Movies on TV this week: ‘The Great Escape’ on TCM

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 9 - 15, 2020

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) TMC Tues. 3:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) BRVO Sat. Noon BRVO Sat. 12:22 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) SHOW Wed. 10 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Tues. 5:23 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Sat. 10:55 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) OVA Wed. 4 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) STARZ Tues. 6:37 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:59 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:47 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBCA Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:03 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) CMT Mon. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) SHOW Sun. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Wed. 3:30 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 9 - 15, 2020

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ IFC Mon. 7 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Tues. 3:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 2 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:02 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 6 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ IFC Fri. 2:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 9 - 15, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ FREE Sun. 11:25 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 4:29 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ WGN Tues. 9 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Tues. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 6:30 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:29 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 7 p.m.

Best Friends (1982) ★★ TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Sat. Noon

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 11:32 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 1:57 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ CMAX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 2:33 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ BRVO Fri. 6:02 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:12 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 10:29 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3:29 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ SUND Sat. 6 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ SHOW Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8 a.m. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ BRVO Sat. Noon BRVO Sat. 12:22 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ CMT Sun. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. Noon

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ IFC Mon. 7 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 4 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Wed. 7 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 7 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ SHOW Wed. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. SUND Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Mon. 7 p.m. SUND Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ EPIX Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TMC Wed. Noon TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Thur. 10:01 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Thur. 4:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Thur. 1:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Thur. 7 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ TMC Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 1:30 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:02 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 4:05 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. 3:35 p.m. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ FREE Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ FREE Sat. 5:35 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 6 p.m. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 3 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E Sun. 8:30 p.m. E Sat. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 8:45 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ CMAX Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:55 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ ENCORE Thur. 3:18 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:51 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 10:51 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:28 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:35 p.m. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 6 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ FREE Mon. 6 p.m. FREE Tues. 3 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Sun. 9 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ SUND Tues. 2 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 10:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 1:47 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ FREE Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ CMAX Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Tues. 5:23 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10:55 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ OVA Wed. 4 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ CMAX Mon. 9:05 a.m. CMAX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ USA Wed. 10 p.m. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:53 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ SYFY Sat. 7 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Sun. 3:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:03 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 10:09 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:23 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 11:59 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ CMT Mon. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ OVA Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ SHOW Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ FREE Fri. 5 p.m. FREE Sat. 9 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ SHOW Sun. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 12:36 p.m. STARZ Mon. 3:55 p.m. STARZ Wed. 1:39 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:53 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ STARZ Mon. 6:45 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 6:30 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ STARZ Tues. 9:02 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 9 - 15, 2020

A

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sat. 4 a.m.

Accommodations (2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR) TMC Sat. 6:05 a.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:35 a.m.

Acts of Violence (2018) Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser. A man teams up with his ex-military brothers and a detective to save his kidnapped fiancee from human traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis. Animada. El joven reportero Tintin es secuestrado después de que él adquiere un barco a escala que contiene una pista acerca de la localización de un tesoro escondido. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:03 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Sun. 11:25 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sun. 8:45 p.m. FREE Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 11:55 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:40 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:10 a.m.

Along Came a Nanny (2014) Cameron Mathison, Sarah Lancaster. Hoping to catch a burglar, a cop goes under cover as a nanny in an upscale community. As he looks for leads, he becomes involved with a high-maintenance family and a pretty caregiver nearby. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:50 a.m. OVA Thur. 7:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:57 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:44 a.m.

American Dreamz (2006) ★★ Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid. A conniving singer and a sleeper-cell terrorist become finalists on America’s hottest TV talent show, which the White House chief of staff has scheduled the president to judge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:05 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron. An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:29 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:05 p.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 2:05 a.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Amor de la calle (1950) Mercedes Barba, Fernando Fernández. Un vendedor de tortas emplea a tres niños, la hermana de uno de ellos no puede pagar la renta, y el casero la acosa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Sun. 9 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Wed. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11 p.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Anna Lucasta (1958) ★★ Eartha Kitt, Sammy Davis Jr. A streetwalker falls in love after her family marries her off for money. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 1 p.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Anzio (1968) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk. After Allied forces invade Anzio, seven Americans become trapped behind German lines and must take shelter with a family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Apollo 18 (2011) ★ Lloyd Owen, Warren Christie. Footage recovered from a secret mission to the moon, which was funded by the Department of Defense in the early 1970s, reveals evidence of a terrifying alien encounter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 9:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:27 p.m.

Arsene Lupin (1932) ★ John Barrymore, Lionel Barrymore. A Paris detective matches wits with a thief who walks out of the Louvre with the Mona Lisa. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 9:50 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Atomica (2017) Dominic Monaghan, Sarah Habel. In the near future, a safety inspector encounters two mysterious men at a nuclear power plant in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:31 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:39 p.m.

B

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise (1961) ★★★ Bob Hope, Lana Turner. An advice-to-the-lovelorn writer falls for the only single girl in a town full of women. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. WGN Tues. 9 p.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas. A ruthless producer uses and discards Hollywood hopefuls as stepping stones to the top of the Tinseltown heap. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Tues. 1 a.m. VH1 Tues. 10 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 5:55 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:09 a.m. STARZ Thur. 9:14 a.m. STARZ Thur. 8:52 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Baila mi amor (1962) Begoña Palacios, Fernando Soto. Las aventuras de una joven actriz que se enamora en la vida del México moderno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:29 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SUND Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Fredric March. Victorian poet Robert Browning courts invalid poet Elizabeth Barrett despite her stern father. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 9 a.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:56 a.m. STARZ Mon. 8 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 7 p.m.

Begin Again (2013) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo. A complex, life-changing relationship forms between a talented songbird and the disgraced music executive who is helping her cut her first album. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BRVO Fri. 1:30 a.m. BRVO Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Best Friends (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Goldie Hawn. Hollywood screenwriters, happy as lovers, unwisely get married and go east to meet their in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. STARZ Sun. 4:54 a.m.

