951) ★★ Doris Day, Gene Nelson. A London stage star returns to New York and finds her mother, once on Broadway, has taken to drink. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Mabel’s Married Life (1914) Charles Chaplin, Mabel Normand. Silent. A man and his wife get into a fight. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Wed. 9 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Magnificent Obsession (1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:20 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2:01 a.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 7 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 4 a.m. SHOW Wed. 9:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SUND Sun. 8:30 a.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m. SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Mary Burns, Fugitive (1935) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Melvyn Douglas. A gangster’s ex-girlfriend finds true love with a man who helps her hide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Loves Music, Loves to Dance (2001) Patsy Kensit, Cynthia Preston. Based on a novel by Mary Higgins Clark. A TV producer launches her own investigation into a friend’s murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:11 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Thur. Noon FREE Thur. 9 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BBCA Sun. 1 p.m. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:24 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:43 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:34 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:10 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:53 p.m.

Megalodon (2018) Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace. A military vessel that is searching for an unidentified submersible finds itself face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what is on board to defend itself from the monstrous beast. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Wed. 4:03 a.m. SYFY Wed. 10:58 a.m.

El mejor regalo (1974) Jorge Rivero, Teresa Gimpera. En el pleno día de la boda el novio recibe un regalo insólito: un bebé, supuestamente producto de un viejo amorío. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. SUND Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m.

Miss Firecracker (1989) ★★★ Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen. An ex-flirt wants to win the Yazoo City, Miss., beauty contest her cousin won years before. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:59 a.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Modern Times (1936) ★★★★ Charlie Chaplin, Paulette Goddard. In Chaplin’s classic comedy of the Machine Age, a bolt tightener fails at everything but falling in love. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:08 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 11:25 p.m.

Monsieur Verdoux (1947) ★★★ Charles Chaplin, Mady Correll. A Paris bank clerk woos, weds and then kills rich women to support his ailing wife and son. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 9:45 a.m.

A Monster Calls (2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 8:20 a.m. HBO Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 8:55 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBCA Sun. 11:09 p.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker, retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (2019) A deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:35 p.m. CMAX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Mortdecai (2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:05 a.m. SHOW Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Wed. 1:25 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) ★★ Voices of Ty Burrell, Max Charles. Animated. After Sherman and Penny take his time machine for a joyride, Mr. Peabody must come to the rescue before the past, present and future are changed forever. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 1:20 a.m.

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell. During a world tour, the Muppets become entangled in an international crime caper masterminded by a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:37 a.m.

A Murder to Remember (2020) Maddie Nichols, Carolyn McCormick. A woman finds herself in grave danger when her husband dies in the wilderness and she accepts help from a seemingly friendly camper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 11:06 p.m. LIFE Mon. 1:58 a.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:15 p.m.

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 10 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Mystery Date (1991) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Teri Polo. A shy guy takes his dream-girl on a date in his brother’s ’59 DeSoto, with corpses in the trunk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sat. 8:30 a.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Fri. 5:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 3 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Fri. 8:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 6:10 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FS1 Mon. 7:30 p.m.

The Neighbor in the Window (2020) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenn Lyon. When Karen, her husband Scott and their young son relocate to Washington for Scott’s job, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. However, soon after she meets Lisa, her charming neighbor, her life starts to spiral out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 3:21 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Never Say Goodbye (1946) ★★ Errol Flynn, Eleanor Parker. A girl receives help from a Marine in reuniting her divorced but devoted parents. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:46 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:09 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:37 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:29 a.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman. People hide in a farmhouse from carnivorous walking corpses revived by who knows what. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Sat. 1 p.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford, Janet Montgomery. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. 3:25 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:30 p.m.

No Good Deed (2002) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Milla Jovovich. Three thieves hold a policeman hostage, as they plot to steal $10 million from a bank. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:14 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

North Country (2005) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Frances McDormand. A constant barrage of abuse from her co-workers spurs a miner to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against her employer. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:28 a.m. STARZ Tues. 12:17 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

On the Town (1949) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Sailors Gabey, Chip and Ozzie have 24 hours to meet pretty women and see the sights of New York. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Once Upon a Crime (1992) ★ John Candy, James Belushi. Taking a lost dachshund from Rome to Monte Carlo drags various people into a mixed-up case of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:23 p.m. STARZ Wed. 11:31 p.m. STARZ Sun. 2:18 a.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

One Third of a Nation (1939) ★★ Sylvia Sidney, Leif Erickson. An old-money heir falls in love with a girl from one of the New York tenements he owns. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. Un sagaz criminal emprende un viaje a un universo paralelo donde intentará eliminar a sus otros yos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Open Season (2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. STARZ Sat. 8:29 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

The Opposite Sex (1956) ★★★ June Allyson, Joan Collins. Catty Park Avenue women teach a friend how to win her husband back from a sexpot. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 8 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:28 a.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sun. 2 p.m.

