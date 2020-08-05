What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Killer Camp’ on The CW; ‘When Sharks Attack’
SERIES
Killer Camp The “killer” claims his or her final victim in an epic murder. Bobby Mair is the host of this semifinal episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine goes to Titusville, Fla., to help Loyd Have Mercy reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown. 9 p.m. Food Network
To Tell the Truth Michael Strahan, Patton Oswalt, Kristen Schaal and Taran Killam. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Tacoma FD Ike’s (Gabriel Hogan) unpleasant twin brother pays him an unexpected visit and asks for a favor that would be life-changing. Also, after the crew takes DNA tests, Granny (Marcus Henderson) is surprised to discover he has a Jewish heritage and Terry (Kevin Heffernan) is shocked by what he learns about Lucy’s (Hassie Harrison) genes. An unscripted remote talk show with cast members follows immediately. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU
Alone The four remaining survivalists struggle to collect enough sustenance to keep them in the game as their food supplies dwindle and one contestant is stalked by a pack of wolves. 10:03 p.m. History
SYFY Wire’s The Great Debate Host Baron Vaughn and his robot sidekick wrap up the first season with a group of panelists to discuss who is the hottest superhero of them all. 11 p.m. Syfy
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack More people are bitten along a small stretch of Florida’s coastline, near New Smyrna Beach, than anywhere else on the planet. 9 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10:30 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Kansas City Royals, 4 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Lakers versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm versus the Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Chicago Sky versus Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m. ESPN2
MLS Soccer The MLS Is Back Tournament Semifinal: Orlando City SC versus Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Seth Rogen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Lucas; host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nikki Glaser. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Jaden Smith talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Mary Trump; actress Kristen Bell. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson guest hosts; D.L. Hughley; Bubba Wallace. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers J.B. Smoove; Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins and Kyung Lah; Thaddeus Dixon performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Rita Wilson performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Revolutionary Road (2008) 8 a.m. Cinemax
Bull Durham (1988) 8 a.m. and 6:09 p.m. Encore
Gandhi (1982) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
The Crimson Pirate (1952) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Double Jeopardy (1999) 9 a.m. AMC
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 9:51 a.m. Encore
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:55 a.m. Epix
Brute Force (1947) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:04 a.m. Starz
X-Men 2 (2003) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The End of the Tour (2015) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Airplane! (1980) 11:45 a.m. IFC
Seven Days in May (1964) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 12:18 p.m. Encore
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 12:35 p.m. TMC
The Mask (1994) 1:11 p.m. Starz
Easy Money (2010) 1:30 p.m. Cinemax
A Most Violent Year (2014) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
The Train (1965) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 2:43 p.m. Encore
Little Women (2019) 2:57 and 11:56 p.m. Starz
The Last Kiss (2006) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax
Warrior (2011) 3:25 p.m. Epix
Room (2015) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Independence Day (1996) 5 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Freeform
Elmer Gantry (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5:16 p.m. Starz
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:26 p.m. HBO
Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy
Mad Max (1979) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Freeform
Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Big (1988) 8 p.m. CMT
Dances With Wolves (1990) 8 p.m. Encore
Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET
Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform
Antz (1998) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Rain Man (1988) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Creed (2015) 10 p.m. Paramount
True Lies (1994) 10:30 p.m. AMC
From Here to Eternity (1953) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Private Parts (1997) 11:15 p.m. TMC