Betrayed (1954) ★★★ Clark Gable, Lana Turner. A Dutch intelligence officer trains a shady woman for the underground, then thinks she’s a Nazi spy. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Beware of Mom (2020) Crystal Allen, René Ashton. A woman tries to save her teenage daughter from a wild neighborhood mother who wants to steal her away. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Beyond the Law (2019) Johnny Messner, Steven Seagal. A former mobster turned businessman and a police detective must contend with a dirty ex-cop looking to bring the killer of his son to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

The Big Wedding (2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 6:40 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Birthmother’s Betrayal (2020) Monica Rose Betz, Tanya Clarke. A woman becomes suspicious when her adopted daughter’s birth mother reenters her life and starts to display increasingly erratic behavior. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:13 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Blood Diamond (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly. Dos hombres, un mercenario sudafricano y un pescador, acompañados por una periodista estadounidense, se unen en la búsqueda de una gema extraña, de valor incalculable, que podría cambiar sus vidas. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:55 a.m. STARZ Sat. 10:17 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 5:50 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. OVA Sun. 10 p.m. OVA Mon. 9 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Sat. Noon

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m. SHOW Tues. Noon

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. SHOW Fri. 3 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

The Bounce Back (2016) Shemar Moore, Nadine Velazquez. Relationship expert Matthew Taylor is on a book tour promoting his bestseller The Bounce Back when he meets talk show circuit therapist Kristin Peralta, who calls him out as a fraud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:45 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:32 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:57 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:21 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FX Tues. Noon

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Wed. 10 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 2:15 a.m.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, James Caan. An attempt to bring World War II to a rapid close nets disastrous results in this adaptation of Cornelius Ryan’s book. (PG) 2 hrs. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

British Intelligence (1940) ★★ Boris Karloff, Margaret Lindsay. A woman spying for two countries experiences complications when she is pitted against a butler. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:20 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights (1976) ★★ Li Hsiu Hsien, Betty Ting Pei. The martial artist falls in love with an actress and dies under mysterious circumstances. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:33 a.m.

Bulldog Drummond Comes Back (1937) ★★ John Barrymore, John Howard. A Scotland Yard inspector rescues sleuth Drummond, his girlfriend and his sidekick from kidnappers. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Bullitt (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn. A San Francisco police detective gets hold of a mob-witness/corruption case and won’t let go. (M) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Butterflies Are Free (1972) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Edward Albert. A San Francisco hippie frees her blind neighbor from his fussy mother. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Cactus Flower (1969) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Ingrid Bergman. A dentist has his prim assistant pose as his wife to discourage his kooky girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Mon. 3 p.m. SYFY Tues. Noon

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Cash McCall (1960) ★★ James Garner, Natalie Wood. A corporate raider woos the daughter of a man who owns a company ripe for takeover. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m. SHOW Fri. 1 p.m.

Cass Timberlane (1947) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Lana Turner. Cass Timberlane, a cultured judge in a small town, falls for working-class girl Virginia Jinny Marshland, and his life unravels after she has an affair. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BRVO Fri. 6:02 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:12 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBCA Fri. 10:29 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3:29 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:35 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Chinese Zodiac (2012) ★★ Jackie Chan, Kwon Sang-Woo. Un cazador de tesoros y su equipo se embarcan en una búsqueda global para encontrar un conjunto de cabezas de bronce del zodiaco chino que fueron robadas de un palacio de Pekín en el siglo XIX. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:05 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:40 p.m.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson. An upstart card shark has a marathon game with the king of stud poker in 1930s New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 5:45 p.m.

City Island (2009) ★★★ Andy Garcia, Julianna Margulies. Vince brings home his secret ex-con son to meet the rest of his family, prompting everyone to expose truths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 9 a.m.

Clambake (1967) ★★ Elvis Presley, Shelley Fabares. A Texas oil heir comes to Miami and trades places with a poor water-skiing instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Tues. 3:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Mon. 6 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Come as You Are (2019) Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto. A traveling nurse takes three disabled men on a road trip to Montreal so they can lose their virginity at a brothel. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

¿Cómo le digo? (2016) Los Cuates de Sinaloa, Michelle Vargas. Una hermosa mujer pone en peligro una amistad que parecía inquebrantable, la de dos hombres que trabajan para un mafioso poderoso. (NR) KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

The Company of Wolves (1985) ★★★ Angela Lansbury, David Warner. An innocent girl meets wolves and werewolves in fantasies echoing the tale of Little Red Riding Hood. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Con licencia para matar (1969) Fernando Casanova, Emily Cranz. Unas agentes son contratadas para recuperar el oro robado del Dr. Klux, un científico que quiere conquistar al mundo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Convicts Four (1963) ★★ Ben Gazzara, Stuart Whitman. Rehabilitated during a 17-year prison term, convict John Resko becomes a renowned painter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 10 a.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Thur. 5 p.m. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 3:55 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:40 a.m. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Crisscross (1992) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Arliss Howard. In 1969 Key West, the 12-year-old son of a waitress/stripper discovers that there are drugs hidden in the fish he is supposed to deliver. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Sat. 6 p.m.

Cry of the Werewolf (1944) ★★ Nina Foch, Stephen Crane. A New Orleans Gypsy queen tries to kill a couple who know she is a werewolf. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Dance Flick (2009) ★★ Shoshana Bush, Damon Wayans Jr. Two teens from opposite sides of the tracks come together through their passion for dancing and their desire to win the mother of all dance battles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Dark Past (1949) ★★★ William Holden, Lee J. Cobb. A pipe-smoking psychiatrist probes the mind of a killer who has broken into his hunting lodge. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:21 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m.