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

El Padrino Es mi Compadre (1974) Olga Breeskin, Fernando Arriaga. Una bailarina famosa se enamora de un albañil solamente para hacerse publicidad sin que él lo sepa. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Pal Joey (1957) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Frank Sinatra. A singer flirts with a chorus girl from Albuquerque after a San Francisco socialite buys him a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:19 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Papillon (1973) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. Safecracker Henri The Butterfly Charriere tries to escape from Devil’s Island with counterfeiter Louis Dega. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:40 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 8:44 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Pay Day (1922) Charles Chaplin, Phyllis Allen. Silent. Charlie and his wife argue over his pay. (NR) 28 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:10 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:15 a.m. EPIX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

El pecado de Laura (1949) Meche Barba, Abel Salazar. Una joven pobre quiere ser bailarina, conoce a un bailarín que le ofrece clases de baile gratis pero después la viola. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Pecado original (1991) Rodolfo de Anda, Janet Mass. Dos agentes de policía buscan a dos agresores en una clínica para hombres que tienen problemas con mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:35 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 1:35 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:14 p.m. STARZ Tues. 2:23 p.m.

The Pickup Game (2019) A global underground industry promises to teach men how to be successful with women. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Mon. 9 p.m. STARZ Tues. 6:34 a.m. STARZ Tues. 6:21 p.m.

The Pilgrim (1923) ★★ Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance. Silent. Residents of a small Texas town mistake an escaped convict for a minister. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 4 a.m.

Pillow Talk (1959) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An interior decorator and a playboy songwriter share a telephone party line and size each other up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:35 p.m. SHOW Fri. 7 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:41 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:15 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:41 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) ★ Bela Lugosi, Vampira. Filmmaker Ed Wood Jr.'s laughable tale of alien invaders and resurrected corpses in the San Fernando Valley. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Planet 51 (2009) ★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel. Animated. An astronaut lands on a planet he thought was uninhabited, but he finds an alien civilization that resembles 1950s-era America. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:27 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:49 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987) ★ Steve Guttenberg, Bubba Smith. Citizens join misfit officers in a crime-watch program headed for disaster. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989) ★★ Bubba Smith, David Graf. Clownish police officers are on the lookout for a three-ring circus of thieves. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

El portero (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Silvia Pinal. Cantinflas es el encargado de una humilde pensión y por dinero, se dedica a escribir cartas para los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. GALA Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Pretty Maids All in a Row (1971) ★★ Rock Hudson, Angie Dickinson. Gene Roddenberry wrote and produced this black comedy about a guidance counselor well-versed in seduction and murder. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:53 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:22 p.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 2:05 a.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:21 a.m. STARZ Fri. 3:12 a.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Prosecuting Casey Anthony (2013) ★★ Rob Lowe, Elizabeth Mitchell. Prosecutor Jeff Ashton presents evidence against Casey Anthony, on trial in the murder of her 2-year-old daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Protocol (1984) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Chris Sarandon. A Washington waitress saves the Emir of Ohtar’s life, launching her diplomatic career and a scandal. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 1 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Wed. 5:25 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Tues. 9 p.m.

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:47 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:33 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Sun. 1 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sun. 6 a.m. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Raza de Víboras (1978) Valentín Trujillo, Rebeca Silva. Dos primos han sido rivales en todo desde siempre y para colmo se enamoran de la misma mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Re-Animator (1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. Noon

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

The Renegade Ranger (1938) ★★ George O’Brien, Rita Hayworth. A Texas Ranger sides with a woman’s righteous opposition to carpetbaggers. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Mon. 3 p.m. SYFY Tues. 12:17 p.m.