El de los lentes Carrera (2014) John Solis, Óscar López. Luego de que su padre sea asesinado, un hombre enfurecido comienza una guerra contra un cartel de drogas. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Deadly Delusion (2017) Haylie Duff, Mike Faiola. Hoping for a fresh start, Julia, a troubled woman, moves to Los Angeles with her new boyfriend. After settling into a new home, mysterious things begin to happen. It’s not long before Julia becomes convinced that her demons have moved with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Death Sentence (2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Death Warrant (1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

The Defiant Ones (1986) ★★ Robert Urich, Carl Weathers. Two men of different races, who loathe each other, escape from a chain gang shackled together. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:44 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Sun. 11 a.m. E Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sun. 7:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sat. 7:40 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 3 p.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) ★★★★ Marie Dressler, Jean Harlow. At least one of the guests misbehaves at a New York society party held for nobility. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 a.m. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

The Divorcee (1930) ★★ Norma Shearer, Chester Morris. Old flames and new jealousies compel a married woman to leave her husband and embark on a series of romances. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sun. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

$ (Dollars) (1971) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Goldie Hawn. A security expert and his hooker girlfriend loot the safe-deposit boxes in a German bank. (R) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Don Juan (1926) ★★★ John Barrymore, Mary Astor. Silent. The legendary lover rebels against his own family in order to spend his life with the woman he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Dos gallos y dos gallinas (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. Dos rancheros en una situación económica muy precaria heredan el rancho de un tío. Sin embargo, su tía quiere despojarlos de todo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Down to Earth (2001) ★ Chris Rock, Regina King. Accidentally sent to Heaven, a comic returns to Earth in the body of a Manhattan mogul whose family is plotting to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) ★★★ John Barrymore, Martha Mansfield. Silent. A good London doctor develops a potion to prove a theory, tests it on himself, and turns evil. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:38 p.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Dunning Man (2017) James Carpinello, Dawn-Lyen Gardner. A man returns to Atlantic City to rebuild his life using income from a few apartments he owns. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. BRVO Sat. Noon BRVO Sat. 12:22 p.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 1 p.m.

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Elizabeth (1998) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. After succeeding her sister Mary to the throne in 1558, Elizabeth I rules Britain for more than 40 years. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:41 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:47 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:55 a.m.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

An Enemy of the People (1978) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Charles Durning. A bearded doctor defies his mayor brother by condemning the local hot springs. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

El Enviado del Señor (1990) Joaquín Cordero, Bruno Rey. Varios ciudadanos descubren que un grupo de adoradores satánicos está operando en su pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMT Sun. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Escape in the Fog (1945) ★★ Nina Foch, William Wright. Eilene experiences nightmares and wakes up screaming in a hotel. To her amazement, the man she was dreaming about, Barry Malcolm, is at her hotel. Eilene then agrees to accompany Barry to a meeting, unaware that he’s involved in an espionage plot. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Thur. 6 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBCA Fri. 4 p.m.

Executive Suite (1954) ★★★ William Holden, June Allyson. Four VPs and a junior executive jockey for power in a company run by the founder’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

El extra (1962) Cantinflas, Alma Delia Fuentes. Decidido a triunfar en el mundo del cine, Rogaciano acepta un papel de extra en varias producciones, en las que tiene que interpretar personajes tan variados como el de amante de Margarita Gauthier y otros. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 9 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 7:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Fast Company (1953) ★★ Howard Keel, Polly Bergen. A trainer keeps a racehorse on a losing streak, hoping the woman who owns it will sell it cheap. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Mon. 7 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Mon. 12:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 11 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 4 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Wed. 3 a.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 2 p.m.

Finding Neverland (2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 8:10 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Wed. 7 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 7 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:35 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:44 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Flaming Star (1960) ★★★ Elvis Presley, Steve Forrest. The son of a settler and a Kiowa must side with whites or his mother’s tribe in 1870s Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:38 a.m.

Flashback (1990) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Kiefer Sutherland. An FBI agent escorts a throwback from the ‘60s, a ranting merry prankster still fighting the system. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:08 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:01 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:57 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 11 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jack Turner. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Foul Play (1978) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase. A San Francisco police detective protects a librarian who knows too much about a plot to kill the pope. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Mon. 2:05 a.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

A Free Soul (1931) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Lionel Barrymore. A boozing lawyer’s flapper daughter falls tragically in love with his gangster client. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sat. Noon VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:16 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

From Paris With Love (2010) ★★ John Travolta, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A low-ranking agent joins forces with a trigger-happy operative to stop a terrorist attack in France. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:23 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:13 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Ha pasado un año desde que Dominic y Brian fueron indultados y pudieron regresar a Estados Unidos. Aunque desean adaptarse a su nueva vida dentro de la legalidad, las cosas no son tan fáciles. Además, un asesino británico va a entrar en sus vidas. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 8 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Sat. 11 a.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 a.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. In 1949 Los Angeles, a secret crew of cops forms to drive powerful mobster Mickey Cohen out of business. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBCA Thur. 11 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

The Getaway (1972) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Ali MacGraw. A bank robber and his wife cross a big shot and are chased to the Mexican border. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:20 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:53 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:05 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:54 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:47 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:22 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. SUND Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Gigli (2003) ★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. A female gangster comes to the aid of a small-time counterpart after he kidnaps the brother of a federal prosecutor. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:37 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:41 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:36 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:43 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:27 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Fri. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Mon. 7 p.m. SUND Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:15 a.m. SHOW Wed. 7:20 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 4 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Godzilla 2000 (2000) ★★ Takehiro Murata, Shiro Sano. The big lizard returns to Japan to destroy the country’s energy plants and nuclear reactors in order to protect the country from a pernicious UFO. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. Noon TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

The Good Witch (2008) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman moves into a supposedly haunted house and changes the lives of the townspeople. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Charm (2012) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. Newly appointed Mayor Cassie Nightingale deals with a string of mysterious crimes in her small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. As Cassie’s birthday approaches, Lori discovers disturbing parallels between Cassie and her great aunt, who disappeared years before on her birthday. When signs of a curse appear, Cassie conjures up a little magic to make things right again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Family (2011) ★★ Catherine Bell, Noah Cappe. Trouble plagues a witch and other townspeople when her long-lost cousin appears. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Garden (2009) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman faces a threat from a stranger who claims to have legal ownership of her house. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