Reto a la vida (1954) Susana Canales, Francisco Jambrina. Un campesino venga la muerte de su hermano y mata al cacique pero es condenado a muerte y escapa con la maestra. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Reveille With Beverly (1943) ★★ Ann Miller, William Wright. As the substitute host on a morning radio program, former switchboard operator Beverly Ross becomes a local sensation when she changes the format to hot boogie-woogie. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 a.m.

Richard Jewell (2019) ★★★ Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Tues. 1:28 a.m. SYFY Tues. 10 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Tues. 11 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:20 p.m. CMAX Wed. 12:45 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:55 p.m.

RoboCop 2 (1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:11 a.m.

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show Afghan Star. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:05 a.m. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Romance in the Air (2020) Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs. A woman gets a chance at happiness when she returns home and reunites with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Romance on the High Seas (1948) ★★ Jack Carson, Janis Paige. A man hires a private eye to watch his wife on a cruise, but the wife sends an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Romantics (2010) ★★ Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel. Longtime rivalries resurface in the hours before a woman is scheduled to marry the former lover of her college roommate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Room Service (1938) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Chico Marx. Broadway producers and their entourage hole up in a hotel, waiting for a sucker to back their play. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

A Room With a View (1986) ★★★ Helena Bonham-Carter, Maggie Smith. An English miss tours 1907 Florence, Italy, with her cousin and meets a soulmate. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sat. 10:15 p.m.

The Rounders (1914) Charles Chaplin, Roscoe ''Fatty’’ Arbuckle. Silent. Two drunken men fight with their wives. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:25 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:50 a.m. CMAX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 4:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Sun. 3 p.m. SYFY Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Sabotage (1936) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Oscar Homolka. A London housewife learns that her husband is helping a secret group planting bombs in public places. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 5:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world, Blue Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Salvador (1986) ★★★ James Woods, James Belushi. Photojournalist Richard Boyle and his disc-jockey buddy go to circa-1980 El Salvador. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Samaritan (2012) ★ Samuel L. Jackson, Luke Kirby. After many years in prison, a former grifter tries to go straight, but the son of his former partner insists on learning the game and relieving a feared gangster of $8 million. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 12:20 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

San Antonio (1945) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Alexis Smith. A Texas cattleman flirts with a saloon singer and shoots it out with rustlers at the Alamo. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw’s terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help guru, who has a few dark secrets of his own. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:50 a.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Sat. 11:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:47 a.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 4:23 a.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 a.m.

Seraphim Falls (2006) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan. In 1868 a determined hunter and four hired gunmen relentlessly pursue an injured man across Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 10:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Wed. Noon

Seven Days in May (1964) ★★★★ Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas. An aide discovers his general’s Pentagon plot and tells the president. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:18 p.m.

Seven Sweethearts (1942) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Van Heflin. A Michigan reporter woos the youngest of seven Dutch sisters who cannot wed until the eldest weds. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Fri. 6 p.m. E Sat. 10 a.m. BRVO Sat. 11:10 a.m. BRVO Sat. 2:18 p.m.

Sex and the City 2 (2010) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Now married to Big, Carrie faces temptation when she unexpectedly runs into Aidan while on vacation with the gals in Abu Dhabi. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. E Fri. 9 p.m. E Sat. 1 p.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of The Joy of Sex, then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:25 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 9 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 11 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 3:35 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:04 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:16 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 2:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:50 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. E Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 5:50 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 6 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:40 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Shoulder Arms (1918) Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance. Silent. Charlie is a private with dreams of becoming a war hero by going behind enemy lines. (NR) 46 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Los siete proscritos (1980) David Reynoso, Claudia Islas. Un grupo de siete criminales busca un misterioso tesoro y no descansará hasta que lo encuentre. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground (2017) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, a New Orleans handyman and blues singer is left homeless before he has the chance to declaring himself via a love letter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

6 Souls (2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:49 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Sleeping With Danger (2020) Elisabeth Röhm, Antonio Cupo. Flight attendant Kate Jewell must go into hiding when the man of her dreams becomes increasingly jealous and violent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Small Town Girl (1953) ★★ Jane Powell, Farley Granger. A judge’s daughter keeps an eye on a playboy who gets 30 days in jail for speeding. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. A Sat. Noon

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FREE Sun. 11 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Soapdish (1991) ★★ Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover’s return to the daytime drama The Sun Also Sets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:37 a.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Tues. 2 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. COM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Fri. 3 p.m. FREE Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Sat. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sat. 10:03 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Sat. 9:57 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:48 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Stalked by My Ex (2017) Yves Bright, Tamara Braun. Una mujer y su hija adolescente huyen a su localidad de origen cuando descubren que el exesposo de la mujer, un hombre violento que la maltrataba, está a punto de salir de prisión. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:05 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:20 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:04 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Thur. 8:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:28 a.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes. The dancing hero of Saturday Night Fever is six years older, beyond disco and ready for Broadway. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sun. 10 p.m.