The Good Witch’s Gift (2010) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A criminal threatens the Christmas Eve wedding of an enchanting witch and a police chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. While planning her stepson’s wedding, Cassie Nightingale also tries to uncover the truth behind missing auction items. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford. A ballerina, baron, stenographer, bookkeeper and tycoon check into Berlin’s Grand Hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Grandes amigos (1967) Nino Del Arco, Manuel Gil. Un niño descubre una cueva con la imagen de un niño Dios; de ahí en adelante acude a él en busca de milagros. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Sun. Noon

The Great Escape (1963) ★★★★ Steve McQueen, James Garner. A group of Allied soldiers dig a tunnel out of a Nazi prison camp, pocketfuls of dirt at a time. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

The Great Man Votes (1939) ★★★ John Barrymore, Peter Holden. An alcoholic scholar’s children see his lone vote swing a mayoral election. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:58 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Thur. 3 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:36 p.m. STARZ Sun. 10:57 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sat. 11:30 a.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

El águila negra (1953) Fernando Casanova, Perla Aguilar. Un ranchero encuentra una veta de oro y celebra en la cantina, pero el hecho lo hace blanco de un ambicioso asesino. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009) ★★ Voices of Helen Niedwick, GK Bowes. Animated. Snow White must prevent her father from marrying a scheming witch who wants to rule the kingdom. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:10 a.m. CMAX Fri. 7:55 a.m.

Hard Target (1993) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lance Henriksen. La barrera entre cazador y presa se deshace cuando un marino decide combatir a un grupo que caza humanos por deporte. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 6:53 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BRVO Sat. 2:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8:08 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BRVO Sat. 5:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 11:18 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. USA Thur. 10:01 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Thur. 4:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Thur. 1:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Thur. 7 a.m.

Harsh Times (2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:30 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Haunted High (2012) ★★ Danny Trejo, Charisma Carpenter. Trapped high-school students fight for their lives when spirits possess their principal and teachers. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. SYFY Mon. 1 p.m. SYFY Tues. 10 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 11:50 a.m.

Hell or High Water (2016) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine. With a Texas Ranger hot on their tail, an ex-convict and his brother plan a series of heists against the bank that’s about to foreclose on their family ranch. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Sun. 9:40 a.m. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Her Cardboard Lover (1942) ★ Norma Shearer, Robert Taylor. A Florida socialite expects her male secretary to keep her amorous ex-husband at bay. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Her Secret Family Killer (2020) Brooke Nevin, Diora Baird. A young woman searches for answers after learning that someone related to her murdered her best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Mon. 1:12 a.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Sun. 2:40 a.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:08 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sun. 9 a.m. E Sun. 10:30 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:53 p.m.

The Honeymoon Machine (1961) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Jim Hutton. A Navy officer, his buddy and a computer whiz devise a ship-to-shore scheme to win at roulette. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Horror Express (1972) ★★★ Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing. Victorian scientists fight a missing-link monster making zombies on a trans-Siberia train. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 8:12 a.m.

House of the Witch (2017) Emily Bader, Darren Mann. In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won’t be satisfied until they are all dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m. SYFY Tues. 1:47 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 2:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Sat. 12:15 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Fri. 8:30 p.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

How to Train Your Husband (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase. A successful marriage therapist and best-selling author suddenly realizes that she may not know how to fix her own marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:08 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:40 p.m. CMAX Tues. 6:30 a.m. CMAX Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3 p.m.

I

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:02 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

I Love a Mystery (1945) ★★ George Macready, Nina Foch. Detectives Jack Packard and Doc solve the case of a married man offered $10,000 for his head. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sun. Noon

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:40 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:30 a.m. EPIX Wed. 6:15 a.m.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:20 a.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the corpses turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Idiocracy (2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Illegal (1955) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Nina Foch. A former district attorney becomes a racketeer’s lawyer and uses his client’s mistress to expose him. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Tues. 4 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 4:05 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) Elizabeth Holmes, Errol Morris. With a new invention that promised to revolutionize blood testing, Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, heralded as the next Steve Jobs. Then, just two years later, her multibillion-dollar company was dissolved. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 11:40 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

J

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The Jackal (1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:52 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:33 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Thur. 3 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret: Special Edition (2013) ★★ Tania Raymonde, Jesse Lee Soffer. Jodi Arias claims self-defense while on trial for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Johnny Cool (1963) ★★ Henry Silva, Elizabeth Montgomery. A rich divorcee joins a Sicilian hit man sent to Los Angeles by a deported mobster. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 1:40 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:10 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 11 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Sun. 3:35 p.m. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:42 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FREE Sun. 6:05 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:55 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

El Justiciero 2, El Retorno de Don Ramiro (2018) Paulo Quevedo, Michelle Vargas. Un juez concede la libertad al mafioso a quien el justiciero envió a la cárcel y ahora este delincuente buscará vengarse. Mientras el justiciero continúa ayudando a la policía, también va tras dos mujeres quienes trafican con drogas e indocumentados. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

El Justiciero (2018) Paulo Quevedo, Eduardo Ibarrola. Un joven y su hermana intentan atravesar la frontera pero son engañados por un coyote quien vende a su hermana a unos traficantes de mujeres. Ahora su objetivo es rescatarla. (NR) KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

K

Kansas (1988) ★★ Matt Dillon, Andrew McCarthy. Two teenage guys rob a Kansas bank and flee, then cross paths later as fugitive and hero. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:55 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Kiss at Pine Lake (2012) Barry Watson, Mia Kirshner. A man is reunited with his former teenage crush while working to save a favorite childhood retreat from closure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FREE Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sat. 5:35 p.m.