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. OVA Mon. 10 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sun. 3:45 p.m. COM Sun. 8 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Fri. 2 p.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Storks (2016) ★★ Voices of Andy Samberg, Katie Crown. Animated. When the Baby Factory produces an adorable but unauthorized girl, a stork and his human friend race against time to deliver the bundle of trouble before the boss finds out. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 6:53 a.m.

Straight From the Heart (2003) ★★★ Teri Polo, Andrew McCarthy. A successful New York photographer meets a reclusive Wyoming widower who cannot let go of the past. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

The Strawberry Blonde (1941) ★★★ James Cagney, Olivia de Havilland. A turn-of-the-century gold digger is loved by a decent young dentist and a brash contractor. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Street Scene (1931) ★★★★ Sylvia Sidney, William Collier. Based on the play by Elmer Rice. Tenement dwellers in New York’s impoverished districts wage a daily battle for survival. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 10 p.m.

The Student Prince (1954) ★★ Ann Blyth, Edmund Purdom. Prince Karl goes to university in Heidelberg, sows wild oats, and falls in love with an innkeeper’s niece. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Su Herencia Era Matar (1992) Alejandro Ruiz, Patricia Rivera. Una maldición predispone a los hombres de una familia a matar, ahora un padre ha de salvar a su hijo de dicha maldición. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Thur. 9 a.m. FXX Fri. 2:06 a.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:10 a.m.

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. When Frankie and Nate agree to host an annual celebration, they must make a big splash to ensure the viability of their winery going forward. The paramours will find out if business can be mixed with pleasure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams (1973) ★★★ Joanne Woodward, Martin Balsam. A Manhattan couple with a gay son and an empty life go to France after the wife’s mother dies. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Sunnyside (1919) ★★ Charles Chaplin, Edna Purviance. Silent. A hotel maintenance man has the uncanny ability to create chaos wherever he ventures. (NR) 41 mins. TCM Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:35 a.m.

Susan and God (1940) ★★ Joan Crawford, Fredric March. A socialite annoys her husband and friends with the new religion she brings home from England. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Swing Shift (1984) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A housewife flirts with a jazzy 4-F co-worker at a World War II aircraft plant. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Sydney White (2007) ★★ Amanda Bynes, Sara Paxton. A college freshman joins forces with seven misfits to take over the student government and promote fair treatment for nerd and noted alike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sat. 4 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:58 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:49 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Tarnished Angels (1938) ★ Sally Eilers, Lee Bowman. A phony evangelist who steals from her flock has a change of heart after working with a handicapped follower. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Tea for Two (1950) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. A broke 1929 heiress tries to bankroll a singer’s Broadway show in this version of No, No, Nanette. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Tues. 4 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1:10 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:12 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Mon. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Thirty Day Princess (1934) ★★ Sylvia Sidney, Cary Grant. Everything is not royal when a young American substitutes for a visiting princess confined with the mumps. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Madeleine Carroll. Spies and the police chase a handcuffed couple who cannot stand each other. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sun. 5:15 p.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:55 p.m.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana. The unusual genetic makeup of a librarian causes him to travel back and forth through time, so that he and his beloved are always out of sync. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Sat. 2 a.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. MTV Tues. 8:30 a.m. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Tues. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Tom Horn (1980) ★★ Steve McQueen, Linda Evans. Turn-of-the-century Wyoming ranchers hire the legendary bounty hunter to stop cattle rustlers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:17 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Tues. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Tues. Noon OVA Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Too Many Girls (1940) ★★ Lucille Ball, Richard Carlson. An heiress attends a Southwest college with four football-star bodyguards hired by her father. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Train (1965) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Paul Scofield. A railroad boss helps the Resistance stop a Nazi colonel from smuggling French art. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Troll (1986) ★★ Noah Hathaway, Michael Moriarty. A San Francisco couple’s son enters a magic world to rescue his sister from a troll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sun. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Sun. 8:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Sun. 2:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Sun. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 5 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:04 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:10 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:19 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Tyson (2008) ★★★ Mike Tyson. Interviews, archival footage and photographs help illustrate a biography of the life of former boxer Mike Tyson, in and out of the ring. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 a.m.