L

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Sat. 3 p.m.

Lake Placid 2 (2007) John Schneider, Sam McMurray. A sheriff, a big-game hunter and a wildlife officer try to kill three giant crocodiles. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. SYFY Sat. 1 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. A town sheriff has to find a way to kill a gigantic crocodile and anaconda before they kill and destroy the whole town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 1 p.m.

Lake Placid: Legacy (2018) Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon. Explorers stumble upon an island that harbors an abandoned facility and a deadly predator that is eager to feast on naive visitors. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 11 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 1:40 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:45 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:25 p.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Last of Mrs. Cheyney (1929) ★★ Norma Shearer, Basil Rathbone. A jewel thief posing as a rich widow corners British aristocrats at a country mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Latin Lovers (1953) ★★ Lana Turner, Ricardo Montalban. A rich girl follows her rich boyfriend to Brazil, where she flirts with a rich rancher. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:54 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:35 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FS1 Mon. 6 p.m. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 3 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Sun. 8:30 p.m. E Sat. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 8:45 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

A Life of Her Own (1950) ★★ Lana Turner, Ray Milland. A top New York model has an affair with a millionaire whose wife is disabled. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Like Father, Like Son (1987) ★★ Dudley Moore, Kirk Cameron. An Indian potion makes a British-born surgeon act like his teenage son, and vice versa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:50 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:11 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:49 a.m. STARZ Wed. 11:22 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:44 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8:47 a.m. STARZ Sat. 8 p.m. STARZ Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:55 p.m. CMAX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Love and Death (1975) ★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. Neurotic Boris and his distant cousin Sonja try to kill Napoleon in czarist Russia. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:15 a.m. CMAX Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m.

Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy’s son has double-girl trouble, luckily solved by a third girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Love Me if You Dare (2003) ★★ Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. Close childhood friends continuously dare each other to pull pranks in a twisted game of one-upmanship. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. An old-money Harvard man Oliver woos and weds a no-money music student from the wrong side of the tracks. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 10 a.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 8:20 a.m.

El último cuplé (1957) Sara Montiel, Armando Calvo. Una cantante alcanza el éxito y la dulce miel de la fama pero tiene una caída estrepitosa cuando muere su amante. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Lucky Ones (2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Lymelife (2008) ★★★ Alec Baldwin, Rory Culkin. An 1970s New Jersey a teen longs to date a pretty friend while the marriage of his dysfunctional parents crumbles and his brother prepares to go to war. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

M

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 10 p.m.

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Madame X (1966) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Forsythe. A young lawyer defends an alcoholic woman accused of murder, unaware that she is his mother. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:12 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:40 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:12 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:29 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:44 a.m.

A Man Called Adam (1966) ★★ Sammy Davis Jr., Louis Armstrong. A tormented jazz trumpeter makes a downbeat comeback with a civil-rights activist and her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (1938) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Tyrone Power. The 18th-century Austrian princess has an affair with a Swedish count and becomes queen of France. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s All Around the Town (2002) ★★ Nastassja Kinski, Kim Schraner. A collegian with multiple personalities is accused of murdering a handsome English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Haven’t We Met Before? (2002) ★★ Anthony Lemke, Page Fletcher. Believing a law student killed him in a previous life, a man in a mental institution seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Mon. Noon

Mary Higgins Clark’s Lucky Day (2002) ★ Amanda Donohoe, Tony Lo Bianco. An aspiring actress retraces the steps of a missing colleague who just won $13 million in a lottery. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:55 a.m.

Maytime (1937) ★★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. An operatic soprano recalls how she married her teacher and tragically lost the baritone she loved. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:43 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:24 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Me Ha Besado un Hombre (1944) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Al final de la Guerra Civil Española, la joven Luisa se hace pasar por su hermano Luis para poder refugiarse en México. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. Noon

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:18 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:51 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:51 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:28 p.m.

Mega Python vs. Gatoroid (2011) ★★ Debbie Gibson, Tiffany. Locals in the Florida Everglades have to find a way to kill giant pythons and alligators after they start eating people. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 10:30 a.m. SYFY Thur. 1 a.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:35 p.m. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 6 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Mon. 3:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Merry Widow (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Fernando Lamas. The king of bankrupt Marshovia orders a playboy count to woo a rich widow in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015) ★★ Kit Harington, Peter Firth. A former MI5 agent investigates the disappearance of Harry Pearce when the operative is blamed for the escape of a ruthless terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Sun. 1 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 7:40 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Mon. 6 p.m. FREE Tues. 3 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animada. Vaiana, una adolescente de las islas del sur del Pacífico, atraviesa el océano y explora el mundo para demostrar que es tan valiente como el resto de su familia. En su periplo se encontrará con Maui, quien en el pasado fue un semidios poderoso. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:27 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:46 a.m.

A Mother Knows Worst (2020) Katie Leclerc, Jeff Schine. Six months after losing her newborn, a woman who wants to start a family becomes increasingly obsessed with a glamorous mother and her baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 9 a.m.

A Murder to Remember (2020) Maddie Nichols, Carolyn McCormick. A woman finds herself in grave danger when her husband dies in the wilderness and she accepts help from a seemingly friendly camper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

My Name Is Julia Ross (1945) ★★★ Nina Foch, Dame May Whitty. An English dowager’s new secretary is drugged by her son and told she’s his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m.

N

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 6 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:32 p.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell. City girl Katie, who is supposed write a magazine feature on a glamping resort, faces her fears by trying the camp’s activities with a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 11:02 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determinado a vencer a su rival traicionero, un corredor callejero debe enfrentarse a un grupo de policías y cazadores de recompensas para participar en una prestigiosa carrera en un circuito ilegal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Sun. 6 p.m. E Wed. 8:30 p.m. E Thur. 6 p.m.

Never So Few (1959) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Gina Lollobrigida. A U.S. captain loves an arms merchant’s mistress and leads troops from Burma into China. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Wed. 4:03 a.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Night Club Scandal (1937) ★★ John Barrymore, Lynne Overman. A newsman and his girlfriend catch a doctor for killing his wife and framing her lover. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Night Flight (1933) ★★ John Barrymore, Helen Hayes. Pilots risk their lives by flying in dangerous weather through the Andes Mountains to deliver medicine to Rio de Janeiro. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Nighthawks (1981) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Billy Dee Williams. Two undercover detectives are assigned to a special task force tracking an international terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 a.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Bob Dylan, Voice of B.J. Rolfzen. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Sat. 1:40 p.m. AXS Sat. 7 p.m.

No Escape Room (2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Sun. 9:30 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:04 a.m.

O

O.G. (2018) Jeffrey Wright, Theothus Carter. Louis is in the final weeks of his 24-year prison sentence when he encounters Beech, a newly incarcerated young man who offers him much-needed friendship, though it’s not without unfortunate complications. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:15 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division devise an elaborate plot to simultaneously rob five casinos on New Year’s Eve. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SUND Tues. 2 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Mon. 7:35 a.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:10 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Fri. 7 a.m.

Once Upon a Crime (1992) ★ John Candy, James Belushi. Taking a lost dachshund from Rome to Monte Carlo drags various people into a mixed-up case of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:47 a.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:12 p.m.

One More Time (1970) ★★ Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford. London nightclub buddies Salt and Pepper link Pepper’s dead twin to diamond smugglers. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 10 a.m.

Only for One Night (2016) Brian White, Karrueche Tran. A married woman with a perfect life deals with betrayal when her sister drugs her husband and sleeps with him. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Open Season (2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:46 a.m.

Open Season 2 (2008) ★★ Voices of Mike Epps, Joel McHale. Animated. Animals band together to rescue a kidnapped dachshund from a group of domesticated pets. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:50 a.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:10 a.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:24 a.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

P

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. Un expiloto fracasado y un aprendiz dirigen un viejo y obsoleto robot en un último esfuerzo para repeler a una fuerza letal de invasores monstruosos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:06 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:17 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:34 a.m.

Papillon (1973) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. Safecracker Henri The Butterfly Charriere tries to escape from Devil’s Island with counterfeiter Louis Dega. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 10 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:13 a.m.

Para siempre, amor mío (1954) Jorge Mistral, Rosario Granados. Cansado de la rutina del matrimonio, Juan Carlos huye a España con el pretexto de viajar por negocios, pero en el país ibérico encuentra el amor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Tues. 2 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Tues. 10:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Pepe (1961) ★★ Cantinflas, Dan Dailey. A poor Mexican with a white horse brings luck to a down-and-out Hollywood director. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 1:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 8:52 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:39 p.m.

Peyton Place (1957) ★★★ Lana Turner, Hope Lange. The secret life of a small New England community is revealed in this adaptation of Grace Metalious’ novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:47 p.m.

The Philadelphia Experiment (2012) ★★ Nicholas Lea, Michael Paré. Government researchers try to re-create the 1943 Philadelphia Experiment to cloak warships, but their success has unintended consequences, forcing the survivor of the original experiment and his granddaughter to combat the death and destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:43 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:01 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Piranhaconda (2012) Michael Madsen, Rachel Hunter. After a deranged scientist steals the egg of a hybrid animal, members of a film crew run from the creature before the people become its dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 12:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. FREE Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FREE Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Fri. 2:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994) ★ George Gaynes, Michael Winslow. The wacky law enforcers travel to Russia to bring down a mobster and his high-tech plot of world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. CMAX Mon. 11 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:37 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:05 p.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Private Lives (1931) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Robert Montgomery. Divorced sophisticates meet again on their honeymoons with new spouses. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Fri. 11 a.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:52 p.m.

Psycho In-Law (2017) Katie Leclerc, Catherine Dyer. Tina’s only obstacle to a happy marriage with Brock is Joyce, Brock’s former mother-in-law, who is determined to stop their marriage at any cost. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:23 p.m.

Puppy Love (2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

R

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:55 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Rasputin and the Empress (1932) ★★★ John Barrymore, Ethel Barrymore. A prince plots to kill mad monk Rasputin for the good of the czar, the czarina and Russia. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 a.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Mon. 4 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 10:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sun. 5:05 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:05 a.m. CMAX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:05 a.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:19 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:50 a.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Thur. 5 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Mon. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:17 p.m.

Richard Jewell (2019) ★★★ Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 p.m. HBO Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

A Ring by Spring (2014) Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:15 a.m. SYFY Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1 a.m.

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Robbo, Little John, Will and company are charitable gangsters fighting for turf in 1928 Chicago. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:51 p.m. STARZ Wed. 8:01 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:31 p.m. STARZ Sun. 2:29 a.m.

Robocroc (2013) Corin Nemec, Steven Hartley. A top-secret project transforms a humongous crocodile into a metallic, killing machine. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Rock Star (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Aniston. An office supplies salesman who moonlights as a musician in a tribute band has his life changed forever when he is chosen out of the blue to replace the lead singer of his all-time favorite band, Steel Dragon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show Afghan Star. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:10 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Romance in the Air (2020) Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs. A woman gets a chance at happiness when she returns home and reunites with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Romeo and Juliet (1936) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Leslie Howard. Shakespeare’s Renaissance lovers tragically defy their feuding parents. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 p.m. SHOW Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:55 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Rufus Jones for President (1933) Ethel Waters, Sammy Davis Jr. Rufus Jones, a black child, is elected President of the United States. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:53 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Sat. 9:02 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 7 p.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Mon. 3:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:40 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

S

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:45 a.m. CMAX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Sand Pebbles (1966) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough. Multiple Oscar nominations went to this tale of a cynical sailor’s experiences on an American gunboat in 1926 China. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Saudi Women’s Driving School (2019) For many Americans, getting a driver’s license is a mundane rite of passage. But for women in Saudi Arabia, who were only allowed to drive legally starting in June 2018, it’s a critical step along the road to independence. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 a.m.