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 4:55 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:34 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:22 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 12:48 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Thur. 4 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:31 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Upside-Down Magic (2020) Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong. Sent to a school for magic, a girl and her new friends must learn to use their special but unpolished skills to save everyone from the forces of evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sun. 10 a.m. DISN Sun. 8 p.m. DISN Mon. 8 p.m. DISN Tues. 4 p.m. DISN Wed. 8 p.m. DISN Thur. Noon DISN Fri. 6:15 p.m. DISN Sat. Noon

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Valentín de la Sierra (1968) Antonio Aguilar, Lupita Ferrer. Un jefe revolucionario cae en una trampa, su mujer y el pueblo lo salvan pero su campamento es arrasado. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SYFY Wed. 3 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 p.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Vengeance Valley (1951) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Robert Walker. A rancher’s son gets his foster brother in trouble with an unwed mother’s brothers. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:11 a.m.

La vida sigue igual (1969) Julio Iglesias, Charo López. Una historia basada en hechos reales sobre la vida y carrera del famoso cantante español y ex torero, Julio Iglesias. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:02 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:22 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:23 p.m.

The Wagons Roll at Night (1941) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Sylvia Sidney. A carnival operator tries to end his sister’s fling with a rookie lion tamer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 1:30 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:30 a.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 1:10 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Warning Shot (2018) David Spade, Frank Whaley. A struggling single mother and her young daughter inherit a farmhouse. When a family business rival sends armed men to take the water rights to the farm’s creek by force, the situation spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:25 p.m.

Watch the Birdie (1951) ★★ Red Skelton, Arlene Dahl. A businesswoman in distress meets a photographer who looks like his father and grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Wed. Noon HBO Sun. 5:14 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:15 p.m. SHOW Thur. 5:45 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:45 p.m. CMAX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:31 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:50 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. LIFE Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Where’s the Money (2017) Andrew Bachelor, Kat Graham. A young man from South Central Los Angeles must pledge a fraternity to recover a stash of stolen money. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m.

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8:41 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Wed. 11:32 a.m. STARZ Wed. 8 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 11 p.m.

Whiteout (2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:17 a.m.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes. Twentieth-century teenagers fall in love, despite feuding families, in an update of the classic tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 7 a.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Wrath of God (1972) ★ Robert Mitchum, Rita Hayworth. A 1920s Latin American colonel wants a bootlegger, an Irishman and an ex-priest to kill a godless tyrant. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006) ★★ Patrick Fugit, Shannyn Sossamon. In the afterlife, a suicide victim and his friend set out on a road trip to find his ex-girlfriend, who also killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Written on the Wind (1956) ★★ Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall. A Texas oilman’s sister makes him doubt his wife and best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Wrong Todd (2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Wed. 5 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:01 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Fri. 11:35 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:17 p.m. STARZ Thur. 9:20 a.m. STARZ Thur. 7:41 p.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

You and Me (1938) ★★ Sylvia Sidney, George Raft. An ex-convict marries a department-store co-worker, unaware she’s on parole. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) ★★★★ Jean Arthur, Lionel Barrymore. An eccentric patriarch meets the stuffy parents of his granddaughter’s fiance. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

You Might Be the Killer (2018) Fran Kranz, Alyson Hannigan. A camp counselor suffering from memory loss finds himself in the middle of a horror movie massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

You Only Live Once (1937) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Henry Fonda. Framed for murder, an ex-convict escapes and flees with his wife to Canada. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

You Were Never Lovelier (1942) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Rita Hayworth. A tycoon sends anonymous gifts to his daughter to make her fall for a mystery man he will choose later, but a dancer he doesn’t like takes the credit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Zombie Strippers (2008) ★★ Robert Englund, Jenna Jameson. The proprietor of a strip club rakes in the dough when a top-secret government virus turns a beautiful dancer into the undead star attraction. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 2:25 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Zoolander 2 (2016) ★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A special agent recruits former models Derek Zoolander and Hansel to save the world’s most beautiful people from a deadly plot. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Mon. 3:45 a.m.