Scaramouche (1952) ★★★ Stewart Granger, Eleanor Parker. An 18th-century Frenchman poses as a clown and meets a master swordsman in a duel of revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Tues. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 1 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 11:10 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:50 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Secret Window (2004) ★★ Johnny Depp, John Turturro. Mysterious events plague a troubled author after a menacing stranger accuses him of plagiarism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn. A writer mixed up in a bank robbery seeks help from his ex-wife, who’s now wed to the district attorney. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Seraphim Falls (2006) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan. In 1868 a determined hunter and four hired gunmen relentlessly pursue an injured man across Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m. BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:06 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BRVO Fri. 9 a.m. BRVO Fri. Noon

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. Noon

Shampoo (1975) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Julie Christie. Lovers undo a Beverly Hills hairdresser around Election Eve 1968. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:37 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:59 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:47 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 3:15 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. E Sun. 4 p.m. E Wed. 6:30 p.m. E Thur. 4 p.m.

She’s Out of Control (1989) ★★ Tony Danza, Catherine Hicks. A Los Angeles radio-station manager’s girlfriend shows his teenage daughter how to be sexy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:23 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:30 p.m.

She’s Out of My League (2010) ★★ Jay Baruchel, Alice Eve. An airport security agent must figure out how to make the relationship work when a beautiful, successful woman falls in love with him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 7:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 7:55 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 3:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again (2017) Kristin Booth, Eric Mabius. When the Postables discover an antique vase, they trace it back to three girls who attempted to sell it in to save their family farm. With the farm again facing hardship, the Postables must choose between doing what’s legal and what’s moral. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Sun. 7:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:03 p.m.

Simón Blanco (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Valentín Trujillo. Simón Blanco, hombre de ideales de libertad, decide continuar la lucha aún después de la muerte del general Zapata. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Sinister Surrogate (2018) Kelly Thiebaud, Brian Ames. A couple learns how deep and dark a mother’s love can go when their surrogate refuses to give up their baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 3:45 a.m.

16 Shots (2019) Anita Alvarez, Dean Angelo. A Chicago police officer is charged with murder after the shooting of Laquan McDonald. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:15 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Thur. 6:11 a.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 9 a.m.

Sleeping With Danger (2020) Elisabeth Röhm, Antonio Cupo. Flight attendant Kate Jewell must go into hiding when the man of her dreams becomes increasingly jealous and violent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:15 a.m. CMAX Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:41 a.m.

Slow West (2015) ★★★ Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee. A bounty hunter keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager he’s offered to serve as bodyguard and guide while the youth searches for his beloved in 1800s Colorado. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Smilin’ Through (1932) ★★ Norma Shearer, Leslie Howard. A Victorian Englishman’s niece and her suitor resemble his long-dead bride and tragic rival. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 2:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Smorgasbord (1983) ★★ Jerry Lewis, Herb Edelman. A suicidal klutz blunders around and sees a psychiatrist, afraid that he is going insane. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Snakehead Swamp (2014) Ayla Kell, Antonio Fargas. Genetically altered snakehead fish wreak havoc in the swamps of Louisiana. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Soapdish (1991) ★★ Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover’s return to the daytime drama The Sun Also Sets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Soldier in the Rain (1963) ★★★ Jackie Gleason, Steve McQueen. An Army supply sergeant’s tragic hero is a portly master sergeant who knows his way around. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Sombrero (1953) ★★ Ricardo Montalban, Pier Angeli. Mexican love stories follow a dying man, a bullfighter’s sister and lovers from feuding villages. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:25 a.m.

The Song of Names (2019) Tim Roth, Clive Owen. A child befriends a Polish violin prodigy whose parents leave him in his family’s care. The two boys become like brothers until the musician disappears. Forty years later, he gets his first clue as to what happened to his childhood best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:48 a.m.

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Fri. Noon VH1 Fri. 4 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:09 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:23 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:59 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:39 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:11 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 9:35 p.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Stalked by My Mother (2016) Jennifer Taylor, Danielle Chuchran. When Maddy gets a boyfriend, she realizes that her mother is a deranged stalker with a desire to kill him. When her new boyfriend is found murdered, Maddy is forced to flee from the cops to prove her mom’s guilt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMT Mon. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Fri. 4 p.m.

Standing Up, Falling Down (2019) Billy Crystal, Ben Schwartz. A failing stand-up comedian and an alcoholic dermatologist give each other the confidence to face the failures in their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:06 a.m.

Stanley & Iris (1990) ★★ Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro. A widow and a bakery worker find escape from the demands of their everyday lives when romance blossoms between them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 a.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:06 p.m.

State’s Attorney (1932) ★★★ John Barrymore, Helen Twelvetrees. A criminal lawyer becomes an assistant district attorney and targets his former client. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Station Agent (2003) ★★★ Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson. A friendly man and a tormented woman try to befriend an anti-social dwarf who inherited a train depot. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes. The dancing hero of Saturday Night Fever is six years older, beyond disco and ready for Broadway. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. OVA Thur. 10 p.m. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:05 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Sat. 2:06 a.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 2 p.m. HBO Mon. 11:10 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Wed. 10 p.m. FX Thur. 1 a.m.

The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) ★★★★ Ramon Novarro, Norma Shearer. Silent. Fun-loving Prince Karl falls for a barmaid but must marry a princess. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:45 a.m. CMAX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:38 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:36 p.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:12 p.m. STARZ Fri. 7:22 a.m.

Survivorz (2016) Oliver Park, Natalie Matins. When a zombie outbreak strikes London, some American friends must escape the chaos and destruction as they fight for their survival and try to make it out of the city alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Sat. 4:06 a.m.

Svengali (1931) ★★★ John Barrymore, Marian Marsh. Sinister Svengali hypnotizes young Trilby to fame as an opera singer in 1890s Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Sweet Charity (1969) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, John McMartin. A hostess in a seedy dance hall hopes for real love and romance, meeting Oscar and Vittorio along the way. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Sydney White (2007) ★★ Amanda Bynes, Sara Paxton. A college freshman joins forces with seven misfits to take over the student government and promote fair treatment for nerd and noted alike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 1:30 p.m. E Wed. 4 p.m. E Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Sylvia Scarlett (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. Sylvia cuts her hair, dresses like a boy and flees French police with her father. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

T

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:21 a.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Tap (1989) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Suzzanne Douglas. An ex-convict jewel thief enters the studio world of a dancer and her father, an old-time tap-dancer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Fri. 5 p.m. FREE Sat. 9 a.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9:21 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:51 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:32 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Sun. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:24 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:51 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:51 p.m.

There’s a Girl in My Soup (1970) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Goldie Hawn. A British TV gourmet with a bachelor pad falls in love with an American who calls his bluff. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Thur. 2 p.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:03 a.m. STARZ Tues. 3:44 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:45 p.m. CMAX Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:54 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:17 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Sun. 10 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:16 a.m.

This Is Elvis (1981) ★★ David Scott, Paul Boensch III. Actors portray Elvis Presley at various ages, combined with public and private documentary footage. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AXS Wed. 7 p.m. AXS Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway. The mastermind of a Boston bank caper falls in love with the insurance sleuth on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Till the Clouds Roll By (1946) ★★★ Robert Walker, Van Heflin. Songwriter Jerome Kern recalls his career on the opening night of his Show Boat, December 1927. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Topper (1937) ★★★ Cary Grant, Constance Bennett. The ghosts of socialites George and Marion decide to help their friend, banker Cosmo Topper. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:36 p.m. STARZ Mon. 3:55 p.m. STARZ Wed. 1:39 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:53 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 5:10 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

¡Tres Amigos! (1970) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre y sus dos hijos van a la ciudad a vender ganado y son testigos de la muerte de un amigo al que juran vengar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Troll 2 (1992) ★ Michael Stephenson, Connie McFarland. The spirit of his deceased grandfather warns Joshua that the town his family is traveling to is populated by goblins, and he must save everyone from the terrifying creatures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Turistas (2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

21 (2008) ★★ Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey. Students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology become experts at card-counting and use the skill to win big at Las Vegas casinos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:40 a.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:58 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:03 a.m. STARZ Sat. 1:10 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 7:30 a.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Twisted Son (2019) Andrea Roth, Tygh Runyan. A mother who is consumed by grief over the death of her teenage son forms a strong bond with her new tenant, a young man who slowly begins to reveal a darker and more dangerous side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Two Girls on Broadway (1940) ★★ Lana Turner, Joan Blondell. Two sisters share romance and a nightclub stage with a song-and-dance man. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

2 Minutes of Fame (2020) Jay Pharoah, Katt Williams. A stand-up comic hopes to hit the big time in Los Angeles after he becomes a social media sensation. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 4:20 a.m. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:41 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 7:04 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sat. 7:57 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 4:35 p.m.

U

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

The Undercover Man (1949) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Nina Foch. Two Treasury agents set out to nail a mobster for tax evasion. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Upside-Down Magic (2020) Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong. Sent to a school for magic, a girl and her new friends must learn to use their special but unpolished skills to save everyone from the forces of evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Sun. Noon DISN Sat. 10 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:05 p.m. CMAX Wed. 9:10 a.m. CMAX Sat. 11:05 a.m.

V

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:45 a.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Vive Como Sea (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. La trama gira en torno a una familia en la que todos quieren vivir como sea sin importar a quien podrían perjudicar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Volver, Volver, Volver (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Jorge Rivero. Una joven vive enamorada de un hombre, pero el hermano de éste trata de seducirla, y ambos tienen una lucha a muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

W

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Tues. 10:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. SUND Mon. Noon SUND Mon. 2:15 p.m.

War Dogs (2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 2:25 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:15 p.m.

We Own the Night (2007) ★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg. As the NYPD wages war on drugs, a nightclub manager whose brother is a cop tries to remain neutral. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:52 a.m.

We Were Dancing (1942) ★★ Norma Shearer, Lee Bowman. A Polish princess runs out on her fiance at their engagement party. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Romance blossoms between a man and a woman who agree to go to four weddings for four weekends in a row. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Thur. Noon FREE Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:40 a.m. EPIX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m. EPIX Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:57 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:35 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Thur. 8:30 p.m. E Fri. 6 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon

When a Man Loves (1927) ★★ John Barrymore, Dolores Costello. A young woman’s brother wants to marry her off to a wealthy member of King Louis XV’s court. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:15 a.m. STARZ Fri. 9:52 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Whiteout (2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Sat. 1:28 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Fri. 10 a.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

X

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:02 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Fri. 2:15 p.m. STARZ Fri. 11:43 p.m.

Y

Ya Sé Quién Eres, Te He Estado Observando (1970) Angélica María, Claudia Islas. Una desubicada joven capitalina vive diversas peripecias. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Yellow Sky (1948) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Anne Baxter. An outlaw and his gang find a tomboy and her prospector grandfather in a ghost town. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Young Man With Ideas (1952) ★★ Glenn Ford, Ruth Roman. A Montana lawyer gets distracted after moving to California with his wife and children. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (2020) Racial tensions come to a boil when an angry mob murders Black teenager Yusuf Hawkins in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1989. The aftermath of Hawkins’ death leads to a social movement as his family and community protesters demand justice. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Z

Zombie Strippers (2008) ★★ Robert Englund, Jenna Jameson. The proprietor of a strip club rakes in the dough when a top-secret government virus turns a beautiful dancer into the undead star attraction. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 1:45 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. MTV Fri. 9 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 8 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Thur. 7 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. DISN Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.